James O’Keefe Confirms WaPo Thoroughly Investigating Roy Moore Accusers
James O’Keefe sent an undercover operative to the WaPo with a phony story about being victimized by Roy Moore. He hoped they would publish the unverified garbage, he would get some quotes about their bias, and he could demolish their sloppiness.
Instead, they did an excellent job of investigating and caught the plant.
A woman who falsely claimed to The Washington Post that Roy Moore, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama, impregnated her as a teenager appears to work with an organization that uses deceptive tactics to secretly record conversations in an effort to embarrass its targets.
In a series of interviews over two weeks, the woman shared a dramatic story about an alleged sexual relationship with Moore in 1992 that led to an abortion when she was 15. During the interviews, she repeatedly pressed Post reporters to give their opinions on the effects that her claims could have on Moore’s candidacy if she went public.
The Post did not publish an article based on her unsubstantiated account. When Post reporters confronted her with inconsistencies in her story and an Internet posting that raised doubts about her motivations, she insisted that she was not working with any organization that targets journalists.
But on Monday morning, Post reporters saw her walking into the New York offices of Project Veritas, an organization that targets the mainstream news media and left-leaning groups. The organization sets up undercover “stings” that involve using false cover stories and covert video recordings meant to expose what the group says is media bias.
Which means O’Keefe essentially verified that they are doing their jobs well.
This happened before, when Breitbart.com re-reported the Leigh Corfman story and confirmed that she came forward only reluctantly.
The #FAKENEWSBEZOSPOST is coming out of all of this looking pretty good. As are the accusations against Moore — to anyone willing to look at the whole picture.
He’ll still win.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
This is a good thing… having the media avoid the Erdeley Model of journalism, even if it’s only to avoid the 60 Minutes-style sting. Keeps them on their toes and promotes them doing the job they are supposed to do!Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 7:33 am
The scam collapsed for a number of reasons. His fake source provided a flimsy cover story with odd details — she claimed to have only spent a few summers in Alabama, but provided a cell phone with an Alabama area code. The supposed place of employment that she provided did not have any person by that name working there. A search of her name turned up a social-media post in which she explained that she was going to “work in the conservative media movement to combat the lies and deceipt [sic] of the liberal MSM.”
NY magazine says quack ! quack!Admiral Ben burn (0f35a5) — 11/28/2017 @ 7:43 am
Yeah, attempting to deceive media outlets in order to feed red meat to the tunnel-visioned is a great thing, Haiku. People like O’Keefe and Alex Jones want to create a post-truth world so that they can sell people snake oil to protect them from chemtrails. They’re scumbags.
Kudos to the Post for demonstrating that, all wild gesticulations to the contrary aside, it is perfectly possible to vet decades-old claims. The wild gesticulations to the contrary are a smokescreen that serves only to protect abusers by silencing victims.Leviticus (efada1) — 11/28/2017 @ 7:44 am
. O’Keefe has gotten a lot of funding and benefit of the doubt from the Right because he’s one of the few people doing it, and he undoubtedly has some talent. Getting undercover is a tricky con job, and the sheer number of times and ways he’s gotten in the door at various organizations testifies to that. But his track record over the past several years has been increasingly embarrassing. Even if you set aside the factual integrity of his reports – and there are those on the Right who believe that ”war by the other side’s rules” means not worrying about such things – and judge O’Keefe strictly on activist terms by the scalps he collects, he’s been startlingly ineffective for several years now at actually damaging any of his targets. Moreover, because he’s handsomely paid for what he’s currently delivering, he seems to have no incentive to actually accomplish anything for the conservative movement besides grabbing headlines for himself. It really would serve the movement if his funders would consider financing someone more effective.
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/454097/james-okeefe-helps-washington-postAdmiral Ben burn (0f35a5) — 11/28/2017 @ 7:48 am
Fraudsters can be smart. They can spot stings and avoid entrapment. This says nothing about WaPo’s integrity, only about its criminal instincts.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 7:55 am
New york, you mean the publication that deep sized the Weinstein story, a year ago (why would that have been) Mrs. Gleason the life long Republican with the tesist flag, the problem with Mrs Phillips is she didn’t hAve any red flags like check kiting or anger management issues.narciso (bcb83f) — 11/28/2017 @ 7:56 am
BTW, Leigh Corfman did not come forth. (Or even fifth.) WaPo found her, it has been reported. So, yeah, WaPo likes yarns it spins itself, not ready-made ones clumsily handed to them.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 7:58 am
only about its criminal instincts.
Tea baggers/republicans forced them to shed their naiveteAdmiral Ben burn (0f35a5) — 11/28/2017 @ 7:58 am
Which means O’Keefe essentially verified that they are doing their jobs well.
This isn’t logical. When you suborn your own honey boo boos you don’t *have* to vet them.happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 8:02 am
Take Matthew mosk now at ABC, he was caught conspiring with carcetti, the future gov against ehlirch back in 2005, but we are supposed to believe his fan fiction about Venn flynnnarciso (bcb83f) — 11/28/2017 @ 8:03 am
And then there is this consensual hallucination
https://mobile.twitter.com/ClimateAudit/statnarciso (bcb83f) — 11/28/2017 @ 8:06 am
us/935382441421807616
the whole veritas thing’s jumped the shark though that’s for sure
you hear the name o’keefe and you just roll your eyes anymorehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 8:16 am
So we discover that apt 28, was using servers from a company in oldham inn the UK, owner by a pakistani, ashraf (why does that seem familiar?)narciso (bcb83f) — 11/28/2017 @ 8:16 am
@3. Yeah, attempting to deceive media outlets in order to feed red meat to the tunnel-visioned is a great thing, Haiku. People like O’Keefe and Alex Jones want to create a post-truth world so that they can sell people snake oil to protect them from chemtrails. They’re scumbags.
Bingo. Well said, Leviticus.
Which means O’Keefe essentially verified he manufactures and traffics ‘fake news.’ Next week’s episode: “James O’Keefe Caught Passing Fake Franklins; Confirms Treasury Thoroughly Investigates Counterfeit Currency”DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/28/2017 @ 8:29 am
“Of course, what’s tougher is the $1 bill. We’ll never educate people to examine $1 bills.” – Steve Buchanan [Burt Lancaster] ‘Mister 880′ 1950
“Yeah, attempting to deceive media outlets in order to feed red meat to the tunnel-visioned is a great thing, Haiku”
Hey, Project Veritas has a pretty good record over the course of the last several years… they’ve exposed the hidden agendas of a lot of “respectable” news outlets and organizations. The Washington Post’s habit of not reporting on or lying about stories that may put Democrats in a bad light or position, but pull no punches vis-a-vis Republicans is well known.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 8:45 am
Dan Rather says hello.NJRob (b00189) — 11/28/2017 @ 8:55 am
Add more cowbell
https://medium.com/@ChngRsrch/moore-opens-up-49-44-lead-in-alabama-just-9-of-trump-voters-believe-allegations-against-moore-6d74baa84a68narciso (bcb83f) — 11/28/2017 @ 8:59 am
Shirley she can’t be…
https://mobile.twitter.com/SamanthaJPower/status/935529687115321345narciso (bcb83f) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:01 am
Per Cokie Roberts, “every female in the press corps knew” to avoid being in an elevator with Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), and had apparently known about this “for years”, and yet she and the rest of them coveted for Conyers and Lord knows which other Democrat(s).
Is there any doubt how it would’ve gone if a Republican had been behaving that way? Save your selective outrage and go sell crazy elsewhere.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:03 am
Make that covered, not coveted…Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:04 am
This selective outrage is hoark-worthy…Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:05 am
I don’t think it really confirms what the WaPo does generally, or with regard to Moore in particular.
What it shows is that O’Keefe’s operation is still largely a bunch of amateurs, and once bonafide journalists got a hunch the woman was potentially a plant, they turned their attention to debunking her story rather than reporting her story. if O’Keefe was attempting to show that WaPo reporters were a bunch of idiots and hacks, then his approach might have worked — if they were actually a bunch of idiots and hacks. But they aren’t. That doesn’t mean they are unbiased and work without an agenda – it just means they aren’t a newsroom full of dopes.
It’s one thing to take on some obscure government bureaucracy and catch the office workers talking about doing things they shouldn’t be doing. Its a whole different thing to take on a news gathering organization with departments full of fact-checkers and editors, and think you can pull off a scam like this with an “undercover” operative who walked in off the streets in response to an online advertisement six months ago.
This doesn’t validate the WaPo — its exposes O’Keefe and PV as not quite ready for primetime.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:10 am
Exactly what SWC said.CFarleigh (bb4469) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:19 am
https://twitter.com/dril/status/134787490526658561Davethulhu (fab944) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:25 am
The Washington Post somehow managed to discover Moore’s inclinations, but as far as the well-known secrets on it’s DC beat, it is crickets all around.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:36 am
Moore is a pedo advertisement.
All he needs is a clown suit and candy.Admiral Ben burn (0f35a5) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:37 am
Scrutiny just forces forgers to go deeper. They tear the blank pages out of old books when they can’t artificially age the paper.
And now JO’K knows his office is staked out.Pinandpuller (8f47ed) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:42 am
You must know all the tricks, Rear Admiral.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:44 am
He’s been firing blanks but he cashes those checks without hesitation.Admiral Ben burn (0f35a5) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:45 am
JO’K is the only person in the game who has worn a wire to a senator’s office and we saw how that wentPinandpuller (8f47ed) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:45 am
O’Kief is smoking sanitary napkins because marijuana is expensive.Admiral Ben burn (0f35a5) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:47 am
The post didnt investigate the eomen, who brought them to the post, will one day be revealed. Bama faithful have seen dirty politics before, apparently a huge lead is opening up for mooreEPWJ (4dc563) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:49 am
The senatrix from LA was accused of shutting down her office phone lines, right? This was well before we had investigators researching if blocking on Twitter is unconstitutional or the provenance of pie filling.Pinandpuller (8f47ed) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:50 am
This was an accusation to top all the other accusations – Roy Moore allegedly got a 15-year oregenant in 1992 and helped her get an abortion in another state (Mississippi)
The Washintgon Post only reported that because, after first becoming suspicious, they decided to spy on Project Veritas, and caught her association with them.
If they caught any false accuser sent by anti-Moore forces, they are not saying.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:08 am
nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 7:58 am
But the Washington Post never reveals any of his soources who want to stay off the record, unless they can show a connection to an organization that targets journalists.
So we’re not going to find out what really went on here unless maybe tgheer are hearings and tough questions are asked.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:12 am
James O’Keefe was probably taking dorection from Bannon, who may be as dishonest as some Democrats.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:14 am
2. Admiral Ben burn (0f35a5) — 11/28/2017 @ 7:43 am
She faked her current identity, or at least important parts of her recent history. A more professional creator of false witnesses (for lawyers) would not do that.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:18 am
O’Keefe’s a creepy stunted lifeydoodle worm frantically trying to justify the funding he gets in exchange for his increasingly feckless stunts and escapades
boyfriend needs to grow the eff up and start behaving like an adulthappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:21 am
26, he just needs the makeup to go with the cowboy and water pistol get-upurbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:23 am
happyfeet in the Conyers thread:
The correct ages are 18 and 19. Alabama’s driking age was 19 – she was 18. Roy Moore says he doesn’t think that hapened because they were ina dry county, although that’s not a conclusive argument. He says he was careful not to violate liquor laws, and he probably was, given that he in the district attorney’s office, and not super-powerful.
There is something that he got his job straight out of law school, but still. he had connections – that’s why Governor H. Guy Hunt appointed him circuit judge in 1992 to fill a vacancy, although maybe it was also that his political opponents (particularly maybe his rival for District Attorney, James Hedgspeth, to whom he had lost the runoff in 1982) wanted him kicked upstairs for good.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:26 am
thank you for setting me straight you’re right of course
but nevertheless her shame burns hotly on her cheeks to this dayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:35 am
Yes, The WaPo would never skew coverage to trash a Republican at the expense of the truth.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5660695967001/?#sp=show-clips
Right?NJRob (b00189) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:25 am
the right thing would be for these wicked and trashy honey boo boos to confess their lies and apologize to Mr. Moore and go forth and walk with the Lord
but my gut says they won’t do thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:32 am
Col. Haiku fulminating about “selective outrage”… comedy gold.Dave (445e97) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:30 pm
Denying the allegations and proving he has nothing to hide, Roy Moore came out of hiding yesterday, after nearly two weeks without a campaign event. The guy’s amazing.noel (b4d580) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:46 pm
So many hurt leftists who thought they could tar a Christian with accusations and steal a seat for their death cult are now facing reality that it isn’t going to happen.
Sorry Dave, Noel, and DeckswabberNJRob (c191ed) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:52 pm
Got news for you, NJRob. Some Republicans don’t support “alleged” child-molesters when they run for office. Especially when there are this many witnesses. I am one of those Republicans. I can’t believe you do.
What won’t you do to gain power?noel (b4d580) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:01 pm
Roy Moore’s such a good choice – so me say the best choice – compared to creepy pedophile Doug Jones, who is no good
he’s the right choice for Alabama
he’s the right choice for America
plus he’s a real character, that Roy Moore
he’s a hoot!happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:08 pm
Sure noel. Just vote for the death cult and all will be okay. I understand.
You’re the real CONservative.NJRob (c191ed) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:16 pm
oops *some* say the best choice i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:18 pm
Ach du lieber..Eric Prince, Christian soldier of fortune…lock them all up!
https://theintercept.com/2017/11/28/blackwaters-erik-prince-met-with-ceo-of-russian-direct-investment-fund/Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:23 pm
Moar…
https://www.wsj.com/articles/flynns-promotion-of-nuclear-plant-project-went-deep-into-the-white-house-1511901009Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:25 pm
Did you know Prince is born agin?Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:38 pm
@46
You know it’s a bad idea to post when you’re drunk, Rob…
Have another drink, Rob … this round’s on me!Dave (445e97) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:44 pm
Of course there is another interorwtation, prince runs academi which trains forces in Syria and Yemen.narciso (d1f714) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:02 pm
Dave,
As you are a supporter of the party of death I have no interest in playing nice with you. But please, keep showing your desire to enshrine the death cult in all positions of authority. You show all what you are.NJRob (c191ed) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:13 pm
Nut job is very dramatic.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:15 pm
Blackwater name change is like Philip Morris changing to Altria.
Still Death Merchant Greedheads.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:21 pm
Juche dave is amusing up to a point, its not really that interesting:narciso (d1f714) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:21 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/andrewmgrossman/status/935550108174778368?p=v
I’m pretty sure he won’t side with pro abortion baby killers so start with. I also doubt he’d side with a party that would cover up the treasonous selling of uranium. Perhaps he wouldn’t team up with people who can’t decide what rest room a man should use. I’m sure there are many things he won’t do to gain power, not the lest of pretend to be some moral, virtuous person when he’s not. But I know he would not condemn a person without proof and evidence nor label him guilty without a trial. That’s something only fascists, communists and other leftists do.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:34 pm
Well it was a film anyways that was responsible, right
http://mobile.twitter.com/adamhousley/status/935626453726711809?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:36 pm
Did you eat the yellowcake hoagie.
Almost 4500 of those babies you adore died in Iraq…how does that enter your babykiller math?Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:37 pm
It must be puppy syndrome.
Once they grow up, kids aren’t adorable anymore. I speculate because no conservative will explain this abject moral inconsistency.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:43 pm
You need the program to know the players:
https://mobile.twitter.com/OlivierGuitta/status/935591477979369472?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:46 pm
Once they grow up, kids aren’t adorable anymore. I speculate because no conservative will explain this abject moral inconsistency.
Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:43 pm
Whatchu talkin’ about, Willis?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:06 pm
65
I’m talking moral consistency but there is no semantics encyclopedia to guide you. Sorry.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:13 pm
Old Blackwater blesses the rains down in Altria.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:13 pm
We assumed their were procedures in place, but they believe like harry lime in the third .annarciso (d1f714) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:15 pm
I think once kids grow up they are supposed to move out and get a job and pay for their own BC etc. Mine did.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:16 pm
Did you know Prince is born agin?
Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:38 pm
Purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:57 pm
Would it wash me of whiteness, you know, in case white was a blight.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:18 pm
Conservative writer Brent Bozell slammed conservative activist James O’Keefe on Tuesday after his botched undercover sting on The Washington Post, saying O’Keefe should be “condemned” for trying to plant a fake story about GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore with the paper.
Bozell’s remarks come a day after the Post revealed that O’Keefe’s Project Veritas had sent a woman to the newspaper falsely claiming that Moore, the GOP candidate in the Alabama Senate special election, had impregnated her as a teenager and that she had an abortion, at Moore’s urging, as a result.
Bozell, one of the most prominent conservative critics of the traditional media, said that O’Keefe was “grandstanding & hurting the conservative movement.”
Geevum! O’Kief.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:24 pm
It would wash away your Ben Gay, naval jelly and oxycodone as far as East Saint Louis is from West Memphis.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:25 pm
Nice word salad but I don’t care for turnips and cabbage.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:40 pm
As daddy tomato said to baby tomato ketchup!Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:41 pm
You’re a good substitute for gastric lavage.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:43 pm
That’s a big word too large for your hands.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:44 pm
Speedchess?
Watch the time stamp which is final beginning :45 after your current your flyover guy.
15 MinutesAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:46 pm
Current hour..time is ticking. We could start the 15 minutes with you at bat, as visiting team.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:47 pm
C’mon pin. You like to smart ass from yhe cheap seats but it’s time for you to take the mic.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:49 pm
You’ve got a lot of wind for such a slow sailboat.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:50 pm