Did Trump Apologize to Heidi Cruz Last Night?

Last night Ted and Heidi Cruz had dinner with Donald and Melania Trump. Ted Cruz tweeted this morning:

Our family had dinner w the President & First Lady, who were warm & gracious. Catherine brought Joe–her kindergarten class stuffed giraffe! pic.twitter.com/fJ5GvuZ98B — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 9, 2017

Not addressed: whether Donald Trump apologized to Heidi Cruz for this tweet, which remains on Donald Trump’s Twitter timeline to this day:

Yesterday a reporter asked Sean Spicer if Trump planned to apologize for that tweet — or for suggesting that Ted Cruz’s dad was involved with the Kennedy assassination. Spicer pointedly did not answer the question:

Q from @HallieJackson: Is Trump going to apologize to Ted & Heidi Cruz at dinner tonight? … pic.twitter.com/guruI35HnY — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 8, 2017

I’m guessing there was no apology.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]