Trump Tweets Out Yet Another Attack On The Freedom Caucus; Pledges To Deal With Democrats
I have argued that the members of the Freedom Caucus who opposed TrumpCare aka the AHCA are heroes. Donald Trump apparently disagrees:
The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017
What he calls “the jaws of victory” I call “the jaws of ObamaCare lite.” For Trump, the solution, apparently, is to negotiate with Democrats:
The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds – not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017
Nothing says “good policy” like a deal that makes Democrats happy!
Here’s the problem with Trump’s latest tantrum: the folks in the Freedom Caucus were not the only people who opposed this dog of a bill. They’re just the ones Paul Ryan wanted to blame. Leon Wolf has an indispensable piece about this, and I’ll just tease you with a few paragraphs:
Ryan would have you believe that the Freedom Caucus was solely responsible for the scuttling of his deeply unpopular pet project to “repeal” Obamacare. The media, which are largely ignorant of the internal dynamics of the House GOP caucus because they are largely staffed by ex-Democrat Hill staffers, have been happy to carry Ryan’s water in this regard — either because they, too, dislike the Freedom Caucus or because they are too lazy to dig even an inch below the surface and learn the truth.
Of course, the Freedom Caucus might well wish to claim the AHCA’s defeat as a net positive since Americans opposed its passage by a whopping margin of 56 percent. However, regardless of the particulars of the act, Ryan now has a convenient scapegoat he can blame for the party’s failure to pass a bill that at least nominally replaced Obamacare — both with Chamber of Commerce-types who supported AHCA-style reform and, more significantly, with President Donald Trump (who looks increasingly likely to enter the fray in Republican House primaries in 2018). And with the latter target, there is evidence that his campaign is working, since Trump has begun grousing aloud about Freedom Caucus members on his Twitter account.
The facts, however, tell a very different story. Even though liberals and moderates in the House GOP caucus were quieter during the AHCA debate, they were no less opposed to the bill. The only difference is that Ryan opted not to place them in a difficult position — an opportunity Freedom Caucus members were not afforded.
All emphasis in the original. Read it all.
There’s a path to repealing ObamaCare that makes sense. That path is not making “great deals” with Democrats out of pique. The correct path is Ted Cruz’s plan. That path is the free market.
Pass it and dare the chucklehead Trump to veto it.
I said this would happen.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:35 am
The HFC is going to be really disappointed when the Christmas Tree Bill (aka Infrastructure) gets passed and all they get is coal. DEMOCRATS will get stuff, but they won’t.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:37 am
Most of DJT’s history is about making a deal, any deal, and then simply not following through on the parts he does not like. He then relied upon his legal team to make legal recovery as cost prohibitive as possible.
His best besties in the financial world operated on a similar methodology. In their case, all that mattered was the fees generated by transactions. Then, if risk needed to be off-loaded, they misrepresented its nature and found suckers willing to buy it. Legal recovery by the suckers? Fat chance.
DJT is as a bully who must perpetually declare victory. He can ill afford to be perceived weak. Ooops. Too late.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:40 am
Pft. Patterico can’t even play one dimensional chess. Much less the 7 dimensional chess President Trump is playing here.jcurtis (3b0813) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:28 am
Funnily enough the alleged skeletons in Trump’s closet may determine how much strength the Congressional Republican Party has here.
Trump isn’t a Conservative and all the concerns sensible Republicans had are completely valid. His agenda is just different from the party that has adopted him.
When pathways inevitably diverge Trump has The Mob and will try to use it to pressure Republicans into voting the bread and circuses he plans to put on.
The Republicans have the levers of domestic power and their ability to yank his chain will depend heavily on how much real dirt there may be in his tax returns, his foreign business dealings or the other baggage he brings with him.Bob (ec5d2f) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:51 am
If I were running for office, the second biggest favor Trump could do me would be to support my opponent.nk (dbc370) — 3/28/2017 @ 3:30 am
you can’t negotiate with the freedom filth caucus cause they don’t negotiate in good faithhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/28/2017 @ 5:36 am
Back during the campaign, I heard a lot of people saying they weren’t really Trump supporters but they were voting for him just because he promised to shake things up and oust the GOP establishment – the RINO’s – from their positions of power. I warned them at the time that Trump is the very definition of a RINO and that he was going to have to make a deal with the very GOP establishment he was running against if he wanted to actually get anything done, and the GOP establishment, as unprincipled as they are, would be more than happy to make a deal with the Devil as long as he won elections. Bringing Goldman Sachs execs into the campaign, the talk of how the GOP preferred Trump to Cruz because they could “work” with Trump, the hiring of Reince Priebus (Reince Freaking Priebus!), the friendliness with the Clintons and Chuck Schumer and Planned Parenthood, a lifetime of crony capitalism – how many red flags do you need to warn you that Trump has no intention of over-turning the status quo but in fact just the opposite?
And now many of those same people who claimed they only supported Trump to the extent that he was going to change things are some of his loudest defenders in maintaining the status quo. It’s a cult of personality, Obama 2.0.Jerryskids (3308c1) — 3/28/2017 @ 6:04 am
Bingo.Patterico (4af482) — 3/28/2017 @ 6:15 am
mr. trump with his startlingly bold executive orders have done more in a few months for conservative than the narcissistic freedom filth have done their whole careershappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/28/2017 @ 6:21 am
ugh for *conservatives* i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/28/2017 @ 6:21 am
“LOSING IT: Schumer goes off on Trump supporter at NYC restaurant, witness says.
“They are a highly respected couple, and Schumer made a scene, yelling, ‘She voted for Trump!’ The Califanos left the restaurant, but Schumer followed them outside.” On the sidewalk, Schumer carried on with his fantastical filibuster: “ ‘How could you vote for Trump? He’s a liar!’ He kept repeating, ‘He’s a liar!’ ”
Hilary confirmed the confrontation, telling Page Six, “Sen. Schumer was really rude . . . He’s our senator, and I don’t really like him. Yes, I voted for Trump. Schumer joined us outside and he told me Trump was a liar. I should have told him that Hillary Clinton was a liar, but I was so surprised I didn’t say anything.”
Joe Califano was my boss back at Dewey Ballantine. I’m glad to hear he’s doing well, though the Joe I remember probably wouldn’t have let some punk Senator yell at his wife. And good for Hilary.
But this is pretty much proof that Trump is living rent-free in the heads of the Democratic leadership. His victory really did cause a party-wide nervous breakdown.
UPDATE: From the comments: “Clearly this shows that the Senator from New York may be losing his ability to direct the affairs of state!”
Plus: “People who are confident do not do that in public.” True.”
Does the freedom caucus have even a plurality of signers on:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/27/occams-razor-if-you-listen-to-every-nunes-public-statement-in-sequence/narciso (d1f714) — 3/28/2017 @ 6:48 am
They told me if I didn’t vote for Trump the Democrats would get what they wanted, and they were right!
Then again, I said if I do vote for Trump the Democrats would get what they wanted, so…Sean (41ed1e) — 3/28/2017 @ 7:06 am
I think, first of all, Trump and his people, or anyway Trump, didn’t even notice they were losing House Republican moderates, and second, they started with the moderates, and then they tried to bring in the Freedom Caucus holdouts, so they blame the Freedom Caucus. They were the last piece needed. Also, they just assumed them in at the start.
I think Trump is not now going to try to reach a deal with the Freedom Caucus, because getting them means losing other people. There’s no possiblility of getting a majority that way. So that a non-starter.
I should also say that the whole thing was a bad bill, from almost any perspective, so that thing couldn’t pass and the people who agreed to vote for it did it largely on the premise that the law would not stay in that shape at the end of 2018.
They’ll have to craft something else.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 3/28/2017 @ 7:13 am
Never mind all this nonsense. Listen to my song.
yes yes the freedom filth have neutered and segregated themselves like ebola zika tuberculosis victimshappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/28/2017 @ 7:19 am
12. That’s great.
Donald Trump should really get Joe Califano involved in writing the bill, and he can bring along some Democrats.
Of course Donald Trump is blustering, and pretending to be more optimistic than he is, when he says “The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare” but that’s what he wants to do.
Making a deal with Democrats as a whole is a bad idea and won’t work (unless maybe he can get Senator Charles Schumer to agree, which just maybe is possible) because he’ll lose the majority of the Republicans. He’d probably have to practically let the Democrats write the bill to get a deal, and that wouldn’t work.
He has to split the Democrats.
Probably very formally, not like the old 1950s/1960s Southern Democrat- Republican coalition, because the Democratic Party has become too tightly held together.
It is not necessary, or even desireable, for them to switch parties, and they can’t for a variety of reasons, including immigration/amnesty/sanctuary cities, abortion, hostility of their constitutents toward Trump as a person, and the Russian factor.
Another possibility is for that deal to make a deal to get close to happening – and then they can
make a deal with the Democratic leadership to at least allow free votes with no pressure.
But if not, Trump, and Paul Ryan, will have to make a deal with what will have to practically become a separate caucus, (not necessarily, or likely, of the most conservative Democrats) and that includes offering them sub-committee chairmanships, maybe even a committee chairmanship or two, like in the New York State Senate, which they should study more.
Campaign finance reform of the sort that makes candidates more independent amd makes it easier to raise money for campaigns might be the glue to get this thing going. (It could something like dollar for dollar unconditional advance tax credits for campiagn contributions, perhaps limited in dollar amount, and limited to people who can also vote for the candidate. Although limiting this to people who can vote for a candidate, might create trouble in poorer districts. If it’s refundable, maybe it can work there too somewhat.)
And they would also agree to try to get state Republican parties, to treat them as Republicans when it comes to reapportionment, in Congressional distrcting after the 2020 election. Although since that’s only after the 2020 election, that one is hard to promise, but they can gain the support of other House Republcan members in their state, and can at least help with fundraising, especially if the Demoratic campaign committees threaten to cut them off.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 3/28/2017 @ 7:19 am
SQUIRREL SQUIRREL SQUIRREL SQUIRREL SQUIRRELLeviticus (632b14) — 3/28/2017 @ 7:49 am
We know cornyn’s attitude, he was the anti tea party marshal, back in the oughtsnarciso (0b94ed) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:07 am
So what ended this one-sided reset in 2016?
It ended in 2014. Putin attempting to elect Trump was a result.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:08 am
Clearly negotiating strategy is not a strong suit of politicians and civil servants. They usually get a blank check for whatever they want and pass along all accountability to the tax payer ….. Yeah, Democrats are going to work with Trump to give him a legislative win!
Seriously, are people this stupid or has Trump truly made people this deranged?
You have a simple problem in the R Caucus — many of them are closet Democrats. All I care about is we go rightward at every inflection point. So from a directional perspective I support the Freedom Caucus’s instincts. But their ability to determine when to swerve is pretty bad — this bill should have passed with the Trump Assurances on Phase 2 and 3.
Even if Trump doesn’t deliver, Obamacare Light is better than Obamacare and the Freedom Caucus could reclaim their virginity again (and again, and again) by saying Trump sold them out.Blah (44eaa0) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:12 am
#25 Funny, given all the money Podesta and Clintons took from Russia you would think them more suggestible to Russia than a billionaire who gives two farts about a couple hundred grand.
Plus their butter soft Russia Policy from 2009to 2017 would be anecdotal evidence to support their conspiring with Russia.
But when you are propagandized and suffering from Confirmational Bias facts don’t mean much. You keep pointing to fired Manafort and say RUSSIA as to divert from being losers.
Can’t wait for the next Democrat flameout and billions spent all the while blaming foreigners for their failures (XENOPHOBES!)Blah (44eaa0) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:15 am
@12 Colonel Haiku
Schumer must be kin to the guy who attacked Michael Savage.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:25 am
@23 Colonel Haiku
Someone on Reddit was saying how dumb of a stunt it was for Trump to give Merkel a bill for NATO. A literal invoice. Hillary would never pull a dumb stunt like that.
I said,” Two Words: Reset Button.”Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:28 am
Sammeh…
One big problem with health care as I see it is there needs to be a mechanism in place to tell dumb people “no”.
That could be a price mechanism. That could be legal reform to help doctors who tell dumb people “no, you don’t need x and I’m not tying up resources because you read Web MD.”
To wit, I heard a story about a girl who is a nurse going to the ER on a Friday night because her regular doctor told her her thyroid appeared slightly enlarged. It’s not an emergency. No doctor is going to treat you even if you are diagnosed with something. If someone sticks a knife in your thyroid come see us.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:42 am
@32 Colonel Haiku
Send them to collections I say!Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:43 am
i’m old enough to remember when mitt romney announced during the 2012 presidential debate that russia was our enemy, eliciting laughter from barack, candy crowley, and all of the democrats who are freaking out about russia today
it sounds like the democrats no longer want flexibility with russia after the electionCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:52 am
Last year I stepped on a nail out in a goat pasture. I ended up going to the ER the next night with a 103 degree fever and three different bacterial infections. I also had to get an echocardiogram. If anything I waited too long, but at least it was appropriate.
Just as an aside, if you can lay there on that table looking at your heart valves opening and closing and think, “There is no God” you are just an *sshole.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:57 am
@36 Cruz Supporter
Somehow getting a guy who is a secret agent of Russia elected transformed them into our enemy overnight.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:01 am
John Podesta got “hacked” like Sarah Palin got “hacked”.
I remember when some people loading trucks for the warehouse locked the keys in the truck. A manager told me to call a locksmith. Guy comes out and I’m excited because I think I’m about to see him pull some cool lockpick business. He gets a wire out and goes after the toggle on the wing window. If it’s something I can do it’s not hacking or art for that matter.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:07 am
36. 38. The only thing is, Donald Trump is not really a secret agent of Russia and he proved it again today with the condemnation by his State department of the arrests of the demonstrators in Russia.
The same thing, perhaps, cannot necessarily be said for all people who got involved in his campaign, like maybe Michael Flynn, and I don’t know what the story in his case is, or taht of Roger Stone, but after all, Harry S. Truman defended Alger Hiss.
Now Jill Stein of the Green Party, that’s maybe somewhat different.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:10 am
Colonle Haiku @31
“Rather, Democrats’ split with Putin grew from the perception that hackers had easily entered the porous e-mail account of Hillary Clinton’s campaign guru John Podesta and released his messages to WikiLeaks. This led to general embarrassment for Hillary and the Democrats — and they floated the theory that WikiLeaks and Julian Assange were taking orders from Putin or at least operating with the encouragement of the Kremlin’s intelligence services.”
That was the point of no return, and resulted in open, unquestioned opposition to Russia, but what about Putin’s split from the Clintons? Clinton and company want to date it back to 2011, but I think it maybe only really goes back to 2014. But it certainly goes back before 2016.
Maybe you can say it was only in June 2016 that Putin cast his vote.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:15 am
“Last year I stepped on a nail out in a goat pasture. I ended up going to the ER the next night with a 103 degree fever and three different bacterial infections. I also had to get an echocardiogram. If anything I waited too long, but at least it was appropriate.”
That’s the effin’ you got for the effin’ you were hopin’ to get, ya horny bastead…Colonel Haiku (6b7575) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:21 am
PandP… you aren’t of Greek heritage, are you?Colonel Haiku (6b7575) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:22 am
Obama… “On all these issues, but particularly missile defense, this, this can be solved, but it’s important for him [Vladimir Putin] to give me space.”
Medvedev answered: “Yeah, I understand. I understand your message about space. Space for you . . . ”
Obama agreed and elaborated, “This is my last election. After my election, I have more flexibility.”
Medvedev finished the hot-mic conversation with, “I understand. I will transmit this information to Vladimir, and I stand with you.”Colonel Haiku (6b7575) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:27 am
“unprincipled GOP establishment”
I will take this 1000 times over a principled Socialist government.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:32 am
Speaking of dumb people, I witnessed an awkward moment in an ER almost 20 years ago.
I’m sitting there listening to this couple close by talking about the girl’s diagnoses of an ectopic pregnancy. The bad part was when the guy excitedly called his mom to tell her they were “pregnant”.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:39 am
omg these Rs are so embarassment
they all suck so bad I can’t evenhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:40 am
Colonel Haiku
Scottish and German. And for the record I was pushing it through the fence. I’ve always heard if you feed them long enough they look like you.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:43 am
whatabout hillary? whatabout obama?Davethulhu (fab944) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:52 am
The German army trains with sticks and most of its aircraft are grounded, so their likely to challenge volodya, practically nil.narciso (3e2620) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:53 am
Except crowdstrike, the source of the finding had to revise their last report re the Ukrainian army.narciso (3e2620) — 3/28/2017 @ 9:54 am
44. That was in 2012.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 3/28/2017 @ 10:12 am
ohnoes the freedom filth caucus continues to alienate its own disillusioned membershappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/28/2017 @ 10:13 am
Colonel Haiku (6b7575) — 3/28/2017 @ 7:42 am
Summary please? FP doesn’t even let me read more than one paragraph before demanding I register with them.kishnevi (94cb02) — 3/28/2017 @ 10:22 am
46. I guess the message didn’t get through as to what an ectopic pregnancy was. (I don’t think it can lead to a live birth, although I don’t know ffi anyone ever tried moving it. Maybe it is too late for a placenta to form.)
The only solution seems to be an abortion, either by a drug (considered preferable) or surgery.
Oh, wait, look:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ectopic_pregnancy
I don’t think they even call removing this abortion, and so it is not an issue, not even for Catholic hospitals apparently.
Wikipedia says the rate of ectopic pregnancy is about 1% or 2% that of the number of live births in developed countries when not using fertility treatments. It is higher in women with certain conditions. If is left alone, it can cause serious problems.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 3/28/2017 @ 10:25 am
And nothing says “smart politics” like handing the Republican presidential nomination to a Big Gubmint Democrat who endorsed Hillary Clinton and bankrolled Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid!
Remember a year ago, when anybody who had ever suggested the possibility of finding common ground with the Democrats was reviled as a “uniparty establishment cuck”?Dave (711345) — 3/28/2017 @ 10:26 am
21. 55. I’m seeing the whole article. Maybe try a different computer, or delete your cookies or something. The article does not live up to is billing and doesn’t even seem to make sense.
Trump strategy for destroying the Islamic State:
1) Speed – that’s a goal, not a strategy. Obama was prepared to take years (although that’s not really true.)
2) Troops will stay in Iraq for a long time. No arbitrary timeline.
3) Assist countries we want to win wars, in spite of authoritarian tendencies, civilian casualties, and domestic human rights records (applies to Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.) Winning wars is a priority above human rights.
4) But not a priority above containing Iran? I don’t understand what he means here by laying the foundations of anti-Iran coalition. Nothing follows. He mentions that there’s no agreement yet with Turkey over the role of Kurdish forces in retaking Raqqa. Are those Kurds allies of Iran? In which case policy should be the opposite. The U.S. wants to use them. Turkey doesn’t want them involved.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 3/28/2017 @ 10:41 am
I think the problem is that we need the Kurds, for the purpose of stability in both northern Iraq and northwestern Syria, but Turkey is opposed because it doesn’t want the Kurds to become too strong, and we need Turkey to contain Iran. We also need Russia. But of course Russia wants Iran to be, if not uncontained, contained only for the benefit of Russia.kishnevi (94cb02) — 3/28/2017 @ 10:58 am
Sammy
A fertilized embryo is a lot like that deal you get at Lowe’s to hook up your refrigerator’s icemaker.
There was a novel where someone was trying to gestate babies in men. Theoretically possible but problematic.Pinandpuller (8db671) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:05 am
It’s an adaptation of nixon’ s proxy strategy, with a dash of kirkpAtrick’z preference for authoritarian regimes, as opposed to the kingdom which is totalitarian.narciso (3e2620) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:08 am
Hey Trump the democrats have already begun to “deal” with you on the Unaffordable Care Act:
They’ve absolved themselves of ownership and handed it to you.
They are sticking to plan and insisting the only real “fix” is single payer (aka Bernie’s $18 trillion debt plan).
They are getting ready to line up every person who loses coverage (aka loses the ability to have their neighbors pay for it) and accuse you of wonton cruelty.
It’s free market or bust Donald, anything else and you lose your base.harkin (517285) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:08 am
“wanton”, not a Chinese appectizer.harkin (517285) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:10 am
There was a novel where someone was trying to gestate babies in men. Theoretically possible but problematic
The true problem being that it served as the premise of a Schwarzenneger/DeVito/Emma Thompson filme. (Junior. Saw that in the movie theater, and memorable mostly because I have yet to see another movie in theater ever since.) Pregnant Arnie yields at best mild comedy.kishnevi (94cb02) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:11 am
60: So anybody can do it (so long as the copper/or plastic 1/4″ is already stucking up from the floorboard. Pin’s #2 point was explored in what I consider to have been the last great episode of The Cosby Show c. Spring of 1990 (whereby the men carried babies, but actually gave birth to the object of their aspirations–sports car, boat, puppies, a Hoagie! with orange soda), before it became a training ground for future Fox/WB/Tyler Perry players.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:12 am
Well Brownback definitely knows about death spirals.Davethulhu (fab944) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:16 am
no he doesn’t take it backhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:18 am
during college, paul ryan spent a summer driving the oscar mayer weinermobileCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:29 am
in literary criticism, i think they call that foreshadowing
Here’s something I never thought I’d live long enough to hear a black man say.
https://youtu.be/yVYbdvLL5OwRev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:39 am
The correct path is Ted Cruz’s plan.
We heard: Dr. Seuss.
Green eggs and ham-handed,
His plan is you see;
‘Cause Theodore G.,
Was not an MD.
“Don’t I always get you the best medical attention available?” – Harry Turner [Bing Crosby] ‘Road To Hong Kong’ 1962DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:45 am
If you idiots vote for Hillary she won’t repeal Obamacare. Binary choice you guys!Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:48 am
…the Freedom Caucus who opposed TrumpCare aka the AHCA are heroes.
Heroes are sandwiches. The CIC will dining out on them out for weeks and Ryan pick up the check.
“You let a whole column get stalled and strafed on account of a couple of jackasses? What the hell’s the matter with you?” – general Patton [George C. Scott] ‘Patton’ 1970DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/28/2017 @ 11:53 am
Dr Huxtable should have been an anesthesiologist.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:04 pm
He sorta was.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:12 pm
@72 Dustin
A Constitution Nazi would say that the President doesn’t repeal anything but I wouldn’t say that so I won’t.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:13 pm
Crowdstrike Report is political hackery promulgated by a Putin hater who makes $$$$ off Russia paranoia because of the Founder’s “unique ability as a Russian” to fight those nasty Rooskies.
Fact our IC took this report as gospel anyone remember WMD and Ahmad Chalabi?) is a perfect example of Confirmational Bias.
I’d bet $10,000 not only is the Crowdstrike Report flawed. I would bet our IC has zero evidence of its own the Rooskies hacked the DNC. Add to this that while Assange is a scumbag he is an honest one. Truly a site where you can trust the content (because they don’t manufacture it themselves).
Anyone in the FBI with some chops should be able to debunk Crowdstrike and then go back to the IC and request they find proof of Rooskie influence or issue an ACCURATE REPORT which is WE DON’T REALLY KNOW WHO DID THE DNC HACK!Blah (44eaa0) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:19 pm
Sammy
I read that Elvis used to swipe the Physician’s Desk Reference periodically so he could keep up with the latest on drug interactions. I wonder if the Cos picked that up from him.
I recently heard an even creepier story about Elvis than usual. He actually dated Wink Martindale’s wife when she was 14. Her mom let her go out with him after he came back from Germany. I don’t think I’d be bringing that up were I Wink.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:19 pm
@69. “Pork-Ryan’d”? Very ‘Bush’-league.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:20 pm
There’s a conspiracy theory that New Coke was released so that Coke could replace cane sugar with high fructose corn sweetener and go back to Classic Coke with no one the wiser.
That sort of feels like what Ryan is doing.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:26 pm
Somebody put the Dem’s on that rebuilt title ok?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:28 pm
Traitor Ryan is the most powerful democrat in d.c.mg (21de20) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:32 pm
“It’s free market or bust Donald, anything else and you lose your base.”
Doubt it. Trumps appeal was about immigration and jobs. Obamacare is on congress to fix, and I for one believe that became realistically impossible once Justice Roberts gave his blessings to Obamacare. Politically speaking. In the time since it has just become too entrenched, to where now there is no longer the structure left without it.
So congress did come up with a plan to begin rebuilding the structure, and start us moving away from single payer again, but unfortunately conservatives, again, lost to their own version of utopia, have rejected the possible for the perfect, and we are left with the Democrat plan.
Then these same nevertrumpers, standing on their principles and their hate for hypocrisy, abandon condemning Trump for pushing the Republican plan while hoping he fails, start gloating Trump was for the Democrat plan all along…that these nevertrumpers saddled us with in rejecting the Republican plan Trump was for!
Trump derangement syndrome indeed.Leon (168f33) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:37 pm
No you mean curve ball (Raf alwan) who wee a bnd asset. He had detailed schematicsnarciso (d1f714) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:38 pm
Is Trump worse than Hillary would have been? As Davethulhu and Dustin pointed out, it was a binary choice.
Buncha snowflakes crying or screaming in the waaahmbulance because Trump is imperfect.
And then there’s Patterico offering Trump advice after many articles calling Trump a lying, thieving, arsehole. Sure, Trump is bound to pay attention.Fred Z (05d938) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:40 pm
i remember during the campaign when the nevertrumpers were assuring us that a president trump would never ever nominate a supreme court justice in the mold of scalia
let’s just say that neil gorsuch was not on hillary’s shortlistCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/28/2017 @ 12:59 pm
i bet he wasn’t even on evan mcmuffin’s short list
Patterico, you’re right but the ruling class isn’t going to give up their hold on US without the fight Ryan and McConnell won’t allow to work its way to the floor.crazy (d3b449) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:04 pm
You have a good point of course. At the end of the day, it’s up to the conservatives to send a repeal bill to Trump.
Yet it’s Trump promising to get with the democrats and get us a better Obamacare. Trump is the guy who said the government is going to pay for our medical needs. Trump said he was a conservative but he wasn’t. I guess we’re a little past that point, but it’s worth nothing that there’s no difference between Trump and Hillary when it comes to political philosophy.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:08 pm
“Scottish and German. And for the record I was pushing it through the fence.”
Sonuvagun, PandP… weren’t you worried about the splinters ?!?! Or was it a knot hole?Colonel Haiku (6b7575) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:08 pm
I guess you better hope this isn’t another Souter or Roberts that Republican partisans insisted was awesome but turned out to suck. You don’t really know, but hey, you’re a cheerleader and this is literally the only thing you have to talk about when Trump breaks his promise on Obamacare or anything else. Here’s Trump campaigning to work with democrats on Obamacare and you just want to talk about judges.
I hope Trump isn’t an historic failure because that might mean the democrats take over for a long time. History doesn’t usually get FDRs without some Hoovers first, and Trump sure looks like a Hoover.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:12 pm
Trump supporter,
Still not on topic. Did you read the post? You seem to be really desperate to change the subject from Obamacare and Ted Cruz’s view on what should be done.
Do you think it’s dishonest that you’ve been diametrically opposed to Cruz on everything for over a year and call yourself “cruz supporter”? The vast majority of your comments are intended to insult anyone who criticizes Trump as a “nevertrumper”, and you are particularly hostile towards Cruz’s supporters. You’re most angry about those who defended Cruz’s family from Trump’s attacks.
Why do you keep the name “Cruz Supporter”? Is it to dishonestly suggest that you are one?Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:18 pm
Didn’t you mention that you have never voted for cruz in any election?Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:19 pm
So the time is now to present said bill:
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=369050narciso (d1f714) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:26 pm
Sorry Dustin, you opened the door with:
“Trump said he was a conservative but he wasn’t. I guess we’re a little past that point, but it’s worth nothing that there’s no difference between Trump and Hillary when it comes to political philosophy.”
(As others before you in this thread)
You keep saying there’s no difference between Trump and Clinton, based on a failed congressional bill, so others are naturally going to show where you are full of it on a dozen other things happening.
Like what’s going on at the EPA. Like efforts to slow unvetted refugees, like trying to cut regulations, like going after sanctuary cities, bringing jobs home, nominating conservative judges, and so on and so forth.
Clinton would not only not do any of that, she would have done the opposite of all that.
Give it a rest, you make yourself look small.Leon (168f33) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:31 pm
Cruz Supporter:
Methinks you hit a nerve.Harkin (e70e36) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:34 pm
#96 harkin
our friend dustin always attacks me personally whenever he realizes he has no legitimate response to the assertion that president donald actually is preferable to queen hillary or that evan mcmuffin guy
today even kori schake published a column espousing how president mr donald has a plan to defeat isis, and she was one of the conservatives who turned coat and voted for hillary
the nomination of neil gorsuch and rescinding barack’s climate change regulations are two huge recent victories for conservatives, yet some of our conservative friends such as mr dustin wish to re-litigate the gop primaries of a year ago
sure, i would have loved that mr ted or mr marco were president, but neither of them isCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:48 pm
so we dance with who is on the dance floor
not with whom is sitting home washing their hair
get with reality, mr dustin
good god who knew ryan would be this unbelievably incompetent i sure didn’thappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:57 pm
Leon,
It’s always fascinating to me that Trump’s fans like to insult people like that. So I’m “small” now. OK thanks for sharing your insult.
Trump’s behavior on Obamacare breaks his promises and it’s a great insight into his big government philosophy. He is remarkably similar to Hillary on this issue.
So you and Trump Supporter want to talk about some very recent thing that Trump did with environmental regulations instead of the subject of this discussion thread, and when I call that what it is (a distraction because this issue shows Trump’s true colors) you insulted me instead of responding with reasoning.
But we don’t really know much about Trump’s actions today. We don’t know if his environmental policies are intended to help his campaign contributors, Russian companies, or Wal-Mart (Like many big democrats running our largest corporations, Hillary used to be on the board of Wal-Mart you know). We don’t know if Trump’s actions were legislative in nature. In my opinion, it’s not the president’s job to make laws by executive order. That’s up to congress. But to you, if it’s an environmental rule of some kind, that proves someone is a lefty and if it’s ending an environmental rule of some kind, that proves someone is a conservative. I don’t agree at all. Hillary would definitely have been ending many regulations for those who paid her appropriately. But more importantly, this is a complete ‘look squirrels!’ effort to defend Trump.
If that’s all you’ve got, to insult Trump’s critics and change the subject, perhaps you should just admit you’re wrong. It’s so rare for Trump’s fans to admit he is wrong, but his presidency is extremely unpopular right now. If you want him to succeed you should be interested in why the country is so disappointed with his failed leadership on Obamacare.
I think Cruz has this issue right. I think those of us who support Cruz should be demanding Trump follow Cruz’s lead.
Yes, dishonesty is something I am very critical of.
Do you have anything to say on Trump’s views on healthcare? Do you agree with Trump that the government should just pay for it? How do you distinguish Trump from Hillary’s 1994 healthcare disaster? I think Trump and Hillary are the same on this critical issue. I think Cruz would be a better candidate in 2020.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:58 pm
don’t let anybody make you feel like less of a person just cause you don’t like President Trump
that’s not Americahappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/28/2017 @ 2:03 pm
I didn’t mean to upset you this much and if you need to take a break from the site until you calm down, please feel free.
When you regain your composure, note that my point was that we’re talking about Obamacare right now. You have a tendency to find one argument and repeat it for several months. You liked the binary choice thing for a while and you’re still on it now, only you added the Gorsuch thing to it.
But we’re talking about Obamacare. It’s tedious if you’re just going to say the same thing, but it’s also pretty annoying that you pose as a Cruz supporter in order to dismiss what Cruz is talking about while cheerleading obsessively for a man who was so nasty to Cruz.
Anyway, I hope you feel better!Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 2:04 pm
Quite right!
In fact, the vast majority of Americans disapprove of Trump. Trump used to tweet mockery of Obama for his 39% approval rating, but Trump’s is at 36% and dropping. America hates the guy, and he has lost what little political capital he had and looks so weak now.
I guess he’s going to make some noise and flail around with executive orders for a while… he doesn’t need to work hard to do that. Meanwhile, America has the same healthcare she would have if we elected Hillary. That’s a fact. Trump’s fans are bound to be a little unhappy with those who point this out. I’m actually happy to see it as it’s a sign they might jump to Cruz in 2020.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 2:06 pm
“It’s always fascinating to me that Trump’s fans like to insult people like that”
Says the guy that just finished calling another a cheerleader and dishonest.
Yeah, I should know better by now than to engage you. It’s kinda like trying to milk a bull.
I’m done.Leon (168f33) — 3/28/2017 @ 2:07 pm
Maybe part of the problem is that many of Trump’s worst suckers are extreme partisans and now they have to defend Trump praising the democrats and working with the democrats to get a more democrat version of Obamacare, something I explained to you guys was what a con man like Trump was going to do. Should have gone with Cruz.
It’s hard to eat crow so they want to talk about the rainforest or something. OK great, but what about that $2100 insurance premium? I guess the bills aren’t printed on recycled paper now, but is there any other progress Trump can report?Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 2:10 pm
I think when I call Trump Supporter a Cheerleader I’m not really insulting her. That’s just a basic and obvious point. As is the dishonesty. I guess this might be hard for you to see. But you’re twisting around a lot here. Are you saying insults are bad, except when you do it, or are you saying criticisms are bad if they are based on reasons? Or I guess it’s more of a ‘she’s on my side so there’ kind of thing.
Anyway, please be done. I have never once seen a comment from you that contributed anything so by all means you and the rest of the Trump defense force can just ignore me as I point out that you’re shouting Squirrel every time Trump screws up.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 2:13 pm
@91. Earth. A write off.
“It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature!” – Chiffon margarine advertising tag, 1970’sDCSCA (797bc0) — 3/28/2017 @ 2:19 pm
Not just your feet?Leon (168f33) — 3/28/2017 @ 2:21 pm
I will give you this, at least you understand we’re talking about Obamacare.
Trump made some grand promises, and of course his promises sounded better than the other guys, because the other guys were running for president and knew the president can’t just promise the moon. Unfortunately, I’m not sure that Trump wants to keep his promises. I think he’s planning to work with democrats to make Obamacare a bipartisan disaster.
As I explained in a different thread, Obamacare is an entitlement, and over time these things become much harder to repeal. Now is basically the first time the GOP has had the power to do it… it was a major point of the election (same with the 2010 election).
If we wait, that means more fear and more dependency as Obamacare approaches third rail status. If the GOP endorses some new edition of Obamacare, that makes it even harder to fix.
We need to pay the political price now and repeal it now. That’s the leadership that needs to happen. Trump’s ‘we’ll make a deal with the democrats now’ concept is very weak leadership and short sighted. I do not think Trump cares about the looming entitlement debt situation, or the perverse impacts of government run or funded healthcare. I say this partly because I judge the man by his actions, but also because he’s more or less endorsed Hillary’s 1994 vision of healthcare.
When I point this out, it’s not surprising to see Trump’s fans talk about the Supreme Court or some EPA thing, but really Trump’s fans of all people should be demanding Trump not keep making them look like fools and suckers.
At any rate, I disagree that Trump has moved the ball ‘for all conservatives’ as you say, if he’s making a deal with democrats on the issue. I think Trump claimed to be conservative in an effort to fool voters, because he’s just a politician.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/28/2017 @ 2:23 pm
