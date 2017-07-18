A Saudi Woman In A Short Skirt, Activist Linda Sarsour, And The Alt-Right Jake Tapper
[guest post by Dana]
A controversial video of a young Saudi woman walking around in a miniskirt is making the rounds:
A young Saudi woman sparked a sensation online over the weekend by posting a video of herself in a miniskirt and crop top walking around in public, with some Saudis calling for her arrest and others rushing to her defense.
State-linked news websites reported Monday that officials in the deeply conservative Muslim country are looking into possibly taking action against the woman, who violated the kingdom’s rules of dress. Women in Saudi Arabia must wear long, loose robes known as abayas in public. Most also cover their hair and face with a black veil, though exceptions are made for visiting dignitaries.
The video, first shared on Snapchat, shows her walking around an empty historic fort in Ushaiager, a village north of the capital, Riyadh, in the desert region of Najd, where many of Saudi Arabia’s most conservative tribes and families are from.
The Saudi Okaz news website reported that officials in Ushaiager called on the region’s governor and police to take action against the woman in response to the video, without elaborating. Saudi news website Sabq reported that the kingdom’s morality police had corresponded with other agencies to investigate further after the video was brought to their attention.
According to updated reports by Saudia Arabian state TV, the young woman has been arrested for wearing “suggestive clothing”.
This reminds me of co-chariman of the Women’s March and self- described “Palestinian-American-Muslim, civil rights activist” Linda Sarsour’s infamous comment, in which she favorably compared the status of women in Saudia Arabia to those in the United States:
“10 weeks of paid maternity leave in Saudi Arabia and you are worried about women driving. Yes, 10 weeks puts us to shame.”
Given that the young woman in the video appears to be of childbearing age, don’t you just know that in spite of having been arrested and facing God knows what, she is this moment taking great comfort in knowing that she is in Saudi Arabia where she can at least get 10 weeks of paid maternity leave?
Anyway, this is the same Linda Sarsour who wants you to believe she is all about women’s rights, but with a few exceptions :
You can read about an angry Sarsour calling out CNN’s Jake Tapper for criticizing the Women’s March (remember, she’s co-chairman), which tweeted birthday wishes to Assata Shakur, who was convicted for killing a police officer. Shakur fled to Cuba to avoid serving a life sentence. Not taking Tapper’s criticism too well, Sarsour lobbed a sick burn at him:
Yep, that’s right: Jake Tapper is a member of the alt-right. And Sarsour is a put-upon woman of minority status, who is being publicly made to endure some ugly misogyny from the patriarchy. What a plight. Nobody knows the trouble she’s seen – not even a courageous young Saudi woman wearing a short skirt.
Anyway, you can also read about why Sarsour’s recent comments about “jihad” made during a speech at the annual Islamic Society of North America convention should not necessarily be seen as “advocating solely for peaceful, nonviolent dissent” as she claims.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 7/18/2017 @ 9:14 pm
First! After Dana.Dejectedhead (6b323c) — 7/18/2017 @ 9:19 pm
Hello Dana. It boggles the mind that the activist left is being led by people as aggressively dumb as Linda Sarsour. This is a great age to rekindle Menckenian thought.JVW (42615e) — 7/18/2017 @ 9:19 pm
That said, I prefer the Saudi women who protest by driving to the ones who protest by dressing like Westerners hitting the clubs on Sunset Boulevard. But that’s just because I am old and grumpy.JVW (42615e) — 7/18/2017 @ 9:23 pm
I agree, JVW. I love that Tapper is calling out progressives.Dana (023079) — 7/18/2017 @ 9:24 pm
Unless the people who made that Saudi video are members of the royal family, they are going through hell right now.nk (dbc370) — 7/18/2017 @ 9:40 pm
But not the hell that Sarsour is going through eh, nk?Dana (023079) — 7/18/2017 @ 9:42 pm
That foul creature who pretends to be a feminist is a muslim radical that wants to enslave the rest of us.
Hmm, I guess she fits right in with leftist feminists.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/18/2017 @ 9:47 pm
Probably although sarsours militancy is
More akin to rigoberta menchu, who was brought to public note by Elizabeth Burgos Debray, the wife of Che lefty French pal.
And I would say evil rather than dumbnarciso (d1f714) — 7/18/2017 @ 9:48 pm
Sarsour is pretty tame stuff compared to most of the feminists looking for attention. And I’ll take her over Courtney Love anytime. BTW, have you noticed that she’s the spitting image of Ted Cruz?nk (dbc370) — 7/18/2017 @ 9:55 pm
Sarsour might be considered “tame,” I don’t know, but she has a powerful influence on angry and aggrieved women everywhere. And that makes her a dangerous feminist.Dana (023079) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:04 pm
I should have said “seems pretty tame stuff”. I hadn’t even heard of her until happyfeet linked Courtney Love talking about her last week.nk (dbc370) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:11 pm
ALT RIGHT JAKE TAPPER.
You and POOTER are CLOWN sell outs. I am enjoying your demise. Have a nice day.GUS (30b6bd) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:14 pm
See? God put everybody on Earth for a purpose. No matter how stupid you might think you sounded, there comes GUS to make you consider that maybe you’re not so bad after all.nk (dbc370) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:24 pm
The term “alt-right” is meaningless. It’s been used to portray mainstream conservatives who favor enforcement of existing immigration law and secure borders as racist white nationalists.
Worst of all, too many conservatives also use this word to marginalize other conservatives.
If you want to portray someone as a racist white nationslist, then call them a racist white nationalist.
It’s illustrative of the misuse of this term seeing conservatives who are all too happy to apply it unto others get their shorts in a twist when it’s applied to themselves.
Sarsour is a walking sharia clown car. I’m not too familiar with Courtney Love but specifically in what I read of their Twitter spat, Love came away the much better person.
Hopefully Tapper will wake up to the fact that any insertion of reality regarding tools like Sarsour will not be tolerated by the anti-freedom thought police. He can be awfully obtuse at times but so far here he hasn’t backed down, major props and welcome to the party Jake.harkin (23c945) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:25 pm
Yes gus is not as diplomatic true but then again he has never laughed at the deaths of two of my friends, or misrepresented himself as the mother of a dead ginarciso (d1f714) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:28 pm
I have no clue what Gus is talking about.Dana (023079) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:28 pm
I read a saudi novel in translation, the title of which referred to a slum innnarciso (d1f714) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:32 pm
mecca, where untoward things tend to happen
It’s ok. Neither does GUS.nk (dbc370) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:32 pm
This is the author
http://bombmagazine.org/article/3100/narciso (d1f714) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:35 pm
Like narciso intimated above, Palestinians are as likely to bow to Moscow as they are to Mecca. And the Stalinists/Brezhnevists also practiced a form of puritanical “feminism” similar to Sarsour’s.nk (dbc370) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:37 pm
Yes that is true, the plo was a joint venture between the kingdom and the Kremlin, the pflp, was more a,straight Moscow affair
http://www.bookreporter.com/reviews/girls-of-riyadhnarciso (d1f714) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:44 pm
So it’s really not so crazy some would rebel from such a patriarchal culturenarciso (d1f714) — 7/18/2017 @ 10:48 pm
Very nice post, Dana.
So what is the alt-Right? The alt-Right is the domain of anyone you hate whose politics are more conservative than your own.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/18/2017 @ 11:22 pm
Never trust a short skirt in the work place.mg (31009b) — 7/19/2017 @ 2:32 am
