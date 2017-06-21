Stabbing Of Police Officer In Flint, Michigan Being Investigated As An Act Of Terrorism
[guest post by Dana]
The FBI is currently investigating the brutal stabbing of a police officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan:
A police officer was stabbed in the back and neck Wednesday at an airport in Flint, Michigan, and the suspect is in custody and being questioned, according to authorities.
The police officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville, is in stable condition, said Lt. David Kaiser, a spokesman for the Michigan State Police. He was stabbed on the public side of Bishop International Airport’s main terminal, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
All passengers are safe and were evacuated, the airport said on Facebook. A law enforcement official said the stabbing appears to have targeted law enforcement.
According to witnesses, the attacker, identified as Amor Ftouhi was heard shouting “Allahu akbar” before stabbing Neville. According to reports, Ftouhi is currently being questioned by officials. He is said to be from Quebec and holds a Canadian passport. It is not known why he was in Flint. Reports suggest he may have entered the United States illegally in June. According to the AP, the FBI is saying Ftouhi talked about people being killed in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. At this point, officials are saying the suspect was a lone wolf attacker, and there is no indication of a “wider plan”. Finally, at a news conference, FBI Special Agent in Charge David P. Gelios said that Ftouhi “said something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die” as he was being arrested. Gelios added that the knife used by Ftouhi was 12-inches with an 8-inch serrated blade.
If one recalls ressam the fellow who tried to bomb the la airport but wee stopped at the border was from Montreal.narciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 4:03 pm
What’s the over/under on how many days it takes the suspect to go from being a lone wolf to a known wolf?
Too bad CBS ashcanned Scott Pelley or he could explain how the officer’s wounds were “to some degree self-inflicted.”harkin (a76a32) — 6/21/2017 @ 4:21 pm
Well, it was important to al Qaeda/ISIS/whatever that the terrorist attack take place in the United states and that it take place at an airport.
Ressam was part of abigger plot, which was abandoned when he was caught. He was caught when acustoms agent noticed that he was very nervous. Later Bill Clinton tried to take creci for that because an alert he supposedly did, and when Sandy Burglar was caught he was trying to steal the copy of the after action report that was to go to the 9/11 commission. (the report refuted Clinton and Berger’s claim. They already were suspicious of him at the National Archives. He was theer to review things fro Presdent Clinton.)
The target is supposed to be have been in Seattle.Sammy Finkelman (2b1acb) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:02 pm
was heard shouting “Allahu akbar”
What Sandy Berger was caught at was stealing something that contradicted a fairy tale that he and Bill Clinton wanted to say (and in fact, did tell.)
What we don’t know is what he might have removed that revealed inaction like ignoring an offer from Sudan to arrest bin Laden, or somethig that would shed some light on his cancellation of the approval of the possible killing of Osama bin Laden.
Of course a lot would have been removed before Clinton left office on January 20, 2001, but you know, he had to check to see if they missed something etc.Sammy Finkelman (2b1acb) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:08 pm
And Montreal is tied to Milan which is tied to the bombing of the UN cooiunf in Baghdad, and an attack on Paul wolfowitz,narciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:09 pm
The target is supposed to be have been in Seattle.
No, it was a bomb at LAX as part of a plot to hijack airliners over the Pacific and fly them into things.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:30 pm
Yes I regetrenced this in at least a number of threads over previous months, allegedly it was cooked up by Sidney really, the bond figure of thenarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:36 pm
Prevolutionary era, he had dealt with zaharoff and lenin
Canadian, eh? Damn Tories. Some still haven’t gotten over Yorktown.nk (dbc370) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:39 pm
Actually it more resembles this operation
http://www.edwardjayepstein.com/diary/rocca.htmnarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:41 pm
There’s a little more background here
http://www.historycommons.org/context.jsp?item=a00mahdjoubnarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:54 pm
Now slahi told his sob story to his atty who then sold it the journals gitmo reportee
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1381033/WikiLeaks-Montreal-mosque-Al-Qaeda-recruiting-zone.html
slahi along with quahtani, are mentioned in Catherine levy book about ubls exile as one of the leads to abbotabadnarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 6:01 pm
Thanks for those links, narciso!Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 6:01 pm
Your wekcome, you see the ties to hamburg and milan in other places
Strikingly very little of this was either in the December 1998 pub or the one 2 1/2 years later, this is why I take these intelligence blockbusters with a grain of saltnarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 6:07 pm
This is the author, they do reference slahis complaint in passing more as a warning
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/06/osama-bin-laden-family-on-the-run-after-9-11narciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 6:25 pm
“Unlawful” and “extreme” is how West Michigan Rep. Justin Amash described President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Canada was not one of the countries specified under the travel ban. Nor was Tunisia, his birthplace.
Merely another illustration of the fact that the travel ban is just security theater.kishnevi (d99923) — 6/21/2017 @ 6:41 pm
We pick the most obvious feeders kish, but neither Manchester or London bridge or Brighton seem to raise the concern if the 9th circus, which is much Luke the Florida supreme court:narciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 6:51 pm
Yes Belgium isn’t the problem in and off itself:narciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 7:05 pm
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/21/belgian-officials-failed-brussels-suicide-bomber-had-isis-sympathies-hailed-from-jihadi-capital-of-europe/?utm_source=site-share
Which is why the most appropriate policy is to require any applicants to prove they have no affiliation to jihadi, formally or on social media, or other terrorist groups, and apply this to everyone, no matter which country they come from. Add in FARC, Tamil Tigers, Basque separatists, IRA, and anyone else that fits, thereby making it invulnerable to the 9 Circuit.
Meanwhile drspire having visited Durbin and duckworth, and cased the ball field the bureau dies its best chief quimbynarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 7:23 pm
Curiously he is at least one Kevin bacon degree closer:
http://circa.com/politics/accountability/the-russia-influence-controversy-that-john-mccain-doesnt-want-you-to-know-about
He was also connected to one of akmetchins source, as of three years agi milainarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 7:53 pm
Re: Zinoviev letter
There was a real thing some years later. It was a copy of the minutes of the Politburo dated May 23, 1924 (it had been passed as a joke) and referred to Ramsay Macdonald and was brought over by a
defector, Boris Bajanov, a one time secretary of the Politburo, some years later (1928) It was wrotten by Bukharin and signed by Stalin, Zinoviev and Kamenev.
They had talked about the government on England and decided that MacDonald was paving the way for a Communist takeover. Then Bukharin said that while they already their Prime Minister in London MacDonald was not bright enough for the job because “he did not understand what he was doing himself.” He deserved some reward – aa petty Communist official in some remote Russian province. He should be replaced bya worthy figure, like Comrade Tomsky.
Then they wrote it all out very formally in the form of a Politburo resolution appointing seretary of the Ukom in Kyshtym, passage on the same tocket with Comrade Urquhart and Tomsky toio be appointed Premoer in London and given two starched collars.
This was not published. It was shown to MacDonald wtha cover letter.. And it may been responsible for his awakening to the dangers of extreme left wing views.
It’s written about in the 1981 book “The storm Petrels” by Gordon Brook-Shepherd (Harcourt BraceSammy Finkelman (2b1acb) — 6/21/2017 @ 8:36 pm
Jovanovich 1981) pages 43-44.
Yes. It it was fake sammeh, I’ve given you a host of squirrels to chase from. Ressam to slahi to Hammoud. The zinoviev telegram was fake bellegarde might have been the author, Sydney reilly, played by Sam Neill in the series, probably commissioned itnarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 8:46 pm
Reilly as well. As savinkov thev former head of the social revolutionaries who ended up in parliament were nabbed by the trust, this phony czarist tesistence group conjured up by dzerzinsky. Yakushev was the pawn much like Roland cubela, the fellow who was handed a poison pen in paris, by desmind fitzgeraldnarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 8:51 pm
About two years later the Cuban regime had rolled up cubelas whole network. The one in charge Fabian escalante font. Had trained in minsks at the same time oswald was there, as well as Jose abrahantes who twenty years thereabout, was nabbed in the ochoa spy ring and executed.narciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 8:55 pm
Like Jim forrestal and frank wiener it didnt end well
http://spartacus-educational.com/JFKfitzgeraldD.htmnarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 9:01 pm
A slightly less dodge link
http://www.edwardjayepstein.com/archived/castro.htmnarciso (d1f714) — 6/21/2017 @ 9:06 pm
