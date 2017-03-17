Trump: I Love to Read

Business Insider quotes Trump holding forth about his love of reading. I can’t find video, but here’s the quote:

Well, you know, I love to read. Actually, I’m looking at a book, I’m reading a book, I’m trying to get started. Every time I do about a half a page, I get a phone call that there’s some emergency, this or that. But we’re going to see the home of Andrew Jackson today in Tennessee and I’m reading a book on Andrew Jackson. I love to read. I don’t get to read very much, Tucker, because I’m working very hard on lots of different things, including getting costs down. The costs of our country are out of control. But we have a lot of great things happening, we have a lot of tremendous things happening.

Every time he does about half a page, there’s some emergency? Wow! That’s something like an emergency an hour!

Don’t get me wrong: he’s doing pretty well as President, policy-wise. I can put up with this type of nonsense if that’s what it takes to get a budget that cuts discretionary spending, an executive order on immigration that is more narrowly tailored and protects the country (and should not be blocked), an excellent Supreme Court nominee, and an attack on regulations.

Just don’t ask me to believe he reads books. The man’s never read a book in his life. I’d put money on it.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]