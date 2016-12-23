U.S. Abstains From U.N. Vote, Or As Jonah Goldberg Puts It: Obama’s One Last Flip Of The Bird To Israel

[guest post by Dana]

Unsurprisingly:

In an unprecedented diplomatic rebuke of Israel, the United States abstained Friday on a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, allowing the highly charged measure to pass. The resolution was approved 14-0 with the one abstention. The vote was greeted with loud applause in the packed Security Council chamber. The measure demands Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.” It declares the establishment of settlements by Israel has “no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law.”

Samantha Power, ambassador to the U.N., (ironically) attempted to reassure Israel of continued support of the U.S. support:

“The U.S. has been sending the message that the settlements must stop, privately and publicly, for five decades,” Power said. Settlement activity, she added, “harms the viability of a negotiated two-state outcome and erodes prospects for peace and stability in the region.” At the same time, she said, “Our vote does not in any way diminish our steadfast and unparalleled commitment to the security of Israel.” Israel, she noted, “faces very serious threats in a very tough neighborhood.”

President-elect Trump, who had publicly pressured President Obama to veto the resolution, took to Twitter in response to the vote:

Finally, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to remain fiercely defiant in the face of resolution:

Oh, and unbelievably, today President Obama marked the start of Hanukkah tomorrow, offering his good wishes to all who celebrate:

As night falls over each of the next eight days, Jews in the United States, Israel and around the world will gather to light their Hanukkah menorahs, display them proudly in the window and recall the miracles of both ancient times and the present day. For more than two millennia, the story of Hanukkah has reminded the world of the Jewish people’s perseverance and the persistence of faith, even against daunting odds.

