Trump: I Love to Read
Business Insider quotes Trump holding forth about his love of reading. I can’t find video, but here’s the quote:
Well, you know, I love to read. Actually, I’m looking at a book, I’m reading a book, I’m trying to get started. Every time I do about a half a page, I get a phone call that there’s some emergency, this or that. But we’re going to see the home of Andrew Jackson today in Tennessee and I’m reading a book on Andrew Jackson. I love to read. I don’t get to read very much, Tucker, because I’m working very hard on lots of different things, including getting costs down. The costs of our country are out of control. But we have a lot of great things happening, we have a lot of tremendous things happening.
Every time he does about half a page, there’s some emergency? Wow! That’s something like an emergency an hour!
Don’t get me wrong: he’s doing pretty well as President, policy-wise. I can put up with this type of nonsense if that’s what it takes to get a budget that cuts discretionary spending, an executive order on immigration that is more narrowly tailored and protects the country (and should not be blocked), an excellent Supreme Court nominee, and an attack on regulations.
Just don’t ask me to believe he reads books. The man’s never read a book in his life. I’d put money on it.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
he’s so goodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/17/2017 @ 9:40 am
I like on the record accounts when possible:
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/trump-health-care-bill-not-entirely-consistent-promisesnarciso (d1f714) — 3/17/2017 @ 9:58 am
His ‘travel ban’ has been killed-twice; Ryan’s AHCA is dying on life-support and his budget is DOA. But it HAS been a helluva show so far.
For Americans don’t want to be governed, they wish to be entertained.
“Let me entertain you.” – Gypsy Rose Lee [Natalie Wood] ‘Gypsy’ 1958DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/17/2017 @ 10:00 am
You would expect a reader to be more reflective.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/17/2017 @ 10:02 am
To be fair, it’s unclear that Obama read much either. Maybe a basketball memoir.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/17/2017 @ 10:06 am
Reading a review is not the same as reading the book.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/17/2017 @ 10:06 am
He reads menus. And Breitbart.
“Book’em, Dan-O.” – Steve McGarrett [Jack Lord] ‘Hawaii Five-O’ CBS TV, 1968-1980DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/17/2017 @ 10:07 am
By judges who don’t bother to read the law, Ryan’s bowl of pouting was always dodge.narciso (d1f714) — 3/17/2017 @ 10:19 am
He reads some tweets. You can at least say that.
https://mobile.twitter.com/realdonaldtrumpSammy Finkelman (ce04e1) — 3/17/2017 @ 10:21 am
Books can be a lot of fun, they’re my favorite entertainment, but few are good for much else, and even with the best of them you’re giving credence to other men’s conceits. As long as you know what you need to know ….
Reagan claimed the opposite (of Trump). He said he didn’t like to read. Carter claimed he taught himself to speed-read. Whatevs.nk (dbc370) — 3/17/2017 @ 10:27 am
I’m sure Trump has read at least two books in his life, just to know what the ghostwriters actually said he said
https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Art-Deal-Donald-J/dp/0399594493/ref=sr_1_1/157-8171005-7806333?ie=UTF8&qid=1489771707&sr=8-1&keywords=donald+trump
https://www.amazon.com/Great-Again-How-Crippled-America/dp/1501138006/ref=sr_1_3/157-8171005-7806333?ie=UTF8&qid=1489771707&sr=8-3&keywords=donald+trumpkishnevi (870883) — 3/17/2017 @ 10:31 am
For true Nevertrumpers, btw, there’s this
https://www.amazon.com/MTS-Trump-Toilet-Paper/dp/B01KGFW01U/ref=sr_1_4/157-8171005-7806333?ie=UTF8&qid=1489771707&sr=8-4&keywords=donald+trumpkishnevi (870883) — 3/17/2017 @ 10:32 am
“Don’t get me wrong: he’s doing pretty well as President, policy-wise. I can put up with this type of nonsense if that’s what it takes to get a budget that cuts discretionary spending, an executive order on immigration that is more narrowly tailored and protects the country (and should not be blocked), an excellent Supreme Court nominee, and an attack on regulations.”
There you go! Don’t sweat the small stuff, just be happy that policy-wise, he’s doing pretty good. Far better than at least 14 of the original 17 Republican candidates would. Let the media and other liberals worry about Trump’s twitter and other reflexive comments.Mike S (89ec89) — 3/17/2017 @ 11:16 am
He’s brought along the right demolition team
https://spectator.org/trumps-terrible-swift-sword/narciso (d1f714) — 3/17/2017 @ 11:21 am