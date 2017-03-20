Comey Confirms Investigation of Trump-Russia Ties
Happening now; no time to punditize it.
Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/20/2017 @ 7:46 am
he’s such a corrupt and squirrely lil wormboi it’s hard to take him seriouslyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/20/2017 @ 7:50 am
Agreed, but he’s our President so you have to at least grit your teeth and tryBob (f52725) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:06 am
Bob wins the Internet with that one!Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:12 am
Comey testified the FBI and the DoJ have no evidence confirming Trump’s allegation that Obama tapped his phones. Comey went on to say that no President has the authority to order wiretaps.ropelight (2054b9) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:13 am
This just in:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/20/us/politics/intelligence-committee-russia-donald-trump.htmlSammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:28 am
So, FISA warrant on someone, somewhere, probably yes. Trump Tower the target, no.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:28 am
Let’s also hear about the British intelligence angle. And, later, Obama’s interference in other elections around the world.Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:30 am
Keep grasping those straws.Davethulhu (7d4953) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:33 am
It was Mark Levin who argued (a bad argument and a non sequitor really) that Obama must have ordered it, and very questionably extrapolated from what was leaked that the FISA warrant applied to Trump Tower.
(There was a leak about a server used for data, and a further leak later that the server had been shut down before the FISA warrant was approved on October 15.)Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:34 am
Who submitted fisa requests? Who leaked the names re: the Flynn investigation?Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:36 am
He didn’t name but the doj ci laufman would likely be one of that crew.narciso (2dfe41) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:41 am
And to be clear, “HOUSE INTEL CHAIR: ‘No Evidence of Collusion’ Between Russia and Trump Campaign.”Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:43 am
If they do survey reporters wouldn’t it be easy to see which officials spoke to which reporters if they are going full Plame electric boogaloo.narciso (2dfe41) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:43 am
Solomon and Carter have done the heavy lifting in this case, whereas as entous Lipton and co have done Chinese takeout.narciso (2dfe41) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:44 am
“very questionably extrapolated from what was leaked that the FISA warrant applied to Trump Tower.”
I would expect any individuals under surveillance may have been in the Trump location(s) on several occasions when under surveillance.Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:46 am
8. Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:30 am
British intelligence, which never issues statements, issued a statement denying it, and also got applogy from NSA Adviser McMaster – then later Donald trump alluded to it as a possibility, or maybe a probability, in his press conference with Angela Merkel.
When trumo was asked about this at the press conference he said, words something like: “I didn’t say that, a very talented commentator on Fox News said it, go ask Fox News, don’t ask me about this.”
Fox News then said it had no informaiton (other than that Andrew Napolitano claimed to have 3 sources that is) – and Larry C. Johnson (best known for wrongly reporting in 2008 that Michelle Obama had used the word “Whitey” on videotape) called the New York Times and said Napolitano called him and told to call the New York Times.
And he told the New York Times that he was one of Napolitano’s sources, or maybe the only source, although he didn’t speak to Napolitano before the broadcast, but Napolitano heard about what he was saying through a third person.
Johnson said he had sources (that means at least 2) in the American intelligence community.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/17/business/media/fox-andrew-napolitano-trump.html
And we have no idea who these people were or why they said it. They could have been working for Vladimir Putins spy agency. (Putin may be interested in spreading susoicion between the U.S> government and the UK.)Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:47 am
to cite an FBI investigation as evidence of anything you have to completely ignore how hilariously incompetent and corrupt the fbi and its agent bimbos arehappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:48 am
Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:46 am
If the actual primary target was an American, it would have been interceotong telephone calls, eavesdroppoing on a cell phone, or possibly an email account, not physical surveillance. Anyway Donald Trump himself was never a target according to Comey.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:50 am
But he’s just stated there’s an active investigation of Trump-Russian ties, Sammy.Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:55 am
So when will Adam Schiff and the other grasping at straws Democrats flatly state there is no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians? Schiff is the ranking Dim on the same committee as Nunes.Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:58 am
if i had to be the farm, i’d bet the russians were doing their spy game best to see that jimmy freaking carter defeated ronald reagan in 1980
when does the investigation begin?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:03 am
#22 oops
if i had to BET the farm — not if i had to “be” the farm (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:04 am
Was there any coordination between Hillary and the media?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:31 am
The dhs founding is based on the crowdstrike report that did not positively establish it was a Russian hack, or even if said actors were working for a hacking syndicate like shaltar-boltoinarciso (d1f714) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:32 am
He said that Russia didn’t like Hillary so therefore they wanted Trump.
Real deep thoughts in this deposition.NJRob (6a30d2) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:33 am
Well they all ass’d about you, down on the farm, teh cows ass’d, teh pigs ass’d, teh horses ass’d tooColonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:34 am
Deep Thoughts by James Comey…Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:35 am
20. Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:55 am
That’s a general investigation. It could very mean, and probably does, that some persons associated with Trump may have had their conversations monitored, or at any rate their conversations with Russians overheard – normally even when foreign officials or suspected agents are spied on, the names of the Americans they speak to are not supposed to be recorded or reported further up the line.
And you could have had bank accounts monitored, maybe all the bank transactions of a business, especially one based abroad, to see if anybody got any money, or e-mails perhaps looked at, at least e-mails going to or coming from certain specified individuals. Seeing if anybody got paid off would have been a big, big, part of this thing. And then the question is why they got it.
i.e. was this legitimate or for some hidden, improper reason? And if it was a disguised payment did the person being paid understand what was going on??
Rush Limbagh wants to know who initiated this investigation, and if there are any OPbama holdovers, or Obama embeds, involved.
I note that Comey did not say that it’s only the Trump campaign that’s being looked at.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:38 am
Yes its Russian fir Humpty Dumpty, but they seem to have penetrated the fsb among other operationnarciso (d1f714) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:38 am
21. Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 8:58 am
It’s been commented that Schiff over the weekend seemed to be less partisan, and more sober than usual for him.
Rush Limbaugh thinks this meme of Trump colluding with Russia may have gone further than anyone originally intended and now some political careers could be in trouble if this doesn’t pan out.
Limbaugh also says (and has said before) that there’s nothing that Russia affected either the casting or the counting of the votes, and if they didn’t there’s nothing to it.
He also thought the #NeverTrumpers were ecstatic about the confirmation of this investigation (although he says, he’s always assumed there is an investigation.)Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:43 am
Comey also stated, around noon, that Wikileaks did not get its information from Russia but Russia used a cut-out.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:45 am
“It’s been commented that Schiff over the weekend seemed to be less partisan, and more sober than usual for him.”
Sure wasn’t coming clean on Face the Nation yesterday.Colonel Haiku (0b9b35) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:47 am
26. NJRob (6a30d2) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:33 am
Concluding that what seems almost 100% bvious is true, is indeed an achievement for a U.S. government intelligence assessment.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:48 am
Its like the ridiculous ‘October surprise’ allegation first circulated by Barbara honegger, than bani sadr took up the mantle, having slandered the shah and bringing khomeini to power wasnt enough, Gary sick then joined the fray.narciso (d1f714) — 3/20/2017 @ 9:53 am