Round-Up of Opinion, Post-Manchester
[guest post by JVW]
In the aftermath of yesterday’s horrible bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, plenty of polemicists have weighed in with their opinions. As usual, some of it is insightful and excellent, and some of it is, naturally, sheer dreck. Here are some of the most compelling things I have read on the matter today:
Bruce Bawer in City Journal:
London mayor Sadiq Khan (who recently dismissed terrorist attacks as “part and parcel of living in a big city”): “London stands with Manchester.” Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer (who, in the wake of the Pulse nightclub massacre, proclaimed a CAIR-backed “Muslim Women’s Day”—you know, the kind of event that proclaims hijabs “empowering”): Orlando “stands in solidarity with the people of the UK.” L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti (who went berserk when Trump tried to impose that temporary travel ban from a half-dozen Muslim countries): “Los Angeles stands with the people of Manchester.”
Meaningless words, all of them. But Angela Merkel takes the cake: “People in the UK can rest assured that Germany stands shoulder to shoulder with them.” Well, isn’t that . . . reassuring. In what way do such words help anybody to “rest assured” of anything? In any case, how dare she? This, after all, is the woman who opened the floodgates—the woman who, out of some twisted sense of German historical guilt, put European children in danger by inviting into the continent masses of unvetted people from the very part of the world where this monstrous evil has its roots.
Brendan O’Neill at Spiked:
After the terror, the platitudes. And the hashtags. And the candlelit vigils. And they always have the same message: ‘Be unified. Feel love. Don’t give in to hate.’ The banalities roll off the national tongue. Vapidity abounds. A shallow fetishisation of ‘togetherness’ takes the place of any articulation of what we should be together for – and against. And so it has been after the barbarism in Manchester. In response to the deaths of more than 20 people at an Ariana Grande gig, in response to the massacre of children enjoying pop music, people effectively say: ‘All you need is love.’ The disparity between these horrors and our response to them, between what happened and what we say, is vast. This has to change.
David French in National Review Online:
[. . .] After the [post 9/11] implementation of the (now) much-derided Bush strategy [of homeland security], there were a grand total of 27 terror attacks and plots — almost all of them foiled.
After the end of the Bush administration, the numbers skyrocketed, with 68 plots or attacks recorded since. A number of them, including the Fort Hood shooting, the Boston Marathon bombing, the San Bernardino mass murder, and the Orlando nightclub massacre, have been terrifying successful. Indeed, there have been more domestic terror plots and attacks since the rise of ISIS in the summer of 2014 than there were in the entirety of the Bush administration after 9/11. And make no mistake, jihadist terrorists are disproportionately immigrants and children of immigrants.
What did Bush do that was so successful? He not only pressed military offensives in the heart of the Middle East, he fundamentally changed the American approach to immigration and implemented a number of temporary measures that, for example, dramatically decreased refugee admissions and implemented country-specific protective measures that have since been discontinued.
Mark Steyn at Steyn Online:
One thinks of the famous scene in one of the most famous of the Carry On comedies, Carry On Up The Khyber, surely the most insightful film ever made about Afghanistan: as you’ll recall, the revolting Khasi of Khalabar grows ever more enraged at the British Governor’s refusal to let the shelling and destruction of Government House disrupt his dinner party. Even when the Khasi has the main course replaced with the head of a decapitated fakir, Her Majesty’s viceroy declines to let his eye be caught by these vulgar attention-seeking jihadists. The film received unenthusiastic reviews from London critics in 1968. One would not have predicted that half-a-century later it would be official British policy on the home front.
Easier said than done, alas. A couple of hours ago, as I write, the Arndale shopping center in Manchester was evacuated, somewhat chaotically, with hundreds of customers stampeding for the exits lest they be the cause of The Independent’s next carry-on editorial. The Arndale was the scene of the last big terror attack – in 1996, when the IRA totaled it. Two hundred people were injured, but nobody died, and you don’t have to be a terror apologist like Jeremy Corbyn to find the bad old days of Irish republicanism almost quaint by comparison. A few weeks ago the BBC reported that “approximately 850 people” from the United Kingdom have gone to Syria and Iraq to fight for Isis and the like. That’s more volunteers than the IRA were able to recruit in thirty years of the “Troubles”, when MI5 estimated that they never had more than a hundred active terrorists out in the field. This time maybe it’s the exotic appeal of foreign travel, as opposed to a month holed up in a barn in Newry.
If you only have time to read one of these in full, read Steyn. Brilliant as always, he traces the evolution of the targets of Jihadist attacks from Jews and other religious figures, who rouse only minor and superficial sympathy in our secularist age; to symbols of national pride, which are really ho-hum in our contemporary one-world delusions; to consumerism and popular culture, which may finally force us to take notice, or at least make a more strenuous effort to ignore.
And, of course, feel free to share interesting and insightful reflections that you come across.
– JVW
Alas, it does not yet appear that the great Victor Davis Hanson has addressed last night’s barbarism.JVW (dadb0c) — 5/23/2017 @ 3:05 pm
No relation.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/23/2017 @ 3:11 pm
Douglas Murray also please to go along with VDH.
Murray is the sane world’s voice in Europe.
https://youtu.be/3UwVD1Efqbkharkin (716a38) — 5/23/2017 @ 3:18 pm
Platitudes from the former President: https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/867061620027076608JVW (dadb0c) — 5/23/2017 @ 3:25 pm
Angela Merkel’s the rape queen not just of Europe but of the whole whirl
my sources are telling me the turd pope is gonna anoint her the patron saint of rape before the end of the year
she’s really taken it to the next levelhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/23/2017 @ 3:34 pm
@4. =yawn= And from the current president, his impression of Louis DePalma:
“They’re loozas.”
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Louis+DePalma+they%27re+losersDCSCA (797bc0) — 5/23/2017 @ 3:45 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZDkQYyeuSY
Press conference over.
“Thank you, Mr. President.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/23/2017 @ 3:49 pm
They’d better hope they’re not standing too close!Colonel Haiku (0225f2) — 5/23/2017 @ 3:59 pm
Greetings:
Earlier today, on a France24 English-language TV broadcast, the talking head brought up an IRA bombing in Britain back in 1996 as part of her Islamic mitigation process.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/23/2017 @ 4:09 pm
Greetings:
Perhaps a bit of perspective about Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is in order. In her previous sinecure as Interior Minister, she banned Robert Spencer and Pamela Gellar of “Stop the Islamization of Europe” from entering her now marginally less Islamophilic country.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/23/2017 @ 4:15 pm
as far as that pathetic little island goes, Theresa May’s as good as it gets i’m afraidhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/23/2017 @ 4:21 pm
yes, Theresa may as home secretary, was mostly blanc mange, I was rooting for Boris, would have settled for Gove, until he proved himself a wombat,narciso (d1f714) — 5/23/2017 @ 4:27 pm
On the CBS Evening News, Scott Pelley, as part of introduction to a story about how people get along in Manchester, and help each other, or something like that, said, like it was some kind of established fact, that the purpose of the terrorist attack was to instigaate a war of ChristinaitySammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/23/2017 @ 4:29 pm
against Islam, but it wouldn’t work.
I don’t think they can take anymore of these losses on their part,
https://twitter.com/DJack_Journo/status/867055704485629953narciso (d1f714) — 5/23/2017 @ 4:33 pm
twitter makes people say unbelievably stupid things
it’s like drinking martinis on an empty stomachhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/23/2017 @ 4:49 pm
it’s much worse, capx is like the british version of voxnarciso (d1f714) — 5/23/2017 @ 4:59 pm
@11 as far as that pathetic little island goes…
What’s that odd language you’re typing in? Oh, right. English.
Pathetic, indeed. Up yours, Happybleet:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dZz_gSY-_M
“Salutee!” -Lurcio [Frankie Howerd] “up Pompeii!” BBC TV, 1969DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:02 pm
You know that when cowboys were driving cattle to market, their main fear was a stampede? They just wanted them to plod along quietly, chewing their cud. They’d talk to them softly and calmly and sing them lullabys at night. If a stray tried to join the herd and maybe cause trouble, they’d have it for dinner.
There was a stray in the herd and the boss said “Kill it”.
So I shot it in the rump and it landed in the skillet.
Yippee aye oh ki yay, yippee aye oh ki yay!
Just keep on plodding, doggies.nk (dbc370) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:04 pm
english! hah that’s my favorite language!happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:06 pm
ace had a nice post in regards to the pathetic simpering uselessness of that little island
brbhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:07 pm
here it ishappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:09 pm
@20. Keep bleating, Happy.
Mutton’s on the menu.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81hbu0Uhkp8&list=RD81hbu0Uhkp8
@21. No, HERE it is: Ace’s High.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7_1c2PsVIQ
Salutee!DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:32 pm
How about this one as a prequal?
Europe’s Childless Leaders Sleepwalking Us to Disaster
https://www.amren.com/news/2017/05/europes-childless-leaders-sleepwalking-us-disaster/
Maybe more method to the throat cutter’s mayhem.
“What do you mean, they’re coming for ‘our’ kids?” – Angela Merkel, Manny Macron, barreness Theresa Maypapertiger (c8116c) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:33 pm
remember how they went after the candidate, who actually had kids, and mentioned that in passing,narciso (d1f714) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:37 pm
‘werewolves of London indeed,
that’s too backwards-looking for my taste Mr. DCSCA
what about the future?
what about tomorrow?
there’s little evidence much thought’s been applied to these questions
one mustn’t take one’s future for granted, mutton or nohappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:39 pm
too much can be made of this childlessness i think, but it’s an odd coincidence
Mr. Trump by contrast is as fecund as a recently-flooded inland valleyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:40 pm
Look up the origin of proletariat. (Besides the Marxist definition.)nk (dbc370) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:42 pm
Then read a little Socrates.
There are people who give value to the world.
And then there are people whose only contribution is their children.
yes yes yes the proletariat add quite a lot of value if you ask me
incremental value to be sure, but they do it with such great spirit, and with such matter-of-fact pride in the doing of it
this bud, as it were, is for them i thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:47 pm
I kinda think the people who give “real value to the world” are the ones who give us children. With some notable exceptions, of course.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:47 pm
Germans started bringing in Turks as workers after the war and things went smoothly until recently. What is happening now is the destructiveness of socialism.dunce (4d4106) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:49 pm
Socialism, Islamification……two peas in the same Loss Of Individual Freedom pod.harkin (716a38) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:52 pm
very interesting nk, as usual marx has inverted the meaning of things, which he was a punk supported by a rich friend, so what would he know about suffering,narciso (d1f714) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:54 pm
@25. there’s little evidence much thought’s been applied to these questions…
Really? “What’s past is prologue.” – The Tempest Act 2, scene 1 by William Shakespeare, of Stratford-upon-Avon, England (1564-1616).
You’l look delicious with muttonchops.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/23/2017 @ 5:56 pm
If Hillary Clinton looked, dressed and spoke like Theresa May she’d be President today.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:00 pm
Manchester United!
It was right in front of the net.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:12 pm
@35. Well played, sir.
Still have a MU mug – Bobby Charlton.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:14 pm
34… Yes and if winged monkeys flew out of your exhaust port… Oh wait…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:14 pm
@37- Haiku! Gesundheit!
… You’d have dinner.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:15 pm
“Quantity has a quality all of its own.” I think that’s attributed to Stalin.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:16 pm
29… red-blooded American values, Hoagie. Preach on, brother!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:16 pm
It’s what Hillary’s actually done – her blantent in-your-face multiple crimes, not what she looks like, or what she says, or how she speaks that qualifies her for a long and fully deserved life behind bars.ropelight (9fd598) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:19 pm
BIH, raisinette! Just like you said Ailes should. Because that’s the sort of fellow you are, DCSCA.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:19 pm
If a monkey had wings instead of a tail he could swim in the water like a rabbit.ropelight (9fd598) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:22 pm
Things went smoothly for two reasons, dunce. First, a majority of the Turks were actually Armenian Christians and second when moslems are involved they never get uppity until they reach a viable minority status.
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/–0uFxhanThs/UiAL6cu_FhI/AAAAAAAAcCU/taFxlpaoEEQ/s1600/1175166_421289564658344_555468453_n.jpgRev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:22 pm
oh he went back to Libya, and lived near Libyan fighting group members, nothing to see here,
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/23/salman-abedi-named-manchester-suicide-bomber-know/amp/narciso (d1f714) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:23 pm
Apparently MSLSD and CNN continued their anti-Trump coverage for hours after the Manchester attack hit the airwaves. While they had footage of screaming victims playing in the background, in MSLSD’s case. Because shut up!, #NeverTrump.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:24 pm
The killing will continue until we (the Western world) decides to fight back violently or until we submit. The jihad is thrust upon us, we can Crusade for freedom or die s slaves.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2011/05/muslimbrotherhood2.gif?w=640Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Stern seems a little overwrought – nothing new. Thankfully, the Brits are not likely to wet the bed quite yet. Unlike the pride of the American right.Spartacvs (7233b5) — 5/23/2017 @ 6:42 pm