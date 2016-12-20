Lena Dunham Wishes She Had An Abortion So She Could Be More Authentic Or Something…

[guest post by Dana]

It’s no secret that Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers can count on the babbling foolishness of the rich and famous to boost the barbaric business of baby butchery.

On her “Women of the Hour” podcast, Lena Dunham voiced regret, not at having had an abortion, but at *not* having had one because it renders her without an authentic voice in the cause:

I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.

Dunham is a confused and muddled mess when she discusses the cultural stigmas of abortion. Through her lens, she is guilty of stigmatizing abortion because she hasn’t had one:

Dunham said that as an “abortion rights activist,” she always thought that she never did anything to “stigmatize abortion.” “But one day, when I was visiting a Planned Parenthood in Texas a few years ago, a young girl walked up to me and asked me if I’d like to be a part of her project in which women share their stories of abortions,” Dunham said. “I sort of jumped. ‘I haven’t had an abortion,’ I told her. I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion.” “And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue,” Dunham continued. “Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know I was unblemished in this department.”

Of course, the unblemished Dunham doesn’t really care about all women’s right to choose. Just ask any unborn women taking a pair of scissors in the back of their skulls.

I get that ultimately, Dunham and her ilk want to see all cultural stigmas stripped away. To their foolish and misguided way of thinking, they seem to believe it would clear the decks for a conscience-free existence. But if there is one thing that should continue to have a cultural stigma attached to it, should it not be the willful action to end the life of another who is unable to participate in the decision-making? Shouldn’t our society continue to wince at, and struggle within the collective conscience about this? Not to condemn, not to abuse, but to always recognize that as all lives matter, this is not about just one woman and her life, but that it very clearly includes another. And that “other” is an innocent being forced to pay the ultimate price.

As someone said on the Twitters, maybe Dunham will get lucky this Christmas and find an abortion in her stocking.

–Dana