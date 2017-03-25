Sanctuary Cities Prevent Wealthy Communities From Becoming Paralyzed And Stuck With Dirty Houses
The once truly Golden State has descended to this:
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a brief in in support of a lawsuit filed by Santa Clara County challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting sanctuary cities.
The amicus brief filed Wednesday says Trump’s order threatens to withdraw federal funds from states and cities that don’t help the federal government enforce immigration laws.
Santa Clara County last month asked a federal judge to block Trump’s executive order threatening the loss of nearly $1.7 billion in federal funds to local governments.
Becerra says he has a responsibility to protect state laws and policies that ensure public safety and protect the constitutional rights of residents.
He adds that Trump’s attempt to “hijack” state and local resources to do the Trump Administration’s bidding raises serious constitutional questions.
Becerra conveniently ignores that it is the law that the Trump administration seeks to enforce, not a whimsical, willy-nilly, pull-it-out-of-your-hat bidding. Becerra certainly does have a responsibility to protect state laws and policies that ensure public safety and protect the constitutional rights of residents, so why is he selectively exercising that responsibility to benefit just 6% of the state’s population? Where does that leave the rights and safety of the other 94%?
Anyway, to pile onto the absurdity, the uber-wealthy beach community of Malibu has jumped on the state’s sanctuary movement. Spearheading the effort is none other than onetime president – on television anyway – Martin Sheen. (The last time we saw Sheen was during the election when he channeled President Bartlett from the West Wing, and implored Republican members of the Electoral College not to vote for Donald Trump.)
Ah, yes, nothing says solidarity quite like the wealthy 1% desperate to maintain their lifestyles of luxury and ease:
The discussion inside Malibu City Hall over whether to become a sanctuary city last week bore the usual hallmarks of the heated national debate over illegal immigration.
While some residents praised the proposal, others blamed those who are in the country illegally for crime and called the move a thinly disguised rebuke of President Trump.
But it being Malibu, there was a celebrity twist. The idea was inspired by one of the town’s many famous residents: actor Martin Sheen. In December, he grabbed the lectern during a City Council meeting and — as if conjuring his inner President Josiah Bartlet from “The West Wing” — urged the city to become a sanctuary city.
Like many sanctuary city resolutions, Malibu’s is largely symbolic. Backers said the move, which passed on a 3-2 council vote, is a chance for Malibu’s privileged to stand up for the city’s vulnerable population.
…
Malibu is about 92% white and one of L.A. County’s wealthiest cities. Everyone agrees the city has workers who are not authorized to be in the United States, and they tend to serve the food at upscale eateries, clean the beachside mansions, look after children and keep the landscaping looking lush.
And confirming just how utterly out of touch with the every-man the uber-wealthy residents of Malibu are, Mikke Pierson, a supporter of the resolution, commented:
[I]t’s hard to imagine a Malibu without the many immigrants who toil there. That why expressing support for people who are in the country illegally is so important, he said.
“Heck … we would be paralyzed and no one’s houses would be cleaned,” the former surf shop owner said.
Paralyzed!
In a city where the median price of homes currently on the market is nearly $3.9 million, quite obviously illegal immigrants working in Malibu are compelled to make long commutes to the beach community from places like South Los Angeles and Compton where they can afford to live.
Juan Lopez, who works in Malibu, is quoted:
Most immigrants just want to work, and they end up doing jobs that hardly anyone else, let alone most Americans, want to do.
In each house, there’s one immigrant here. You see Spanish speakers taking care of babies in every house. They help people here.
Gosh, one might suppose that Malibu seeks to protect its own little service industry because the city would come to a grinding halt if residents had to do their own yard work, take care of their own children, and cook their own meals. Obviously, hiring those who are here legally and without fear of being reported would come at a much higher price than the wealthy residents of Malibu are willing to pay.
Self-serving elitism is never an attractive look – no matter how expensive the rags. And given that it has been the residents of Malibu who have worked exceedingly hard to keep illegal immigrants and other non-residents off
their the public beaches in Malibu, that they now deem themselves a “sanctuary city” is spectacularly rich, indeed.
These people.Dana (023079) — 3/25/2017 @ 11:36 am
It’s watching the kiddies, cooking the meals, waxing the Beemer and wielding the leaf-blowers/toilet brushes that they want them in town for, not enjoying the beach.harkin (517285) — 3/25/2017 @ 11:41 am
I dunno, it seems to attract a lot of practitioners.CayleyGraph (353727) — 3/25/2017 @ 11:41 am
A friend of mine has been the Mayor of Malibu a number of times over the years. The last time I saw her was last fall before the election and immigration and Trump did not come up. I don’t know if she is Mayor again. Nope, just checked.Mike K (f469ea) — 3/25/2017 @ 11:45 am
If you want to actually impact illegal immigration, resources would be far better spent on penalizing those who hire them.Davethulhu (7d4953) — 3/25/2017 @ 12:08 pm
Ahh, the Sheens. True patriots. they.
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-X2pvC-VwDLA/WFg2C2tJ0JI/AAAAAAABEHI/YFPvUIyPR2AhmNdve2yzXvwWkm6ethIGgCLcB/s640/C0AzW-PUcAAjPOG.jpgRev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/25/2017 @ 12:18 pm
Cheap labor that can’t write a book about them.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/25/2017 @ 12:34 pm
Lol putting forward Trump as a paragon of family values.Davethulhu (7d4953) — 3/25/2017 @ 12:36 pm
Barbra Streisand –Her Toilets and Her Pancakes–At Dios Mio!
By Rosita Von BismarkRae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/25/2017 @ 12:50 pm
resources would be far better spent on penalizing those who hire them
people forget slave labor wasn’t free per se
there were food costs and upkeep and maintenance associated with slave ownership
just like there are costs associated with the cheap exploited labor what keeps Malibu humming along
so in lieu of cracking down on employment we’d be far better off
a. building a wall and enforcing border security
b. finding gainful employment for these illegals in non-service industries
by employing illegals in manufacturing, agriculture, and industry, we can help bid up the cost of employing illegals for domestic services, which would allow the good citizens of Malibu to make an even greater contribution to the welfare of our illegal friendshappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/25/2017 @ 12:53 pm
Every Californian should seek sanctuary in Malibu.
Vast swathes of the Golden State are merely shaky, parched, ant-infested earth, ribboned by freeways in disrepair, peppered with clusters of overpriced, tile-roofed, stucco-clad dwellings connected by countlessly similar and uninviting strip malls, cornered by bland, fast food franchises between gated fortresses of affluent communities walled off from the riffraff. And Disneyland.
But WOW, what weather!!!DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/25/2017 @ 2:02 pm
ant-infested?happyfeet (28a91b) — 3/25/2017 @ 2:06 pm
Seems to me if you have one prosecutor put one famous person in jail for hiring an illegal babysitter, the rest of Malibu will clean up in a hurry, falling all over themselves to adjust to the new reality.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/25/2017 @ 2:13 pm
My favorite fun fact about Malibu is that many of the multi-million dollar houses are connected to septic tanks like your average AR trailer park.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/25/2017 @ 2:19 pm
I think it’s wonderful that the rich people of Malibu want to shelter poor destitute immigrants. What’s wrong with you all, sneering at such selfless charity? Instead of Trump taking away federal money, he should put federal money in Malibu for facilities for any poor immigrant who needs a place to sleep and a soup kitchen for a meal, and he should pass the word all down California and Mexico about Malibu’s welcoming attitude and open-handedness.nk (dbc370) — 3/25/2017 @ 2:52 pm
“Vayan a Malibu, compadres!”nk (dbc370) — 3/25/2017 @ 2:57 pm
#trumpishi+lerColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/25/2017 @ 3:11 pm
I’m with Papertiger. They should put a couple A-listers in the slammer with hefty fines for hiring illegals. We also need a law firm to take cases of people robbed or injured by illegals and sue the town and the mayor for dereliction of duty.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/25/2017 @ 3:20 pm
“by employing illegals in manufacturing, agriculture, and industry, we can help bid up the cost of employing illegals for domestic services”
Nice idea, only thing is that’s what has been happening since Reagan granted amnesty, and instead of domestic services bidding up, all blue collar work has been stagnant for 25 years. And an illegal housekeeper is still half the price of an on the books worker that has to be covered by all the costs and regulations under California law.
But hey, with smart ideas like that, you should work for the Chamber of Commerce!Leon (168f33) — 3/25/2017 @ 3:24 pm
nantucket is having issues with island hopping crimaleins – breaking in and stealing, living in vacation homes, gotta love sanctuary progressive islands.mg (31009b) — 3/25/2017 @ 3:32 pm
well duh it only works if you conjoin it with a wall and for reals border securityhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/25/2017 @ 3:50 pm
“Well if you got all that, there shouldn’t be hardly any illegals, otherwise what’s the point?Leon (168f33) — 3/25/2017 @ 4:06 pm
Or you could just penalize employers. That way you don’t have to spend billions on a wall. You can even make money with fines.Davethulhu (7d4953) — 3/25/2017 @ 4:09 pm
Meesees Broleen. Meesees Broleen. We needs more Reed-ex for thee sheeeter.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/25/2017 @ 4:31 pm
i want a wall
end of discussionhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/25/2017 @ 4:50 pm
Withold money from sanctuary states/cities, you could save billions…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/25/2017 @ 5:07 pm
Build walls around the sanctuary cities.mg (31009b) — 3/25/2017 @ 5:51 pm
A federal law, that the state has nothing to do with. And even the federal policy is not to demand every bit of co-operation they could theoretically ask for. For instance, they don’t demand entry into schools or hospitals.
We don’t have the equivalent of of the Fugitive Slave clause in the constition with immigration , and states resisted that. Returning slaves was a black letter obligation in the constitution and yet they resisted that. What right does the federal government have to demand anything here?
Now what the Trump Administration is doing is trying to condition federal aid on something Whether they can or not depends upon what Congress has authorized.
The argument about policies that ensure public safety is that bringing immigration status into the equation would damage public safety, by causing some crime victims and witnesses to avoid contact with the police, and to avoid having people arrested, and the wrong people will fill the jails because they can’t be bailed out. ICE agrees they should not go into public schools and hospitals, the state argues it is just as important to avoid using the state law enforcement as any kind of a tool.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 3/25/2017 @ 10:02 pm