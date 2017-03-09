Patterico's Pontifications

3/9/2017

Did Trump Apologize to Heidi Cruz Last Night?

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 8:15 am

Last night Ted and Heidi Cruz had dinner with Donald and Melania Trump. Ted Cruz tweeted this morning:

Not addressed: whether Donald Trump apologized to Heidi Cruz for this tweet, which remains on Donald Trump’s Twitter timeline to this day:

Yesterday a reporter asked Sean Spicer if Trump planned to apologize for that tweet — or for suggesting that Ted Cruz’s dad was involved with the Kennedy assassination. Spicer pointedly did not answer the question:

I’m guessing there was no apology.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]

23 Responses to “Did Trump Apologize to Heidi Cruz Last Night?”

  1. Cruz/Patterico/2020

    mg (97d997) 3/9/2017 @ 8:39 am

  2. “Yesterday a reporter asked Sean Spicer if Trump planned to apologize for that tweet — or for suggesting that Ted Cruz’s dad was involved with the Kennedy assassination. Spicer pointedly did not answer the question:”

    Hell the question doesn’t DESERVE an answer. You don’t tell people that you apologized to someone else. You keep your yap shut and let the person you apologized too say “Yes, he apologized very nicely”. Or not, if he’s petty.

    C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) 3/9/2017 @ 8:46 am

  3. this is so

    crucial

    in a way

    if you think about it

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/9/2017 @ 8:54 am

  4. something something goldie sackie

    Leviticus (efada1) 3/9/2017 @ 9:09 am

  5. They’re probably working on a plan to privatize all the prisons. Trump Correctional Center and Casino for the Criminally Insane?

    nk (dbc370) 3/9/2017 @ 9:18 am

  6. we got a plane in trouble

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/9/2017 @ 9:20 am

  7. Can I get a harumph?

    nk (dbc370) 3/9/2017 @ 9:21 am

  8. i like the giraffe

    i saw a baby one at disney

    adorbs!

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/9/2017 @ 9:24 am

  9. 5.They’re probably working on a plan to privatize all the prisons. Trump Correctional Center and Casino for the Criminally Insane?

    Actually nk, I like that. Has a ring to it. Imagine all the jobs created.

    Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) 3/9/2017 @ 9:27 am

  10. since Cruz was my paisan, one would hope that he apologized, as

    narciso (d1f714) 3/9/2017 @ 9:30 am

  11. still circling

    they have to be feeling a lil anxious i would think

    what with all the circling

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/9/2017 @ 9:44 am

  12. and we’re bleeding off some altitude

    dropped a thousand feet in the last couple minutes

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/9/2017 @ 9:45 am

  13. That one’s carrying bane.

    narciso (d1f714) 3/9/2017 @ 9:55 am

  14. they have our intrepid little boeing jet holding at 10,000 feet

    maybe doing one more circle before trying to set down at khujand airport?

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/9/2017 @ 9:56 am

  15. You know that’s not real time, right? Anything on the news?

    nk (dbc370) 3/9/2017 @ 9:56 am

  16. something went wrong from the gitgo cause this little guy was never ever on his way to moscow

    oh.

    nobody tells me anything

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/9/2017 @ 9:59 am

  17. nope no news yet

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/9/2017 @ 10:00 am

  18. Again, Cruz is a professional politician. He has to accept the reality in his party. God knows that he stood apart as long as he could, but he had to make nice, or go home.

    Still, he probably isn’t going to be on board with high-speed rail, and he’s going to be working for a less statist replacement for Obamacare.

    Kevin M (25bbee) 3/9/2017 @ 10:03 am

  19. What most probably happened is that both Ted Cruz and Donald Trump pretended it never happened.

    I always felt that Donald Trump originally had something more accusatory in mind, maybe dealing with Goldman Sachs, and backed off in the only way he was willing to back off, by substituting something much more prosaic – his tweet of pictures of his and Ted Cruz’s wives, comparing and contrasting them.

    As a reporter asking Spicer a question yesterday brough up, there was actually something worse Donald Trump did with regard to Ted Cruz last year:

    Speculating on what a putative connection (based on a blurry picture published by the National Enquirer) between Lee Harvey Oswald and Rafael Cruz meant.

    Sammy Finkelman (4a6ffc) 3/9/2017 @ 10:04 am

  20. ikes

    Flight 7J645 is currently not tracked by Flightradar24. It’s either out of coverage or has already landed.

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/9/2017 @ 10:07 am

  21. Again, Cruz is a professional politician. He has to accept the reality in his party. God knows that he stood apart as long as he could, but he had to make nice, or go home.

    Shame on Ted Cruz (who I supported with donations and voted for).

    Anyone who “makes nice” with Donald Trump should go home.

    He nailed it the first time:

    I’m going to tell you what I really think of Donald Trump. This man is a pathological liar. He doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies. He lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth. And in a pattern that I think is straight out of a psychology textbook, his response is to accuse everybody else of lying.

    He accuses everybody on that debate stage of lying. And it’s simply a mindless yell. Whatever he does, he accuses everyone else of doing. The man cannot tell the truth, but he combines it with being a narcissist. A narcissist at a level I don’t think this country has ever seen.

    Donald Trump is such a narcissist that Barack Obama looks at him and goes, ‘Dude, what’s your problem?’ Everything in Donald’s world is about Donald. And he combines being a pathological liar, and I say pathological because I actually think Donald, if you hooked him up to a lie detector test, he could say one thing in the morning, one thing at noon and one thing in the evening, all contradictory and he’s pass the lie detector test each time. Whatever lie he’s telling, at that minute he believes it.

    Dave (711345) 3/9/2017 @ 10:16 am

  22. Anyone who “makes nice” with Donald Trump should go home.

    Thank you, we have enough Democrats demanding people not make nice with Donald, we don’t need anyone else.

    Point is, Ted Cruz had responsibilities to the people of Texas. To carry them out, he will need to work with the man who is President of the United States and most important person in the GOP, whatever his personal feelings are. Which requires at least superficial politeness and amiability now matter what sort of person is currently in the Oval Office.

    kishnevi (94a358) 3/9/2017 @ 10:24 am

  23. and we’re back to circling

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/9/2017 @ 10:31 am

Leave a Reply

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.


Powered by WordPress.

Page loaded in: 0.1738 secs.