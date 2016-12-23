U.S. Abstains From U.N. Vote, Or As Jonah Goldberg Puts It: Obama’s One Last Flip Of The Bird To Israel
In an unprecedented diplomatic rebuke of Israel, the United States abstained Friday on a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, allowing the highly charged measure to pass.
The resolution was approved 14-0 with the one abstention. The vote was greeted with loud applause in the packed Security Council chamber.
The measure demands Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.” It declares the establishment of settlements by Israel has “no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law.”
Samantha Power, ambassador to the U.N., (ironically) attempted to reassure Israel of continued support of the U.S. support:
“The U.S. has been sending the message that the settlements must stop, privately and publicly, for five decades,” Power said.
Settlement activity, she added, “harms the viability of a negotiated two-state outcome and erodes prospects for peace and stability in the region.”
At the same time, she said, “Our vote does not in any way diminish our steadfast and unparalleled commitment to the security of Israel.” Israel, she noted, “faces very serious threats in a very tough neighborhood.”
President-elect Trump, who had publicly pressured President Obama to veto the resolution, took to Twitter in response to the vote:
Finally, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to remain fiercely defiant in the face of resolution:
Oh, and unbelievably, today President Obama marked the start of Hanukkah tomorrow, offering his good wishes to all who celebrate:
As night falls over each of the next eight days, Jews in the United States, Israel and around the world will gather to light their Hanukkah menorahs, display them proudly in the window and recall the miracles of both ancient times and the present day.
For more than two millennia, the story of Hanukkah has reminded the world of the Jewish people’s perseverance and the persistence of faith, even against daunting odds.
–Dana
One tiny little country against the world.Dana (d17a61) — 12/23/2016 @ 3:19 pm
Obama gave his good wishes in Arabic.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 12/23/2016 @ 3:26 pm
Just posted this on the DNC thread. But it belongs here. Many many unhappy Democrats are speaking up.
http://www.businessinsider.com/un-israel-vote-obama-democrats-2016-12elissa (a0c7f2) — 12/23/2016 @ 3:39 pm
Given the attempts to get Trumpian input on this yesterday, the bird flipping may have been in the direction of Donald as much as in the direction of Bibi.
Criticise Obama, but note that all the other members of the SC voted in favor, including the UK and France, and New Zealand, Spain and Japan.Kishnevi (4490a8) — 12/23/2016 @ 3:42 pm
BTW, Chanukah starts tomorrow night, Christmas Eve.Kishnevi (4490a8) — 12/23/2016 @ 3:45 pm
Yes it does, Kishnevi. I guess my wording could be a little clearer. BRB.Dana (d17a61) — 12/23/2016 @ 3:52 pm
Better?Dana (d17a61) — 12/23/2016 @ 3:54 pm
When the chinese give up xinjiang, and the Russians the caucasus,narciso (d1f714) — 12/23/2016 @ 3:56 pm
Clearer than the WH version (“the next eight days”).Kishnevi (4490a8) — 12/23/2016 @ 4:00 pm
8. Of course, the Palestinians would tell you “occupied territories” covers everything from Rosh Hanikra to Eilat.Kishnevi (4490a8) — 12/23/2016 @ 4:02 pm
Barack’s a nasty man.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/23/2016 @ 4:17 pm
Kishnevi, you’re a smart guy. Haven’t you figured out that anyone who supports Democrats doesn’t give a gnat what is actually done. It’s all about posturing and promising utopia. So all the prominent Democrats come forward to express their dismay over this ridiculous vote. If you are a conservative, you say “So what? Where’s the beef!” If you are Democrat you say “Right on Bro!” and try to figure out whether you want to feed the dog another marijuana-laced dog biscuit.
Your list of supporters of this resolution, the UK and France, and New Zealand, Spain and Japan is predictable. It is just another reminder that when the U. S. is seen as the instrument of a feckless, self-absorbed, man-child, operating with no adult supervision, the rest of the world goes about its business as usual. Which, despite all the elite agonizing about the intellectual distance between the U. S. and Europe, means mass slaughter is in the offing.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 12/23/2016 @ 4:38 pm
Eventually Europeans will be regarded as occupiers in their own country, now Japan’s part is a little bewildering.narciso (d1f714) — 12/23/2016 @ 4:44 pm
Why can’t we just be done with it and admit that every acre of land on the planet belongs to Mohammedians?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/23/2016 @ 4:50 pm
I noted the mauler dud not pretend to concern himself with aleppo, like the one in ankaranarciso (d1f714) — 12/23/2016 @ 4:56 pm
Japan’s trying to keep the “diversity” wolves from their door. So far the worlds leftists only see predominantly white countries as needing diversity. The Japs want to keep it that way. The last thing they want is 4 million (fill in the blank of non-Asians) being shipped in and being told if they don’t like it they’re racist, xenophobic, yellow supremacists.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:21 pm
Well they need oil from the gulf, and the north Korean basilisk is at their doornarciso (d1f714) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:25 pm
Lots of Jews voted for Obama twice already. Lots more voted for Hillary too. And given the chance most of them would do it all over again, even after today’s betrayal…
Now how in the hell can that be rationally explained?ropelight (78afaa) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:30 pm
narciso, Japan’s part is a little bewildering … It’s going to take them five or six years to rebuild a credible military. But I think they will succeed, and this is just some window dressing to keep the Kerrys and Merkels of this world anesthetized. Israel has probably figured out it is on its own, but then this has been the case since 1948. If Japan, Taiwan and South Korea could find a way to cooperate, they might even avoid being consumed by the Chinese, given time and nothing to interrupt their rearmament needs. And then there’s the Philippines puzzle.
Obama’s legacy.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:36 pm
Hoagie, you’re one up on Steve57!
Does Obama know what “his” military has been up to?BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:42 pm
It can’t be although I once listened for two hours while Dennis Prager made a valiant attempt to do so. However, in the end even he was not persuasive. My first wife was a Jew and her entire family were educated, professionals and/or businesspeople and each and every one was a democrat and voted accordingly. When I asked them why they responded the democrats were for what they were for. I would laugh at them and respond: Funny, you don’t live like socialists. They just didn’t care.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:43 pm
#18 ropelight, as Dennis Prager often says, the religion for left wing progressive Jews is not Judaism, rather, it’s progressivism.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:43 pm
If in doubt, one can almost always gauge which side of an issue is the right side to be on by taking the one that’s opposite of that taken by the 0bama administration.Colonel Haiku (3bf827) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:43 pm
Its called the constanza principle, and Steve would agree with you on the particulars.narciso (d1f714) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:45 pm
Ha, ha, Rev Hoagie, you and I were both writing about Dennis Prager at the very same moment. I think Dennis explains it very nicely and I think your anecdote about your first wife’s family supports Dennis’ thesis.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:45 pm
As I’ve said before, BobStewartatHome, our country is big and we have big hearts. We can accept many, many different ethnicities as long as they want to be Americans. Once the ethnic diversity becomes “cultural” diversity it becomes anti American sedition. Come here, join us, be one with us, but don’t try to make us you. If you are offended because America was founded by straight, white, Christian men then I suggest you immigrate elsewhere. Nobody has a right to come into America except an American. And right now, just like 2,000 years or so ago, there is no room at the inn.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 12/23/2016 @ 5:54 pm
Cruz Supporter, my first wife was a Jew but somewhere along the line she was baptized and became a born again Christian. She also became a Republican. Coincidence? I think not.
I’ll tell you one thing. She died of brain cancer at 40 and had absolutely zero fear. I held her hand as she died and it’s the only time in my adult life I cried.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:00 pm
Ropelight, Rev H, CS, your question is valid, but the answer is multipart.
In part, it’s an inheritance. I’m the first person in my family (I think: my cousin in NH makes interesting comments on FB that suggest she may be a budding Republican) to not vote straight ticket Democrat. That includes my parents, sunts, uncles, and grandparents, and goes back in time to at WWII, when my grandmother became a citizen for the sole purpose of voting for FDR (she had already been here for thirty or forty years: my grandparents were married in Boston in 1911–on July 4). Republicans were rich people and big business who wanted to stomp on the little guy.
And even I remain a registered Democrat for pragmatic purposes, and have cast more votes for Libertarian candidates than Republican ones.
And in Europe, especially in Russia, it was the anarchosocialist left which was most Jew friendly. Not only in Russia. In France the Dreyfus Affair ended up as a struggle between the proDreyfus Left and the anti Dreyfus Right, which was strongly proArmy, proChurch, anti-Semitic.
That lingered on in this country.
And then there’s the religious part. To put it in plain words, Jewish culture often premised the subordination of the individual to the community– in part because the way things were organized in Europe and earlier (going back to Talmudic times). But also because it’s far easier to read a Progressive program into the Torah than it is capitalism. Scripture is heavy on regulation, limits to competition and property rights (like the idea that all agricultural land in effect reverts to the original owner’s heirs every Jubilee) and other ideas central to capitalism– such as interest on loans. And these things were greatly expanded on in rabbinic law.
So there’s not an inherent distaste for the Left, only the issue of Israel. Which is why one’s feelings for Israel are a good indication of how one feels about Obama. And even then, local causes can still affect local candidates. The Leftist who primaried Wasserman Schultz could credibly claim to be at least as proIsrael as she was, since he is the offspring of a mixed Jewish-Italian marriage, and his platform statement was vigorously, if not very specific,proIsrael.
And finally, the Israeli and American Right have over time become allies. So a lot of Jews who don’t like Bibi gravitate to the opponent of his American ally.
(Sorry for the long comment)Kishnevi (86e9bc) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:31 pm
A lame duck president whose party just lost is a caretaker. He is supposed to keep things running, and maybe tries to pack a few courts, but major policy initiatives are quite unexpected. This would like Bush Jr recognizing Taiwan on his way out the door.
Shameful, never mind the issue.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:34 pm
At least Obama had Israel’s back in the Iran not-treaty negotiations.
BTW, we need a constitutional amendment specifying that any international agreement lasting more than 4 years is a treaty.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:37 pm
And even I remain a registered Democrat for pragmatic purposes, and have cast more votes for Libertarian candidates than Republican ones.
Mr. Trump still loves you and wants you to be happyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:37 pm
Greetings:
More like a thumb in the eye than a flip of the bird. President Obama seems to have acquired layers and layers of hate.11B40 (6abb5c) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:38 pm
trash will out Mr. 40happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:40 pm
BTW, Carrie Fisher is in hospital after full cardiac arrest on an airplane, 15 minutes before landing at LAX.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:40 pm
I truly hope that Trump asks the Secret Service boss who his worst fukups are and assigns them to Obama.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:42 pm
Now how in the hell can that be rationally explained?
And these are the same people who will go on about how working men shouldn’t vote for Republicans.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:43 pm
Then there’s rocket surgeon, till stiffen, of hamburg, the one city you should think would be more selfaware.narciso (d1f714) — 12/23/2016 @ 6:54 pm
O
For eight years, Obama has been trying to stop the spread of the settlements and Israel has been flipping him the bird. Remember Jeanne Kirkpatrick? She was Reagan’s ambassador to the UN. She believed that there should be consequences, even on friends and allies, when they oppose the United States. This is a very minor slap. It’s not like Obama imposed sanctions on Israel.
BTW, I think that Trump also wants Israel to stop the settlements because he sees them as an obstacle to a two-state solution which he views as the best solution. He just doesn’t want the UN to be the one telling Israel what to do.nk (dbc370) — 12/23/2016 @ 7:40 pm
#40 nk, this is actually a big deal because America has a veto on the Security Council, and we intentionally did not utilize that tool.
Israel doesn’t require Barack’s permission to build settlements in Israel.
For eight years, Barack has ignored federal laws protecting sovereignty of his own nation’s borders, so it’s absurd for him to lecture Israel about their borders.
China is violating all sorts of “international” laws in the China South Seas, particularly in regards to establishing islands. China has also been pulling all sorts of crap with Taiwan and Tibet. North Korea has been pulling all sorts of crap with South Korea.
Syria is literally on fire.
Russia just had its Ambassador murdered in an art gallery in Ankara.
There are all sorts of wars going on in Africa.
Yet which “crisis” does Barack and his international buddies at the U.N. place a bull’s eye on?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/23/2016 @ 7:59 pm
Israel.
I’d make it work for me.
As usual, over egged show biz frauds and cowards have lined up for a spot on their soap box to thump their chest about not performing at the Trump inauguration.
For every reluctant performer, who would rather play Dubai than the inaugural, would rather back bus bombers than Israel, I think the money which would ahve otherwise lined their pocket would be better spent having that fact pointed out vigorously, perhaps on the cover of the National Enquirer next to every check out aisle in America.papertiger (c8116c) — 12/23/2016 @ 8:03 pm
How is it possible that the handmaiden of the Neo-Nazi alt-Right, our President-elect, is standing up for Israel? Unbelievable! (In the same “unbelieveable” sense used in the Princess Bride).
How’s that cognitive dissonance going?ThOR (c9324e) — 12/23/2016 @ 8:40 pm
I think we know who the Jew-haters are and are not.ThOR (c9324e) — 12/23/2016 @ 8:41 pm
Anyone recall the most famous abstention at the UNSC? The USSR refused to take part in UN activity. The Korean police action came up for consideration. Oopsie. The USA got it through and the Reds were thwarted.
Gonna be very interesting as DJT sets up our embassy in Jerusalem. Do y’all really think he will tell Israel to withdraw from, and not make any new, settlements? I sure don’t. He’s spoken forcefully on many occasions as to how land for peace is a fantasy.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 12/23/2016 @ 9:36 pm
Hugh Hewitt tweeted earlier that now’s a good time for the Los Angeles Times to finally release the videotape of Barack toasting Rashid Khalidi.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/23/2016 @ 10:11 pm
How is it possible that the handmaiden of the Neo-Nazi alt-Right, our President-elect, is standing up for Israel?
Only idiots would consider Trump antisemitic. But that does not exclude alt.here_doggie_here_doggie. They think they’ve found their Grosse Weisse Hoffnung.nk (dbc370) — 12/24/2016 @ 3:38 am