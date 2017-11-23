On Giving Thanks
[guest post by Dana]
I hope everyone has a lovely Thanksgiving, surrounded by family and friends that care about you. And in spite of the hardships we might currently be facing, may we all just pause, take a deep breath, and be still as we contemplate the good things in our lives. May our hearts overflow with thankfulness. Because, I know that in spite of hardship and pain and sorrow, it is still possible to find something to be thankful for. I have often found that thankfulness brings a measure of relief in the midst of tribulation, as the focus turns from ourselves to the gracious plenty in our lives. I say this primarily as an exhortation to myself as I struggle through a difficult season. But in spite of that – and because of it – I am determined to still my heart and my mind before God, and quietly follow the directive:
“Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is [a]lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things.” Phillippians 4:8
The healing balm of thankfulness. May it be yours today.
–Dana
Happy Thanksgiving, Dana.nk (dbc370) — 11/23/2017 @ 5:59 am
Good morning!Dana (023079) — 11/23/2017 @ 6:00 am
Me too, brother… https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/this-thanksgiving-im-grateful-hillary-clinton-is-not-president/2017/11/22/68bafc9a-cee7-11e7-9d3a-bcbe2af58c3a_story.html?utm_term=.925fec26d889Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/23/2017 @ 6:02 am
I’m thankful for my best friend, my wife of nearly 42 years, and all of the blessings we’ve had. Our children and grandchildren, good health and friends and for the good fortune of being born in, and living in the land of freedom and opportunity.
Happy Thanksgiving to all of you!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/23/2017 @ 6:09 am
H. TG.mg (60b0f7) — 11/23/2017 @ 6:15 am
Be Safe.
Thankful I and mine don’t suffer from endless, grinding poverty.
Because of this, we affect surprise when the inevitable consequences of poverty erupt into the news cycle: poisoned water in Flint, or urban police departments dealing with desperate people as though they are occupying armies subduing unruly native tribes. These things flood the news and then they recede, until the next time. But poverty, grinding and endless poverty—that remains, here and all over the world, which is the whole point of why Papa Francesco and Reverend Barber are going to get together and talk about all those gospel verses about camels and needle’s eyes that get drowned out by television evangelists screaming about what Leviticus said about sexytime.
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a13861232/thanksgiving-poverty-pope-francis-reverend-barber/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 7:08 am
Yet pope Francis doesnt make a point of saying why things are
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians%205:20narciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 7:19 am
Thankful for all the blessings bestowed on myself, my family, friends, nation and the world.
If poverty is going to be discussed, I’m extra thankful for all of us who oppose politicals and their stooges who depend upon poverty and lawbreaking to obtain and hold political power.
May those who continue to vote for their own misery wake up and realize the power of their individual potential to seek and achieve happiness, success and excellence.harkin (a9a478) — 11/23/2017 @ 7:33 am
I applaud the truly Godly who practice what they preach on the narrow road.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 7:48 am
We love you…
Touching…Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 8:34 am
Happy Thanksgiving, Dana and to all.
I’m thankful that we live in a country where we can have our cultural revolutions pretty much without bloodshed. That’s something!
And now on to the feast with our kin.Patricia (5fc097) — 11/23/2017 @ 9:01 am
Thank you. Have a blessed Thanksgiving everyone.NJRob (a2a987) — 11/23/2017 @ 9:52 am
Picture this: Joe Barton (R. Tx.) naked.
He did.
Thankful the mere thought of that image putting me off seconds on turkey, tatters and stuffing saving a few pounds.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone at all points of the compass, to our men and women serving at outposts around the world– and those in orbit aboard the ISS above it. Blessings and good eating to all!DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/23/2017 @ 10:00 am
Berkeley students show how thankful they are for their country and their alleged education:
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/22/watch-what-happens-when-berkeley-students-see-an-american-flag-vs-isis-flag-on-campus/
Happy Thanksgiving indeed!harkin (a9a478) — 11/23/2017 @ 11:00 am
Dana, thank you for your post, and best wishes to you and your family.Simon Jester (11f8db) — 11/23/2017 @ 12:34 pm
Thank you, Simon Jester. To you and yours, have a very happy day together. Your boys must be getting up there in age, so really do enjoy your time with them.Dana (023079) — 11/23/2017 @ 12:35 pm