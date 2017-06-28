Sarah Palin Files Lawsuit Against The New York Times
[guest post by Dana]
Sarah Palin is suing the NYT for defamation over a recent editorial titled “America’s Lethal Politics,” which tied her to the Gabby Gifford shooting in 2011:
Sarah Palin, former vice-presidential candidate, filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times Company on Tuesday, saying the newspaper had published a statement about her in a recent editorial that it “knew to be false.”
In the lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Ms. Palin contends that The Times “violated the law and its own policies” when it linked her in an editorial to a mass shooting in January 2011.
The editorial was published online on June 14, the day a gunman opened fire at a baseball field where Republican lawmakers were practicing for an annual charity game. The editorial said there was a link between political incitement and the mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded Representative Gabby Giffords and said that Ms. Palin’s “political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.”
The Times later issued a correction, saying that there was no established link between political statements and the shooting and that the map circulated by Ms. Palin’s PAC had depicted electoral districts, not individual Democratic lawmakers, beneath the stylized cross hairs. The NYT Opinion Twitter account also sent out the correction about the lack of a link, apologizing and saying that it appreciated that readers had pointed out the mistake.
You can read the complaint here. (Scroll down to bottom). In part:
Mrs. Palin brings this action to hold The Times accountable for defaming her by publishing a statement about her that it knew to be false: that Mrs. Palin was responsible for inciting a mass shooting at a political event in January 2011. Specifically, on June 14, 2017, The Times Editorial Board, which represents the “voice” of The Times, falsely stated as a matter of fact to millions of people that Mrs. Palin incited Jared Loughner’s January 8, 2011, shooting rampage at a political event in Tucson, Arizona, during which he shot nineteen people, severely wounding United States Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, and killing six, including Chief U.S. District Court Judge John Roll and a nine-year-old girl.
…
The Times conduct was committed knowingly, intentionally, willfully, wantonly and maliciously, with the intent to harm Mrs. Palin, or in blatant disregard of the substantial likelihood of causing her harm, thereby entitling Mrs. Palin to an award of punitive damages.
As has been documented, The Times has been pushing this debunked smear for several years.
Here is the correction The Times posted the day after running the June 14 editorial:
The Washington Post notes that the claim addresses that no retraction of the article was made, as well as no apology was made directly to Palin:
“Given that the entire premise of the Palin Article was the ‘disturbing pattern’ of politically incited violence emanating from a non-existent link between Mrs. Palin and Loughner’s 2011 crime, which The Times conceded did not exist, the entire Palin Article should have been retracted — not minimally and inadequately corrected — and The Times should have apologized to Mrs. Palin.”
Erik Wemple writes that The Times tried again, publishing yet another unsatisfactory “correction”:
Correction: June 16, 2017
An editorial on Thursday about the shooting of Representative Steve Scalise incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting of Representative Gabby Giffords. In fact, no such link was established. The editorial also incorrectly described a map distributed by a political action committee before that shooting. It depicted electoral districts, not individual Democratic lawmakers, beneath stylized cross hairs.
Again, what’s up with the failure to cite Palin in the corrective language? “The Times did not issue a full and fair retraction of its defamatory Palin Article, nor did it issue a public apology to Mrs. Palin for stating that she incited murder and was the centerpiece of a ‘sickening’ pattern of politically motivated shootings,” says the complaint.
There’s an interesting thread here discussing the merits of Palin’s lawuit, which Popehat’s Ken White says he believes it to be “non-frivolous” (meaning: “not obviously wrong, possibly has merit”).
–Dana
Good for Palin.Dana (023079) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:53 am
Ditto, Dana.
The NYT knew it was false, but they could not resist.
Would love to be a fly on the wall during depositions!Patricia (5fc097) — 6/28/2017 @ 7:39 am
Absent court order, depositions are public – that is, transcripts of the depositions are public, subject to the rules of the court hearing the case. A friendly judge might seal said transcripts, but in as high profile a case as this, the sworn testimony is definitely if legitimate public interest.Steve Malynn (d29fc3) — 6/28/2017 @ 7:55 am
About time.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/28/2017 @ 8:31 am
“5 years ago, if you would’ve told me Trump would be president and Sarah Palin would own the New York Times, I would’ve called you nuts.” – Sean Spicier on Twitter.harkin (6fe2b1) — 6/28/2017 @ 8:34 am
accountabilityhappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/28/2017 @ 8:41 am
One more desperate attempt for Sarah Palin to stay relevant. Think she can wrangle another ghostwritten book out of this?Leviticus (efada1) — 6/28/2017 @ 8:51 am
The fact of repeated and immediate corrections will prevent any finding of “actual malice,” I’d wager – if the statements at issue are viewed as anything other than opinions, which is unlikely. This is a bid for publicity. Sad!Leviticus (efada1) — 6/28/2017 @ 8:53 am
No, this is a quest for media accountability.Colonel Haiku (607a84) — 6/28/2017 @ 8:55 am
Greetings:
Kind of re-inforces my view about how the right usually seems to be so court-averse. Regardless of the various kinds and levels of leftist assaults, the right has largely sat back and endured those slings and arrows in the mode of what I know as “cooperate and graduate”. As much as I grew up in the Bronx culture of “If you’re in court, you’ve already lost. The question to be decided is “How much?”, there comes a time to introduce your opponents to the “The process is the punishment.” concept.11B40 (6abb5c) — 6/28/2017 @ 8:59 am
Maybe you would like a psychonstakker move next to you, sail goodman, this was deliberate malice nit only silence her but the tea party, very few actually defended her, so she had to do it herselfnarciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 9:08 am
Her first two books outsold the slop that red queen put out, one by an 8-1 marginnarciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 9:17 am
Leviticus, the mind boggles at your blinders.
The NYTimes published a known lie to impugn the current president as a hater, by lying about Palin. The “corrections” did not obviate the open malice in the act.Steve Malynn (d29fc3) — 6/28/2017 @ 9:30 am
They softpedaled sheriff dupaks malfeasance in failing to keep the shooter in jailnarciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 9:39 am
7 – “One more desperate projection of their own hate and bile on to a conservative”
fyp
NY Times trots out long-discredited smear that Palin incited mass-murder?
Clueless Left: “Blame Palin!!”harkin (6fe2b1) — 6/28/2017 @ 9:40 am
This toolnarciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 9:45 am
http:;/tucson.com/news/blogs/police-beat/pima-county-sheriff-dupnik-announces-retirement/article_dc6a521c-a18d-52ee-8015-6ae7654e565f.html
Note Carlos slims gave dupnik every out, covering the story as iowahawk notrs
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2015/07/20/pima-county-sheriff-offices-drastic-double-dipping/narciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 9:49 am
@8 — the corrections were not “retractions”.
What CNN did was a “retraction” of an incorrect story.
In addition, you can’t “scrub” a print edition editorial the same way you can scrub an online story like CNN did.
She’s got a great shot at winning — maybe not a lot of money, but winning anything in this circumstance is a huge victory.
NYT knew when the editorial ran that linking Palin to Loughner was factually incorrect. They did so anyway.shipwreckedcrew (470cbb) — 6/28/2017 @ 10:00 am
Personally I think what the New York Times did was completely over the line, to the extent of legal damages and it’s very rare that I say that about speech. Palin simply did not directly target anyone, the crosshairs weren’t on Giffords, the direct link was not real, and the Times deserves to lose the suit.
Palin has done the conservative movement tremendous damage and I have a very low opinion of her, but she did not do anything to deserve the lie in the Times.
It reminds me of how Trump treated Cruz’s dad, albeit the Times was a hell of a lot more direct about it.Dustin (ba94b2) — 6/28/2017 @ 10:12 am
It is true that Palin has an uphill battle to prevail in such a suit. However, she ought to prevail.SPQR (156f39) — 6/28/2017 @ 10:18 am
The parallel is clear Carlos slims in both instances has sought tie obfuscate the shooters respinsibilitynarciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 10:27 am
Now Carlos slims gave license to the like of Christopher titus
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=370422narciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 10:30 am
Quelled surprise
http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/267121/poynter-institute-misrepresents-new-york-times-daniel-greenfield#.WVPkj2TdbvA.twitternarciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 10:36 am