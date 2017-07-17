Finally, Some Truly Good News: McConnell Announces Revival of 2015 ObamaCare Repeal
Now we’re talking:
My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD
— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017
I’m doing an analysis of the Senators who voted for the (partial) repeal in 2015. Fully 48 of those Senators are still in the Senate today. They have no excuse not to vote for the same bill again.
Three other Republicans who voted yes were replaced by other Republicans.
(Susan Collins was a no.)
So: if nobody is a total hypocrite, we’ll have no problem getting this thing passed.
Which means it’s dead in the water.
So why do I say it’s “good news”?
Because, silly. Now, when it fails, we know who to go after. I will give money to anyone who tries to primary any Republican who voted for repeal in 2015 and takes it back now.
I’m looking forward to this.
Isn’t this just McConnell trying to get Democrats on board at the last moment?jcurtis (4e7378) — 7/17/2017 @ 9:02 pm
I hope this is serious, and not a negotiating ploy for the Senate’s current unfortunate bill. The 2015 repeal effort, if passed and signed, would be acceptable to me.Demosthenes (09f714) — 7/17/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Now that’s progress.Dejectedhead (6b323c) — 7/17/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Wankers do what wankers do. This has no hope of doing anything but playing to a few conservatives who would rather be right than win.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/17/2017 @ 9:22 pm
Later this year, there will be a Democrat bill that will pass with 60 votes, and sail through the House. That bill will ram Obamacare into the body politic forever. Five years from now, when public and private group policies are rolled in under President Harris, you will all wonder what happened.
And I’ll be here to tell you. You should have gone with Ryan’s incremental dismantling.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/17/2017 @ 9:28 pm
Rand Paul stood fast for the promises made when nobody else would. He deserves immense credit for forcing this vote. You know who else deserves credit? DJT. When Paul went to see him and asked for an up or down vote on the previously passed legislation, DJT tweeted out support and has continued to do so. I am super pleased to give the man full credit for adding to the pressure on the GOPe. Credit to Lee, as well – but not as much. Ted is a net loser in this.
Serious question I reeeeeeeeally would like to have answered: When is the last time that the conservative option was presented as the only realistic option? All I have heard for decades now is how WE have to compromise for the overall betterment of the USA. Now, OUR position is the take it or leave it bill. Everyone else has to swallow hard for the overall good of the party and country. I can not recall the last time this happened.
Pat is entirely correct to go on a metaphorical jihad to hold the congress critters who voted YEA for this bill 2 years ago to the fire on this. This is the entire story. Full stop. If they follow through as they acted then, the folks who voted GOP last November will be happy to go back to the polls in 2018 for more. If they do not, the GOP as a going concern is in question.
One of the best things of all: Regardless what happens, the Dems will continue to own the demise of Obamacare. If this vote does occur, there is no way to pin it on the GOP.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 7/17/2017 @ 9:44 pm
slimy torture-turd John McCain calls for Democrat influence in crafting new health care legislationhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/17/2017 @ 9:59 pm
linkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/17/2017 @ 10:00 pm
This is,like futurama’s Dr Farnsworth saying ‘good news everybody’ an impending sign of doom.narciso (d1f714) — 7/17/2017 @ 10:09 pm
These critters need to be shipped to a slaughter house – the 2018 elections….mg (31009b) — 7/17/2017 @ 10:54 pm
@ Kevin M, #4:
Why must I choose only one of the two? Better still, one might think, to be right AND to win.Demosthenes (09f714) — 7/17/2017 @ 11:07 pm
Its a little like grouchy wanting to be in the club he didn’t belong to.narciso (d1f714) — 7/17/2017 @ 11:14 pm
Good news is right.
I was hoping it would come to this, but never thought it would.
I figured McConnell would help the liars cover their tracts. I guess I was wrong.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/17/2017 @ 11:22 pm
Why must I choose only one of the two? Better still, one might think, to be right AND to win.
Good luck with that. You have maybe 7 Senators.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/18/2017 @ 12:25 am