Lena Dunham Wishes She Had An Abortion So She Could Be More Authentic Or Something…
[guest post by Dana]
It’s no secret that Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers can count on the babbling foolishness of the rich and famous to boost the barbaric business of baby butchery.
On her “Women of the Hour” podcast, Lena Dunham voiced regret, not at having had an abortion, but at *not* having had one because it renders her without an authentic voice in the cause:
I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.
Dunham is a confused and muddled mess when she discusses the cultural stigmas of abortion. Through her lens, she is guilty of stigmatizing abortion because she hasn’t had one:
Dunham said that as an “abortion rights activist,” she always thought that she never did anything to “stigmatize abortion.”
“But one day, when I was visiting a Planned Parenthood in Texas a few years ago, a young girl walked up to me and asked me if I’d like to be a part of her project in which women share their stories of abortions,” Dunham said. “I sort of jumped. ‘I haven’t had an abortion,’ I told her. I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion.”
“And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue,” Dunham continued. “Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know I was unblemished in this department.”
Of course, the unblemished Dunham doesn’t really care about all women’s right to choose. Just ask any unborn women taking a pair of scissors in the back of their skulls.
I get that ultimately, Dunham and her ilk want to see all cultural stigmas stripped away. To their foolish and misguided way of thinking, they seem to believe it would clear the decks for a conscience-free existence. But if there is one thing that should continue to have a cultural stigma attached to it, should it not be the willful action to end the life of another who is unable to participate in the decision-making? Shouldn’t our society continue to wince at, and struggle within the collective conscience about this? Not to condemn, not to abuse, but to always recognize that as all lives matter, this is not about just one woman and her life, but that it very clearly includes another. And that “other” is an innocent being forced to pay the ultimate price.
As someone said on the Twitters, maybe Dunham will get lucky this Christmas and find an abortion in her stocking.
–Dana
I hate posting about Dunham because I think she is an idiot, but unfortunately, she represents the views of a large swath of the population who view her as a young, iconic feminist.Dana (d17a61) — 12/20/2016 @ 12:27 pm
I think it was Jerry Pournelle who offhandedly once argued (in favor of the original Roe V Wade formula allowing different states different rules in later stages of pregnancy) that “some communities would consider abortion a tragedy, some an occasional necessity, and California would consider the procedure a holy sacrament.”pouncer (806511) — 12/20/2016 @ 12:35 pm
I believe in my Constitutional right to defend myself if an armed burglar breaks into my home during the middle of the night. But that doesn’t mean I’m hoping for someone to break into my home so I can shoot them, thereby enabling me to feel like an authentic proponent of 2nd Amendment rights.
Sheesh, this foolish Lena Durham woman sure is foolish.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 12:45 pm
Greetings:
Me, I’m wishing her mother had one.11B40 (6abb5c) — 12/20/2016 @ 12:45 pm
Now see, you don’t understand Lena. You have to take Lena seriously, but not literally.Tillman (a95660) — 12/20/2016 @ 1:25 pm
If she wants to have an abortion, then why hasn’t she? Can’t find anyone willing to impregnate her?Anon Y. Mous (9e4c83) — 12/20/2016 @ 1:31 pm
They sacrifice kids in Pakistan outside of private sanctuaries and Planned Parenthood corporate offices. Perhaps liberals could join their progressive counterparts in public abortion rites for full effect.
Oh, wait. They are sacrificing goats, not human lives deemed unworthy of life. Even the left-wing Chinese have ended their institutional human sacrifices. Only the Pro-Choice Church still practices and promotes those rites.n.n (4e755a) — 12/20/2016 @ 1:34 pm
Tillman, so Lena Durham is actually opposed to abortion? Wut? (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 1:46 pm
She has run into the disquieting fact that there is a remnant of moral conscience within her that objects to abortion,
and she wants to get rid of that remnant,
so that her conscience is totally seared,
but even then she has not been able to go through with it.
She could even get a “donor” without needing the actual physical act if she was that aghast at it.
May she continue to be disquieted by the pang of guilt until she needs to acknowledge it.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 1:51 pm
Even more authentic would be a double mastectomy.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/20/2016 @ 1:53 pm
Leave it to Lena to get pregnant in order to have an abortion.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/20/2016 @ 1:54 pm
Doctor: “So, this is an unwanted pregnancy?”
Lena: “Not exactly.”Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/20/2016 @ 1:56 pm
She already has that face, so a double mastectomy isn’t necessary!Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 2:08 pm
A fairly common statement in discussions of abortion is “people are often pro-choice, but no one is pro-abortion.” Apparently, Lena Dunham took that as a challenge. #isntthatspecialM Scott Eiland (1edade) — 12/20/2016 @ 2:10 pm
Sweetie, in order to get an abortion, you need to find someone willing to take one for the team and make you pregnant.Bill H (971e5f) — 12/20/2016 @ 2:23 pm
Dunham is not even original. The mistake of nature in this story had fifteen abortions in sixteen years: http://abcnews.go.com/Health/ReproductiveHealth/abortion-addict-admits-multiple-abortions-suicide-attempts/story?id=8594347nk (dbc370) — 12/20/2016 @ 3:11 pm
Sweetie, in order to get an abortion, you need to find someone willing to take one for the team and make you pregnant.
She doesn’t appear to be all that picky.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/20/2016 @ 3:57 pm
I was thinking in terms of any self-respecting member of the male 1/2 of the human race.Bill H (971e5f) — 12/20/2016 @ 4:16 pm
We really shouldn’t aid-and-abet Ms. Dunham’s choice to make a spectacle of herself.
She’s handicapped. She’s some-damn-flavor of crazy … possibly SEVERAL flavors.
She’s one of the ones you turn away from, raise your grateful eyes to Heaven, and mutter “There but for the grace of God go I.”
{PS — Dear Mom and Dad of sainted memory, THANK YOU for raising me to be a mostly-normal human.}
{{PPS — to quote Robert Stacy McCain, “Before I started studying feminism, I never thought ofDoo-Dah, Doo-Dah (249236) — 12/20/2016 @ 4:16 pm
“normal” as an achievement. I know better now.”}}
Kev, she might be unreasonably picky, otherwise, she’s the body type who would get anything but white.urbanleftbehind (137654) — 12/20/2016 @ 4:51 pm
[YouTube – language code blue]
If Lena were a dude.papertiger (c8116c) — 12/20/2016 @ 5:38 pm
So. This idiot (who I had to google just to see who she was… and I am still unknowing) thinks it is a plan to get pregnant just to have an abortion? So she can have “cred” amongst her tribe? How is his actually different from going out and finding someone to kill. Sounds premeditated.Gramps (942f7b) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:36 pm
In order to be true to the narrative, Lena should get herself treated to an elevated adult level abortion procedure. She should choose to have herself aborted, and thus be authentic in every waysteveg (5508fb) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:36 pm
Meanwhile the senate has a long report on moloch minions and their misdeeds, townhall has the details.
Even the prophets could bare conceive of a loathsome creature like Leona , but the whole family are rank degenerates.narciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:40 pm
If Dunham does receive an abortion in her Christmas stocking, could it at least be retroactive to 1985?LTMG (94c4c3) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:49 am
Durham is obviously fake news that she’s not worth mentioningnarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:57 am
Have you all seen this? http://www.aol.com/article/2016/12/21/texas-officially-defunds-planned-parenthood/21632548/nk (dbc370) — 12/21/2016 @ 12:17 pm
What she is really saying is that she wishes somebody would be willing to have sex with her, IMO.Joel Walbert (117207) — 12/21/2016 @ 5:38 pm