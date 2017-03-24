Paul Ryan: There Is A Path To Repealing ObamaCare Without 60 Votes In The Senate
OK, I admit it: I cheated a little bit in the headline, by quoting Paul Ryan from 2016, rather than Paul “We’re Done Here” Ryan from 2017. But the principle is the same, even if the GOP wants to pretend it’s now impossible:
“It’s no surprise that someone named Obama vetoed a bill repealing Obamacare,” Ryan said in a statement.
“But here’s the thing. The idea that Obamacare is the law of the land for good is a myth. This law will collapse under its own weight, or it will be repealed. Because all those rules and procedures Senate Democrats have used to block us from doing this? That’s all history,” he added. “We have now shown that there is a clear path to repealing Obamacare without 60 votes in the Senate. So, next year, if we’re sending this bill to a Republican president, it will get signed into law.”
It’s next year, Paul Ryan. It’s next year, right now. You have a Republican president.
Send him the same bill. He’ll have no choice but to sign it into law.
Thanks to commenter JoeofPa.
He was lyingDavethulhu (7d4953) — 3/24/2017 @ 9:04 pm
Maybe, but it’s still fun to remind politicians of inconvenient things they said.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/24/2017 @ 9:09 pm
There are no more than 20 votes in the Senate for a simple repeal.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/25/2017 @ 12:27 am
Me confused.
Would this be Phase I? A? II? B? Puberty? Teething?
As Captain Kirk taught us – it’s all about the phase(rs).Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 3/25/2017 @ 12:28 am
The majority of GOP Senators area not as foolish as some people think they are. A simple repeal would leave 5 million middle-class families without insurance and no clear way of replacing it. They will be LIVID and that many really committed, pissed-off people are enough to turn ANY election.
Of course, you could add some things to a “repeal” to make a transition more gradually. Oh,wait, no you can’t because PRINCIPLED PEOPLE who have government-subsidized insurance of their own won’t stand for it.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/25/2017 @ 12:31 am
I may be hard on the principled people. A lot of bottom-feeding ward-healing Republicans, like Don Young, opposed it because the subsidies weren’t big enough. And some truly principled people, like Tom McClintock favored it.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/25/2017 @ 12:35 am
