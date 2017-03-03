Ted Cruz and Rand Paul Bring Attention to the Need for a Free Market Repeal of ObamaCare
Yesterday Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul each raised awareness of the need for a free market solution to the problem of ObamaCare. Each did so in his own way: Cruz with a serious op-ed, and Paul with some attention-seeking antics. But the ultimate goal of both Senators was the same: making sure that Republicans repeal ObamaCare the right way: with greater freedom of choice for consumers of health care and health insurance.
Cruz’s op-ed begins by insisting that Republicans honor their promise and actually repeal ObamaCare without making it worse.
Cruz outlines six specific proposals: “allow consumers to purchase insurance across state lines…expand health savings accounts…change the tax laws to make health insurance portable…protect continuous coverage…allow small businesses to pool together in association plans to get better rates for their employees… [and] block grant Medicaid to the states.” The general idea behind the proposals is to let the free market do its magic. I hope Republicans who are looking to “replace” ObamaCare decide to “replace” it with the free market.
Rand Paul tried to raise awareness about that same issue with a stunt in which he looked for the secret room where the House version of the ObamaCare repeal bill is being kept:
Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul marched to the House side of the Capitol Thursday morning, knocked on a locked door and demanded to see a copy of the House’s bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which he believed was being kept under lock and key.
Aides in the room told the senator — before dozens of reporters in a crowded hallway — that there was no bill to see. In fact, it wasn’t the room where GOP members of the Energy and Commerce Committee were told to meet with staff to review the current draft of their bill at all. But that did little to dissuade Paul, openly critical to the House Republican leadership’s preferred path on the process, from making his underlying point.
I’m less sympathetic to Sen. Paul’s demands for an “open and transparent process” than I am to his ultimate goal of freedom in health care. Sometimes an open process in the debating of a bill leads to grandstanding and less productive discussion. It’s not the secretive nature of the process that disturbs me — and ultimately, I think, Sen. Paul reveals his real concern, with which I agree:
@RandPaul What is the House leadership trying to hide? My guess is, they are trying to hide their "Obamacare Lite" approach.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 2, 2017
@RandPaul Renaming and keeping parts of Obamacare, new entitlements and extending medicaid expansion are not the #FullRepeal we promised
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 2, 2017
Exactly. Let the market work. New entitlements are unacceptable.
Both Senators are following their own path to making sure Republicans do this the right way. Cruz’s method is sober and thoughtful while Paul’s is theatrical. But both of them have their eye on the ball, and I applaud them both.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
UPDATE:
Ted Cruz and Rand Paul Bring Attention to the Need for a Free Market Repeal of ObamaCare https://t.co/QKpqtiGYgx #FullRepeal
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 3, 2017
The biggest obstacle to conservatism is, as it has always been, the Republican Party, itself. What seems most astounding to me is that an ostensibly conservative CinC is now our best hope for the repeal of Obamacare.
Whether you like Trump or not, it is difficult to deny that among our Republican elected officials, sleaze is the norm.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/3/2017 @ 10:27 am
But this is Trump’s mess now, he can swiftly end the elite’s plans by public ally rebuking them and ordering the leadership to follow a Cruz or Paul style, conservative plan, but he’s been absent during this process.Sean (41ed1e) — 3/3/2017 @ 10:39 am
Darn autocorrect… *publiclySean (41ed1e) — 3/3/2017 @ 10:39 am
My suspicion about the GOP plan is that it is an exercise in logrolling and that’s why it is being kept under wraps. It is not in their interest to show the world their sausage-making process. And then when they are ready, Ryan and his allies will rush the bill to a vote, giving as little time as possible for review. That’s how these sleazes do it.
I’m hoping that Trump will do the stand up thing. In the same situation, Reagan might have done the stand up thing, but not the Bushes or Nixon. Most of the 2016 Republican nominee contenders could be counted on to roll over, as well. Trump is a thin reed, but he’s what we’ve got.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/3/2017 @ 10:46 am
I love autocorrect – a reader can almost always understand what was intended meaning and the ‘correction’ is often amusing. “(P)ublic ally”, very good!ThOR (c9324e) — 3/3/2017 @ 10:48 am
“Re-puking” as in regurgitation instead of rebuking would have been a Mad Libs level humorous autocorrect change.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/3/2017 @ 11:04 am
The Republican Party is quite a mystery. For Trump’s excellent speech, which not coincidentally, was documented by live media, they appeared to be united and coherent. A day later, with the cameras absent, we find a number of these toadies giving credence to the rumors about Sessions and the Russians.
Dr. Jekyll was normally a decent fellow, but upon taking a potion, he became Mr. Hyde. The GOPe are the opposite. The potion that forces them to be decent is live video coverage, otherwise they are scheming opportunists with interests that seem to be more aligned with the latest Democrat campaign than not.
Senators Cruz and Paul, and a handful of others, are exceptions to the rule. They are the same fellows irrespective of the presence of cameras and microphones. I hope Trump has the wisdom to back their play. But then again, Trump seems to believe that Cruz’s father was involved in the Kennedy assassination. Karma calls at the most awkward times.
It would be comforting if the DoJ could get to the bottom of the leaks. It is now clear that every phone conversation in D. C. is likely recorded and available for analysis, particularly if the release of the information by a government employee is a felony. Would it be too much for an investigative agency to trace back the communications to identify the source? Or will this be another Lois Leaner episode where we belatedly discover that Republican investigators are geldings?BobStewartatHome (448c1e) — 3/3/2017 @ 11:44 am
I’m not opposed to secrecy (I can’t imagine anything getting done if there was just a parade of leaks and grandstanding, and people would be afraid to speak up for fear that their proposal could be labeled as extremist or stupid).
But I also don’t want to see a sprint to the finish line once the proposal is revealed. It should be subject to real debate. And it should be consistent with free market principles.
One good way to force this issue along would be to pass a bill now that says “in 12 months, Obamacare is repealed entirely.” That way, Congress has 12 months to figure out a replacement, but if they do nothing or get deadlocked, Obamacare dies. If they try to extend Obamacare, Trump would have to veto it or explain his failure to veto.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/3/2017 @ 12:08 pm
That is a great idea! Just put a sunset on the sucker. Some people would be mad that it means it will take a year to get anything done, but this would be a concrete result Trump promised us. And it tips the scales on brinksmanship very nicely.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/3/2017 @ 12:15 pm
8/9kishnevi (8adcb8) — 3/3/2017 @ 12:34 pm
The problem being that the same folks who can not get their act together now are the ones who would have to pass that bill.
They passed repeal bills something like 60 times before, right? Surely they can pass it one more time.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:03 pm
Re: selling insurance across state lines. Three states allow taht – few insurance companies were interested (maybe because of regulations in their home state)
If insurers negotiate with doctors and hospitals, they can’t do much in anotehr state.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:19 pm
The most important criteria is no narrow networks, and really free choice of doctors and hospitals.
There is nothing like that in Cruz’s article, which is actually – he says in fat – nothing more than a list of 6 ideas among republican members of Congress. This would not make a good bill.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:24 pm
Any good bill will cost money. Or leave some poeople out in the lurch.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:25 pm
i’m very disillusioned to where i can’t even handle these peoplehappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:25 pm
I’ve outlined in anoitgehr thread what is needed.
You need to give everybody some money, (through a refundable tgax credit, uncconnected with the rest of the tax system, and paid in advance, funded through a new tax probably, and pay for people who are uninsurable at a reasonable cost.
You need to make price important at the time of purchase, which can be ensured in large part by the creation of a doughnut hole.
But everyone has to have a way to fill that doiughnut hole.
And you need to make a whole bunch of other changes too, like no surprise billing, low cost access to medicxal records, and something that prevents a hospital charging $30 for an aspirin.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:32 pm
BobStewartatHome (448c1e) — 3/3/2017 @ 11:44 am
As Wendell Wilkie said, that was just campaign rhetoric.
Trump only said that for one day: May 3, 2016. He was citing the National Enquirer, which claimed it had a picture of whaty was supposed to be Cruz’s father and Lee Harvey Oswald together on some unknown date, and apparently claimed that maybe that meant something.
Trump never repeated that after Cruz dropped out.
This whole thing here that Trump did was not ethical, bnecause Trump is not that stupid.
Every phone call where a Russian diplomat is on one end maybe.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:39 pm
Yeah, that’s how socialism works. Either you use debt to buy votes, or you let people take care of themselves. Often it turns out it’s cheaper and better if people take care of themselves, and government kinda stays out of the way, but the sob stories are a-comin’.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:39 pm
WIth health care expenses people can’t take care of themselves. And the market is wrecked. The idea of charity care has disappeared.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:46 pm
Sammy, that’s true. When I got a few medical bills they blew my mind.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:49 pm
There area lot of ways for the GOP to screw up here. The Dems found many, but that doesn’t mean that undoing those and replacing them with other screw-ups is acceptable. People remember what you did TO them a lot longer than what you did FOR them.
The nastiest bit is the conglomeration of preexisting conditions exclusions, the mandate, and penalties for ignoring insurance until you need medical care. Obama’s solution was to mandate coverage and
tax penalizetax those without insurance in order to make it less appealing to wait until something came up (the preexisting condition) before getting insurance.
Add to this the non-portability of plans, where people who are being treated under pre-ACA insurance, and have to change plans, find they are being treated the same as freeloaders who only sign up when sick.
Somehow the idea of continuous coverage, or at worst with small gaps, has to be separated from those who apply after 30 years of neglect.
It’s not easy. The plan Ryan suggested, with no exclusions, no mandate and no tax, but instead a 30% premium surcharge for rejoining after large gaps in coverage seems like a good starting point.
Returning to the status quo ante — which had real problems — would be a real mistake. It would probably lose the GOP the midterms as the 50- and 60-year-olds that form their voting base would be pissed off.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/3/2017 @ 1:59 pm
If you look at medical bills these days, you’ll find things like a specialist might charge $800 for a 20-minute session to the uninsured, but the insured person gets that discounted to $200 — and only has to pay 20% of that, or $40..
Of course, he paid a LOT for the premium.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/3/2017 @ 2:04 pm
It is dissapointing that Ted’s six are not part of the program. Not surprising when his rino leaders kneel at the zipper of donohues coc pimps.mg (31009b) — 3/3/2017 @ 3:32 pm
What’s stopping Kim Davis butt snuffler Paul Rand from writing his own repeal bill?nk (9faaca) — 3/3/2017 @ 3:38 pm
Rand Paul has his own bill out there. Just not getting a lot of attention because the GOP elite are cooking up their own bill in the smoke-filled back room.Ingot (e5bf64) — 3/3/2017 @ 3:42 pm
“Attention” is the operative word, I think. Does he have Twitter?nk (9faaca) — 3/3/2017 @ 3:47 pm
@20. Hell, the ‘free market’ in America can’t, nay won’t, even provide a la carte cable systems to compete as in Canada. Remember, this is the country that blew $13 billion on a single aircraft carrier when once upon a time, the rule of thumb in procuring military hardware was to purchase items w/limited lifetimes at low cost because they are by design and purpose, expendable in a conflict, not subsidize the MIC. The B-52 was a bargain. The U.S. is doing to itself what it did to the Soviet Union– making it too expensive to field an affordable defense. And that’s as it is w/healthcare.
The primary objective of the American healthcare system is to make money, not provide cost-effective healthcare.
Once that mind set shifts, the U.S. will adopt a single-payer or two-tiered system similar to Canada, France, the UK, Australia, Japan, Israel etc., and join the 21st century before it ends. It’s inevitable.
And we all have ‘war’ stories:
About 10 years ago I took my ailing, well-insured mother to her doctor and she was given a single OTC Tylanol tablet in the office by the doctor to break a bad fever. The cost on the bill: $22 for ONE Tylanol tablet. That same tablet could have been purchased with 99 others OTC at a drug store for $7. It’s absurd.
When she fell a few years ago on a Saturday evening, her metal framed glasses caught in a door frame and it cut her head in a spot on the left side of her forehead where the skin is tight between the forehead and the scalp. It bled profusely given the location but wasn’t deep or life threatening and frankly if it had happened to a younger person, we’d likely have just have slapped a bandage on it and that would have been that. But given her age, she was driven to the ER (an ambulance ride costs $800) and after a three hour wait was admitted for ‘minor surgery’ given a local and several stiches from a surgeon. They kept her in the hospital on an IV w/a blood thinner and a small drain for observation for two and a half days. When the bill came, the total cost: $43,000. Insurance picked up much of it, but still, the cost was utterly absurd for services rendered. And that’s the racket ‘free market’ conservatives and bought off Republicans want to keep ‘operating.’
Back in the day, when she lived in the UK, had that same accident occurred, she’d have rec’d the care and paid next to nothing.
Today, if you want to get sick and survive to thrive, move to Canada or France or the UK or Australia or Japan… the list is long. But if you want to get sick and die poor, slave away in the good ol’ USA. America will adopt a single-payer or two-tiered system before the end of the century. It’s just inevitable.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/3/2017 @ 4:43 pm
UPDATE:Patterico (115b1f) — 3/3/2017 @ 5:32 pm
DCSCA
Maybe there will be such a thing as a medical kiosk where a doctor from India removes your malignant mole for thirty bucks. Like a self check stand at KrogerPinandpuller (13f5d4) — 3/3/2017 @ 5:43 pm
And, I’d bet, Mike Lee remains true to his word and continues to support repeal as well. With just three more supporters, if we can find them, we can field a Conference 1-A football team.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/3/2017 @ 5:43 pm
I’ve heard preppers suggest that people buy the liquid tetracycline that is carried at pet stores for fish. But we aren’t quite at Doomsday yet.Pinandpuller (13f5d4) — 3/3/2017 @ 5:49 pm
Nice props being linked by a Senator. Badass.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/3/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Last time back 2013, Cruz had more flair, and Paul has more reserve, but sometimes you have to rattle the cage.narciso (d1f714) — 3/3/2017 @ 6:58 pm
Mccarran ( sen. Gary for shorthand) and fergusin.(tucker’s foil in the film) Have curtailed consumer choice for 70+ yeatsnarciso (d1f714) — 3/3/2017 @ 7:02 pm
The U.S. is doing to itself what it did to the Soviet Union– making it too expensive to field an affordable defense.
this is Meghan’s despicably cowardly daddy’s #1 specialty after making an ass out of himself on the teeveehappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/3/2017 @ 7:03 pm