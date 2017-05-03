Hillary Clinton: I Accept Responsibility For My Stunning Loss Even Though It Was Really Everyone Else’s Fault

[guest post by Dana]

Iconic feminist.

As a result of everyone else losing the election for her, Clinton is now also part of the “resistance”:

“If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president,” she told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women International event in New York. “I take absolute personal responsibility. I was the candidate, I was the person who was on the ballot. I am very aware of the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had,” Clinton said, before adding that she was “on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off.” “The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days.” … “I am now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance,” Clinton said[.]

And, about being a “victim of misogyny”:

“Certainly women who seek the highest offices. Certainly, women who have the temerity to demand equal pay for equal play,” she added. “Certainly with these structures of society as they are, you know, laid out right now.” “It is real, it is very much a part of the landscape politically,” Clinton said when asked how and why she lost support among white women.

Of course this was way too much bait for President Trump to resist:

(Q: If Comey gave Clinton a “pass,” what does that say about Comey, and more importantly, what does it say about President Trump, who decided to keep him on as Director of the FBI?)

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana