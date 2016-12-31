Attack in Turkey Leads Off 2017 [Updated]

[guest post by JVW]

Fox News is reporting that “an assailant” has opened fire on a nightclub in Istanbul, wounding several people. Michelle Malkin retweeted a Turkish journalist who reports witnesses claim that it was actually three assailants dressed as Santas who killed the security guards at the door and then began shooting up the club.

Acc to witnesses account to #Hurriyet: 3 attackers in Santa dresses raked the front of #Reina, killed guards then proceed into the club. pic.twitter.com/pFValNi0yH — ilhan tanir (@WashingtonPoint) December 31, 2016

Stay tuned as we learn more about this horrible development.

Update: Fox has expanded their story (link above) to include some interesting details: they now acknowledge more than one Santa gunman, and they provide the interesting tidbit that Turkey had increased police presence over the holidays, including having undercover policemen dressed as Santas throughout Istanbul. This appears to have been a carefully laid-out plan by the gunmen.

– JVW