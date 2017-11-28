James O’Keefe Confirms WaPo Thoroughly Investigating Roy Moore Accusers

James O’Keefe sent an undercover operative to the WaPo with a phony story about being victimized by Roy Moore. He hoped they would publish the unverified garbage, he would get some quotes about their bias, and he could demolish their sloppiness.

Instead, they did an excellent job of investigating and caught the plant.

A woman who falsely claimed to The Washington Post that Roy Moore, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama, impregnated her as a teenager appears to work with an organization that uses deceptive tactics to secretly record conversations in an effort to embarrass its targets. In a series of interviews over two weeks, the woman shared a dramatic story about an alleged sexual relationship with Moore in 1992 that led to an abortion when she was 15. During the interviews, she repeatedly pressed Post reporters to give their opinions on the effects that her claims could have on Moore’s candidacy if she went public. The Post did not publish an article based on her unsubstantiated account. When Post reporters confronted her with inconsistencies in her story and an Internet posting that raised doubts about her motivations, she insisted that she was not working with any organization that targets journalists. But on Monday morning, Post reporters saw her walking into the New York offices of Project Veritas, an organization that targets the mainstream news media and left-leaning groups. The organization sets up undercover “stings” that involve using false cover stories and covert video recordings meant to expose what the group says is media bias.

Which means O’Keefe essentially verified that they are doing their jobs well.

This happened before, when Breitbart.com re-reported the Leigh Corfman story and confirmed that she came forward only reluctantly.

The #FAKENEWSBEZOSPOST is coming out of all of this looking pretty good. As are the accusations against Moore — to anyone willing to look at the whole picture.

He’ll still win.

