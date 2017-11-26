Nancy Pelosi’s Defense of John Conyers: A Classic Case of Hyper-Partisanship
Hyper-partisanship has been on display by the left for years. The left defended Ted Kennedy, who got drunk, ran off a bridge with Mary Jo Kopechne in the passenger seat, and delayed calling police so they would not see how drunk he was. The left defended Bill Clinton, who not only abused his power with an intern and allegedly raped a woman, but lied about it under oath and used the power of his office to smear truthful women. I could go on and on, but you get the idea.
Carl Arbogast wrote earlier today about Nancy Pelosi’s refusal to condemn John Conyers on Meet the Press earlier today, but it’s worth a few more words to discuss her hyper-partisanship. If Pelosi were going to apply consistent standards, she would of course be calling for Conyers to resign. But instead, she relied on the classic defenses of the hyperpartisan. Watch as the spin proceeds:
CHUCK TODD: You said there’s now a zero tolerance. John Conyers. What does that mean for him? Right now. In or out?
REP. NANCY PELOSI: We are strengthened by due process. Just because someone is accused — and was it one accusation? Is it two? I think there has to be — John Conyers is an icon in our country. He has done a great deal to protect women — Violence Against Women Act, which the left — right-wing — is now quoting me as praising him for his work on that, and he did great work on that. But the fact is, as John reviews his case, which he knows, which I don’t, I believe he will do the right thing.
CHUCK TODD: Why don’t you?
REP. NANCY PELOSI: I believe that he — Excuse me. May I finish my sentence?
CHUCK TODD: Sure, sure.
REP. NANCY PELOSI: That he will do the right thing.
CHUCK TODD: And is the right thing what? Resign?
REP. NANCY PELOSI: He will do the right thing in terms of what he knows about his situation. That he’s entitled to due process. But women are entitled to due process as well.
CHUCK TODD: But he took advantage of a situation where he had a – the rules of Congress and I know you guys want to change these rules, but he got to hide his settlement, he got to — his accusers had to go through all sorts of craziness, so why is he entitled to new due process in this case?
REP. NANCY PELOSI: No, I I – we are talking about what we have heard. I’ve asked the Ethics Committee to review that. He has said he’d be open – he will cooperate with any review.
CHUCK TODD: Do you believe the accusers?
REP. NANCY PELOSI: Excuse me?
CHUCK TODD: Do you believe John Conyers’ accusers?
REP. NANCY PELOSI: I don’t know who they are. Do you? They have not really come forward. And that gets to —
CHUCK TODD: So you don’t know if you believe the accusations?
REP. NANCY PELOSI:
Well, that’s for the Ethics Committee to review. But I believe he understands what is at stake here and he will do the right thing.
Note how she starts with the classic position of the hyper-partisan: “John Conyers is an icon in our country. He has done a great deal to protect women.” In other words, let’s talk about his politics. His politics are more important than what he has been accused of. If you hurt him, you hurt the policies that he stands for.
She looks like a fool and a cretin and a hypocrite saying that, of course. This position is always repellent to the non-partisan observer. It alienates swing voters and makes queasy the stomach of every person who is not a hyper-partisan. But that’s not her audience. Her audience is the hyper-partisans. Because she’s one herself, and she knows how to talk to them.
Then she moves on from that to raising quibbles about the accusations, engaging in sanctimony about due process, and suggesting that everyone will act properly if a process determines that the allegations are really true. Of course, only leftist hyper-partisans can say such things about Conyers with a straight face. Everyone else knows that the process itself will be a hyper-partisan joke, with all Democrats having mentally acquitted Conyers (and all Republicans having mentally convicted Conyers) before it starts.
There’s a reason she starts with the politics of it and only belatedly gets around to the rest. The politics is all that matters. Here’s Allahpundit:
As a Twitter pal notes, this is smoking-gun proof that the recent left-wing navel-gazing over whether Bill Clinton should have resigned 20 years ago is cynical nonsense. Faced with credible allegations against a much less powerful Democrat than Clinton in Conyers, one who’s waaaaaay past the age at which he should have retired and who’s been accused of having lost some of his mental capacity, the leader of the caucus whiffs on demanding that he step down. And worse than that, she cites his “icon” status as a point in his favor. Clinton, Conyers, and basically every male member of the Kennedy family, living or dead, would smile at that. It may be the single creepiest thing she’s ever said in public life.
Indeed. It’s a classic and repulsive example of hyper-partisanship. But what makes it disgusting? Is it her hypocrisy? Is it the laughably transparent phoniness of her arguments? The way her super-wide-open eyes stare while the dumb words come out of her mouth?
Or is it merely her politics that makes this a loathsome display?
In other words: would this appearance be something the right would defend, if Nancy Pelosi and John Conyers had a letter “R” after their names, and voted the way the right likes?
Surely not — right? After all, the single most embarrassing thing about her appearance is the way that she tries to make the offenses of her own side seem “different” than those of people on the right. And every attempt she makes to distinguish the two is openly lame and laughably unconvincing.
And when people try to say “but it’s different when I do it” — yet their reasons are transparently unconvincing to anyone who is not as partisan as they are — they come off looking like idiots, just like Pelosi does here. And that’s embarrassing for them and everyone who supports them.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Same woman who attacks the Trump Administration for trying to reduce the kangaroo courts using Title IX to destroy young men’s lives demands due process for Conyers, but not Moore.NJRob (b00189) — 11/26/2017 @ 12:04 pm
Why is all the hand-wringing being done by Leftists while conservatives languish in the Valley of Denial? Confession us hood for the soul and we sure hear a lot of soulful pleas for democrats to step down out of concern for the women.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/26/2017 @ 12:11 pm
Conyers is very trashy but I don’t see as to how he needs to resignhappyfeet (5bd5f1) — 11/26/2017 @ 12:17 pm
After all, the single most embarrassing thing about her appearance is the way that she tries to make the offenses of her own side seem “different” than those of people on the right. And every attempt she makes to distinguish the two is openly lame and laughably unconvincing.
I see what you’re doing.
Is there a way to post a mirror for your guests?Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/26/2017 @ 12:19 pm
I think who should resign are coward pigs like war hero John McCain who lie during their campaign and promise to do repeal on Obamacare then they spit in the faces of their voters like they were garbagehappyfeet (5bd5f1) — 11/26/2017 @ 12:28 pm
This is what I would expect from san fran nan.mg (60b0f7) — 11/26/2017 @ 12:39 pm
John Conyers once saved a woman from sexual abuse by throwing himself on top of her. She didn’t even thank him.Pinandpuller (80bd35) — 11/26/2017 @ 12:49 pm
I’m John Conyers, I’m not only the president of the sexual abuse club for men, I’m also a client.Pinandpuller (80bd35) — 11/26/2017 @ 12:55 pm
Conyers is only coppin’ feels while his prison-bitch wife is serving her sentence for the usual grifter-huckster crap.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/26/2017 @ 12:57 pm
Allegedly.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/26/2017 @ 12:57 pm
I’ll Trump the hyperpartisanship with a clean sweep of everyone from Washington except non-abusing staffers who will proxy daily business until we have tryouts for a new team.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:02 pm
Hey aren’t icons being torn down right now?
Let’s chain iconoclasts and iconoblasts in a stadium together and let them fight it out.Pinandpuller (80bd35) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:03 pm
As the 21st century began, human evolution was at a turning point. Natural selection, the process by which the strongest, the smartest, the fastest, reproduced in greater numbers than the rest, a process which had once favored the noblest traits of man, now began to favor different traits. Most science fiction of the day predicted a future that was more civilized and more intelligent. But as time went on, things seemed to be heading in the opposite direction. A dumbing down. How did this happen? Evolution does not necessarily reward intelligence. With no natural predators to thin the herd, it began to simply reward those who reproduced the most, and left the intelligent to become an endangered species.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:06 pm
Liberalism is all about championing degenerate behaviors, lack of personal accountability and responsibility, and hatred of Judeo-Christian values and western civilization.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:14 pm
REPUBLICANS DEFENSE OF RICHARD NIXON: A CLASSIC CASE OF ‘HYPER-PARTISANSHIP’
‘Did any Republicans publicly defend Richard M. Nixon during and after the Watergate scandal?’
[Yep.]
‘There was always a hardcore of about 25–30 percent of Americans who stood by Nixon’s consistently throughout the scandal. There were many stubborn Republicans and right-wing media outlets like the National Review that defended him until the evidence became overwhelming. There were grassroots movements by Rabbi Baruch Korff and Reverend Moon of the Unification Church who lashed themselves to Nixon’s cause, attracting thousands, even millions of followers. There were also astroturf movements of letter-writers and phone callers who were run directly out of the White House (a young Karl Rove among them). The GOP party leaders, Hugh Scott in the Senate and John Rhodes in the House, avoided overtly criticizing Nixon or calling for his resignation for fear of alienating the President and the party’s base (sound familiar?).’
‘As late as July 1974, there were still 11 Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee who voted against impeachment. The most notable are probably Charles Wiggins of California, who continually insisted that the Democrats didn’t have enough direct evidence proving Nixon’s guilt, and Charles Sandman of New Jersey, who mostly whined and sneered sarcastically about how mean liberals were. Still, the Democrats were united and there were enough Republicans on the committee convinced of Nixon’s guilt (six voted for multiple articles of impeachment) that they were able to recommend impeachment hearings to the House as a body.’
‘It was only after the smoking gun tape came out on August 5th, 1974 that all mainstream support of Nixon evaporated. And even then, there were a handful of holdouts, most notably Earl Langrebe, an Indiana Congressman who went on national TV on August 8th and said “I’m standing by this President until he and I are taken out into the street and shot.” The Moonies were still demonstrating on Nixon’s behalf the day he announced his resignation. Even when he resigned, he retained a near-record low, but still disturbingly high 24 percent approval rating.’
It’s worse here because it is something that he is doing NOW, rather than something he stopped doing 40 years ago. He won’t resign and they won’t expel him. Censure is possible.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:28 pm
Dear DSPCA:
What’s your take on Gary Studds serving 8 terms after getting caught with a 17-yo Senate page boy?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:29 pm
As it’s clear our esteemed host is trying to set a trap for those of us who believe that Alabamans should vote for Roy Moore, I’d point out a slight difference: if Mr Conyers has to leave, there will be a special election and, given his district, the winner will be another Democrat. Mrs Pelosi isn’t protecting a slim majority.
Republicans, on the other hand, are, and must. Roy Moore might be a scumbag, but if he is, the case is that he was a scumbag thirty-odd years ago, and appears to have reformed his behavior since then. If he loses, the GOP loses a Senate seat until January of 2021.
“Hyper-partisan?” If that’s how you wish to define it, go right ahead, but one thing is clear: no real conservative can credibly argue that the United States would be better off with Doug Jones in the Senate rather than Roy Moore.
That is the ugly truth: we cannot afford to throw away a Senate seat, not under these circumstances. Were we talking about a Democrat like Joe Manchin, we might be able to tolerate the loss, but even with someone like Mr Manchin, we run the risk of John McCain and Bob Corker then defecting to the Democrats, due to their extreme hatred for Donald Trump, and handing Chuck Schumer the power to block every single Presidential appointee, and to stop all conservative legislation.
Let me be clear here: not one single Democrat can be trusted! Despite the allegations, a Senate controlled by the Democrats still confirmed Clarence Thomas, but today we cannot count on even the most moderate cabinet officers to get Democratic votes for confirmation. Only two Republicans voted against Hillary Clinton’s confirmation as Secretary of State, while Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor received many Republican votes. Even Samuel Alito was filibustered, and got few Democratic votes.
How many times have conservatives, including our host, combitched that while the Democrats stood strong, when the chips were down, Republicans rolled over and played dead? If Republicans have now become hyper-partisan, it’s because not doing so is rolling over and playing dead! If we do not play to win, we will most surely lose.The Dana who can see a slight difference (ecab7a) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:33 pm
Roy Moore’s a good person that’s for sure (not scumbag)happyfeet (5bd5f1) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:37 pm
Wow… ASPCA goes back nearly a half century to dig up the Left’s favorite boogeyman, Richard Milhous Nixon.
Colonel Haiku
It’s hard to feel the touch of a woman thru glass.Pinandpuller (80bd35) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:50 pm
Speaking of hypocrisy, this time on immigration, here’s a clip from Bill Clinton’s 1995 SotU, where he calls for Trump’s immigration program and is roundly applauded:
(spoiler: it didn’t happen)Kevin M (752a26) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:55 pm
What roles have The Welfare State and Friggin’in the Riggin’ played in Human Evolution ya dirty buggah?Pinandpuller (80bd35) — 11/26/2017 @ 2:01 pm
@18
That was an eight term abortion.Pinandpuller (80bd35) — 11/26/2017 @ 2:05 pm
John McCain and Bob Corker then defecting to the Democrats, due to their extreme hatred for Donald Trump
There are a number of GOP Senators who dislike Trump along with Corker and McCain. Flake, Paul, Sasse, Collins, Heller and Graham have been critical.
Maybe it’s time to have a formal break in the GOP rather than have the choice be binary forever. Pretty sure the Dems have their own fracture to worry about.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/26/2017 @ 2:12 pm
BTW, Nixon was a better president than Obama, even from a progressive standpoint.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/26/2017 @ 2:13 pm
“Nixon was a better president than Obama, even from a progressive standpoint.“
More honest too, although that ain’t sayin much.harkin (a9a478) — 11/26/2017 @ 2:19 pm
Kevin M
Penn and Teller wrote:
Well, the icon has resigned. So, in the end, wasted breath by San Fran Nan!
Maybe he has an endorsement deal with Fruit of the Loom. 😉Patricia (5fc097) — 11/26/2017 @ 2:58 pm
Mr M wrote:
False equivalency (unstated).
Moore is being condemned as unworthy for life based on allegations about conduct 40 years ago, which he has denied. The allegations have indicia of corroboration, but both the allegations and the corroboration are not without problems.
Against that, he has 40 years of service since that time about which he can be judged in juxtaposition to the allegations.
Conyers, on the other hand, is alleged to have been RECENTLY engaged in misconduct while in office, using the power of his elected position to take advantage in all sorts of ways — not just sexual aggressiveness. He has settled allegations in at least one instance that we know of, and while the fact of the settlement isn’t conclusive of culpability, the steps taken to cover up the settlement, and how the young woman’s career was destroyed on Capitol Hill in the process are all suggestive of culpability.
To say you can’t distinguish between defense of one and defense of the other is intellectually dishonest.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/26/2017 @ 3:10 pm
More to the point, not only has he used the power of his office to take advantage of subordinates, but he has also used that power to punish those that resisted. And Congress itself has allowed those who speak up to be blackballed.
Ryan needs to step up here. At the very least this calls for censure, but the institution itself is in need of reform. House rules should prescribe consequences to members who abuse staff.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/26/2017 @ 3:22 pm
“— Michigan Rep. John Conyers,* under investigation over allegations he sexually harassed female staff members, said Sunday he will step aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee while fiercely denying he acted inappropriately during his long tenure in Congress.”
Conyers did not “resign”, he stepped down from his position maintaining both his seat and his threat to women.
In true Democrat leftist fashion he will now be repackaged as The Panther of the House thereby taking a page from another Democrat leftist and pervert, Sen. Drown’em Kennedy.
* Notice no (D) after Conyers.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/26/2017 @ 3:44 pm
Pinandpuller (80bd35) — 11/26/2017 @ 4:50 pm
There are 10 listed. ‘Malaysia’s space agency, Angkasa, convened a conference of 150 Islamic scientists and scholars in 2006 to address the question, among others, of how to pray towards Mecca in space. A document was produced in early 2007 called A Guideline of Performing Ibadah (worship) at the International Space Station (ISS) and was approved by Malaysia’s National Fatwa Council.’
If you’re gonna crack wise, PP, crack wise.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/26/2017 @ 5:34 pm
