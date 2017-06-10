Comey Slams New York Times
I’m behind the curve on all of this, because of work duties, and I did not watch Comey’s testimony until last night. But I did notice that he called out a New York Times story about Trump as always completely false. The New York Times is a partisan institution whose White House reporters are pro-Hillary hacks like Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman. If you’re embracing Comey’s testimony as true — and I do — you’re also embracing the reality that the New York Times publishes stories that are garbage. And I do.
To be quite honest, I don’t find this as concerning as a narcisstic 12-second-attention-span President who lies like he breathes. But having media institutions you can rely on becomes even more important when the occupant of the Oval Office is a cretin. We’ve had cretins there 9 years and counting, and the media is not doing much to cover themselves in glory as credible watchdogs. Sad!
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
So sad!Kevin M (752a26) — 6/10/2017 @ 8:18 am
What is weird is to see a lot of conservatives play up Comey’s attack on the NYT and completely ignore all the distressing things he said about the President of the United States.
But partisans gonna partisanPatterico (115b1f) — 6/10/2017 @ 8:19 am
R.I.P. Adam WestIcy (2211c8) — 6/10/2017 @ 8:26 am
Mr. Kasowitz’s smackdown of dissembling new york times propaganda slut julie davis is much more satisfying i think cause it’s a two-fer
he nails Julie as a liar as well as sleazy lying fbi thug James Comey – the latter of which it’s clear lied under oathhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/10/2017 @ 8:31 am