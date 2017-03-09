Did Trump Apologize to Heidi Cruz Last Night?
Last night Ted and Heidi Cruz had dinner with Donald and Melania Trump. Ted Cruz tweeted this morning:
Our family had dinner w the President & First Lady, who were warm & gracious. Catherine brought Joe–her kindergarten class stuffed giraffe! pic.twitter.com/fJ5GvuZ98B
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 9, 2017
Not addressed: whether Donald Trump apologized to Heidi Cruz for this tweet, which remains on Donald Trump’s Twitter timeline to this day:
"@Don_Vito_08: "A picture is worth a thousand words" @realDonaldTrump #LyingTed #NeverCruz @MELANIATRUMP pic.twitter.com/5bvVEwMVF8"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2016
Yesterday a reporter asked Sean Spicer if Trump planned to apologize for that tweet — or for suggesting that Ted Cruz’s dad was involved with the Kennedy assassination. Spicer pointedly did not answer the question:
Q from @HallieJackson: Is Trump going to apologize to Ted & Heidi Cruz at dinner tonight?
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 8, 2017
I’m guessing there was no apology.
“Yesterday a reporter asked Sean Spicer if Trump planned to apologize for that tweet — or for suggesting that Ted Cruz’s dad was involved with the Kennedy assassination. Spicer pointedly did not answer the question:”
Hell the question doesn’t DESERVE an answer. You don’t tell people that you apologized to someone else. You keep your yap shut and let the person you apologized too say “Yes, he apologized very nicely”. Or not, if he’s petty.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 3/9/2017 @ 8:46 am
since Cruz was my paisan, one would hope that he apologized, asnarciso (d1f714) — 3/9/2017 @ 9:30 am
Again, Cruz is a professional politician. He has to accept the reality in his party. God knows that he stood apart as long as he could, but he had to make nice, or go home.
Still, he probably isn’t going to be on board with high-speed rail, and he’s going to be working for a less statist replacement for Obamacare.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:03 am
What most probably happened is that both Ted Cruz and Donald Trump pretended it never happened.
I always felt that Donald Trump originally had something more accusatory in mind, maybe dealing with Goldman Sachs, and backed off in the only way he was willing to back off, by substituting something much more prosaic – his tweet of pictures of his and Ted Cruz’s wives, comparing and contrasting them.
As a reporter asking Spicer a question yesterday brough up, there was actually something worse Donald Trump did with regard to Ted Cruz last year:
Speculating on what a putative connection (based on a blurry picture published by the National Enquirer) between Lee Harvey Oswald and Rafael Cruz meant.Sammy Finkelman (4a6ffc) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:04 am
Shame on Ted Cruz (who I supported with donations and voted for).
Anyone who “makes nice” with Donald Trump should go home.
He nailed it the first time:Dave (711345) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:16 am
Anyone who “makes nice” with Donald Trump should go home.
Thank you, we have enough Democrats demanding people not make nice with Donald, we don’t need anyone else.
Point is, Ted Cruz had responsibilities to the people of Texas. To carry them out, he will need to work with the man who is President of the United States and most important person in the GOP, whatever his personal feelings are. Which requires at least superficial politeness and amiability now matter what sort of person is currently in the Oval Office.kishnevi (94a358) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:24 am
