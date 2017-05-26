“I Might Ask For A Second Set Of Forceps…And Pull Off A Leg Or Two, So It’s Not Partial Birth Abortion”

[guest post by Dana]

Just another day at the office for an abortionist.

Yesterday, the Center for Medical Progress released yet another video on YouTube filmed during the 2014 and 2015 National Abortion Federation conventions where abortionists and those involved in the industry talked and laughed about the business of killing babies:

“An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross!” [laughter from the crowd]

– Dr. Uta Landy, Founder of the Consortium of Abortion Providers (CAPS), Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) “I’m like — Oh my God! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp!”

– Talcott Camp, Deputy director of the ACLU’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project “I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix and pull off a leg or two, so it’s not PBA [partial-birth abortion].”

– Dr. Ann Schutt-Aine, Director of Abortion Services for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast “I get a lot of oohs and ahhs from StemExpress. You know, they’re wanting livers…Last week I was in Sacramento, and she said, “I need four intact limbs.” And I said, you want what?”

– Dr. Leslie Drummond, abortionist at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

Here’s the backstory about the video’s release:

The footage was released by Daleiden’s attorneys, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley and former Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Brentford J. Ferreira. The legal group, Steve Cooley and Associates (SCA), has created a media resource page where press can track progress of the case. The page includes additional video evidence of abortion industry brutality: http://stevecooley.com/media/

This morning, it was reported that YouTube had removed the Center for Medical Progress video for allegedly violating YouTube’s Terms of Service agreement.

NRO, which is closely monitoring this, is reporting that something is amiss:

Judge William Orrick — the California district judge who granted NAF and Planned Parenthood’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the release of this video footage — had ordered the CMP’s lead investigator David Daleiden and his attorneys to appear at a June 14 hearing to consider holding them in contempt for releasing the footage yesterday morning. According to the attorneys defending CMP — Steve Cooley and Brentford Ferreira — they had the ability to release the footage in conjunction with California’s prosecution of Daleiden and his colleague Sandra Merritt, both of whom are facing 14 felony charges in the state for recording “confidential communications.” More clarification from the attorneys’ PR representative to National Review yesterday: [Calif.] Attorney General Xavier Becerra has entered this footage into the public record by filing a public criminal proceeding based on it. The preliminary injunction obtained by NAF in a federal civil suit cannot bind this State criminal proceeding. (In fact, the SF Superior Court is now releasing certified copies of the court filings to the public with the links to the videos.) It remains unclear, then, how Orrick had the authority yesterday evening to order Cooley and Ferreira to take down the footage and threaten them with contempt charges.

National Review is seeking clarification about this from CMP’s lawyers.

On a side note:

The health care reform bill passed by the House of Representatives redirects more than 400 million dollars in taxpayer funding away from Planned Parenthood to comprehensive health care centers that outnumber the abortion business at least 20 to one, and it stops the Obamacare abortion expansion by preventing taxpayer funding of health care plans that cover abortion on-demand.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana