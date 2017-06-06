June 6, 1944: Remembering D-Day And The Courageous Allied Forces

[guest post by Dana]

I’ve been spending some of today listening to original D-Day radio broadcasts provided by the National D-Day Memorial. They are rather indescribable as they take listeners back to another time and place, where courage and bravery were clearly defined, and an enemy even more so. The reports also drive home how inadequate any tribute really is when fully considering the immense bravery of the allied forces who determinedly stormed the beaches of Normandy, France. How could any effort to commemorate or pay tribute do justice to such raw courage and sacrifice? As soldiers readied to liberate Europe from Hitler’s Germany, General Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his order of the day :

Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force: You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. In company with our brave Allies and brothers-in-arms on other Fronts you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world. Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well equipped, and battle-hardened. He will fight savagely. But this is the year 1944. Much has happened since the Nazi triumphs of 1940-41. The United Nations have inflicted upon the Germans great defeats, in open battle, man-to-man. Our air offensive has seriously reduced their strength in the air and their capacity to wage war on the ground. Our Home Fronts have given us an overwhelming superiority in weapons and munitions of war, and placed at our disposal great reserves of trained fighting men. The tide has turned. The free men of the world are marching together to victory. I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty, and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full victory. Good Luck! And let us all beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.

The History Channel has a wonderful clip of the allies landing on the beaches at Normandy:

The National D-Day Memorial website notes the immense difficulty faced by the soldiers who were determined to breach the stronghold in Europe by following the simple yet harrowing instructions to “jump, swim, run, and crawl to the cliffs”:

It is hard to conceive the epic scope of this decisive battle that foreshadowed the end of Hitlers dream of Nazi domination. Overlord was the largest air, land, and sea operation undertaken before or since June 6, 1944. The landing included over 5,000 ships, 11,000 airplanes, and over 150,000 service men. After years of meticulous planning and seemingly endless training, for the Allied Forces, it all came down to this: The boat ramp goes down, then jump, swim, run, and crawl to the cliffs. Many of the first young men (most not yet 20 years old) entered the surf carrying eighty pounds of equipment. They faced over 200 yards of beach before reaching the first natural feature offering any protection. Blanketed by small-arms fire and bracketed by artillery, they found themselves in hell. When it was over, the Allied Forces had suffered nearly 10,000 casualties; more than 4,000 were dead. Yet somehow, due to planning and preparation, and due to the valor, fidelity, and sacrifice of the Allied Forces, Fortress Europe had been breached.

I’ll leave you with Ronald Reagan’s powerful “Boys of Pointe du Hoc” speech from 1984 when he commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. It was a magnificent speech made before 62 survivors of the 2nd Ranger Battalion, and paid eloquent tribute, respect and recognition to those brave soldiers who climbed the cliffs that day.

