Horrible Events In Turkey And Germany

[guest post by Dana]

First, from Turkey:

A gunman assassinated Russia’s ambassador to Turkey during a gallery opening in the capital, an act that Russian officials called an act of terror and that appeared to be aimed as retribution for the Kremlin’s role in bloodshed in neighboring Syria. A video taken of the event shows Ambassador Andrey Karlov at the podium surrounded by framed artwork and then flinching when the sound of two gunshots are fired. The video then shows a Turkish-speaking gunman, dressed in a black suit and white shirt, yelling as he walked around the body of the ambassador splayed motionless on the floor. “Don’t forget Aleppo, don’t forget Syria. Until our regions are safe, you won’t have safety. Go Back! Go Back! Only death can take me from here,” shouted the assassin, who walks around holding the pistol toward the assembled crowd of onlookers. “Those who have a part in this atrocity will all pay for it, one by one.”

According to other sources:

The [gunman] also “shouted “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great” and continued in Arabic: “We are the descendants of those who supported the Prophet Muhammad, for jihad.”

Video here.

And dreadful news out of Germany:

At least 9 people were killed and 50 were wounded after a truck plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday evening, according to German police. The truck ran into the market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at around 8 p.m. local time on Monday. A bystander tweeted that “there is no road nearby,” indicating that the incident was not an accident. “People were crushed,” she said. “I am safe.”

Reportedly, the 18-wheeler had Polish plates and was speeding through the market at an estimated speed of 40 miles per hour. In spite of this, and in spite of German police at the scene “having indicated the incident is likely to be a terror attack,” two newspapers, the Berliner Zeitung and Berliner Morgenpost are reporting “that it was not immediately clear whether the incident was an accident or some kind of an attack on the market.”

It remains to be seen what further investigations into the matter reveal.

–Dana