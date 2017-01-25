President Trump Takes Steps To “Enforce Strongly” The Laws Of The United States

[guest post by Dana]

As we all know, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign drew huge numbers of voters who were elated by his promise to reform immigration in our country and to “Build that Wall!” Today he took steps to move on that promise:

President Trump signed a pair of executive actions Wednesday to begin ramping up immigration enforcement, including a new border wall with Mexico, vowing that construction on his chief campaign pledge would begin in months. The presidential directives signed Wednesday aim to create more detention centers, add more federal border control agents and withhold federal funds to cities that do not comply with federal immigration laws. One order calls for the “immediate construction of a physical wall.” “I’m asking all of you to enforce the laws of the United States. They will be enforced and enforced strongly.” “We’re going to restore the rule of law in the United States…A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders. You guys are about to be very, very busy doing your job [as] you want to.”

Excellent!

According to President Trump, the planning is starting immediately, and construction will begin as soon as it is feasible.

Significant provisions in the order include, but are not limited to: broadening enforcement policies, allow States to “perform the functions of immigration officers in relation to investigation, apprehension, or detention of aliens in the United States,” enable the hiring of 10,000 law enforcement officers with current allocations and make declared sanctuary cities ineligible to receive federal grants. Further, “the initial work of planning construction will be covered by $100 million in appropriations left over in a DHS account.”

While a whole lot of Americans will no doubt support these steps to enforce our immigration laws and protect our boundaries, there are those who are flipping out – embarrassingly so:

Oh, really????

As a result of today’s actions by President Trump, President Nieto of Mexico, who was scheduled to make a visit to the U.S. next week, is reconsidering whether he will grace our nation with his presence.

And, in a bit of irony, in related news concerning national security, immigrants entering the U.S., and protecting Americans, there was this report today :



Federal agents are reinvestigating the backgrounds of dozens of Syrian refugees already in the United States after discovering a lapse in vetting that allowed some who had potentially negative information in their files to enter the country, two U.S. law enforcement officials said. Agents have not concluded that any of the refugees should have been rejected for entry, but the apparent glitch — which was discovered in late 2015 and corrected last year — prevented U.S. officials who conducted background checks on the refugees from learning about possible “derogatory” information about them, the two officials said. At a minimum, the intelligence would have triggered further investigation that could have led some asylum applications to be rejected. The refugees whose cases are under review include one who failed a polygraph test when he applied to work at a U.S. military installation overseas and another who may have been in communication with an Islamic State leader, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

Amusingly, this is how the LAT spins reports the numbers because they assume you couldn’t figure out the counter of them:



The vast majority pose no threat, officials say. Nearly half of the Syrians admitted since 2011 were under the age of 14, and more than half are female.

–Dana