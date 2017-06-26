Supreme Court: Masterpiece Cakeshop Appeal Will Be Heard
[guest post by Dana]
Not on today’s order list, but a case that has drawn a lot of attention from all sides is Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. This case involves a Colorado bakery owner and cake artist whose religious beliefs precluded him from providing a custom wedding cake for the same-sex marriage of David Mullins and Charlie Craig. Today the court agreed to hear an appeal from the baker:
The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal from a Colorado baker with religious objections to same-sex marriage who had lost a discrimination case for refusing to create a cake to celebrate such a union.
The case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, No. 16-111, started in 2012, when the baker, Jack Phillips, an owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colo., refused to create a cake for the wedding reception of David Mullins and Charlie Craig, who were planning to marry in Massachusetts. The couple filed discrimination charges, and they won before a civil rights commission and in the courts.
Mr. Phillips, who calls himself a cake artist, argued that two parts of the First Amendment — its protections for free expression and religious freedom — overrode a Colorado anti-discrimination law and allowed him to refuse to create a custom wedding cake.
In 2015, a Colorado appeals court ruled against Mr. Phillips. “Masterpiece does not convey a message supporting same-sex marriages merely by abiding by the law and serving its customers equally,” the court said.
In a Supreme Court brief, Mr. Phillips’s lawyers said “ He is happy to create other items for gay and lesbian clients.” But his faith requires him, they said, “to use his artistic talents to promote only messages that align with his religious beliefs.”
“Thus,” the brief said, “he declines lucrative business by not creating goods that contain alcohol or cakes celebrating Halloween and other messages his faith prohibits, such as racism, atheism, and any marriage not between one man and one woman.”
The brief said Mr. Mullins and Mr. Craig could have bought a cake from another baker and in fact “easily obtained a free wedding cake with a rainbow design from another bakery.”
Jack Phillips commented on today’s news:
“Regardless of your viewpoint about same-sex marriage, shouldn’t we all agree that the government shouldn’t force us to speak or act in a way that violates our deepest convictions?” Phillips queried in his prepared statement. “Like the one in Colorado will result in kind-hearted Americans being dragged before state commissions and courts, and punished by the government for peacefully seeking to live and work consistent with their beliefs about marriage? The couple who came to my shop that day 5 years ago are free to hold their beliefs about marriage, and all I ask is that I be allowed the equal opportunity to keep mine.”
Lawyers Kristen Waggoner and Michael Farris also commented:
“It’s never been about Jack’s willingness to sell products or services to people based on who they are,” he said. “If an LGBT person came to his cake shop wanting to buy a pre-existing cake, he’d be happy to for any purpose.”
But both Farris and Waggoner said that requiring him to write messages that go against his religious beliefs, including one promoting same-sex marriage, is where he draws the line.
The lawyers for the couple involved, responded:
“[I]t is no answer to say that Mullins and Craig could shop somewhere else for their wedding cake, just as it was no answer in 1966 to say that African-American customers could eat at another restaurant.”
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 6/26/2017 @ 2:01 pm
this just goes on and on – sweet picklehead all you had to do was bake a cake i’m SO disappointed in your lack of good judgment
but whatevs
here’s an awesome piece Chicago Mag put together kind of about what the whirl looks like through the eyes of a cop it is very worth your time
yeah it’s kind of a tough read but for reals it’s very very well done
some of the context is our popo here in Chicago are committing suicide a lot
and the rest of the context is how much worse things are gonna get before they get betterhappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/26/2017 @ 2:14 pm
On that point, I agree with him. Should you be forced to write “Happy Abortion Day” on a cake to cheer up a woman who just had an abortion?
It would have been interesting to set up another case–and I believe these bakery cases are setups–where a Muslim bakery refused to make the wedding cake.Patricia (5fc097) — 6/26/2017 @ 2:20 pm
To be aligned with the petition, I removed “written with a specific message” :Dana (023079) — 6/26/2017 @ 2:32 pm
this cake artist concept is lame cause of how it foregrounds cake design and aesthetics
but a cake is so much more than that, and, in fact, a perfectly moist and balanced cake can be forgiven much in the way of inartful design
they taste so good you want to share them:
cakes are primarily about community
and in the most primal food-sharing-around-the-campfire sense of the word
they’re meant to bring all kinds of people together for to celebrate what we have in common for an event or a special day
i don’t think this dickhead understands cakes very well at all
happyfeet (a037ad) — 6/26/2017 @ 2:46 pm
@ happyfeet,
This “goes on and on” because it is important. Sadly, government has to intervene. If it was no big deal, why didn’t the couple let their dollars speak for them, and support another bakery and its views by purchasing their cake there? Why not let the natural flow of publicity and decisions of consumers determine whether the Christian baker would be put out of business. The couple could have gone elsewhere, given great PR to a bakery that had no compunction about providing them a custom cake. And if subsequent negative publicity put the Christian cake artist out of business, then so be it.Dana (023079) — 6/26/2017 @ 2:53 pm
The harm was done when we funded, when we should not have even allowed, AIDS research; and provided government-subsidized anti-retrovirals when we should have outlawed them. God gave us AIDS as the solution to the homosexual plague, like he gave mana to the Israelites, and we spat on His gift. Color me unimpressed with this “God wouldn’t want me to write two men’s names on a wedding cake” posturing.nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 2:54 pm
the government needs to stay out of it
the government has no moral authorityhappyfeet (27ec16) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:01 pm
Oh, for fu*k sake, find another bakery, intolerant anti-American bigots!Colonel Haiku (f8bfb8) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:10 pm
nk: are you honestly claiming that it was wrong for the United States to *allow* research into AIDS?aphrael (e0cdc9) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:13 pm
the Commission’s exemption of other cake artists who declined to create custom cakes based on their message.
I am not sympathetic to the “cake artist” (that term deserves some satire of its own)–if you open your business to the public you are agreeing to do with what they want, despite your own personal feelings in the matter–but that fact I quoted from your comment should be the only pertinent fact in this case. The State of Colorado should not be picking and choosing what messages are allowed on cakes.kishnevi (2dabdc) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:16 pm
I think tongue is in cheek Mr. aphrael read last sentence againhappyfeet (27ec16) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:16 pm
I only bake with da herb, mahn.Bunny Wailer (31009b) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:17 pm
Happyfeet – it’s possible that nk’s tongue was in his cheek, but it’s not clearly the case. That’s why I’m asking.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:20 pm
Does a printer have to print any book or pamphlet that anyone comes to him to print?
If he prints most can he make any exception?
Or is the only exceptionn he is allowed what is illegal. Child pornograohy, no. Any other pornography, he must. What isn’t forbidden is required.
Maybe it could depend on how he holds himself out.Sammy Finkelman (b66da2) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:23 pm
Seeing their parents being cruel to cockroaches causes them to be cruel to dogs?Sammy Finkelman (b66da2) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:24 pm
Somebody has to pull happyfeet’s tail once in a while, aphrael. 😉
Good post, Dana. It will be an interesting case with two competing Constitutional individual interests. And there really is a “badges and incidents” colorable issue with same-sex marriage after Obergefell v. Hodges, same as there was in the Thirteenth and Fifteenth Amendment challenges to private racial discrimination, and it also buttressed by a sovereign State interest in Colorado’s anti-discrimination statute.nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:35 pm
it *is* alsonk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:36 pm
Why not let the natural flow of publicity and decisions of consumers determine whether the Christian baker would be put out of business.
i think you’d be hard-pressed to find much comment on my part what’s now wholly on consonance with this
i do think there are instances where people have opened businesses in a timeframe during which they should have known (or inquired as to whether) they were opening up shop in a place what had pre-existing regulations what spoke clearly to this exact business case
but Masterpiece I think opened in the early 90s so I doubt that applies here
but he was the captain of his own ship
hoober doober wanted a lawsuit he got a lawsuit
i think that’s a dreary way to go about life lawsuits are not fun adventures they’re stressy and expensivehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:55 pm
UGH
… comment on my part what’s *not* wholly *in* consonance with thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:56 pm
i like your comment though Mr. nk
this is such a tepid and passive aggressive way hoober doober chose to express such a deeply held and important, indeed nigh-religious convictionhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/26/2017 @ 3:58 pm
I think the baker has a better freedom of speech argument than a religious freedom argument. Much better. “F*** you, you can’t tell me what to say!” Or could have had. Is this the case where the baker didn’t ask what the couple wanted written on the cake before he turned them away?nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 4:23 pm
who writes on a wedding cake?
nobody!
maybe Prince Harry and leggy meggy but he probably just want to make sure he remembers her namehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/26/2017 @ 4:31 pm
I don’t think happyfascist understands freedom very wellPatterico (8d3eae) — 6/26/2017 @ 4:38 pm
freedom i won’t let you down i will not give you up
my whole life i’ve never advocated legal repercussions for the likes of this hoober doober or his ilk
i think he should be free to be as tacky and poopy as he wants
but i think he’s a disgrace to the cake artist communityhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/26/2017 @ 4:41 pm
“I think the baker has a better freedom of speech argument than a religious freedom argument.”
Perhaps he has just as good argument with a freedom of association argument as well….tonicman (76bdd5) — 6/26/2017 @ 4:43 pm
Given today’s per curiam ruling on President Trump’s executive order, I am optimistic that the Supreme Court will take the proper decision when the time comes. If it should happen that Justice Kennedy retires as this term ends, then I would be more optimistic still. Should it happen that Justice Ginsburg decides that, whatever her political feelings might be, she needs to retire now due to health considerations, I shall applaud her courage, and be tremendously optimistic!
Judge Gorsuch is already validating the opinions of those who didn’t think too highly of Donald Trump, but voted for him anyway, due solely to Supreme Court appointments.The optimistic Dana (1b79fa) — 6/26/2017 @ 5:34 pm
It’s ironic that when Philips originally said no to the gay couple in Colorado in 2012, gay marriage wouldn’t be legal in the state for another two years.Dana (023079) — 6/26/2017 @ 5:39 pm
Well you know him best, is he really David spade?narciso (d1f714) — 6/26/2017 @ 5:43 pm
Dana @28. That would have lowered the weight of the State’s interest in my courtroom. And it should have in the Colorado proceedings. I don’t know whether it will matter in the SCOTUS. They usually look at the big picture and make law for future cases, and now same-sex marriage is a Constitutional right.nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 5:48 pm
Whenever this has come up, I give the following as a hypothetical to consider.
Fred is gay. He lives in a small town, and runs a print shop where he makes a comfortable living printing invitations, signs, etc., including signs for local events, political campaigns and so on.
One day, a member of the Westboro Baptist Church comes in, and places an order for 100 signs that say “GOD HATES F-GS,” for use in their next protest rally. Horrified, Fred refuses the order. “I’ll print up a sign for them for a yard sale or carnival, but not that hateful message.”
The member brings suit for religious discrimination. Fred’s printing shop is a “public accommodation” under state law, and he is discriminating against a religious group based on their message.
How should this case be decided? Does Fred have a First Amendment defense? How is this case different than the common wedding-cake-for-gay-marriage case?Bored Lawyer (fe5e63) — 6/26/2017 @ 5:54 pm
both should be free to refuse Mr. Bored Lawyer but the Baker’s only refusing cause he be all tacky ignant and poopy
the Printer’s refusing cause of he’s NOT tacky
so that is a big difference!
the sophistry what underlies the bigoted baker’s argument is that baking a cake for a gay marriage is tantamount to participating in a gay marriage or condoning a gay marriage – and that’s a special bigot way of thinking – it’s the same logic bigots used when they decided people shouldn’t swim in the same pool or go to the same school as black people
but you the same person if you swim in a pool with black people
you the same person if you bake a cake for gay people for example corrupt womanish FBI turd James Comey and his gay male lover Oswald Copernicus “Rod” Rosenstein
you the same person if you take Algebra with a black person
it’s all about floating on untouched by the phony divisive hatred people try to force upon youhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/26/2017 @ 6:06 pm
Fred has a First Amendment right to refuse to print “Have A Nice Day”, in my opinion.
I read the Colorado appellate court opinion that this case is being appealed from. They blew off the freedom of speech argument in a very dishonest and specious way. Hopefully, SCOTUS will address it honestly. It does not help, however, that the baker, according to the record, did not ask what the couple wanted written on the cake before turning them away.nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 6:06 pm
There are parallels with saul of tarsus:narciso (d1f714) — 6/26/2017 @ 6:12 pm
biblehub.com/exodus/23-2.htm
I support people’s rights to not serve anyone/anything so long as they do it in their own establishment.
We have perverted the 1964 Civil Rights Act. It should be re-examined.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/26/2017 @ 6:43 pm
I made a cake for the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Fairy Cake stuffed with Chick-fil-a.Pinandpuller (4f8515) — 6/26/2017 @ 6:51 pm
I think it will take brilliant and sensitive hearts and minds to decide this case in the best interests of all concerned.
Is the SCOTUS capable of this? Or are we asking too much of the law.Patricia (5fc097) — 6/26/2017 @ 7:03 pm
Other SCOTUS news
https://www.yahoo.com/amphtml/news/supreme-court-rejects-gun-rights-appeal-133833522–politics.html
The headline is a bit misleading: they refused to hear two cases. In one case, the appeals court ruled for the Brady bunch. In the second, the appeals court ruled (sort of) against the Brady bunch. Note ye, the Trump administration was defending the Brady bunch side of the argument in the second case.kishnevi (b4162e) — 6/26/2017 @ 7:21 pm
the correct outcome is for the bigoted baker to win and the dipstick fascists at the colorado tranny council to lose
This is obvious to anyone who is willing to do the analysishappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/26/2017 @ 7:26 pm
This is, and never has been about a cake, or even a gay couple, or gay marriage, or hurt feelings. It is and always has been about compelling a business owner to push a message, and endorse and enable an event with which violates his beliefs. It’s about using the heavy hand of government to force his religious hand. This is light years from selling a person an item.Dana (023079) — 6/26/2017 @ 7:51 pm
So Dana, can you find it in yourself to admit that Trump got at least one thing right or close to it?
Go on, it won’t hurt, all you have to do is mutter: “OK, OK, you filthy Trumpkins, I admit that Trump is not the anti-Christ.”Fred Z (05d938) — 6/26/2017 @ 8:21 pm
What does this have to do with Trump? Trump is probably the most genuinely gay-friendly President we’ve had, and he’d tell the bakers: “Money has no sexual orientation. Bake them the cake.”nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 8:28 pm
Nk,
You have no clue what he’d say. Stop making stuff up.
He would make the cake because he doesn’t even pretend to be religious, but he’s given no indication that he supports anti-religious bigotry.NJRob (94ef6d) — 6/26/2017 @ 8:34 pm
Trump is probably the most genuinely gay-friendly President we’ve had, and he’d tell the bakers: “Money has no sexual orientation. Bake them the cake.”
If they were his employees, sure.
But he’s pretty cool about letting the rest of us have our freedomz.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 6/26/2017 @ 8:41 pm
As with berlusconi , trump knows what side be has to live up, the left wing stirs like Jacobin still haven’t gotten over machine grandenarciso (d1f714) — 6/26/2017 @ 8:41 pm
@ Fred Z,
I’m unclear how President Trump fits into this. Exactly what is it that he got right??Dana (023079) — 6/26/2017 @ 8:49 pm
Further, when have I ever denigrated Trump supporters as being “filthy”? Your comment has left me confused.
With that, I’ll just throw in that I don’t believe President Trump holds to any religious beliefs that would prevent him from baking a cake for a same-sex wedding, nor do I think he has any feelings about gays, one way or the other.Dana (023079) — 6/26/2017 @ 8:52 pm
Touche, NJRob. Nobody knows what Trump will say.nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 9:02 pm
Why does every fershluginner thread have to be about Trump?nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 9:06 pm
Dana: Appointing Gorsuch. It let the lefties on the court know that their days of supremacy were over.Fred Z (05d938) — 6/26/2017 @ 9:08 pm
Actually, he does pretend to be religious. In amazingly crass and shameless (even for him) ways.
I sympathize with the baker, and opposed giving state sanction to gay marriage, but I am uneasy about the appearance of discrimination too.
He may be required by law to serve them but what if he just does a crappy job and burns the cake such that whatever message is illegible, or (in the example of the gay sign-maker) prints the signs illegibly? The customers would then be entitled to ask for refunds, which could be cheerfully offered.
Otherwise, maybe acts of commerce cannot and should not be treated as protected political/religious expression, but rather viewed by the law as something more mundane. Just thinking out loud.Dave (711345) — 6/26/2017 @ 9:35 pm
Dave,
so you’re all for a Westboro Baptist going to a gay print shop demanding they print “God hates @#$@” and then a gay bakery for a damnation cake?NJRob (7f4bec) — 6/26/2017 @ 10:10 pm
Like letting the Nazis march in Skokie, it may be the only approach consistent with our values.
I think it is reasonable to ask whether acts of commerce, performed for hire, deserve the same (ultimate) protection as manifest political and religious self-expression.Dave (711345) — 6/26/2017 @ 10:33 pm
Now who’s making things up? Dave said nothing like that.
If you live in a society, there are some things you have to do even if you’re doing them for the Devil himself, and if you can’t, find yourself a monastery or an Amish community to live in. I, personally, think that the definition of “public accommodation” has been stretched to the point of abuse, far beyond its original meaning. It should, at the very least, be limited to businesses that provide necessities and not luxuries. However, if you are going to be a “public accommodation” as the law currently defines it, then the state has the right to keep you from discriminating against members of the public who lawfully try to purchase your goods and services.nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 10:37 pm
Ok, I didn’t see that Dave had already spoken for himself. My apologies.nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 10:38 pm
In addition to the public accommodation/commerce angle, another thing that troubles me about lining up with the baker is: are the courts going to hold an inquiry into every claimed religious belief or taboo, to determine whether it is genuine “enough” to allow (in effect) discrimination?
This type of theological micro-scrutiny is at odds with all the Establishment Clause jurisprudence that I’ve read (IANAL, as Beldar will no doubt be around to remind me soon, but I used to follow the creationism cases and remember the “Lemon test”, one of whose prongs is that a statute violates the Establishment Clause if it creates “excessive government entanglement” with religion). Do we want to make the courts determine that Mr. Cakebaker’s abhorrence of gay marriage is a sincerely held religious belief, but that Mr. Innkeeper’s abhorrence of (say) inter-racial marriage is not?
The constitution itself even recognizes a yawning gulf between commerce on one hand (which congress now has essentially unlimited power to regulate) and political/religious expression on the other (“Congress shall make no law…”).Dave (711345) — 6/26/2017 @ 11:00 pm
Yup. There’s no First Amendment case extending religious freedom to the degree asked for here. Hobby Lobby was RFRA which only applies to the federal government. On the other hand, I do believe that there is a decent freedom of speech argument.nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 11:17 pm
Anyway, once you find out that Lassie has always been portrayed by a boy dog, you just stop taking this stuff too seriously, you know?nk (dbc370) — 6/26/2017 @ 11:26 pm
Was a guest at a gay wedding last week. The couple spent $35,000.00 on Flowers.mg (31009b) — 6/27/2017 @ 3:04 am
They were beautiful.
The flowers. The couple was handsome.