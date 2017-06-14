BREAKING NEWS: House Majority Whip Shot by Gunman Who Opened Fire at GOP Baseball Practice
Awful.
from @RepMoBrooks "Shooter attack at GOPpractice. Rifle. 50+ shots fired. 5 or more hit including GOP Whip steve scalise. I am not shot."
— Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) June 14, 2017
Here is a Fox News report:
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and at least one other aide was also hit in the chest by a gunman with a rifle who opened fire at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, Fox News confirmed.
Police tweeted they “believed” the gunman was in custody. Sen. Mike Lee told Fox News, however, the gunman was dead. He said a staffer used a belt as a tourniquet to stop Scalise’s bleeding.
As with any breaking news story, be very, very careful about jumping to conclusions.
UPDATE: Steve Scalise on a stretcher:
Steve Scalise carried away on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/bWxgL6utFq
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 14, 2017
UPDATE: Just before the shooting, a guy walked up to Jeff Duncan and Ron DeSantis and asked if it was Democrats or Republicans who were practicing.
Rep. DeSantis who at baseball practice recalls: “A guy…walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there.” pic.twitter.com/GwozCPRdve
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017
UPDATE: Latest reports are that the shooter is in custody (presumably meaning not dead) and that the injuries to the victims are not life-threatening.
Patterico (115b1f) — 6/14/2017 @ 5:17 am
So far, TV news reports are consistent with your description of events.ropelight (f923af) — 6/14/2017 @ 5:18 am
congressional baseball game sponsored by American Expresshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/14/2017 @ 5:41 am
From MSNBCDana (023079) — 6/14/2017 @ 5:44 am
Motive seems clear, but Scalise being an elected official from Louisiana without knowing about the gunman’s interaction with DeSantis made the imagination run wild for a couple of seconds.urbanleftbehind (369ce3) — 6/14/2017 @ 5:46 am
Reports are saying Mo Brooks applied a tourniquet while under fire. Keeping your head when the S##T gets real is a rare quality. If he doesn’t get 70% of the vote, Alabamans are crazy.Brian Epps (323051) — 6/14/2017 @ 5:49 am
Bet it was an SKS, not an AR-15. The linked image is only for purposes of identifying the rifle. No accusation is intended against the person holding it.nk (dbc370) — 6/14/2017 @ 5:53 am
8, are AL’s primaries closed or open, and do they do runoffs if no one clears 50%+1? Before this, Strange could have resorted to a Cochran maneuver.urbanleftbehind (369ce3) — 6/14/2017 @ 5:56 am
Don’t even look at Twitter. I will never understand trolls.
I agree about Brooks.Simon Jester (d6782d) — 6/14/2017 @ 5:57 am
If he asked if it was Democrats or Republicans, then it was politically motivated.Sammy Finkelman (7509c5) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:03 am
Yes. We don’t yet know that the person who asked that question was the gunman, though.Patterico (115b1f) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:09 am
Steve Scalise was shot in the hip. He is in stable condition and expected to recover. Two police were also among the wounded. No deaths are reported.
Steve Scalise is the House Majority Whip, or the third ranking Republican. He kept the whip coount on the House bill that replaced Obamacare and he and Mike Pence kept in close contact – their whip counts were identical.
The Congressional baseball team consists of members of Congress and their staff. This is for a game tomorrow, a charity event to be played at Nationals Field, and the two teams to play are Republicans vs Democrats. It is not clear if the game will go on tomorroe. Probably it will.
It is considered to be a safe neighborhood. Capitol Police were there (according to some people using Twitter) because the highest ranking members of Congress go about with a security detail
The man who did it started by firing in the air, and then started firing for 360 degree around himself. At least 100 shots were fired, from more than one weapon, by both the perpetrator and police. He is in custody but they are not saying anything more about him yet.
President Trump and Vice President Pence were alerted and security has been tightened at the white House (in case maybe this is part of a bigger plot of course.)Sammy Finkelman (7509c5) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:10 am
Or maybe he just wants the Democrats to win the game? Some people take their baseball very seriously.nk (dbc370) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:11 am
Patterico
A very good point. That slipped by me. It’s a natural question.Sammy Finkelman (7509c5) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:11 am
Good point, Patterico. There is also no mention of a time lag where person Sat waited for a given moment and then brandished, why wouldn’t that person arouse suspicion especially off they were carrying the weapons (in a duffel, which may not raise suspicion at a practice).urbanleftbehind (369ce3) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:17 am
Since Dems practice at another location, no valid conclusions can be drawn from the shooter’s question.
He may have been confirming what he already knew, or simply confirming that Congressmen were present. It’s too soon to determine motivation.
The shooter is himself wounded and in custody. We know he was reasonably well prepared, and sufficiently knowledgeable to employ ‘shoot and move’ tactics.ropelight (f923af) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:20 am
We’re these Republicans targeted by teh Democrats Apparatus of Hate?Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:37 am
Hmmmm, it’s just a thought, but I wonder if his attack was motivated by rhetoric that compares all Republicans to racist Nazis.Dejectedhead (d3cff5) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:39 am
Something seems off here. Why would he shoot in the air first and announce himself? And if he was behind 3rd base dugout with a rifle (of any kind) firing 50-60 shots, I’d have expected more significant injuries.rowbigred (cd2f82) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:44 am
Maybe he just got the gun and was a bad shot because he was inexperienced.Dejectedhead (d3cff5) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:46 am
A lot of the shots, likely most of them (my opinion), were from the police according to the reports.nk (dbc370) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:47 am
Think they’ll tell us if the bullets they dig out of the victims are from the gunman’s rifle or the police’s guns? Have they, from the Orlando nightclub shooting?nk (dbc370) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:49 am
One nagging thought keeps troubling me, using a rifle and carrying plenty of ammo in a cold blooded ambush with no advance indication of imminent danger, the shooter should have been able to take down many more victims.
The Capitol Police are being praised for their quick and effective response, good guys with hand guns were able to stop a bad guy with a rifle.
The ambush shooter had every advantage, yet the damage he was able to inflict was relatively light compared to what might have occurred.ropelight (f923af) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:53 am
26, agreed. Unless he really was that bad…rowbigred (cd2f82) — 6/14/2017 @ 6:56 am
Who is really surprised that, given the level of overheated Resistance level rhetoric, this happened? Is anyone?
Who will be the first to blame guns?
Who will be first to ridicule the idea of blaming guns?
Who will be first to ridicule the idea that the escalating rhetoric on both sides of left and right divide (not just one side) might just have a role in this?
We are becoming a society of hysterics, sensitive, so sensitive to slights, and more welcoming of extreme measures against all those slights.
Can Trump keep us safe from ourselves?Appalled (d07ae6) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:01 am
Congressman Joe Barton was there with his kids. He was the team nanager. His kids looked to be around ages 15 and 10. Barton said it lasted 5-10 min, the shooter had a rifle and a pistol (possibly an automatic pistol), and there were dozens of shots.
Also, reports that two victims are in critical condition at George Washington Hospital.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:02 am
Also, one report said they were at batting practice and most of the people were in the dugout. The people in the dugout were able to hide/hunker down and that protected them.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:04 am
Jeff Flake is the person who said they were at batting practice and about 12 hid in the dugout. He said Scales was shot in the infield and dragged himself into the outfield, where he laid about 10 minutes. Barton said some hid in or behind the dugout. ONE of his sons was in the batting cage and another was in an SUV.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:09 am
Scalise, not Scales.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:10 am
Security was there for Scalise. If he hadn’t been there, they would have been defenseless. Perhaps the 2 security men were able to provide fire that kept the shooter pinned down a little.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:12 am
28 – “Who will be first to ridicule the idea that the escalating rhetoric on both sides of left and right divide (not just one side) might just have a role in this? We are becoming a society of hysterics, sensitive, so sensitive to slights, and more welcoming of extreme measures against all those slights.”
Utter bullsh*t
Rodeo clown wears Obama mask
Liberals: Despicable, must be fired!!
Women and minorities stab a Trump facsimile to death in Central Park Shakespeare
Liberals: Magnificent! Resist!
The only side I see unhinged, fighting against free speech and celebrating blood lust are the Lefties.harkin (536957) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:12 am
We are becoming a society
of hysterics, sensitive, so sensitive to slights, and more welcoming of extreme measures against all those slightsthat includes a large number of people who can’t seem to discern right from wrong, won’t adhere to the principles that have long guided us and will not live by the Golden Rule.
FTFYColonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:27 am
This is speculation but it sounds like:
Scalise was shot in the hip, is in surgery, and stable condition.
The coach is Congressman Roger Williams from Fort Worth. His aide was shot in the chest. He is probably one of the ones in critical condition.
One police officer was reportedly shot in the foot. I saw an interview with a GOP Congressman who said someone was shot and had a broken ankle. This is probably the same person.
Bearing Arms blog said another policeman had injuries from shrapnel or ricochets, or something like that.
The shooter was also shot. He may be the second person in critical condition.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:27 am
Well frum is teaching full death eater status.narciso (8b2f11) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:28 am
More speculation on my part:
Williams was the coach so his aide was probably there helping. My guess he was pitching batting practice and Scalise may have been batting. That would explain why they were among the people shot. The security detail in the SUV probably heard the shots or may have even seen Scalise go down. If so, their first action was probably to call in a shots fired report and ask for assistance. They then might have tried to formulate a plan to respond, including trying to pin down the shooter. That may be why the people there reported that the shooter changed his location, or the shooter might have also been trying to relocate to get a better view of the people in the dugout.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:44 am
happyfeet,
They were practicing for tomorrow’s Republican vs Democrat charity baseball game. Apparently it’s a tradition. Williams’ twitter feed said they have been practicing every morning at 6:30 AM.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:47 am
Shooter identified
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/2017/live-updates/public-safety/updates-shooting-at-congressional-baseball-practice-in-virginia/shooter-named-as-james-t-hodgkinson/
Look him up on Facebook…rowbigred (cd2f82) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:50 am
I wouldn’t call 7:30 AM the middle of a work day.
I’d be surprised if there were really 50 shots fired. High stress situations and FWIU of combat situations, the amount of fire and other factors get exaggerated by even the most level-headed people.WTP (5b282a) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:52 am
The Hate-Trump media and their vicious pack of rabid Drmocrat running dogs constantly making unfounded and completely outrageous accusations against the Trump Adninistratiom provided the justification and motivation for this assassin’s bloodthirsty sneak ambush.
Put the blame where it belongs – on the filthy traitors attempting to overturn the results of our most recent presidential election.ropelight (f923af) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:54 am
WaPo identifies shooter as James T Hodgkinson, 66 years old.ropelight (f923af) — 6/14/2017 @ 7:59 am
Congressman Roger Williams played baseball at TCU in Fort Worth and professionally. After being injured, he was a businessman, coach of the TCU baseball team, Texas Secretary of State and then ran for Congress. The TCU baseball field is named for him and a donor, Williams-Reilly Field.
Williams love for baseball followed him to DC where he “is the chair of the bipartisan Congressional Baseball Caucus and coach of the Republican Congressional Baseball Team.”DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:02 am
oh 6:30 makes more sensehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:02 am
The entire state of my birth is messed up (downstate Belleville?? wow).urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:05 am
Check out his FB page. Bernie Supporter.WTP (5b282a) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:05 am
Media delighted to let us immediately know teh shooter is an older white man. I doubt they’d be so quick if it were a minority or a “Middle Eastern” looking fellow.Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:12 am
This guy seems to perfect to be the shooter…although it may speak to his ineptitude. I remain skeptical about this whole thing.rowbigred (cd2f82) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:13 am
Won’t be the mailbox, or ballot box, the Sandersnista reaches for the ammo box.Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:14 am
Heavy.Com says Jeff Flake said Scalise was at second base and the aide was shot in the leg.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:18 am
50, how the hell would an “other” get so close to the practice, without people already training their scrutiny? Probably had St. Louis Cardinals gear on to boot – how can you go wrong with that.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:19 am
The same link says that Scalise’s detail was the first to respond:DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:20 am
It’s Flag Day.
The Donald’s Birthday.
And another day.
Of gunplay.
In the U.S.A.
http://www.gunviolencearchive.org/last-72-hoursDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:20 am
Now that we know the shooter was probably a progressive, MSNBC is suddenly talking about when mental health causes shootings.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:23 am
They were also talking about gun control with Gabby Gifford’s husband.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:24 am
I hope everyone recovers from their wounds.mg (31009b) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:26 am
A Bernie Bro, smh.harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:26 am
Happy:
Worse or better than Chao:
http://www.yahoo.com/news/cindy-mccain-joins-trump-apos-180234415.html
I wish all who were shot or injured a helathful recovery, shooter excepted. Will Scalise need a cane? That would be epic if that was added to the lore of Old Hickory and John Calhoun.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:26 am
52, 60: Unfortunately, they’re the strong horse to the youth.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:27 am
His FB page is still up for some reason. He’s a rabid Trump hater and full on Bernie Bro.
Had to have been planned–who travels from Illinois to DC and just happens to walk by a park at 6:30 a.m.?
P.S. At times think of a paper one of my students wrote about the media climate during Lincoln’s time, her point being that the assassination didn’t happen spontaneously.Patricia (5fc097) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:29 am
@58. FYI, DRJ, both Gabby Giffords and her husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, are gun owners.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:31 am
i saw that Mr. ulb I think it’s pretty stinky
and sadhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:31 am
Yes, no doubt Trump’s opposition to ObamaCare prevented Hodgkinson from access to professional mental health treatment.ropelight (f923af) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:32 am
Brian Williams on MSNBC just credited Scalise’s Capitol Police security detail for its prompt and effective response. I think he’s right about that.
MSNBC just interviewed Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (who, strangely enough, was wearing a Texas A&M tshirt). He said he was batting, heard what he thought was construction but then realized was shooting, so he ran and jumped into the dugout.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:34 am
DCSCA, why is that relevant?DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:35 am
There seems to be a suggestion that the police over reacted. Fog of war!AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:36 am
Davis also said this would have been a massacre if not for the actions of Scalise’s detail, who he said responded immediately and engaged the shooter.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:37 am
Reading Daily Kos, Huffington and other leftie sites….
The Consensus?
No mention he was a Bernie Bro, blame the NRA.harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:37 am
Wow – Trump announced shooter died.harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:38 am
@68- Why is your #58 post relevant?DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:40 am
This is classic:
“We must address the seeming anger of so many Americans with a caring spirit and action for their basic needs. We must heal this Nation.” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Twitter.
Translation: “We must address the seeming anger of so many Democrats and give them free health care and tuition.”AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:41 am
I think the media response is relevant, DCSCA. MSNBC always goes to gun control when there is any shooting. Why is it media’s job to lobby for gun control as a solution, instead of reporting what happened?DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:48 am
“The accused shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, 66, posted a link to a Change.org petition in late-March that included the notation that, “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”
Hodgkinson’s Facebook page includes numerous photos of Senator Bernie Sanders, whom Hodgkinson appears to have strongly supported during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. In posts last August, Hodgkinson wrote, “I want Bernie to Win the White House” and “Bernie is a Progressive, while Hillary is Republican Lite.”
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/james-t-hodgkinson/congressional-baseball-shooter-729035harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:50 am
But why does it matter that Giffords and her husband own guns? Do you think gun owners have more authority to say gun control is the answer, as if it’s some kind of admission against interest? Isn’t it really just hypocritical to own a gun but want to limit other people’s right to own a gun?DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:51 am
Dang it, that hip will take some time to heal.mg (31009b) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:52 am
i think all the posts are very nice and relevant i like them a lothappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:53 am
Anyone seen the severity of the others shot?mg (31009b) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:54 am
Old white guy, eh? Then the rifle probably was an AR-15 not an SKS. But remember how the media misidentified the LA airport shooter with a same name internet search? Let’s wait a little.nk (dbc370) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:56 am
Any word on if NY’s Shakespeare In The Park will change tonight’s Julius Caesar from a Trump facsimile to a middle-aged, white softball player?harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:56 am
The shooter’s hometown newspaper has a photo of Hodgkinson protesting. He is described as anti-GOP and he “belonged to a number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.””DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:57 am
The shooter is from Illinois.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:01 am
Thank you, DRJ.
Well, that gives us the explanation for the bad shooting, too. At age 66, how steady could his hands be, and how good his eyesight?nk (dbc370) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:03 am
@75. Here’s a solution for you, DRJ: don’t watch MSNBC. Unfortunately, and as usual, the events of this day will be very old news in a week. Fortunately only the shooter was killed. Visit this page and do a count just for the past 24 hours alone:
http://www.gunviolencearchive.org/last-72-hours
Then take a deep breath, smile– and enjoy your Flag Day.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:03 am
No innocent lives lost in this incident. And I’ll bet very few in the gunviolencearchive.org list too. Very few innocent lives, that is.nk (dbc370) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:08 am
The shooter was not the 5th victim. Matt Mika, a lobbyist/director of government relations for Tyson Foods, was shot 4 times. He is probably in critical condition. Bless him.
The aide to Congressman Williams is Zach Barth. He is reportedly tweeting from the hospital that he is ok.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:09 am
Mr. Mika’s innocent life is very much at risk, and all of them will suffer in some way. But the ones who lived are alive because someone already there had a gun and could stop this shooter.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:12 am
Yes, nk, Flake said they were all on the field so the shooter was either not effective at hitting all the potential targets or he only focused on one ir two targets. We’ll probably never know now that he’s dead, although it would be interesting to know if he practiced shooting often.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:21 am
Flake said Zach was in center field so it sounds like the shooter was firing indiscriminately.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:23 am
Was this some version of suicide by cop?DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:23 am
Thank God there are those among us who think clearly and quickly in times of stress.
I’m waiting for a Democrat to emerge and call for an end to the craziness they’ve subjected this nation to ever since last November’s election.Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:24 am
Put the blame on the people who cannot find it in themselves to accept the result of the last election. Until they knock this crap off, more of this is likely to happen.Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:29 am
Ryan is doing a nice job uniting the House:
It got a standing ovation. So did his gratitude to the protection by the Capitol Police, and specifically the two agents there — Agent Crystal Griner and Agent David Bailey.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:35 am
We may never know his motives.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:41 am
Re: 89 –
This is absolutely correct. Those of us who are not guarded 24/7 have to be allowed to defend ourselves- the primary civil right.Steve Malynn (1d5593) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:44 am
Kevin, you are missing a sarc tag at #97.
He shot at his political opponents after driving a day to locate them.
There is plenty of information to “know his motives”, if not his specific thoughts.
What he thought is in evidence, if not his personal rationalizations.Steve Malynn (1d5593) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:48 am
Women and minorities stab a Trump facsimile to death in Central Park Shakespeare
I expect that show to close abruptly.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:49 am
“Here’s a solution for you, DRJ: don’t watch MSNBC.”
Completely disagree – you MUST watch the loony left news sources if you want to understand the hate, vitriol and bloodlust for conservatives that motivate people like the shooter.
I’ve been watching MSNBC this morning and I’ve yet to see them identify the shooter as a Bernie Bro or show the hate for Trump and Republicans he posted on line.
Fox has a photo of him at a protest with a hate sign, MSNBC is still trying to figure out the motive.
Imagine the difference if this murderous statist had been a Tea Partier.harkin (9803a7) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:49 am
“I expect that show to close abruptly.”
You would think so but it’s getting standing ovations when Trump is stabbed and CNN has deemed it “magnificent”.harkin (9803a7) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:51 am
#97 had me LOL. This thread is so grim, I appreciate the comic relief.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:06 am
Today, the chickens came home to roost.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:07 am
“Hodgkinson is a member of a number of anti-Republican groups on Facebook, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.”
▪ “The Road to Hell is Paved with Republicans”
▪ “Donald Trump is not my President”
▪ “President Bernie Sanders”
▪ “Illinois Berners United to Resist Trump”
▪ “Boycott the Republican Party”
▪ “Expose Republican Fraud”
▪ “Terminate the Republican Party”
MSNBC just now: “we don’t know if his politics had anything to do with the shooting”harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:09 am
A number of us have warned in these comments that Trump hating is dangerous. This is the wage of that hate.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:12 am
#99: At least one of us is.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:14 am
I’m glad Trump called for bipartanship in his remarks. That was Presidential.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:14 am
You would think so but it’s getting standing ovations when Trump is stabbed and CNN has deemed it “magnificent”.
Trump supporters (there are some in NYC) should attend the next performance and chant “SHAME.”
But I think that even the supporters are going to see it through a new pair of glasses.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:16 am
The tensions are so high right now that I doubt this is the last of this.
And if they toss Trump from office over this meta-crime BS, I suspect things will explode.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:19 am
The game tomorrow will go on but the GOP team may be limited due to several injuries. The reports now say Congressional aide Zach Barth (CF?) was shot in the leg, Steve Scalise (second base?) was shot in the hip, Matt Mika (shortstop) was shot 4 times, and Coach Roger Williams may have broken his ankle jumping into the dugout.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:20 am
I’m gonna bet that this is blamed on anything other than politics. Any takers?Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:24 am
“He shot at his political opponents after driving a day to locate them.”
If he drove a Prius, that would be absolutely awesome! 😎Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:30 am
112.”I’m gonna bet that this is blamed on anything other than politics. Any takers?”
The Leftosphere is blaming Trump and the NRA.
I’m shocked.harkin (536957) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:31 am
Appreciate the update on Mr. Mika, DRJ.mg (31009b) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:36 am
Classic @97, Kevin M.mg (31009b) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:38 am
One of Scalise’s security detail was a female officer who was shot as she was pointing her gun at Hodgkinson and repeatedly ordering him to drop his weapon. At the same time unarmed Congressmen and staffers were running for their lives and yelling at her to “just Shoot Him!”ropelight (f923af) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:39 am
Is there “enough Guilt to go around”? I mean, given the number of newspapers, celebrities, cable and other news outlets, Democrat politicians, etc., involved in spreading the hate, disinformation, phony allegations and serving the neverending Nothingburger, would it even amount to a light dusting of Guilt?Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:45 am
Icy, if anyone doubts the impact of drugs and a dissolute lifestyle on a person, they need look no further than Pallenberg. She went from a stunning knockout to a bloated mess in a very short period of time.Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:50 am
The NY Times interviewed the shooter’s brotherDRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:55 am
Well, I apologize for using the wrong codes and not closing my tag.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:55 am
120.”The NY Times interviewed the shooter’s……
At the same link, the Times also does a small profile, describing him as distraught over the election but somehow everything below was left out:
“The Road to Hell is Paved with Republicans”
“Donald Trump is not my President”
“President Bernie Sanders”
“Illinois Berners United to Resist Trump”
“Boycott the Republican Party”
“Expose Republican Fraud”
“Terminate the Republican Party”
.
Imagine that.harkin (536957) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:03 am
Yes, he had a lot of anger and hate.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:06 am
Colonel, becoming pregnant several times had an effect as well, but point taken — drugs are bad, m’kay!Icy (2211c8) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:08 am
What’s wrong with you?
This was an attempted assassination and mass murder by a mentally ill leftist (BIRM) who was motivated to kill thanks to the left pushing the belief that their political adversaries are illegitimate and evil.
Period. End stop.Locke (1e7e34) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:08 am
Not relevant, harkin.
What IS important is how Trump’s rhetoric and drumbeat of hatred drove this fine man to the breaking point.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:09 am
/sarcKevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:09 am
127 – lol not necessary (to me anyways)harkin (536957) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:12 am
Locke, nothing is “wrong” with DRJ. And the two concepts are not incompatible.SPQR (a3a747) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:16 am
Vermin… https://static.pjmedia.com/instapundit/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/ANTIFA-600×594.pngColonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:19 am
This climate of intolerance, outright hatred and violence that the Democrats and their media operatives have facilitated and nurtured is bound to claim more victims.Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:24 am
Go away.
This leftist was trying to mow down Republicans because he disagreed with them and thought that disagreement meant they forfeited their right to live. He was ‘sacrificing’ himself for the leftist cause of slaughtering their enemy. Not committing suicide.Locke (1e7e34) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:25 am
I highly doubt that this was some version of suicide by cop.Icy (2211c8) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:27 am
130 – If that is not a parody account, then Antifa is now an official terrorist organization.
In Portland they promised violence against Republicans just for marching in a parade.
btw – good thing Twitter polices hate speech. /sarcharkin (536957) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:27 am
Locke,
Point taken but I wasn’t addressing his motiveson or ma king excuses. I agree it was political and very wrong.
I was addressing his methods. He theoretically could have done a lot more damage. Maybe he was not completely sober, or maybe he was old and his vision/reflexes weren’the great, or maybe he wasn’t a good shot. Whatever the reason, I’m grateful he wasn’t more successful, but it did make me wonder about suicide. He has a history of a recent failed business and, at 66, that must be difficult to overcome.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:29 am
If it is as it apoears, Locke, these kinds of acts are the worst kind to me: People who get mad and want to get even with people they don’t like. It’s pure hate.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:31 am
130 – apparently it IS a parody account.
Funny thing though, the photo is of a real sign at a real ANTIFA march.harkin (536957) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:32 am
My point was that at some point during the shooting, maybe he felt dying was better than living. He had the chance to put his weapon down according to the reports. He chose to die.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:33 am
Agreed.
I am beyond outraged by this man and his sympathizers. I know you were just speculating and I just wanted to be clear that my opinion was he knew his life was forfeit once he decided to do the act. I doubt he was prepared for shooting multiple moving targets while taking fire.
I am grateful that he is the only death and pray everyone else makes a full recovery.Locke (1e7e34) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:43 am
“He had the chance to put his weapon down according to the reports. He chose to die.”
Maybe he wasn’t through killing unarmed, innocent people.
I saw one recap where it said a female cop was ordering him to drop his weapon as he kept firing and the guys in the dugout were telling her to just shoot him already.harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:45 am
Correction to above: attempting to killharkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:46 am
Maybe he chose to keep on killing or trying to kill and dying just got in the way? I saw it happen that way to many VC.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:47 am
Yes, Kevin, clearly our good friends in the Democrat Party are to be commended for their calm, mature, and graceful acceptance of the bitter disappointment of the illegitimate election of a thoroughly unqualified, totally unprincipled, money grubbing, upstart N.Y. slum lord.
There can be no doubt Comrade Hodgkinson took it upon himself to travel to Washington DC (at his own expense) in order to pledge allegiance to The New World Order and to renounce gun violence in all its pernicious forms.
Had it not been for trigger happy gangsters in the employ of villainous Rethugians who knew full well that Hodgkinson’s only motive for bringing his guns was to get them off the street by turning them in to proper authority.
Shame on the GOP for stealing the election from Comrade Hillary and shame times 2 for murdering James Hodgkinson, a simple good man, in cold blood just to publicize a baseball game. How low can these callous sports nuts go to show their indifference for the rights and the dignity of law abiding citizens?ropelight (f923af) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:49 am
Need to throw some Clockwork Orange in the AARP and Progressive commercials.Pinandpuller (fe6b08) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:49 am
@21 Colonel Haiku
Dark but accurate. Tagged at second.Pinandpuller (fe6b08) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:51 am
The reports have clearly said this baseball practice happens regularly and is known in the community. Anyone watching would know what it was. The thing that might have been different was the presence of Scalise from the GOP Leadership and his security. (Even if Scalise came regularly, which I doubt because he does have more than the usual responsibilities, I also doubt his security team was a visible presence at routine practices.)
Thus, this shooter may not have counted on having people there who could shoot back. He may have planned to shoot everyone he could and die trying to shoot more. Or he may have planned to shoot, run, shoot, run, etc., like the DC snipers.
I don’t know. I don’t really care since he is dead so he has been stopped, but I want to think about things like this because there are other people like Hodgkinson and understanding how he thinks has value.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:56 am
What is suicide if not choosing to die?
Someone who is insane or under the influence might not realize he was going to die when he refused to put down his weapon, but I am assuming that isn’t the case until we get more information.
Plus, I don’t see him like a soldier who dies for a cause (a bad cause, but still a cause), but maybe that’s what some here think he was. I really don’t want to look at him that way.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:04 pm
Are they teaching cops-directly or indirectly-to demand the surrender of an active shooter?
Do they teach playgoers and current minds full of mush that the assassination of Caesar triggered a civil war?Pinandpuller (fe6b08) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Soldiers kill to protect their countries, Hoagie. Ideological killers are more like terrorists. Maybe he saw himself as a martyr for his cause but, if so, that death wish tells us something about him.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:07 pm
I saw no uniform. He was no soldier. But I think HE may have thought of himself as one. But I’m with DRJ, to me he is in no way a soldier.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:10 pm
Gah.
I dislike the House Republicans as much as the next Californian, and … the answer is to vote them out of office, not to shoot them.
This is disgusting.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:14 pm
Expect the media to spend the next week wringing their hands and navel gazing in an attempt to disearn the motive.Phu Bai Phat (f35c80) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:21 pm
DRJ, at 147: I don’t want to look at him that way either. But it’s interesting to me whether *he* looked at himself that way. On the other hand, that’s something we can simply never know.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:21 pm
Trump-hating is the rage across the political spectrum. With Trump haters, it is not about issues or accomplishments, it has been ad hominem attacks all the way down. The man is not an opponent, he is the enemy. In these comments, #NeverTrumpers freely acknowledge it is about hating the man and not about his policies, programs, nominations or any substantive accomplishments, of which there have been many. This has been the core debate in these comments for months. You cannot honestly deny this. To Trump critics, it is about hating the man. DRJ, you hate DJT without compunction. You have admitted as much on several occasions. And you are not alone. So does Patterico.
Haters gonna hate. #NeverTrumpers countenance the congressional “collusion” witch hunt not because it has any merit, but because it serves to undermine the object of their hate. And they fantasize about forcing Trump to claim Executive Privilege, setting aside any fidelity to the Constitution, simply because they hope it will harm their enemy. In a world in which individuals who claim to love the Constitution, pine for extra-constitutional vengeance, it should come as no surprise that Trump-hating fringe elements are now reaching for their guns.
This entire thing is beyond disgusting. Far beyond.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:22 pm
You can’t make this stuff up…….
“ Hodgkinson also repeatedly called the police to report people on his lawn”
http://www.thedailybeast.com/congressional-shooter-loved-bernie-sanders-hated-racist-and-sexist-republicansharkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:31 pm
135. DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:29 am
Since he asked if this was Republicana or Democrars (and it waa him – Rep. Ron DeSantis identified a photo of him as him, and this was also just before the shooting) he probably didn’t recognize any of the players. Although he may have recognized Steve Scalise because he had retweeted a cartoon about him, although maybe it was only that he was older than some of the other players. Or maybe he observed Scalise had a security detail.
He maybe wanted to kill members of Congress and didn’t know whom to shoot, although that may not be the explanation at all. The policewoman was calling on him to drop the gun, so there may have been pauses while he hesitated. He maybe thought he would get only a limited number of shots.Sammy Finkelman (c54485) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:35 pm
Harkin, the fact that the dead suspect was in Alexandria nearly a month (according to the ex-Mayor interviewed in the “Y”east article), calls into question the spontenaeity of the event or of a sudden mental illness episode. One wonders if there was a sort of casting call of the sort that might appear in Soldier of Fortune.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:39 pm
DRJ has admitted no such thing, ThOR, and you f*cking know it. Try to refrain from politicizing this horror-show for at least 24 hours, despite your inexplicable pressing need to do so. Not everything is about your Pumpkin Idol.Leviticus (e3cbd8) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:40 pm
158.”Harkin, the fact that the dead suspect was in Alexandria nearly a month (according to the ex-Mayor interviewed in the “Y”east article), calls into question the spontenaeity of the event or of a sudden mental illness episode. One wonders if there was a sort of casting call of the sort that might appear in Soldier of Fortune”
And you’re singling out me to address this far-fetched hypothetical because……
IMO he was probably a man consumed with ignorance and driven by propaganda and unreasoned hate (aka much of the left)…..but I’ll wait for all the evidence to be collected.harkin (9803a7) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:45 pm
Leviticus, at 159: I find the reach for politics in this moment from both sides disgusting, disheartening, and horrifying.
:{
Days like this are really draining what’s left of my hope.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:45 pm
A Democrat EPA would declare that baseball field a superfund site.Pinandpuller (8c03dc) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:50 pm
No, the business wasn’t a failure, and it seems like his wife was still operating it (or was working for somebody else, if this was a home business.)
https://mobile.twitter.com/Justin_EAndrews/status/875015645284487169
Tweet by Justin Andrews, evidently a KMOV TV (Channel 4 in St Louis) reporter:
Heavy com is a very good source, wth good links, too.
He stopped working in December, or was it that he retired in November. This was right after the election. This looks very much like he’s been mulling over doing something since the election.
He had moved to Virginia, maybe with his wife at first, and had been living in Alexandria for about two months and was hanging around the lobby of the YMCA which was near the baseball field, and would come there every morning for no purpose known to others.
He had told his wife he was planning to come home because he missed her and his dog, but that can be seen as only one option in his mind, which, if that option was going to work, he had to hide from his wife the fact that he had contemplated shooting people.
Since the game was to be played tomorrow maybe that means the practice at the ballpark would end, and, if so, he knew it, so he had to make a decision because after that he would have not again so soon have an opportunity to get more than one member of Congress.
People hate to lose opportunities, and sometimes get motivated to do things that are bad for them by the notion it’s now or never. High pressure sales tactics work on that principle. If you think somebody is following you, it is a good idea, if asked, to always say you destination is further than what it is.
His religious beliefs are not talked about, but they probably mattered, in the sense maybe of what he didn’t believe. He had a small record of violence from ten years ago, and had a record of doing target practice in populated areas.Sammy Finkelman (c54485) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:52 pm
I voted against Trump in both the primary and the general.
He is the obsession of many, but not me. I have gone to great lengths to try to get the obsessed to view Trump and his presidency through the prism of reason, not obsession. It is a near-impossible task.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:52 pm
Harkin, you referenced the The Daily Beast article in which there was that nugget of info, I was not singling you out for any other reason.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:52 pm
He was a good boy, such a good boy.mg (31009b) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:57 pm
“Not everything is about your Pumpkin Idol.”
Indeed not, according to the shooter, it was also about every Republican who supported the results of a free and fair election.
Since he was Bernie Bro and disliked Hillary, one can only wonder why he didn’t shoot up the DNC bowling league.harkin (9803a7) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:57 pm
165 – got it, thxharkin (9803a7) — 6/14/2017 @ 12:59 pm
republicans oppose gun control. sow the wind reap the whirl wind. not so much fun when the other sides uses second amendment solutions. alan jones says another false flag operation. what goes around comes around.bang bang (da1c6a) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:00 pm
It has been stated all Trump voters are Racist. – all bernie voters are killers.mg (31009b) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:02 pm
Will 2020 be WW3?mg (31009b) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:04 pm
Lazer up!
169… Teh return of perry… even more addled than usual.Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:08 pm
“Hodgkinson also repeatedly called the police to report people on his lawn”
There it is… ageism rears its greying head…Colonel Haiku (903a0b) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:11 pm
maybe they will name a ship after scales. a garbage scow.bang bang (da1c6a) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:11 pm
Oh it could fall under several types of false-flag, one could be a Machete scenario which does not impugn one of the “groups”, and also a Lewandowski-esque way of illustrating that Congress best fall in line behind the President’s agenda.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:13 pm
If it had been Scalise alone targeted (plausible given the recent US-Mexico sugar pact with which domestic raw sugar producers were not pleased), there is no worse combo than being Italian and from Louisiana with regard to writing it off as the fault of the Congressman’s shady dealings.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:17 pm
Before you go all quantico
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/06/14/hodgkinson-soaked-up-liberal-fake-news-like-a-sponge/narciso (a0b92f) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:22 pm
Mike Doyle (D-PA) and Joe Barton (R-TX), respective managers of the GOP & Dem congressional charity baseball teams, are giving a joint press conference right now that is completely unscripted and emotionally raw, and therefore genuinely heartwarming — in large measure because the day’s events have shocked any posturing out of them.
One pants leg at a time. All human.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:25 pm
@ DRJ (#121): You have so much bonus credit accrued for being an old-school HTML user that you needn’t apologize for your unclosed tags. (Although I share the aesthetic and reaction when I do that too, which of course I have.)Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:27 pm
The new TV villains: Meta-Humans
The new real life villains: Beta-HumansPinandpuller (8c03dc) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:28 pm
Today is a terrible day for this sort of thing.
I have a number of friends who were effected (in that they have kids in a preschool in the area or they live in the area) by a mass shooting in San Francisco this morning, and another friend of mine witnessed an attempted mass shooting (at least six shots fired, only one seems to have hit anyone) outside of Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn this afternoon.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:28 pm
Since the game was to be played tomorrow, maybe that meant that today was the last day of practice at the ballpark, or maybe the next to last day, and, if that is the case, he knew it because it would have bene public information. That meant today or tomorrow was his last chance because after that he would not so soon again have an opportunity to get more than one member of Congress.
There have been a few assaults by older people but this was probably not because he was so old but because it was so important in his mind (also there is the factor that his children were grown.)
Again I go back to a probable lack of a religious belief that killing people was wrong. Moral scruples wasn’t the reason he hadn’t killed anybody all those years. Politics was his religion and it doesn’t always carry with it: “Thou shalt not murder.”
In 2006, he had wanted to get his daughter (how old was the daughter?) to come home where she was with a 20-year old female friend and that friend’s boyfriend. He came with a shotgun. When his daughter wouldn’t come home, he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down to the floor. The daughter got away, and ran into a car, but he reached inside the car, shut off the ignition and cut the seat belt. He also punched the female friend in the face with a closed fist, and hit her boyfriend with the wooden stock of a shotgun and then chased him, and then fired a shot at him that missed.
He was arrested, but the charges were dropped and he did not lose his gun license.
Also in 2006, he got into an argument with a neighbor when he struck her dog with his car while it was sleeping in the roadway. He used to complain about neighbors driving their cars through his lawn.
His police record also includes failing to obtain electrical permits, driving under the influence and traffic offenses.
He was still in Belleville in March when he was firing shots (maybe up to 50 shots) into pine trees. What was he trying to do – shoot birds? Police were called and told him to stop. They checked and saw he had a valid illinois firearms license.Sammy Finkelman (b99a92) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:30 pm
“He is doing what I would do. hang back look for weakness.” roman commander in star trek episode 9. (the best star trek episode ever!)bang bang (da1c6a) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:54 pm
Just another soft target with a monomolecular crunchy LEO shell.Pinandpuller (8c03dc) — 6/14/2017 @ 1:54 pm
Ah yes, the only real solution is to take away the rights of law-abiding citizens to lower crime.
That worked so well during Prohibition.harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:01 pm
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) — a Rick Perry protege who reminds me more than a little of Perry — is giving an impressive performance in a press conference, having entered on crutches because he injured a leg by diving into the first base dugout. He is a gifted communicator (for those who can get past the Texas drawl; admittedly, as with Dubya, some never will).Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:04 pm
“These men have prejudice deep within their heart
For looking upon me they see savagryPinandpuller (8c03dc) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:04 pm
I agree with what Bernie Sanders had to say, that this is “sickening.”
There are no excuses.
I wish that each side would stop ruthlessly demonizing the other. It contributes to this heartless violence. Would bringing back more civility and a little humility be such a crime?Tillman (a95660) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:04 pm
Meanwhile, 3,000 miles west:
San Francisco UPS facility shooting: 4 dead including gunman, police say
http://www.foxnews.com/us/…/shooting-reported-at-san-francisco-ups-facility-police-say.html
And so it goes…DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:11 pm
Woops
“These men have prejudice deep within their heart
For looking upon me they see savagery
A native local piteous buffoon
With such dark slurs they slander my whole race.”
Jar Jar Binks-William Shakespear’s Phantom Menace Part the First.Pinandpuller (8c03dc) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:11 pm
“I wish that each side would stop ruthlessly demonizing the other. It contributes to this heartless violence. Would bringing back more civility and a little humility be such a crime?”
It’s fascinating as well as disgusting to watch the left do damage control with the “both sides are at fault” meme being pushed forward in response to today’s shooting.
Remind me again which side is:
Shutting down free speech (libs at colleges across the nation)
Threatening to riot if Republicans are allowed to (gasp) march in a parade (libs in Portland)
Rioting at college campuses if someone they disagree with is invited to speak (libs at numerous colleges).
Proclaiming at city council meetings to thunderous applause that they have no Republican friends (lib in Seattle).
Giving a standing ovation when a man made up to represent Donald Trump is stabbed to death by women and minorities in a Central Park Julius Caesar production (NYC and called “magnificent” by CNN).harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:17 pm
DSCSA – yep, that’s one of the two shootings I was talking about.
Looks like it was a disgruntled employee taking it out on everyone else, but the shelter in place order stayed up for long after he was dead — police weren’t sure if there was a second shooter or not.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:17 pm
There is plenty of blame to go around harkin. If you don’t see that, remove yourself from your little, insular bubble.Tillman (a95660) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:23 pm
@192 aphrael- – visit this site:
http://www.gunviolencearchive.org/last-72-hours
…and look at the incidents noted just in the past 24 hours- before and after Alexandria. It just keeps rolling along…
“Day ain’t over yet.” – Curly Washburn [Jack Palance] ‘City Slickers’ 1991DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:26 pm