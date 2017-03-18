I Suggest They Look In Cartagena For That Stolen Laptop…

[guest post by Dana]

This is so not what the Secret Service wants to be in the news for:

A laptop computer containing floor plans for Trump Tower and other national security information was stolen from a Secret Service agent’s vehicle in New York City on Thursday, a law enforcement official told ABC News. The agency confirmed that an agency-issued laptop was stolen, but it did not offer details on its contents. The Secret Service did say the stolen laptop itself could not have contained classified material but could have been used to access such material on a server. In addition to the laptop, the thief made off with official Secret Service lapel pins, according to law enforcement sources with knowledge of the matter. … The computer is encrypted and authorities are able to wipe the hard drive remotely if needed. The device, which belonged to a female Secret Service agent, was stolen during a break-in in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. The burglary happened Thursday morning at 8:40 a.m. in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn.

Here is the official statement from the Secret Service:

(Washington, D.C.) The U.S. Secret Service can confirm that an employee was the victim of a criminal act in which our Agency issued laptop computer was stolen. Secret Service issued laptops contain multiple layers of security including full disk encryption and are not permitted to contain classified information. An investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered. The Secret Service requests anyone with information regarding this crime to please contact the New York Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service New York Field Office.

And contrary to popular reports, ABC News is reporting that “the Secret Service did not investigate Clinton’s emails and there would have been no reason for such information to be on a Secret Service laptop.”

Oh, and there’s this: That female agent who “was the victim of a criminal act,” had left the laptop in a backpack. On the car seat. In Brooklyn. New York City.

Also, another mishap involving the Secret Service happened just one week ago, when a young man from California jumped over the fence surrounding the White House:

Washington police identified the intruder as 26-year-old Jonathan Tran of Milpitas, Calif. When approached by a Secret Service officer on the south grounds about 11:38 p.m. Friday and asked whether he had a pass authorizing him to be in the restricted area, Tran replied, “No, I am a friend of the president. I have an appointment,” the police report said. Asked how he got there, he said he “jumped the fence.” The Secret Service said in a statement that the intruder, whom it did not identify, had climbed an outer perimeter fence near the Treasury Department and East Executive Avenue. He was arrested without further incident and no hazardous materials were found in his backpack, the agency said.

Yesterday, we found out that the intruder was on the grounds for quite some time before being arrested:

A new Secret Service timeline of the incident revealed the fence jumper scaled the first barrier at about 11:21 p.m. on March 10 — and wasn’t arrested until 11:38 p.m. The Washington Metropolitan Police Department identified the man as Jonathan Tran, 26, of Milpitas, Calif. He is charged with entering or remaining in restricted grounds while using or carrying a dangerous weapon. President Trump was in the residence at the time but was not threatened, the Secret Service said.

Further:

The Secret Service said in a statement that the intruder breached a 5-foot outer perimeter fence and scaled an 8-foot vehicle gate to gain entry. The agency stressed the intruder never made it inside White House.

Well, that’s a relief.

