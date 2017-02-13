Open Thread
I got nothing. Trump not tweeting? Possible shakeups at the White House? Oroville looking safe? Typos in government tweets or posters? Foreign governments dumping treasuries? That mean obituary? Slow news day, man. Slow news day.
Ding, I guessPatterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:04 am
No Grammy kvetching either? Or is that expressly forbidden in this thread.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:08 am
i didn’t watch no grammyshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:11 am
The three house staffers nabbed for exfiltrating data to an outside.narciso (38a5fe) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:14 am
Me neither, FB statuses are enough. I had a front row seat to much better George Michael and Juan Gabriel tributes by a live band at a wedding last weekend anyway.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:20 am
National Soros Radio has a sad today because of how capitalism is so poopy and racist
oh dear
consciousness raising makes me hungryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:21 am
I never watch awards shows of any kind, but you can kvetch if you want.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:23 am
That sounds like some OC Weekly level teeth gnashing.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:24 am
#6 I can’t wait for the follow-up story about how the Dollar General stores are inherently racist, too.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:31 am
I just saw something on Facebook so stupid I don’t even want to repeat it. You’ll read about it somewhere. Has to do with a very ill-advised selfie taken at “Donald Trump Palm Beach Home.”
These people are criminally stupid.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:35 am
Yeah but it’s eight-dimensional chess because he’s really not the right guyPatterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:36 am
#6Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:37 am
they told us america has to have this obamacare thing to make health insurance cheaper, so then restaurants say, “hey, let’s make food cheap again,too!” and then the scolding progressives say, “no, that’s racist, you racist islamophobes! and by the way, your cheap restaurants better allow ladyboys into the lady restrooms otherwise you’re transphobic, too!“
Using Facebook is a stupid move in and of itself.Colonel Haiku (35e836) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:42 am
Watching Stephen Miller on This Week was rather interesting. He seemed robotic and was obviously reading from a Teleprompter but he would not back down from Clinton/DNC spokesperson Stephanopolis. I’m sure SNL and the usual suspects will have a new target.
The NYTimes links him in their profile to white supremists which is interesting considering he fought for the right of Larry Elder to speak at his high school.
Read his piece on working to change the toxic lefty culture at Santa Monica High, it’s pretty good.
http://archive.frontpagemag.com/readArticle.aspx?ARTID=17409Harkin (311cb7) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:44 am
If Trump is smart he’ll visit Oroville, commit to helping out but also draw contrast to a governor who recently declared CA in a permanent drought, threatened the president with an army of lawyers over climate policy, neglected flood concerns and maintenance on spillways and squandered billion$ on a high-speed train to nowhere that’s main purpose seems to be channeling much-needed state funds to political cronies.Harkin (311cb7) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:50 am
Just to be clear, tapper was the one that contacted her
https://mobile.twitter.com/BoSnerdley/status/831153003625402368narciso (d1f714) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:50 am
Dont knock Dollar General, they are damn close to being the FW Woolworth of our times. I’m calling Giovanni Ribisi for the SNL Stephen Miller treatment and some Hamilton flotsam for high school tormentors.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:55 am
Well their CEO is now in the us senate
dailycaller.com/2017/02/12/exclusive-exposed-richard-cordray-texts-contain-worrying-cfpb-lobbyist-connectionsnarciso (d1f714) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:57 am
Now that the outdoor ranges are going to be more hospitable, I’m looking to buy a gun which is as about as practical as a dune buggy in the South Pole but that I really, really want. Super want.
Then I saw one which is totally different, that my daughter could shoot too. She’s not ready for the cap and ball yet. I know I’d be proud to have it, but it really wouldn’t scratch my movie cowboy itch. Do you see the dilemma?nk (dbc370) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:04 am
Here’s a better picture of the cap and ball.nk (dbc370) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:08 am
Sorry, I guess that’s where all the links go.nk (dbc370) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:09 am
http://joshblackman.com/blog/2017/02/11/why-did-a-judge-on-the-9th-circuit-make-a-sua-sponte-request-for-en-banc-when-the-white-house-wants-to-go-back-to-the-district-courtnarciso (d1f714) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:09 am
are you talking about the nuclear football thingyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:14 am
Walter Russell Mead commentary in The American Interest:
“Already a kind of Trump Derangement Syndrome has set in, interfering with the ability of many people to see what Trump is (and isn’t) accomplishing. Creating TDS is part of Trump’s method: making his opponents underestimate him turned out to be a very useful element in his winning campaign strategy. And stampeding the media into a frenzy of contradictory invective and attack is one of the techniques he uses to weaken his opponents, cloud their minds, and discredit them in the minds of his supporters and, over time, he hopes, some doubters as well.”ThOR (c9324e) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:22 am
I would like to use this open thread to ask;
Why are the Progressives mad at Trump? Trump isn’t the one who stole an election. The Democrat establishment watched, horrified, as the rank and file Left voted for Bernie Sanders, and in a panic they jiggered the nomination process to hand the baton to Hillary. Their defense? That Sanders was not electable. But, as Trump demonstrated, neither was Hillary.
Is it possible that all this drama is part of an attempt by the Liberal establishment to distract the rank and file from these facts?C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:27 am
Hillary told the CNN Anderson Cooper fake news propaganda sluts to do everything they could to help Trump get the nominationhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:30 am