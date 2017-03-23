Nunes Spokesperson: Nunes Had No Idea What He Was Talking About
They didn’t say that in so many words, mind you. But that’s what they said.
This is your big vindication:
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, R-Calif., does not know “for sure” whether President Donald Trump or members of his transition team were even on the phone calls or other communications now being cited as partial vindication for the president’s wiretapping claims against the Obama administration, according to a spokesperson.
“He said he’ll have to get all the documents he requested from the [intelligence community] about this before he knows for sure,” a spokesperson for Nunes said Thursday. Nunes was a member of the Trump transition team executive committee.
So the incidental collection of material relating to Trump’s team didn’t even necessarily involve any communications in which Trump’s team took part. In other words, for all this sh[vowel deleted]thead Nunes knows, the Big Reveal is people talking about Trump or members of his team?
Are you kidding me? This is what this clown held a press conference about?
Trumpalos
TRUMP VINDICATED!!!1!ELEVENTY!!!!11! NO TAKEBACKS ANYTHING ELSE IS JUST LAWYERS PARSING WORDS
/Trumpalos
If anyone here is vindicated, it’s me — since I warned people yesterday afternoon that Nunes appeared to be contradicting himself all over the place and was not inspiring confidence.
"I guess" does not inspire confidence, but plenty will seize on this like it's gospel because of course they will. https://t.co/GhllP96iga
— Patterico (@Patterico) March 22, 2017
Yeah, I'd advise caution in reading too much into his comments, but I expect many to ignore that advice. https://t.co/x4bJEScVvj
— Patterico (@Patterico) March 22, 2017
I’m willing to believe there was scandalous behavior on the part of many intelligence officials. That is a separate question from the idiot Donald Trump being even close to right about anything. Please keep claiming he was, Trumpalos. I enjoy watching you beclown yourselves.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/23/2017 @ 5:54 pm
“I guess” does not inspire confidence, but plenty will seize on this like it’s gospel because of course they will.
I guess so.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 5:56 pm
Always trust Hemingway content at the Federalist…
“Imagine that President George W. Bush had listened in on Obama transition team discussions and spread that information throughout the bureaucracy. Can you imagine how outraged the entire press corps would have been? And rightly so! Abusing foreign surveillance machinery to collect and spread information on political opponents is wrong. Selectively leaking that information via a coordinated campaign to a receptive media complex in order to give an unsubstantiated impression that a political opponent is illegitimate or compromised is also not great.
If the laws and regulations guiding the collection of information by spy agencies were violated by the party in power to hurt the opposing party, that’s banana republic stuff. It matters not whether the Trump team were officially the targets, whether the targets were designed to obscure the real targets, or whether it truly was incidental collection. The effect was that members of the Trump team had their privacy invaded, and that the information gathered was disseminated and even leaked to the public by the Obama-led bureaucracy.”
http://thefederalist.com/2017/03/23/heres-why-nunes-obama-spying-revelations-are-such-a-big-deal/Colonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:15 pm
The previous administration subpoened James risen and risen, accessed atkinsons laptop remotely, went through the entire ap index to find one source (which they already knew was the source) they brought enemies of the united states like mousavian via trita Paris at niac, so this claim doesn’t seem surprising to me,narciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:22 pm
at the end of the day food stamp changed the rules so failmerica’s corrupt fbi-cia-nsa spytrash could disseminate all of this crap far and wide and unmask all the non-foreign people
ex-military weirdo michael flynn can tell you all about that
that’s your smoking gun and Mr. Nunes knows it
another clue?
Meghan McCain’s disgrace-to-his-uniform coward daddy (sleazy ex-military weirdo John McCain) is aiming his criticism at… Mr. Nunes
what does that tell you lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:33 pm
The problem is, the Hemingway content is premised on Nunes not being full of shit. Which he appears to be.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:39 pm
It tells me that the election of Trump erased any last vestige of respect for the Presidency. It went from being iconic to being a pinup. lolnk (dbc370) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:39 pm
The title of her piece is “Here’s Why Nunes’ Obama Spying Revelations Are Such A Big Deal.” But that assumes there are “Nunes Spying Revelations” when his own spokesman is saying Nunes’s revelations may well be utter horseshit.
(If you quote my comment, you may get moderated if you alter nothing. Fairly warned be thee say I and all that.)Patterico (115b1f) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:41 pm
I knew hat. It was conversations in which either Trump or some associate of Trump took part in…
OR
….in which their names came up.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:42 pm
i’m curious why disney propaganda slut mike levine doesn’t report the exact question what prompted Mr. Nunes’ spokesman to answer that, “He (Mr. Nunes) said he’ll have to get all the documents he requested from the [intelligence community] about this before he knows for sure.”
aren’t you curious what that question was
isn’t it odd the disney propaganda slut doesn’t mention it
i think it’s “gosh-awfully odd senator” as harvardtrash milksop Neil Gorsuch might sayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:44 pm
I assume Nunes saw some intelligence reports circulated that were based on these conversations. Surely he would know if there was anything, in at least one of them, that indicated that someone close to Trump was parrty to the conversation, or are these IC reports so delphic that you can’t tell?
Did anybody lie to Nunes, by the way?Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:45 pm
I listened to his statement yesterday and he sounded like a guy who had no idea what he was talking about.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:45 pm
pro-tip: anytime you see a disney propaganda slut TOTALLY DESTROY a republican with a passage what only has two words in quotes it’s probably a good idea to put your “critical thinking” cap on especially if it’s stylish to where disneytart emma watson would be prompted to remark that “my goodness that’s a stylish critical thinking cap I think I’ll take off all my clothes”happyfeet (28a91b) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:49 pm
That’s a far point, its not like Disney has omitted material facts in the past, wait they have consistently
https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/03/22/dems-claim-trump-team-not-wiretapped-while-wiretapped/narciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:56 pm
I guess we’ll see, happyfeet. A large part of my opinion on this is based on my impressions of Nunes from seeing his own statements out of his own mouth. There could be something there but I think it’s more likely to be a giant fizzle.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/23/2017 @ 6:56 pm
i feel you i really do
republican congresspeople are disgracefully ridiculous and inept clowns we definitely got a refresher in that today from Paul Ryan’s clown show
but I keep going back to my “at the end of the day” in comment #5
that’s a three-pack-a-day gun right therehappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:00 pm
Who knew? Who authorized? Who unmasked?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:04 pm
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/intelligence-reports-reveal-improper-political-surveillance-trump-transition-team/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Evidence we can’t see is good when it benefits Trump.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:08 pm
“Political tags – such as royalist, communist, democrat, populist, fascist, liberal, conservative, and so forth – are never basic criteria. The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.”
— Robert A. HeinleinColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Few and far between, my congressman is giving up his taxpayer finance ed plan. Who else has a sane rep?
There hasn’t been any real evidence on either side, but the dos finding and the dodge dossier well there isn’t a large enough popper scooped to handlenarciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:12 pm
Petty comments based on an enormous dislike of a person are never tedious or trite.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:13 pm
‘You ask for a miracle’ illustrating the category error of a court.
libertyunyielding.com/2017/03/23/gorsuch-nearly-survived-hearings-unscathed-scotus-steppednarciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:14 pm
““The intelligence is said to leave no doubt the Obama administration, in its closing days, was using the cover of legitimate surveillance on foreign targets to spy on President-elect Trump, according to sources. The key to that conclusion is the unmasking of selected U.S. persons whose names appeared in the intelligence, the sources said, adding that the paper trail leaves no other plausible purpose for the unmasking other than to damage the incoming Trump administration.”
— James Rosen
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/23/potential-smoking-gun-showing-obama-administration-spied-on-trump-team-source-says.htmlColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:16 pm
You are an annoying person in manner and tone of writing, but I respect what you are doing in looking hard at Trump.
But, as a lawyer, how do you succeed in arguing a case when you are such an annoying fellow in argumentation? Are you able to suspend your personal feelings when arguing criminal matters and argue dispassionately? Do you believe that ranting and calling people who disagree with you “Trumpalos” is effective in convincing them or those who judge them? Do American judges and juries habitually accept offensive arguments? Do you refer to witnesses for obviously guilty defendants as “those assholes”?
As far as I can tell, being a foreigner, the more people insult Trump and his ‘Trumpalos’ (Trumpkins?) the more they succeed.Fred Z (05d938) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:17 pm
“”The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward warned… that there are people from the Obama administration who could be facing criminal charges for unmasking the names of Trump transition team members from surveillance of foreign officials.”
“During an interview on Fox News, Woodward said that if that information about the unmasking is true, ‘it is a gross violation.'”
He said it isn’t Trump’s assertion, without proof, that his predecessor wiretapped Trump Tower that is of concern, but rather that intelligence officials named the Americans being discussed in intercepted
communications….
“[T]he idea that there was intelligence value here is really thin,” Woodward said. “It’s, again, down the middle, it is not what Trump said, but this could be criminal on the part of people who decided, oh, let’s name these people.”
He drove the point home, adding that “under the rules, that name is supposed to be blanked out, and so you’ve got a real serious problem potentially of people in the Obama administration passing around this highly classified gossip.”
http://althouse.blogspot.com/2017/03/the-washington-posts-bob-woodward.htmlColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:21 pm
And after all, what would rosen know about that, a capricious round the clock surveillance for doing his jobnarciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:22 pm
What did the IRS targeting of conservative groups deserve to be? A major issue, potential criminality? Or a fizzle?
What it is allowed to be by a bureaucracy, administration or the MSM doesn’t always relate to what it SHOULD have been.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:26 pm
The NSA tripwires were set off whenever Trump associates mentioned “Treadstone”.
So as a Trumpalo am I supposed to go out and buy Orange Faygo? I’m putting hatchet man stickers all over the EPA parking lot.Pinandpuller (f626ee) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:28 pm
I still do not get why Nunes thought it necessary to personally share the “reports” with Trump. Wouldn’t the president be receiving reports such as this from the IC as a matter of routine???
Nunes certainly did not distinguish himself on Hannity just now. It seems that the “big deal” to Nunes is the unprecedented unmasking and the unusually wide dissemination of intel.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:36 pm
Well if that not a BFd@solon of scranton, i don’t know what inarciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:39 pm
He told everyone about it, its as transparent as anything that happened in the last six monthesnarciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:41 pm
@32. C’mon, Ed. The WH funneled the ‘leaked’ stuff to him under the guise of a whistleblower, Nunes briefed the Speaker- not the committee or the ranking member– then scurried to the WH w/a fig leaf for Queeg. You know, like Cheney planting the NYT story then bringing his own plant up as corroboration on MTP.
Nunes sold his integrity cheap… but then, that’s ‘the art of the deal.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:42 pm
“Trumpalos”??
More name-calling. That living room must be a hoot.
And Why is Obama’s changing the rules on intelligence dissemination just before he left no big deal?Harkin (b2805d) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:42 pm
Yes and why does the nitwit Schiff continue to hang on to “the Trump campaign colluded with…” crap that has been debunked?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:46 pm
That’s not how it worked Joe Wilson leaked to ackerman, this bogus report to which Cheney chose to resonate some understanding with miller and Novaknarciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:47 pm
His six foot invisible rabbit is a bear,narciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:50 pm
I’m guessing based on my somewhat limited (though more than most here) knowledge of how raw intel data is gathered and then passed along to the folks deemed to need it.
What I suspect Nunes has seen are summaries of raw intel data produced by one or more agencies — my guess is that its been passed to him by Pompeo at CIA. The summaries are not the source documents — they are just summaries. The source documents may be analyst reports. They may be transcriptions of foreign language intercepts. The summary may include nothing more than the identities of the persons intercepted, without any specifics of the nature of the communication.
It may be that all Nunes has seen is a list of US persons intercepted — which is the problem when its an NSA intercept because US persons aren’t supposed to be “unmasked”.
If the recipient of the summary needs more specific information, and has a justifiable purpose for receiving that information, they request the source documents. Those documents may or may not be the “raw” intel deta, depending on its form.
Summaries are shared among agencies. Source data only goes to specific individuals with a “need to know” the information since its classified due to the manner in which it is obtained.
So the CIA has likely obtained summaries circulating among agencies for the time period at the end of the Obama Administration, and the summaries have unmasked Trump transition officials.
But only the source data will give you the specifics about what the data is, how it was collected, and the details of the interception.
NSA is reported as being the agency that is delivering documents to Nunes tomorrow. NSA is the “super snoop” that vacuums up just about everything that passes over the airwaves.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:51 pm
When the deems are in charge its defense, when they are out of office its mmanarciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:55 pm
https://www.brown.edu/Research/Understanding_the_Iran_Contra_Affair/h-thereport.php
What is curious is no real content has been unveiled, and we’re not talking scruples because they have none.narciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 7:57 pm
When the question is of Obama duplicity it’s always a balance between if he read about in the paper or went straight out to golf trusting that Jarret did the dirty without coaching.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/23/2017 @ 8:41 pm
If its beghaxi fast and furious or the Iran deal assume he’s lying.
What is concerning is not only keeping nourazeh, ayerle and limpet, but is thing of hiring Brian hook for planning positionnarciso (d1f714) — 3/23/2017 @ 8:56 pm
If the always elusive smoking gun actually appears it’ll be a firstcrazy (d3b449) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:22 pm
Nunes needs to go. This so-called investigation is screaming for an independent investigator. If we don’t get one, it’s merely a sham.Tillman (a95660) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:32 pm
So now it’s full circle… back to the original sham of Russian hacking the election. You are a real piece of work, tillman.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:45 pm
Hanging first, trial later,coronello, how else do they explain losing after spending 1.2 billion dollarsnarciso (823adb) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:55 pm
The non republican nomg (31009b) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:01 pm
trumpers would rather have a boosh or something screwing the people over. What a bunch of sissies they are. These people will turn and run first sign of trouble. All these perverts can do is off themselves. lmao. Great humor from you American hating gypsies.
Amazing how many mccain,graham and ryan toadies don’t want Americans first, that is why they wanted booosh or someone just as bought and paid for, you know some fricking hack attorney.mg (31009b) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:09 pm
Hey no trumpers, how is it being on the same team as maxine waters? two peas in a pod.mg (31009b) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:17 pm
All the special investigators are tanned and rested after eight years. Like Uma Thurman in Kill Bill, waking up from a good sleep. Which way to the P*ssy Wagon?Pinandpuller (e76082) — 3/24/2017 @ 12:01 am
There’s a simple explanation. They’re all lying.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/24/2017 @ 12:08 am
What is curious is no real content has been unveiled, and we’re not talking scruples because they have none.
Leaks from the Intelligence Committees are not tolerated. Or at least haven’t been in the past. Maybe it’s all different after Obama, but Congressmen have been kicked off the committee for telling their wives something.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/24/2017 @ 12:19 am
mg is just one or two missed capitalizations and a few stray punctuation marks away from going full happyfeet.
You *never* go full happyfeet.Demosthenes (09f714) — 3/24/2017 @ 4:46 am
I guess on that one thing, Trump, there’s common ground. If that’s really your metric for what side people are on, look at Trump’s approval rating and consider what that means for your side.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/24/2017 @ 6:27 am
Except we’re not. Just because we don’t support Trump doesn’t mean we support Maxine Waters.
Using your logic, I could just as easily ask the Trumpers how it feels being on the same side as the alt-right.Chuck Bartowski (211c17) — 3/24/2017 @ 6:36 am