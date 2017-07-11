Irony Overload: A Literally Incredible Development
Two weeks after Hillary Clinton clinched the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Bill Clinton arranged a secret meeting at his Harlem office with a lawyer who has connections to ISIS, according to confidential government records described to FoxNews.com.
The previously unreported meeting was also attended by Sidney Blumenthal, according to interviews and the documents, which were outlined by people familiar with them.
Mr. Clinton and Mr. Blumenthal were told that the ISIS-connected lawyer had information damaging to the candidacy of Ms. Clinton’s opponent, Donald J. Trump, who was then the Republican nominee for president.
Mr. Clinton was informed in an email in advance of the meeting that the material was part of an effort by ISIS to aid his wife’s candidacy, according to three people with knowledge of the email.
You’ll have to click the link to understand just how literally incredible the story is. The irony of this story following directly on the heels of the Donald Trump Jr. revelations regarding Russia — well, it leaves the reader with the feeling that it is nothing short of impossible to believe.
And of course, it’s not true. I just made it up. It’s . . . wait for it . . . FAKE NEWS!! Actual, literal fake news.
In fact, it is of course, the Donald Trump Jr. story, slightly altered. All I did was switch the names of the preferred candidate and the non-preferred candidate — and the identity of the enemy power.
But if this story had happened, everyone here would be OK with it. I know this, because I have read the arguments by commenters assuring me that there is no problem meeting secretly with possible agents of an enemy power to get dirt on your presidential opponent. Since those arguments are driven by principle and not by partisanship, there would be no problem with the scenario described in the above fake news article.
Bringing us back to reality, Jonah Goldberg has an excellent piece on all of this, and I agree with almost every word:
I’ve found the whole feeding frenzy unappealing. The Democrats are clearly in full partisan mode, framing every inconvenient, benign, or even potentially exculpatory detail as a smoking gun. The whole “hacked the election” formulation, used both by the Democrats and by allegedly objective reporters, is a misleading bit of hyperbole. Is “meddled with” or “interfered in” too big a concession to reality?
Meanwhile, there’s no shortage of hyperbole among those most eager to defend Trump on the Russia story. I’ve lost count of how many adjectives Sean Hannity uses to describe the media these days. I think it’s the “Alt-Left, Globalist Mainstream, Deep State, Destroy Trump, Get a Two-Liter Bottle of Pepsi When You Order a MAGA Pizza Media” now. More seriously, the rush to say there’s nothing to the collusion story is a mirror of the rush to insist the story is everything. There’s just not much room to say, “Maybe there’s something here. Let’s wait and see.”
. . . .
What I just don’t understand is how conservatives can mock, scoff at, and ridicule the idea there might be some legs to this story when Donald Trump does everything he can to make it look like there might be a there there. He fired the FBI director. He told the Russian ambassador he did it to thwart the Russia investigation. He told Lester Holt the same thing. Donald Trump is clearly obsessed with the Russia story and with forging a bromance with Vladimir Putin. Both his son and his son-in-law have ties to Russia and keep having to revise their denials, making anyone who believed them in the first place look foolish.
My main difference with Jonah is that his attitude is entirely “wait and see.” That is mostly my attitude, with one difference. Ever since I have seen the argument advanced that there would be nothing to this story, even if everything alleged were true, I have been fascinated that people would argue that, and I have wanted to tease out the implications.
Hence this post and its FAKE NEWS!! story.
Again, these are not arguments about the legalities, but about morality and how the American public would have reacted if a) all this was true and b) all this was known before the election. Maybe they wouldn’t have cared. There was already quite a lot they didn’t care about.
So tell me. If the scenario I describe above had actually happened, would you be OK with it? Really?
Really? (Patterico tilts his head and looks meaningfully at the reader.) Really?
And if not, what’s the difference?
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:39 am
Kinda figured something was up when “Hillary Clinton clinched the Republican presidential nomination…”J.P. (9e0433) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:44 am
Greetings:
This just in from my Department of Redundancy Department:
“Interfered” how ??? “Meddled” with what ???11B40 (6abb5c) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:45 am
Shit. Thanks.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:45 am
nevertrump filth like Ben Sasse would’ve thrown his harvardtrash diploma into a dumpster fire for the chance to take a meeting with ISIS that had a 0.004% chance of giving him some dirt on Mr. Trump I thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:52 am
Happy to be of service. Never happened to me, of course… LOL.J.P. (9e0433) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:52 am
Well,we’re in an actual shooting conflict with ISIS but only a pre-wrestling staredown with Russia. That would make a big difference.
Mind you, so far in this episode of Donny Jr going rogue, the evidence does not point to any actual collusion, nor to any actual involvement with the Russian government. The Russian lawyer may have been acting on her own initiative, trying to get her own link to the Trump campaign.*
And I say that as a person who is as firmly NoTrump as anyone else here.
*Unless something broke on this morning’s news I haven’t seen.kishnevi (682c47) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:03 am
there’s no America where it’s feasible or even imaginable for a Democrat campaign to receive the kind of petty scrutiny Mr. Trump’s campaign is having to endure
nevertrump filth like Jonah Goldberg think this is okey and also dokey
but me I’m not so sanguinehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:06 am
meanwhile you know where you can find people actually colluding with ISIS?
the US Military lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:09 am
Of course thats,not the whole story but still
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/07/10/hume-trump-jr-s-meeting-russian-lawyer-farce-almost-laughable-not-collusion/
Yes,there was,the fellow who had,soldier of Allah on his business cards, who did a PowerPoint on jihad, squirrel.narciso (880ffc) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:17 am
No, only a child would be excited about either story. Both have the forms of … nothing much.
The obvious giveaway is the prominence of classic weasel words like “meddle”, “hack”, and even “connections”. These essentially meaningless words are used when someone wants to spread rumors by implying wild accusations. The idea is to make innocuous – or even not-so-innocuous, but still entirely trivial – things seem to the casual reader to be hints of seismic crises; imaginary tips of nonexistent icebergs.
Why does anyone bother with such silliness? Because it’s easy to do, and, like a Nigerian e-mail scam, it sometimes works. But it’s all just manipulation of a gullible audience … and not even terribly clever manipulation.tom swift (cc4f65) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:20 am
Clearly we have to impose economic and other sanctions on ISIS – such as stopping Exxon Mobil’s investments in their oil business, kick their ambassadors out of our country (but not before confiscating their machetes), stop allowing the adoption of ISIS orphans, and mount a counter cyber-attack against their government institutions and corporations (unless Trump wants to partner with them on cyber security).Lenny (5ea732) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:23 am
Collusion is heard a lot in antitrust cases. First sentence of Sherman Act:
How that became “collusion”, I did not spend the time to find out. Possibly a plaintiff’s argument that was adopted in a court’s decision?nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:25 am
Plot thickening to the point that some are choking off the refluxive bile of Trumps power lunches.
But this not going to go well. And Reconstruction will not be as generous.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:26 am
This would be a big yawner about Hillary because she’s already done much worse.Ingot (984b6e) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:27 am
For Christ sakes, they sent the a-hole sibling, Kush, and soon-to-be-gone Manafort, all disposable people in the long run. Trump Sr and the true braintrust knew it was a high risk low reward proposition.urbanleftbehind (3538cb) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:30 am
There is a Breitbart/HumaHack thread through this Toga.
http://www.palmerreport.com/politics/near-proof-donald-trump-knew-jr-meeting-kremlin/3792/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:32 am
WOODSTEIN got impatient and took a risky shot at Mitchell and missed. Don’t spill your candy in the lobby before the main feature.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/07/10/be-careful-how-you-define-collusion-on-the-veselnitskaya-bombshell-and-the-steele-dossier/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:39 am
Like kishnevi am also uncomfortable with the scenario outlined by Patterico above.
Also like kishnevi would note there is a difference between meeting with someone who has links to illegal non-governmental groups(be it ISIS or the IRA) and someone meeting with someone affiliated with a sovereign state or government body (did Ted Kennedy ever get around to having following up on that letter he sent to the Kremlin during the Reagan years?).
But am not American so take above with pound of salt.JP (f1742c) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:43 am
Fair point, but think Had Hillary Won the Election we’d be going down an entirely different path regardless of how angry the #NeverHillary people were.crazy (11d38b) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:04 am
Yeah, because ISIS and Russia are the same thing. You can do better than this.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:05 am
It should be noted that Russia is part of Western civilization. ISIS not so much. There are other differences.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:07 am
Closer:Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:09 am
Would that be quite so risable?Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:10 am
Russia in this scenario is more like Mexico that germany. Unless we really want to go with it, like queen annes warnarciso (880ffc) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:10 am
Actually sid vicious stovepiped from drumheller and Murray was exactly like this.narciso (880ffc) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:12 am
The big difference here (and I largely agree with Jonah and you) is the drumbeat of tenuous speculation and constant generation/creation of “smoking guns” out of the media. To just let it go unchecked is to lose any semblance of control over the narrative.
It simply has to be addressed, or defended, in some manner.jaydub (434178) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:13 am
Call it queen Hillary’s war, for atribution dake.narciso (880ffc) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:19 am
I blame OHillary.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:21 am
jaydub (434178) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:13 am
Things are moving fast….DT Jr just dropped the entire email thread. Shows he and Veselnitskaya lied about the meeting.
I suspect his lawyer had him dump the email to get out ahead of the story. Grab the popcorn, I’m sure there are more shoes to be dropped.Lenny (5ea732) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:25 am
it’s hilarious he dropped the whole email chain into the public domain so the trashy-ass senators are more or less relegated to the back seat of this discussion, and by the time they get to do their trashy-ass senate hearings for the cameras it’ll just be treated like yet another trashy-ass senate clown showhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:31 am
Bake yourself another yellowcake?
http://thediplomat.com/2017/07/why-is-russia-denying-that-north-korea-launched-an-icbm/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:38 am
No, I wouldn’t be ‘OK’ with your imaginary scenario, Patterico. And, I don’t have any objections to Donald Jr’s actual meeting. Further, I don’t the two positions as inconsistent.
It’s exactly the sort of thing we’ve come to expect from Slick Willy and Twisted Hillary. Meeting with ISIS is nothing new, the Muslim Brotherhood has long kept an intimate confidant inside Hillary’s inner most circle. Her secret shipments of arms from Libya spawned ISIS. They owe her, big time, so digging up dirt on any of her opponents would amount to a obligatory quid pro quo.
Where as Donald Jr’s meeting appears to be nothing but a cheep scam by a money grubbing lawyer to push her own pet scam.
I’d take a close look at the Brit who emailed the proposed meeting to Trump’s son with the intriguing bait. Is this Brit in cahoots with the thoroughly discredited Brit who concocted the phony bed pissing dossier?
Inquiring minds and all…ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:57 am
The actual emails string, as well as DTJr’s statement this morning do change things a bit, but I still don’t think you get to the point of “universal condemnation” that is being hoped for.
Rather than substitute ISIS, try substituting in Israel and a Jewish lawyer from New York with ties to the Netanyahu government.
All the other facts remain the same.
Where does the needle on the outrage meter land?
I’ve posited this alternative a couple times, with no response from anyone.
Israel prefers Donald Trump over Hillary.
Israel has information that would damage Hillary’s campaign.
The Obama Admin. inserted itself into the last Israeli election.
If Trump Jr. meets with the Jewish lawyer in New York to receive the information from the Israeli government, do we have the same reaction?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:08 am
“It’s not the One Thing. It’s the Dismal Tide”
No country for Old Traitors.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:13 am
the Brit who emailed the proposed meeting to Trump’s son with the intriguing bait
you know who else is British is that Christopher Steele guy
He’s the guy who wrote the discredited pee-pee dossier for John McCain
the bogus dossier torture-turd McCain slipped to his corrupt FBI friend Jim Comey, who used it to trick a FISA court into approving illegal spying for political purposeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:19 am
Conservative angst over the surveillance state…prickly but tardy. A dearth of good causes no doubt.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:22 am