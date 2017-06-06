NSA Contractor Arrested, Accused Of Leaking Classified Information

[guest post by Dana]

Reality truly bites:

A 25-year-old government contractor has been charged with mishandling classified information after authorities say she gave a top-secret National Security Agency document to a news ­organization. Reality Leigh Winner was accused of gathering, transmitting or losing defense information — the first criminal charge filed in a leak investigation during the Trump administration. Winner was arrested Saturday and the case was revealed Monday, shortly after the website the Intercept posted a redacted version of a U.S. intelligence document describing Russian government efforts to use hacking techniques against employees of a company that provides technical support to states’ voting agencies. Documents filed in federal court against Winner in Georgia did not identify the news outlet or the document, although both the Intercept and the court papers say it was dated May 5. A person familiar with the case said the charges stem from the document given to the ­Intercept.

Here is the link to the Intercept.

And there’s this:

This NSA summary judgment is sharply at odds with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denial last week that Russia had interfered in foreign elections: “We never engaged in that on a state level, and have no intention of doing so.” Putin, who had previously issued blanket denials that any such Russian meddling occurred, for the first time floated the possibility that freelance Russian hackers with “patriotic leanings” may have been responsible. The NSA report, on the contrary, displays no doubt that the cyber assault was carried out by the GRU.

The Washington Examiner notes this from the affidavit:

“The U.S. Government Agency examined the document shared by the News Outlet and determined the pages of the intelligence reporting appeared to be folded and/or creased, suggesting they had been printed and hand-carried out of a secured space,” the affidavit read. Winner was identified because she was one of six people who printed the document off of their computer. Of those six, she was the only one who had any email contact with a news outlet. “Winner further acknowledged that she was aware of the contents of the intelligence reporting and that she knew the contents of the reporting could be used to the injury of the United States and to the advantage of a foreign nation,” the affidavit stated. “During that conversation, Winner admitted intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting at issue despite not having a ‘need to know,’ and with knowledge that the intelligence reporting was classified.”

About Reality Winner: Winner held a Top Secret security clearance at her current position to which she was hired in February of this year. She was in the in the military for six years, speaks Farsi, Dari and Pashto. On social media, “she posted disparagingly on Facebook about Donald Trump’s pledge to build a wall along the Mexican border, about his draconian criminal justice plans, and about his assault on the Environmental Protection Agency. In February, she referred to the president as “piece of shit”.”

Winner’s court-appointed lawyer claims that his client has “…just been caught in the middle of something bigger than her”.

Under the Espionage Act, Winner faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana