Poll: Who Is a Greater Threat to Western Civilization? Russia, or the News Media?

Dennis Prager tweets:

The news media in the West pose a far greater danger to Western civilization than Russia does. — Dennis Prager (@DennisPrager) July 14, 2017

I had a couple of questions for him.

If you say there's a threat to Western civilization I would assume you want to eliminate it. Is that your proposal? https://t.co/syN1OeHNYU — Patterico (@Patterico) July 15, 2017

Because Russia is really good at eliminating journalists. Do you admire that? https://t.co/zuYJZ4gYEe — Patterico (@Patterico) July 15, 2017

Anyway, I thought I would run a poll based on Prager’s question, just because I wanted to be really depressed today. So here you go:

Which is a greater threat to Western civilization? The news media in the West Russia survey maker

I predict upwards of 80% of people here will agree with Prager.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]