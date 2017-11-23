On Giving Thanks

[guest post by Dana]

I hope everyone has a lovely Thanksgiving, surrounded by family and friends that care about you. And in spite of the hardships we might currently be facing, may we all just pause, take a deep breath, and be still as we contemplate the good things in our lives. May our hearts overflow with thankfulness. Because, I know that in spite of hardship and pain and sorrow, it is still possible to find something to be thankful for. I have often found that thankfulness brings a measure of relief in the midst of tribulation, as the focus turns from ourselves to the gracious plenty in our lives. I say this primarily as an exhortation to myself as I struggle through a difficult season. But in spite of that – and because of it – I am determined to still my heart and my mind before God, and quietly follow the directive:

“Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is [a]lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things.” Phillippians 4:8

The healing balm of thankfulness. May it be yours today.

–Dana