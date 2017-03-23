Trump: Why Should I Apologize for Tying Ted Cruz’s Dad to Lee Harvey Oswald?
On a day when Donald Trump is trying to get the House to pass TrumpCare (I hope he fails, by the way) and the Senate’s business is overshadowed by the Gorsuch hearings, we have a new interview in which Trump plays the jackass. And nowhere is his jackassery more on display than in this comment:
But you would agree also that some of the things you have said haven’t been true. You say that Ted Cruz’s father was with Lee Harvey Oswald.
Well that was in a newspaper. No, no, I like Ted Cruz, he’s a friend of mine. But that was in the newspaper. I wasn’t, I didn’t say that. I was referring to a newspaper. A Ted Cruz article referred to a newspaper story with, had a picture of Ted Cruz, his father, and Lee Harvey Oswald, having breakfast.
That gets close to the heart…
Why do you say that I have to apologize? I’m just quoting the newspaper, just like I quoted the judge the other day, Judge Napolitano, I quoted Judge Napolitano, just like I quoted Bret Baier, I mean Bret Baier mentioned the word wiretap. Now he can now deny it, or whatever he is doing, you know. But I watched Bret Baier, and he used that term. I have a lot of respect for Judge Napolitano, and he said that three sources have told him things that would make me right. I don’t know where he has gone with it since then. But I’m quoting highly respected people from highly respected television networks.
This is why it’s difficult for me to get that upset if there’s a bogus story about Trump in a newspaper or on TV. I still criticize such stories, out of a sense of intellectual honesty, but I don’t feel the same fervor that I feel when almost any other Republican is unfairly attacked. Because that’s the standard he sets: If it appears in some media outlet or even blog and it benefits me, I quote it. No matter how bogus the story obviously is, I quote it. And I never apologize, even if the story was clearly wrong.
That’s the standard you want to set? OK. Live by the bogus story, die by the bogus story.
I won’t feel sorry for you.
On the other hand the least articulate President in modern memory does need some articulate people to make his arguments for him.JVW (dadb0c) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:25 am
Wait a minute, Patterico! 13.6 million mouth-breathers voted for Trump in the Republican primary. Doesn’t that give him the right to scratch, claw, knee, and gouge while demanding that his opponent follow Marquess of Queensbury rules?nk (dbc370) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:27 am
This is the most unbelievable thing Trump has ever said.Davethulhu (fab944) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:32 am
This is all Brett Baier’s fault! He “mentioned the word ‘wiretap’!”Leviticus (efada1) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:43 am
I watched Brett Baier! He used that term!Leviticus (efada1) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:43 am
A bunch of people read the polls in November that said Trump would lose the election, and then said Trump would lose the election based on those polls. Those people should apologise for being wrong.Leon (168f33) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:54 am
Cruz 2020Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:58 am
Yep. I get you on this, but Ted Cruz has traded this in to get something ultimately better–
appointments like Gorsuch. Probably has Trump locked in for more really good appointments. then all of the appointments on down. Clinton appointed something like 300+ judges for life.
Yes we can all smirk about how Ted Cruz sold his soul to Trump–but–he got something that will be indelible real change in America that might stretch on for decades.
Also–the military was …..anyways. Hillary at the helm–what that would have cost us in the future of naval forward force projection–another difference that could stretch on past the event horizon for decades. The alternate history could have been a truly frightening–horror story of a timeline. We all wake up on Jan. 20th to Commander in Chief–Hillary.
Somehow that didn’t happen, by the grace of God.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:01 am
harvardtrash Ted lost all on his own not cause of this
he should make an effort to be a more appealing person i thinkhappyfeet (a037ad) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:06 am
“Somehow that didn’t happen, by the grace of God.”
Yet some will continue to bi+ch and moan and damn that grace…Colonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:13 am
lee harvey oswald just wanted to be left alone so he could finish eating his waffleCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:22 am
or maybe i’m thinking of barack
Patterico (channelling Trump) :
If it appears in some media outlet or even blog and it benefits me, I quote it. No matter how bogus the story obviously is, I quote it. And I never apologize, even if the story was clearly wrong.
I think this hits the nail on the head.
But N.B:
This is an improvement.
At least Trump is being a bit more honest. He didn’t talk that way before. He’s on his way toward reforming.
The next step is if he to stops doing this altogether.
As for an apology: An apology for what he did in the past is going to be very, very hard for him.
But this is already half an apology. He’s not saying it is true – he is not even saying anyone had a serious reason for believing it to be true. He’s saying: Don’t place too much value on my words. That’s good. Isn’t it?
Trump now says: He’s only repeating what somebody else said.
But he repeats things [or repeated things] as if it were certain or near certain that it is true!Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:27 am
*************
Welp–that’s kind of understandable too. Trump had no track record, and people with just a sort of “street -sense” would have trouble trusting him–particularly when Trump’s sale style lends itself more to an– “any press is good press” type of hyperbole which makes people naturally–wary.
So it will take time for Trump to earn people’s trust–and it might take him longer than normal because of his abnormal path to office.
I’ve been extremely happy with all of his appointments. I still dislike the Breitbart angle, the Wikileak embrace which could potentially hamper national security efforts–and the reliance and legitimization of InfoWars, Gateway Pundit and the WikiLeaks worshipping “The Donald” subreddit.
Although– if that’s the cost of breaking through the Liberal lock down on media…that did need busting–and so the bull in the China shop is doing it. The media went to a full wagon circle on Benghazi–and a lot of Clinton’s malfeasance was knowable via the House Oversight Committee’s website such as Sid Blumenthal trying to get contracts for hospital ships–*If* a war in Libya could just.be.made.to.happen. The problem is the press didn’t give that much air–so–other methods were utilized.
WikiLeaks needs to be cut sooner or later–and that it might already be too late. They are being manipulated by a true master and it might not even be the Russians…
The divides in the country and in the GOP party continue to be weaponized and Breitbart and others flaming that.
And finally–it is doubt that if another Republican was facing down what Trump is facing right now–that Trump fans would be all that gracious. Some–might be helping with the defense–but some would keep coming with–the hate.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:32 am
JVW (dadb0c) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:25 am
But in many cases there’s an argument to be made.
That’s saying something, isn’t it?
Sometimes abad argument, but at least there’s something there – because he got it from someone., and at least it’s not the usual “liberal” claims most of the time.
Nobody tried to jusify his criticisms of the Iraq War. They just dropped it. Bush didn’t lie.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:33 am
By the way, since when is the National Enquirer a newspaper? Or at least anything you would call a newspaper? Trump didn’t have the honesty to give the name of that “newspaper.” Oh, well. You take what you can get.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:34 am
I much rather get apologies for things that matter than things that don’t.
But I notice some folks never really ask for that of others.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:34 am
By the way, since when is the NY Times a newspaper? Or at least anything you would call a newspaper?Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:35 am
As much as I hate Trump for being a douchey whiney billionaire POTUS.
I hate 10X more Conservatives who are getting what they have wanted for 40 years b/c that jerk is POTUS.
Just wow.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:38 am
wow maybe we could have picked someone even more nasty disgusting and sleazyhappyfeet (a037ad) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:39 am
17. Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:35 am
Since 1896. It is also reuputed to have been (I didn’t look at any of this) a good newspaper from 1851 to 1869.
The Natrtonal Enquier is not even in the form of anewspaper, unless you call the Economist a newspaper, but the Economist isprinted on glossy paer, and most people would call it a magazine.
The lawyer for the National Enquirer is, or was, David Kendall, the Clintons’ number 1 lawyer..
In the O.J. Simpson case the National Enquirer kept running story afetr story oaas to how O.J. Simpson didn’t do it, and a big element of the jury selection by O.J.’s defense team was to get jurors who relied on the National Enquirer for news.
Right after the Not Guilty verdict in the criminal case, the National Enquirer started running stories as to how O.J. Simpson did it acting entirely alone.
His co-conspirators wanted the Goldman family to win the civil case so that there would not be any kind of pressure for a further investigation.
They also made sure Robert Kardashian’s family was well taken care of.
And I think they ultimately put O.J. Simpson in jail.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:47 am
“…I’m President, you’re not” perfectly showcases Trump’s jackassery. You can’t expect such a mentality to apologize.Tillman (a95660) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:48 am
I don’t see it this way. Cruz has to represent Texas and had to work with Obama and now Trump. That’s just the way it is. The majority of voters rejected Trump and his approval is in the thirties, and clearly most Americans do not want Trump to be president, so really Cruz has been vindicated. It was clearly a mistake to nominate Trump. I don’t see any nevertrumpers saying they were wrong, because they were right. The guy so far is an awful president.
By the time we head back to the polls I don’t think Trump’s fans will be so proud. They will have to resort to ‘he won election once so I guess he’s a winner’ or even ‘binary choice’ arguments, not Trump’s record as a leader, as something America is proud of, or accomplishments (unless Trumpcare is something anyone is actually proud of).Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:52 am
#21 As long as my policy objectives are being achieved, I don’t give two F’s about him being as a**.
And a normal human being who sees these politicians for the scum bags with smiles which they are .. gets it.
Trump is the antithesis of a Politican, and god willing he will get great things doen for the Conservative side of the aisle, even with you petulant children acting in the most deranged ways.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:54 am
The problem with the New York Times is not that they are criticizing the president, or exposing the truth about him. The problem is that the New York Times is strictly partisan, and only do what they do to benefit one political party.
It is good to have accountability from the press. It is simply bad to do so for the sake of politics.
The exact same thing is wrong with Ace of Spades, Gateway Pundit, Hannity, and Breitbart.com. Being a soul-less partisan, pretending to tell truth but really just bending it for your political party, is one of the most unpatriotic things someone can do.
That’s why I respect this blog and have been disappointed in most others who were all about accountability and right versus wrong during the last administration, only to turn into yes-men when the parties changed over.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:57 am
They will have to resort to ‘he won election once so I guess he’s a winner’ or even ‘binary choice’ arguments, not Trump’s record as a leader, as something America is proud of, or accomplishments (unless Trumpcare is something anyone is actually proud of).
Nice straw-man.
Lots of people are proud of electing a black dude and consider that an accomplishment.
To me he was a piece of dog excrement whose legislative accomplishments are all bad things and his pushing the bureaucracy to the fringes of leftism his lasting negative impact on the Nation.
So spare me the condescending analysis.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:57 am
List these policy objectives so we can talk about that in a year or so and see if you really mean this, after Trump has flip flopped on most of them.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:58 am
@1. He had them: Ari Fleischer, Scott McClellan and Dana ‘what Cuban Missile Crisis’ Perino.
“Strategery!” – G.W. Bush [Will Farrell] SNLDCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:00 pm
#22 mr dustin wrote, Cruz has to represent Texas and had to work with Obama and now Trump. That’s just the way it is.
i agree
but i think it’s ironic that when your sacred cow goes along to get along, you characterize it as doing his job and that’s just the way it is
but when other people go along to get along, you refer to them as unprincipled hacks and jerks
rollin’ rollin’ rollin’Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:02 pm
get them dogies rollin’
#26 …
List these policy objectives so we can talk about that in a year or so and see if you really mean this, after Trump has flip flopped on most of them.
Funny how you guys project behavior into the future while ignoring his behavior in the present.
Travel bans, good
Cutting budgets, good
Getting rid of Obolacare, good
Better military, good
Tax cuts, good.
Lowered spending first two months, good.
I could go on but you would argue “yeah he is doing things I like but but but but I am sure he will miss on something I care about and that will become life or death for me and proof he sucks! Plus he is an ass and I don’t want to like ass cuz it reflect on my character.”
Repeat .. so long as a$$hole is doing my bidding to turn right, he is alright with me. The more he packs the courts. The ore he destroys the bureaucracy. The more he humiliates the left. The more he insults the terrorists. The better. Could care less about his tweets so long as they move us in the right direction.
We need to get back to a better place. He is doing it with lots of idiots on the right kicking and screaming cuz they dislike him personally.
Look, I hate Obola’s politics but he is a guy I would love to get a beer with. Trump the opposite so far (unless his wife shows up).Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:07 pm
Looking forward to the presser when President Trump states ‘Elvis lives’ after perusing a paper while perched on a golden throne at Mar-a-lago.
Calling first dibs on concert tickets!
“Viva Las Vegas” – Elvis Presley 1964DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:08 pm
Trump won, tillman, get over it.Colonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:12 pm
President Trump is doing a lot of good for this little country and for that much at least we should all be thankful and respectfulhappyfeet (a037ad) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:13 pm
Putney says the Pragmatic Folk has got to have soul!Colonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:17 pm
@11 Cruz Supporter
Who were the immigration geniuses who decided to let Lee Harvey Oswald back in the country?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:49 pm
Reminders about tying Ted Cruz’s dad to Lee Harvey Oswald should be posted more often.
“Kinky!” – Hedley Lamarr [Harvey Korman] ‘Blazing Saddles’ 1974DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:10 pm
He hasn’t done any of these things.Davethulhu (fab944) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:12 pm
reaching pretty far back to find something to hang your bigot on.
I’ve shown several times that Father Cruz was handing out pro Castro leaflets with Oswald.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:14 pm
The clincher was Cruz and friend (from previous Cuban marches) were both handing out leaflets with Oswald. There’s no doubt about it.
it was nice of Mr. Trump not to tie Ted’s dad to being a creepy-ass weirdo religious freakhappyfeet (a037ad) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:15 pm
“…I’m President, you’re not” perfectly showcases Trump’s jackassery. You can’t expect such a mentality to apologize.
Strawberries for dessert tonight, Tillman!
“I don’t lose arguments on my ship. That’s why it’s nice to be captain.” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:19 pm
“Elections have consequences and I won. Get over it.”
— Barack ObamaColonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:25 pm
“How soon they forget.” — Mark CubanColonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:27 pm
The democrat media blew up the President’s words from the fact that Father Cruz was photographed with pre-crime Oswald into the lie that Father Cruz was involved with assassin Castro, then tried to brand Trump with their lie.
ABC,NBC,CBS,NYT,PBS, WaPO, need to apologize for that. To both the Cruz family and President Trump.
Don’t hold your breathe for them to come clean.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:28 pm
Assassin Oswald – excuse me.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:29 pm
I liked the interview and it was a good example of Trump’s off-the-cuff, haphazard speaking form.
The Cruz thing was one of the least interesting aspects though.Harkin (b2805d) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:46 pm
Well it came from Wayne madsen, a sign working at the nsa can drive you crazy, somewhat like William arkin in air forceintelligence or into a guest spot onnmsnbcnarciso (369281) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:05 pm
“Why do you say that I have to apologize? I’m just quoting the newspaper, just like I quoted the judge the other day, Judge Napolitano, I quoted Judge Napolitano, just like I quoted Bret Baier, I mean Bret Baier mentioned the word wiretap. Now he can now deny it, or whatever he is doing, you know. But I watched Bret Baier, and he used that term. I have a lot of respect for Judge Napolitano, and he said that three sources have told him things that would make me right. I don’t know where he has gone with it since then. But I’m quoting highly respected people from highly respected television networks”.
Uh-huh. Do go on…
“… And take the tow line, defective equipment, no more, no less… Ah, but the strawberries, that’s where I had them…” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:07 pm
“… And take the tow line, defective equipment, no more, no less… Ah, but the strawberries, that’s where I had them…” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954″
Kind of like the MSM, a fictionalized account of an actual event.Harkin (b2805d) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:10 pm
@47. ‘And he kids us not.’ – Tom Keefer [Fred MacMurray] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:15 pm
On the day when Donald Trump is trying to get the House to pass TrumpCare…
Nah.
This ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ is ‘Ryan’s Daughter.’
“The Devil made me do it!” – Geraldine [Flip Wilson] ‘The Flip Wilson Show’ NBC TV 1970-74DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:44 pm
42. papertiger (c8116c) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:28 pm
that actually wasn’t him, and there was no reason to think it was. If it had been him – well did anyone go chasing after all the people who Oswald might have met in New Orleans in August, 1963?
I think that lie came packaged with the original story, although in the form of maybe.
And what was the point of Trump citing it?Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:48 pm
just like I quoted Bret Baier, I mean Bret Baier mentioned the word wiretap.
Was he on the air shortly before Trum[‘s saturday morning tweets?Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:48 pm
“He then dropped the bombshell: “First, I recently confirmed that on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition. Second, details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration, details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value, were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting. Third, I have confirmed that additional names of Trump transition team members were unmasked. Fourth and finally, I want to be clear, none of this surveillance was related to Russia or the investigation of Russian activities or of the Trump team.” Again:
1) Information was collected on the Trump team by Obama administration agencies.
2) This information had no reason to be shared in intelligence reports to Obama officials.
3) Obama officials may have flouted legally required attempts to minimize and mask personal identifying information.
4) This had nothing to do with Russia.”
http://thefederalist.com/2017/03/23/heres-why-nunes-obama-spying-revelations-are-such-a-big-deal/Colonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 3:13 pm
My apologies for getting back to a major story…Colonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 3:14 pm
Assertion based on what? Wishful thinking perhaps?
I have more than that. A grainy video of Papa Cruz, and friend, handing out political flyers with pre-crime Oswald.
If it were just a video of a guy who looks a lot like Rafael by himself, a dishonest person could finagle themselves a room for doubt.
But Rafael wasn’t by himself. He brought his friend. No room at all for doubt.
Papa Cruz was fibbing, and not just about this one thing. About a lot of things in his past. How he financed his college education for instance. How he taught himself English at the movie theater, supported himself as a dishwasher and payed his way through college all at once.
Ted abetted the fibs.
It’s called vetting a candidate.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/23/2017 @ 3:27 pm
WAIT A SECOND.
Do we have any persons who said he was there whom there is reason to believe could have been?
Now it is interesting what Papa Cruz might have done. But he broke with Castro before 1963, eeryone seems to agree on that.
The biggest thing Ted Cruz may have lied about was implying his fatehr fled the Castro regime when in fact he came to the United States in 1957. First on a student visa. Marco Runiio actually flat out lied about the same thing. His parents also came before Castro.iSammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/23/2017 @ 3:55 pm
Who knew, who authorized and who unmasked. That’s it in a nutshell.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:02 pm
Surveillance after the election…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:04 pm
Sources to Fox News>> “Obama administration was using cover of legal methods to spy on the Trump transition team.”Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:12 pm
No compelling reason and it was widely shared anyways.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:18 pm
Anticipate the Democrats now moving to it’s unfair to the American people to have speculation from both sides and it’s best to put this sordid affair behind us.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:22 pm
So did the Clinton team also turn up as incidental collection of foreign intel targets and receive the same treatment or was this limited to Trump’s team?crazy (d3b449) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:30 pm
Anticipate the Republicans moving to another conspiracy theory when this one completely fails to play out in the next few days.Davethulhu (fab944) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:39 pm
I’m sure there were no Russians or other foreign officials talking to one another about Hillary’s loss, right? Or her family. Or the loss of their Clinton contacts.crazy (d3b449) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:40 pm
Don’t you think the Soviets would know precisely who was with Oswald and the Russian spies in Trump’s cabinet would inform Trump of the news? If Cruz wasn’t with Oswald, then it proves that Trump doesn’t know any Russian spies.jcurtis (d220c2) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:43 pm
Not if the Democrats stop perpetrating. But what are the chances of that?papertiger (c8116c) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:56 pm
Oswald wAS with two cuban regime gentleman in minsk who were being trained to run state security, Fabian escalante and another fellow who found his end UN the ochoa purge trial.narciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:56 pm
“NSA To Provide ‘Smoking Gun’ Proof Obama Spied on Trump… ”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/23/potential-smoking-gun-showing-obama-administration-spied-on-trump-team-source-says.htmlColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 5:06 pm
The minions have carried the water up the Hill:
The Trump Ultimatum: vote tomorrow [Friday] or else I’m moving on and you’ll be stuck w/Obamacare.
“… you may tell the crew for me that there are four ways of doing things aboard my ship: the right way, the wrong way, the Navy way and my way. They do things my way and we’ll get along.” — Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 5:13 pm
Listening to Trump’s fans go down the rabbit-hole of Cruz and JFK is sad. Watching Trump Supporter get itchy about her hacktastic shilling is funny. I wonder what the difference is?
At any rate, the American people are sick of Trump and he’s just barely begun failing. Trump’s fans sure have a lot of crow to eat.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/23/2017 @ 5:17 pm
pervy Mitt Romney’s slicked-up little sex poodle Paul Ryan isn’t doing a very good job of repealing obamacare is he
it was on the news tonighthappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/23/2017 @ 5:19 pm