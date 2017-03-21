TrumpCare Still Sucks
Donald Trump heads to Capitol Hill today to push the passage of a health care bill he doesn’t understand: TrumpCare, which rejects the free market, tinkers around the edges of the problem, and assumes that government central planning is the answer. This bill continues to treat insurance as the primary way to get health care, substitutes lawmakers’ judgments for that of the market as to how to price policies, and sustains an unsustainable path of central planning.
Basically, the First Five Year Health Care Plan has been determined a failure, so Trump will give us a Second Five Year Health Care Plan. Let’s hope it doesn’t take thirteen Five Year Health Care Plans to figure out that central planning of the economy never works.
Economist Bob Murphy suggests an analogy to food, to illustrate how ObamaCare (the First Five Year Health Care Plan) rejects the free market to the detriment of health care consumers. Let’s say the nation decided to deal with the problem of the hungry by saying that everyone had to buy a food plan. If you couldn’t afford it (or might have to give up your iPhone to buy it) the government would subsidize it. The food plan provided that you could go in the store and get whatever you wanted. Pretty soon you’d have shortages of everything, as people ran in to stock up on stuff. The price of food would skyrocket and the “need” for government to subsidize food plans would seem more critical every year.
This seems absurd to us, because we have experienced a (mostly) free market in food. But what if this experiment with food plans had begun decades ago? What if virtually nobody alive remembered what it was like to have a free market in food? If someone like me came along and said: “Dude! I found your problem! It’s these food plans! You just need to have a free market in food!” I would be derided as an ivory-tower egghead. Food isn’t like other commodities! I’d be told. It’s not a luxury item. You need food to live. People aren’t going to give up their free food. And what? You want millions to starve?
And if some narcissistic blow-dried ignoramus came along and told us that the Magic Solution was to institute a New Five Year Food Plan, I’d keep telling everyone the same thing: “We have to have a free market in food. Free markets are the only way you’ll get the costs down. I know you don’t understand this because you’ve had food plans your whole life. But empty shelves and lining up for hours for cheese isn’t normal. There’s a better way!”
Well, there’s a better way for health care, too. In any area not covered by insurance (like LASIK), prices have come down and quality has gone up. Having a third-party payer system, which has arisen because of government distortions in the market, will keep prices high — and subsidies, whether you call them subsidies or “refundable tax credits,” will only make it worse.
Freedom. The market. These are the mechanisms that will drive down the cost of health care and make it affordable. Tinkering with different ways to redistribute the wealth won’t work. It never has and it never will.
I think that’s true: He doesn’t understand it. (with the caveat that he thinks it will be amended in a way so as get rid of all the bad points he admits.)Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:46 am
Chamber of Commerce Caremg (31009b) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:59 am
is a kick in the gonads. wtf republicans in congress?
check out Kimberlin on Daily CallerEPWJ (0b2c7d) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:59 am
I’d really like to hear what people who are not covered by a public employee “Cadillac” plan or by their employer think of this and/or what’s needed. The folks who have skin in the game…Colonel Haiku (de797c) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:12 am
Freedom. The market. These are the mechanisms that will drive down the cost of health care and make it affordable.
Except it doesn’t. The primary objective of the healthcare system in the United States is to make money, not deliver affordable healthcare to the citizenry. Once that mind set is shifted, the U.S. will adopt a single-payer/two-tiered system and join the 21st century.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:13 am
@4. Colonel, my attorney sis-in-law has a public employee plan through San Diego County so damned good both her kids were literally born for free and her husband, a family law attorney, is covered under it as well. It’s just incredible. The only way they could top it is if they married their cars for the insurance coverage.
“You’re in good hands with Allstate.” – ad tagDCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:23 am
This is a very good post. I’m using your analogy, Patterico.felipe (b5e0f4) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:40 am
” The primary objective of the healthcare system in the United States is to make money, not …”
Let me change that to:
“Except it doesn’t. The primary objective of any business system in the United States is to make money, not satisfying a need.”
You can say that about anything and still be just as wrong. Lasik is just one example. But hey, live in your own world, truth be damned.felipe (b5e0f4) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:47 am
this is all pervy Mitt Romney’s slicked-up boy toy Paul Ryan’s fault
he should be held accountablehappyfeet (a037ad) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:55 am
@8. Changing the post to try to win is to lose.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:56 am
ConservaCare, RyanCare… it’s D.O.A.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:58 am
it’s a crappy bill that’s why everyone hates ithappyfeet (a037ad) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:58 am
=yawn= You can grow your own tomatoes but you can’t remove your own appendix.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:03 am
We’re resorting to government healthcare only because the free market has not worked. Far too many people can not afford to pay a hospital bill, if they’re hospitalized for more than a day or two anyway. By the way, food doesn’t pop up, without notice one day and charge you $100,000 or more to save your life.
I doubt the premise anyway. For capitalism to work in a market, a level playing field is a must. That is not the case with medicine. For one thing, the market is more of an oligarchy. There is very little competition in medicine, or the prices would be much more reasonable.
It’s not as if someone who thought government was a panacea dreamed up government healthcare. The government wasn’t asked to fix this until after it became a problem.Tillman (a95660) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:04 am
It’s a lousy bill. I think we’re all mostly in agreement.NJRob (43d957) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:08 am
@14. Well said.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:13 am
Thank you DCSCA.Tillman (a95660) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:16 am
As I understand it, Trump intends to proceed toward free market solutions in a series of incremental steps which only require a majority vote in Congress.
That way he can avoid unproductive entanglements with Democrat sabotage.
I see the smart of Trump’s approach. Give the man a chance, he’s earned it.ropelight (5d3e0e) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:17 am
Congress wants to save the insurance companies to save healthcare the same way they wanted to save the big banks to save the economy. Look how well that’s worked out. The demand for other peoples money always exceeds the supply.crazy (d3b449) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:38 am
Nort unless it was coming to an end, and people also go and stock up on food before a snowstorm or other adverse weather event.
What happenes with medicine is not taht people try to get more and more, but doctors do. They actually encounter resistance – not price resistance, except for the minor cost of travel – but resistance cause dby inconvenience.
There’s a whole lot wrong (and wasteful) with medical practice in the United states and maybe at the same time certain things should happen don’t happen.
One of the things wrong is that there are too many visits to the doctor by too many people. A lot of doctors’ visits are simply to refill prescriptions, and they seem to have settled on a standard one visit at least every three months.
Medical tests could be done by visiting nurses. They would report any anomalies to the doctor. Medical consultations could be done by telephone. At the same time, if there was a new problem or acomplication, someone should be able to see a doctor almost immediately (depending on what the problem was) When it was necessary, or optimal, for a doctor to physically see someone, the length of time of the consultation should not be the same for each patient. Which is surely bad practice.
This is all occasioned by the way doctors are paid, and it can’t change as long as third party payments are involved. The third party could change it, but that’s hard.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:29 pm
with food plan you can just run into the store then go home and make Totino’s Zesty Pizza Rolls Casserole
a lot of people forget how it was before food plan
plus you can freeze the leftovershappyfeet (a037ad) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:35 pm
crazy (d3b449) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:38 am
taht applies to education also, another thing not paid out of cureent income.
Financial aid, though is different. When it comes to Medicaid everyone involved wants people to qualify, either out of a general feeling of trying to help people, or in order to get paid, so it si very sloppy
Not so with education. Education is free and mostly compulsory K-12, although not necessarily very good, and not used by many people, but the financial aid process is extremely complicated for college, which is not compulsory and people drop out of the application process.
I don’t think this person’s solutions are very good, but it shows you the problem:
https://library-assets.cappex.com/fafsa-discrimination-new.pdfSammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:36 pm
I think there’s almost nobody in Congress who realizes that the key problem is too much third party payments. And yet you can’t go to a free for all. You can’t even even out the amount of money people have to spend because people have different needs.
With food you’re at least approximately at the same order of magnitude for eople. The biggest difference in cost is whethwr people prepare their own food or not.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:42 pm
Patterico,
I gotta ask, since your dream of a free market in health care is effing impossible given the stranded interests that would result, is TrumpCare a bad plan given the rest of the system will not change?
Analyzing a proposal on the basis of what might happen if Jesus came down and straightened us all out isn’t useful. It’s just a lonely rant.
Is it a useful step forward? Does it remove significant government control? Does it allow more choice? Does it avoid collateral damage? Does it make the playing field more level?
I think it does, and I think “Do no harm” should be a watchword in healthcare reform — something Obama noticeably ignored.
I would like to see a transition to purely individual/family policies, with risk-rating locked in by continuous coverage with any vendor(s). Perhaps there is a (money, not risk) subsidy for the poor. Perhaps there is a tax credit or deduction. Employers could subsidize/match/pay for the plans with taxable funds. The pool and coverage would be national, although there might be an offset for location (quality health care is more available and probably cheaper in Los Angeles than in Pinpoint, GA).
But this is not going to happen in one fell swoop. Stop assuming it can.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:47 pm
Why does everyone assume they will be the omelet and not the egg?Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:49 pm
#4 see #24Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:50 pm
Franken drops back to the frozen frozen truck driver play…Colonel Haiku (de797c) — 3/21/2017 @ 1:08 pm
Teh frozen chosen…Colonel Haiku (de797c) — 3/21/2017 @ 1:10 pm
He’s unfrozen caveman senator without the guile…Colonel Haiku (de797c) — 3/21/2017 @ 1:12 pm
26… thx. I know you and your wife have paid dearly for your coverage after ChaunceyGolfprocare kicked in.Colonel Haiku (de797c) — 3/21/2017 @ 1:15 pm
That’s not a fair statement. The healthcare system in the US hasn’t been a free market for as long as I can remember.
In a real free market, the consumer of a good is the person paying for it. But we’ve gotten so used to having things paid by health insurance the we don’t see what the real costs are.
We treat health insurance unlike any other insurance in our lives. Normally, insurance is there to protect you from a financial loss that you cannot weather. Fire insurance on your house, for example. Or collision insurance on your new car; when you’ve driven your car for many years, and the cost of replacing it is much lower, then you tend to drop collision insurance. But we treat medical insurance as if it were pre-paid health care, using it to pay for ordinary physician visits and routine prescriptions.
There are so many more problems with the way we do things, but saying “the free market has not worked” belies the fact that the market hasn’t been free.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 3/21/2017 @ 1:54 pm
Haiku–
I have a lowest premium (but not low premium) high deductible ACA plan. The deductible is a few dollars short of the Max-Out-of-Pocket, so it isn’t strictly “catastrophic” but it’s very close. I also have an HSA. Since both I am my wife are in our 60’s, this isn’t cheap. We had insurance before Obama, but it got canceled. Since the ACA started we have both developed conditions that would likely have disqualified us for coverage in the old system (had we not already been covered).
What the Ryan plan does:
1) It has a better way of doing subsidies that does not require a person to predict their income 14 months in advance; nor does the subsidy cut off abruptly, eliminating the ACA’s welfare trap. This is particularly important for older people, where the tax credit drops abruptly to zero from about $4K/person. In the House plan, it tails off gradually, preventing a cliff.
This is a big deal.
2) It removes a large number of required coverages that drive the price up.
3) It eliminates the requirement that one get coverage from an Exchange provider to get the tax credit. This also eliminates some of the narrow network issues.
4) It pretty much eliminates the need for Exchanges.
Things I don’t like:
1) The subsidies are not large enough for low-paid workers (who don’t qualify for Medicaid), and are too large for the middle-class. They should be phased out at a family income of about $100K, rather than $150K. A self-employed person making that much money can write off the premiums against income as a business expense.
2) It doesn’t create a national pool.
3) It doesn’t seem to have tort reform.
What I don’t know is whether insurers will be allowed to offer plans that differ from each other. Right now, there are 4 fixed plans and at least 2 of them are nonsense if you are paying for them yourself.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/21/2017 @ 2:01 pm