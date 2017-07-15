Poll: Who Is a Greater Threat to Western Civilization? Russia, or the News Media?
Dennis Prager tweets:
The news media in the West pose a far greater danger to Western civilization than Russia does.
— Dennis Prager (@DennisPrager) July 14, 2017
I had a couple of questions for him.
If you say there's a threat to Western civilization I would assume you want to eliminate it. Is that your proposal? https://t.co/syN1OeHNYU
— Patterico (@Patterico) July 15, 2017
Because Russia is really good at eliminating journalists. Do you admire that? https://t.co/zuYJZ4gYEe
— Patterico (@Patterico) July 15, 2017
Anyway, I thought I would run a poll based on Prager’s question, just because I wanted to be really depressed today. So here you go:
I predict upwards of 80% of people here will agree with Prager.
That said, if you went to a hard lefty site and asked who poses a greater danger to the American people, Trump or ISIS, upwards of 80% would say Trump.
If you gave them GOP vs. Iran, you’d get 80%+ for GOP.
This is where we are.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/15/2017 @ 8:49 am
I did put my thumb on the scale by including my tweets in the post.
That will skew the results exactly to the extent that my complaints about Russia’s illiberal society have a foothold here.
Which is to say: not much.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/15/2017 @ 8:50 am
I also put my thumb on the scale by voting for Russia.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/15/2017 @ 8:51 am
Lots of people feel the Media started their meltdown in early 70s when Boards decided to reneg on the social contract assumed on the Public ownership of airwaves. Previously NEWS Divisions were treated like PEA (public service announcements) meaning they weren’t he’s to profitability standards. When ratings mean survival you give the Viewer what they want:Entertainment. We got the Gubmint/Media we crafted.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/15/2017 @ 8:53 am
HELD to profitability..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/15/2017 @ 8:54 am
I also put a thumb on the scale by making a prediction.
People like to prove my predictions wrong.
I really want my prediction to be wrong.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/15/2017 @ 8:55 am
The morning voters are different than the evening voters.DRJ (15874d) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:04 am
Ha. We’ll see.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:04 am
Russia is a western civilization. They only became a threat went they turned left to communism and it has been a long and difficult road returning to the right. The recent threat is due to their intervention in America/France/Germany’s elective wars in Syria and globally (Africa, Asia, Europe), followed by an expansion with a coup d’etat in Kiev that forced a civil war, presumably to punish Ukrainians who sides with Russia and Russia for interfering with the removal of the Assad regime and exposing the refugee and non-refugee collateral damage of “clean” wars.n.n (818812) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:15 am
To vote that the news media are more dangerous to society than Russia is not to say that Russia is hunky-dory! Who teaches us that to disagree on man-made climate change is to be heinous? Who tells us that whoever doesn’t want any old sexual belief to be upheld and complied with is full of hate? Who affirms that anyone who cares about women should be okay with the sacrifice of the unborn for the vague promises of future gain, unfettered by those pesky children we conceive? Who clues us in that we must keep certain beliefs to ourselves if we don’t want to be labeled as rustic, evil baboons? Not Russia.D. Bruggers (c44a3f) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:16 am
I’m really heartened by these results so far though.
32 to 12 at last count. 73% think Russia is a greater threat.
I would not have thought that people would say that. No matter how much I put my thumb on the scale.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:16 am
To vote that Russia is more dangerous to society than the news media is not to say that the news media is hunky-dory.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:18 am
Not bothering to vote. Think the word threat has a different connotation when it involves an external, rival nation versus an internal 5th column.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:18 am
Prager’s either/or is shallow but to deny he has a point is to be void of thinking.
News media and academia have created millions of nitwits without a clue about western cultural values and what made America strong, prosperous, and the greatest country in history. To think this does not pose a danger to rule of law and civil order is the opposite of reason.
And for your consideration on where we could be heading without constant vigilance, look at Portland, Berkeley, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Evergreen State College, The Univ. Of Missouri, etc.
Just one example: the following is not from Russia, this is from the news media that considers itself mainstream:
“Our capitalist property regime and economic system have succeeded at producing remarkable surplus. But the benefits of this system too often flow to a small fraction of the population, while land, water, air and people pay the long-term price.
Prior generations responded to similar crises by turning to communism. But today, Marx, Lenin and Mao no longer offer a scythe sharp enough to fell the stalks of capitalism.”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/mar/27/western-idea-private-property-flawed-indigenous-peoples-have-it-right
The tools for justice used by Marx, Lenin and Mao were not sharp enough….think about that.harkin (536957) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:20 am
Counting early returns is risky Patterico. The Media hate is strong. Mebbe they prefer the Dicktator just becuz he shoots his own messengers.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:20 am
I believe that you are doing a disservice to commenters with your predictions. While there are certainly those who blindly support Trump, no matter what he does, they are few. But there are also many who see him for who he is, yet continue to support his administration because the bar has been so lowered that the objective is no longer about core conservative principles and ideals. These are not dumb individuals, nor anti-America. They are simply Americans trapped in the middle of an ugly Leviathan that is our government, and trying to find their way through. IOW, something, no matter how little it resembles true conservatism, is better than the alternative. Same reason Trump got elected. I believe that at their core, these individuals are not so clueless or without an ability to objectively and independently understand history, know the person that Putin is, and see Russia as it truly is. I am not willing to short-sell readers to that degree. And I say that as a guest contributor who has been mocked and attacked by Trump supporters.
While most of us are distrustful of Big Media, we don’t see it as an overt threat in the way that Russia is: Democracy, competition, freedom of the individual, freedom to buy and sell independently in open markets, freedom of assembly, freedom of association, freedom of sexual identity/preferences, protection of human rights, freedom to criticize government, etc., are not the hallmarks of Russia. I think commenters here still understand this.Dana (023079) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:23 am
I would love to hear from voters who voted news media as the bigger threat. What is your reasoning, and what do you even see Russia as a threat of any kind at all?Dana (023079) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:25 am
“The government you elect is the government you deserve ”
Thomas Jefferson
“You get the Media you wished for”
Ben burnBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:26 am
Dana,
this is the same news media that was allied with the Soviets against Reagan. This is the news media that the Soviets planted their propaganda within, same as our University system, and allowed their corrupt seed to flourish and grow.
What we are seeing is an outgrowth of the Soviet claim that they would corrupt us from within. Separating the two is well neigh impossible.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:30 am
That may be. In my head, I pictured all the comments I have read over the past week or so, telling me that Putin and Russia are not really our enemy and anyone who says so is one of those untrustworthy NeverTrumpers . . . while the news media is the biggest problem facing America today. I see those sorts of opinions here on a daily basis. I’m actually very surprised that the early returns are showing up the way they are.
I don’t see commenters here as clueless. But increasingly I have seen many of them as blinded by partisanship. I’d like to think that view of my own commenters is wrong, of course, and maybe these poll results are a sign that it is.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:32 am
It might end up being interesting to compare the overall tenor of the comments on this post to the poll results.
I’ve always been skeptical of the notion that there is a silent majority that agrees with me even when the commenters are running 85% against me.
Is it possible there’s something to that? That the more partisan are also the more vocal?
Maybe…Patterico (115b1f) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:34 am
Anyway the gap is starting to close.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/15/2017 @ 9:35 am