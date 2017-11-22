Reporter to Trump: Is An Accused Child Molester Better Than A Democrat?
[guest post by Dana]
To which President Trump responded:
Well, he denies it. Look, if you look at what is really going on, you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen, and you know, you have to listen to him also.
The defense and “re-endorsement” of Roy Moore by the president came during a brief Q&A with reporters after having been relatively quiet about the matter for more than a week.
President Trump listed off his reasons for believing Moore is the better candidate in the race:
“We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, Jones. I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on military,” Trump said. “I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody who’s going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad for the military, bad for the Second Amendment.”
Tuesday’s public support of Moore comes on the heels of White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirming to reporters that the president still believed Moore should step down if the allegations were true:
The president believes that these allegations are very troubling and should be taken seriously, and he thinks that the people of Alabama should make the decision on who their next senator should be.
The president said in his statement earlier this week that if the allegations are true then Roy Moore should step aside. He still firmly believes that.
So what caused Trump to no longer be troubled by the allegations, and not only defend Moore but embrace him as well? Possibly something personal:
President Donald Trump’s near-endorsement of Alabama Republican Roy Moore followed days of behind-the-scenes talks in which he vented about Moore’s accusers and expressed skepticism about their accounts.
During animated conversations with senior Republicans and White House aides, the president said he doubted the stories presented by Moore’s accusers and questioned why they were emerging now, just weeks before the election, according to two White House advisers and two other people familiar with the talks.
The White House advisers said the president drew parallels between Moore’s predicament and the one he faced just over a year ago when, during the final weeks of the 2016 campaign, Trump confronted a long line of women who accused him of harassment. He adamantly denied the claims.
The president’s private sentiments broke into the open Tuesday when Trump all but declared he believed Moore’s denials.
While the report suggests that President Trump viewed the Moore allegations through a personal lens when making his decision to defend the candidate, there is also another factor. And a troubling one at that:
President Donald Trump’s decision to embrace Roy Moore on Tuesday was rooted in several factors, but one of the biggest: the noise and confusion from a recent tidal wave of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations from Hollywood to media to politics.
“(It) made it easier and easier to stick with Moore,” a Republican source close to the White House said.
So, the justification for sticking with Moore was made easier because of the non-stop barrage of sexual misconduct allegations being made? So many allegations, in fact, that there is a desensitization happening as the behavior becomes normalized, thus making it easier to look the other way and cut loose of any principles. Because everybody is doing it.
But there is also this nugget of justification for sticking with Moore:
In the end, the officials said, Trump decided to do something familiar: Accept Moore’s denials — just as he delivered his own denials during the 2016 campaign.
“It’s the general consensus that Moore and his policies are better than a Democrat. This makes it about policy and not the sexual abuse allegations. The White House knows they cannot afford to lose an ‘R’ vote in the Senate,” a White House source familiar with the current thinking told CNN.
Just because they say it, does that make it so? Simply claiming that it’s only politics eliminates any question of morality? I don’t think so. As far as this White House is concerned, however, the moral question has been easily sidelined, and nothing of real value has been sacrificed to get to this point. Because a win in this election is so important, the support of Moore must be justified in any way possible.
So ultimately, in answer to the reporter’s question to President Trump of whether an accused child molester is better than a Democrat, the answer from this White House is a resounding yes.
(Note: I also believe that basic tribalism contributed to the decision to support Moore.)
As of today, the president has not committed to campaigning for Moore. He said he will announce his decision regarding that next week. Also as of today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, along with more than a dozen Senate Republicans have publicly called on Moore to drop out of the race. The campaign arm for Senate Republicans and the RNC have also cut ties with Moore.
This was the White House last Sunday:Dana (023079) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:06 pm
Roy Moore doesn’t seem to be defending himself on the particulars of any accusation other than the thwarted rape of Beverly Young Nelson. Most of them, even if embarrassing to Roy Moore, are not something that needs strong defending against, except for the attempted seduction of Leigh Corfman at age 14.
Of course all that, if it took place as described, occurred 40 years ago, and no child is in danger now.
Nobody was in danger from Dennis Hastert either after about 1976 (except for his going easy on people like himself once he became Speaker of the House)Sammy Finkelman (57e37d) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:15 pm
“Accused?”
DRJ might want to read this, or then again maybe not.
I just don’t know where you guys are going.Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:15 pm
— Is an accused child molester better than a Democrat?nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:16 pm
— Yes. Next question?
Anybody can be accused.nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:17 pm
I suppose someone hyperpartisan – the kind of person who refers to the Ku Klux Klan as the military wing of the Democratic Party – could say that the founder of the Democrat Party, Aaron Burr, was guilty of worse behavior with a 14-year old than Roy Moore is accused of.
You can find it here if you dig deep into this article:
http://m.startribune.com/when-new-york-city-was-a-battlefield-in-the-revolutionary-war/458093863/?section=varietySammy Finkelman (57e37d) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Dana,
Are you supporting the Nancy Pelosi leftist in Alabama?NJRob (db2255) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:20 pm
nk, how about “credibly” accused??Dana (023079) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:23 pm
As in the the allegation made about his behavior toward a minor… (I assumed that it would be clear that this is the case in question because of the “child molester” part…)Dana (023079) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:25 pm
The one who put Richard jewell in prison, allowing Eric Rudolph to run rampant for at least a yearnarciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:26 pm
Because yes, anybody can be accused, but when it involves a minor, and the story is well-sourced, and corroborated by other individuals, then it’s in a different league, in my book, than the other accusations.Dana (023079) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:27 pm
Like amirault and faster and I forget the one in. California.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ThomasWictor/status/933481373913948160?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:30 pm
Have we lost the distinction between “allegation” and “evidence?”
Had this come up in the primary or in any of the elections Moore has been involved in over 25 years, I would be far more interested.
I just remember the hit job the WaPoo did on George Allen a few years ago. He gave them an opening with his stupid “Macaca” remark, but they ran with it, including supposed college “friends” remembering racist incidents with zero evidence. They elected Jim Webb.
Larry Sabato, the supposed Republican polysci guy chimed in with another lie. I will never believe him about anything.
Now, we have a hotly contested primary race with the allegations coming out only after the deadline to substitute another candidate has passed.
Then the old warhorse Gloria Allred shows up with another of her last minute hit jobs, like the one she used on Beth Whitman a few years ago. The similarity to the attacks on Herman Cain is just too obvious.
Those attackers vanished once he withdrew.
The irony is just too delicious with Allred’s daughter defending Weinstein in Hollywood until he becomes too hot to handle.
Look, Moore would not be my candidate but these hit jobs need to be stopped and the way to do that is to not reward them.
This is how you got Trump.Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:41 pm
2017… Year of Virtue Signaling PufferyColonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:41 pm
Wasn’t Ted Cruz accused of infidelity?
Would you prefer a Democrat to the accused Cruz, Dana?BuDuh (fc15db) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:42 pm
All the news that we’re missin’Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:44 pm
Have we lost the distinction between “allegation” and “evidence?”
No one is saying he is guilty. The point is, with a very well-sourced story and any number of individuals corroborating it, and the allegation being one of sexual misconduct with a minor, shouldn’t the GOP at least take pause, and seriously consider what it says that it is sticking with this guy? At the very least?
Further, the dozen Republican Senators have not claimed Moore is guilty either. What they are saying by their statements, is that it would be in the party’s best interest to drop Moore, and that this is not what the GOP is, nor should be about.
No one has said he is guilty.Dana (023079) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:46 pm
I guess what I want to know is, what exactly is the line that can’t be crossed and would cause you to agree with the dozen senators and voters who have decided they cannot support Moore?Dana (023079) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:47 pm
How about actual evidence, not a big stage act on the today show, we have seem the gope being totally willing to sacrifice a seat for what looks like highmindedness but pique. That’s how veruca salt kept her seat.narciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:50 pm
Senators and voters decided that Obamacare deserved support.
Should I blindly agree with them?BuDuh (fc15db) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:52 pm
“Further, the dozen Republican Senators have not claimed Moore is guilty either. What they are saying by their statements, is that it would be in the party’s best interest to drop Moore, and that this is not what the GOP is, nor should be about.”
My $.02… I’ll find them credible when they release all records related to payouts and allegations within their ranks. Time to come clean.Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:53 pm
That’s Lisa murkowski, who now says she’s in favor of ending the individual mandate,narciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:58 pm
Joe Barton? Come on down!
“You gonna find out mister, when you meet that Texas twister!”Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 5:59 pm
The moment the GOP nominated a man with no morals and not even the pretence of integrity to run against a Democratic nominee who lacked morals and integrity, morality and integrity became irrelevant. So now Alabamans are poised to elect as senator who believes the rule of law and judicial process should be subordinated to personal interpretation of the Bible, and had no problem in publicly and flagrantly breaking his oath of office…
Until the GOP goes back to being serious about integrity, this will continue. And they won’t go back to being serious about integrity, because that would involve forcing the Man With No Integrity to leave the Presidency.kishnevi (c81531) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:00 pm
Et tu Dana??
How about this — Trump claims he was falsely accused.
Moore claims he is being falsely accused about events alleged to have happened 40+ years ago.
Moore has been elected over and over again in the State of Alabama, and these charges have never been raised.
Why does Trump have a moral obligation to roll over and give in?
The key to your question is that phrase “ACCUSED Child Molester.”
That means its not been established either in a court of law or the court of public opinion that he’s a child molester.
The choice belongs to the citizens of Alabama, not a net-based lynch mob.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:05 pm
Unless we can find a way to stop this it’s “The End of the World” with every election we don’t agree with, we are toast.Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:06 pm
It doesn’t matter if they are a novice to politics (o’donnell) or experienced (akin), if their reputation is more libertine (trump) or an old testament prophet type (Moore) the party bigwigs the network which all too willing to selling out to Comcast, previously prince halal howls the whiphand.narciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:06 pm
What Mike K and narciso said. Evidence of guilt, sufficiently credible and of sufficient weight, not automatically believed accusations impossible to disprove because of the passage of time. For me. For the Alabama voters, any dang reason they dang well please when they go into the voting booth.
Further, the dozen Republican Senators have not claimed Moore is guilty either. What they are saying by their statements, is that it would be in the party’s best interest to drop Moore, and that this is not what the GOP is, nor should be about.
That’s just plain pitiful in my opinion. Cowardly. Unprincipled. Selfish. But I thought the GOP was just plain pitiful and should be mercifully put to sleep back in July 2016 so ….nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:09 pm
And shipwrecked crew and Haiku who posted their comments while I was typing mine.nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:11 pm
The point is, with a very well-sourced story and any number of individuals corroborating it, and the allegation being one of sexual misconduct with a minor, shouldn’t the GOP at least take pause, and seriously consider what it says that it is sticking with this guy? At the very least?
I dunno. Would you prefer the GOP keep its skirts clean by surrendering every time the Democrats come up with some dubious claim?
Do you by any chance remember Ted Stevens ?
I don’t think the story is at “well sourced.” The girl has a history of misbahavior since childhood. Why was the mother in court ?
What have the three ex-husbands said about her truthfulness ?
She says he called her on her bedroom phone that did not exist.
It turns out that there is substantial reason to doubt the account of Beverly Young Nelson. The evidence she presented — a yearbook allegedly inscribed by Moore — appears to have been doctored.
Leigh Corfman is the only other person to have accused Moore of anything beyond dating and/or wanting to hang out with girls in their late teens. She did not make her allegations of molestation for 38 years, until just before an election with national implications. She has had a rocky life and does not seem particularly stable.
That evidence consists of court records. Recall that, in Corfman’s account, Moore first encountered her outside a courtroom in which her mother was to appear at a custody hearing. Her mother asked Moore to wait with her, and he allegedly used the opportunity to get her phone number. After that, Moore allegedly called her multiple times, arranged two meetings, and attempted to arrange a third.
The alleged phone calls all were made to the mother’s house (Leigh remembered taking them on a phone in her bedroom, but her mother says there was no phone in that room, which is almost surely correct). The alleged encounters all began with Moore picking her up in that neighborhood.
The Washington Post, which broke the story, says the court hearing occurred in February 1979. Aaron Klein of Breitbart News pinpoints the date — February 21 1979.
Here’s what the Post did not tell its readers. At the hearing, a judge ordered that Leigh Corfman move out of her mother’s house and take up residence with her father by March 4. In making this decision, the judge noted that Corfman had exhibited “certain disciplinary and behavioral problems.”
I have a slightly higher standard of proof required to believe these political hit jobs.
Three divorces, three bankruptcies, and IRS liens.
“Drag a $100 bill…..Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:19 pm
Trump has to say he doesn’t believe the claims because he’s on record saying “You don’t cure a child molester.”DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:21 pm
Trump has had three marriages, dozens of lawsuits and liens, and his companies have had 6 bankruptcies. Does that make him equally unreliable, twice as unreliable, or more unreliable than his accuser?DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:28 pm
As this, not his, accuser.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:31 pm
Yes. However a convicted child molester is not better than a Democrat. See how that works? We don’t punish a person before he’s convicted (in theory).Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:31 pm
#32 Is any of that illegal?BuDuh (fc15db) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:33 pm
@4.
— “Mr. President! Is allying with a communist dictator to battle the Axis powers better than accepting fascist expansionism?”
— “Yes. Next question.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:34 pm
I have no problem with doubting the accuser’s story. I don’t know if it is true, although Moore’s past behavior seems strange. My problem is why anyone who doubts her can believe Trump, whose record is also littered with red flags.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:35 pm
No more illegal than any of Corfman’s divorces, liens or bankruptcies, BuDuh, but just as probative regarding trustworthiness.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:37 pm
Dr K, you believe the claims you want to believe and disbelieve what you want to believe…but Moore publicly and flagrantly broke his oath of office and rejected the concept of the rule of law long before this election. It’s a sign of how low politics has come that Moore could be considered for any office of public trust above the grade of janitor.
BTW, you don’t seem to realize that Corfman’s behavioral problems make the story more believable. That’s exactly the kind of girl who would think going out with a much older man was a good idea.kishnevi (c81531) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:40 pm
Trump thought Ben Carson was as pathological as a child molester, even though he was never convicted of anything. Apparently that’s how it worked for Trump when it came to people who opposed him.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:40 pm
Kirsten Gillibrand let the cat (or should it be “pussy”? out of the bag. This is about Trump. To move the bar so that the allegations against him will be enough to demand his removal. That’s why she threw Clinton and Franken under the bus.nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:42 pm
Al Franken is a serial butt grabber, according to two more women who are confirmed liberal supporters.
We have the clear photo of him and Leann Tweeden from 2006.
But then we have the much more contemporaneous allegation from the woman who said he grabbed her butt while her husband was taking a picture of the two of them. She happened to tell her husband right then what he did.
Today there are two more women claiming that Franken grabbed their butt while they were taking a picture with him.
Franken is fried because he hasn’t yet — and likely fears what might happen if he did — make a categorical denial of the allegations against him. He has not said “I have never grabbed the @ss of a woman I was standing with while our picture was taken.”
He’s hunkered down, asked for a Senate ethics investigation — which he hopes will buy him time and let the claims pass — but I don’t think its going to work.
He’s had his picture taken with constituents and supporters thousands of times. Who thinks we’ve heard from the only 3 who had their butts grabbed??shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:46 pm
Leigh Corfman was never important to anything or anyone in her whole miserable waste of a life but now she has a chance to bring down a former Alabama Chief Justice and future Senator, and everything we know about her says that she is exactly the kind of woman who would lie to do it.nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:46 pm
Seems to me you don’t want to believe Moore, DRJ. Who cares if Trump does? The one in question is Moore unless you’re a relentless Trump hater then of course your decision/opinion will depend upon and be the opposite of Trumps.
I agree 100%. I too have no way of knowing if Moore is telling the truth so I’ll let the law sort it out. Meanwhile, Trump will influence my opinion not one tiny bit. As he usually does.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:47 pm
And you help him coverup , and you can run the new York times:narciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:48 pm
https://t.co/prP3ZDi1ga
“Trump has had three marriages, dozens of lawsuits and liens, and his companies have had 6 bankruptcies. Does that make him equally unreliable, twice as unreliable, or more unreliable than his accuser?”
If he was a lawyer, could he still practice law after all of that? I don’t know the answer, just asking…Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:49 pm
@41. ‘Cept this cat’s got nine lives. Ask Harvey, Charlie… and Billy Bush.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:49 pm
I read the Hanson essay a few days ago, Mike K. I simply cannot understand how what he says Trump has done compared to to what I’ve seen:
With the exception of immigration and judges, which I have repeatedly given Trump credit for and for which I am grateful, the other things have not happened. And as we discussed yesterday, rolling back federal regulations is great but all the GOP candidates would have done that. passing legislation is the path to real change and that has been a bridge too far for Trump.
On the rest, how has he changed foreign policy? Tax reform? ObamaCare? I don’t see it. Calling him conservative doesn’t make it so.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:52 pm
My point about Trump was a response to Mike K, who suggested that we shouldn’t believe Moore’s accuser because of her divorces, liens and bankruptcies. If those are reasons to question her trustworthiness, and they may be, then it is also true for Trump.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:56 pm
I’m fairly confident that Dr. Hanson provided example in that piece.narciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 6:56 pm
Does that make him equally unreliable, twice as unreliable, or more unreliable than his accuser?
Your mind is obviously made up. Perhaps you, like Bill Kristol, have decided the Administrative State is preferable.
Business bankruptcies, for an entrepreneur are not the same, as I suspect you know.
I will not belabor the point further as I detect severe TDS.
I also suspect the TDS brigade prefers Democrat obstruction to progress, although I don’t know why. Virtue ?Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:01 pm
37 — Moore’s past behavior seems strange.
I think I’m going to have to beg to differ.
Lets focus on 1979. Moore was 32 years old.
He was born in 1947 in Gadsden, AL. At the age of 7 his family relocated to Houston. The family moved back to Alabama after 4 years, then moved to Pennsylvania, and ultimately back to Alabama where he graduated from high school in 1965. He then went to West Point. He graduated from West Point in 1969 at the age of 22, and entered active duty service in the Army, where most of his career was spent in various postings with MP units. He was discharged from the Arm in 1974 at the age of 27, and enrolled in law school. He graduated in 1977 at the age of 29.
That is a relatively busy life up to age 30, maybe one that didn’t lend itself to marriage for him.
But in the late 1970s in Alabama, why would it be inappropriate for a young man looking to settle down to focus his attention on females a decade or so younger?
This is the deep south in the 1970s. I have NO demographic information in front of me, but I would be willing to bet a sizeable amount of money that the average age for marriage of a woman in Alabama in the 1970s was the late teens or early 20s. Moore’s home town that he returned to after law school had only 35,000 residents. What do you supposed the “pool” of “available” females between the ages of 28 and 32 was in that community? My guess is that it was pretty small.
Would it be common for a man in his late 20s or early 30s to focus his attentions on girls in their late teens? Probably not.
But does it qualify as “strange” — hardly.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:01 pm
Have they sent Richard quest to investigate the matter in alabama (he has record of Tim practices back in the UK) then we have sherrod brown, from aha his mire dodger than a cottonmouthnarciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:06 pm
— Doctor, I keep getting these boils on my butt.nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:19 pm
— You have recurrent furunculosis.
— Oh, my God! What’s that?
— You keep getting boils on your butt.
— Doctor, I also don’t like the President.
— You have TDS.
— What’s TDS?
— You don’t like the President.
Meanwhile how did Laura bloomer cinr to have tmi picturesof Joe Barton?narciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:21 pm
So what caused Trump to no longer be troubled by the allegations, and not only defend Moore but embrace him as well?
I don’t think the two positions are incompatible. He thinks Moore is better than the Democrat in terms of his politics, so Trump will support Moore until the accusations against him are established. When/If that happens, he thinks Moore should step down.Jim S. (ef9740) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:29 pm
Point well taken.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:36 pm
Business bankruptcies, for an entrepreneur are not the same, as I suspect you know.
Except they are. You can’t pay your bills, and eventually you face a judge in bankruptcy. Unless you’re guilty of fraud, in which case you get to face a judge in criminal court. And Trump was a real estate developer, not an entrepreneur. He talked people into investing their money and then routinely went bust.
In real estate,where money laundering investors are almost par for the course.
Hanson’s article is mostly rhetoric that ignores the fact that Trump seems highly incompetent at getting his agenda made a reality.kishnevi (c81531) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:38 pm
so Trump will support Moore until the accusations against him are established.
And like the tribalists here, he will insist to his dying
day the accusations were never established.
Sad to see nk join the tribalists….kishnevi (c81531) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:41 pm
The key to your question is that phrase “ACCUSED Child Molester.”
That means its not been established either in a court of law or the court of public opinion that he’s a child molester.
The choice belongs to the citizens of Alabama, not a net-based lynch mob.
For Godsake, no one is saying that it’s been established in a court of law. And clearly, the court of public opinion in Alabama will make the ultimate decision on election day. That does not exclude anyone else from formulating their own opinions, including ones that may be contrary from another individual’s. Nor does expressing deep concern, or a preference that the GOP distance themselves from such a questionable candidate who has been accused, and whose alleged victim’s story has been credibly sourced story and corroborating statements equate to an accusation of guilt. Nor does it mean that those of us expressing such views are an “internet lynch mob”. You might as well say that only a selective group is allowed to opine on the matter. And one that agrees with you. No one has accused him of being guilty. No one has claimed that it has been established in a court of law that he is a child molester. And yet one can still have serious reservations about the man, and about a president that continues to support him. How is this not clear?Dana (023079) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:41 pm
Sweet Home AlabamaSweet Thang in Alabama
Big mouths keep on talkin’
Tellin’ tales ‘bout where I been
Sellin’ folks out in the south-land
I miss ol’ ‘bamy once again and I think it’s a sin
Well I heard McYertle talk about it
Well I heard ole Mitch put me down
Well, I hope McYertle will remember
A southern man don’t need him around anyhow
Sweet thang in Alabama
Where the skies are so blue
Sweet thang in Alabama
Lord, I’m comin’ on to you
In Birmingham they got the Gov’nor, boo-hoo-hoo
They had him by his Curly Root
Now young poon tang does not bother me
An’ it wouldn’t bother you, tell the truth
Sweet thang in Alabama
Where the skies are so blue
Sweet thang in Alabama
Lord, I’m coming on to you, here I come
Teh House and Senate got the Swampers
they been known to take a buck or two (yes they do!)
Lord they piss me off so much
They’ll get what’s comin’ that much is true
Sweet thang in AlabamaColonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:41 pm
Where the skies are so blue
Sweet thang in Alabama
Lord, I’m comin’ on to you
LOL. So, if the Dems support Teddy “the swimmer kennedy” or Bill “lewinsky” Clinton or Hillary “Bimbo Erruptions” clinton, why Patterico and his pals don’t have a problem.
But if its a Republican? Why their “Morals” are just can’t take it. ’cause “Conservatives” should be above such mortal stuff.
LOL. Does any sucker buy that?rcocean (a72eb2) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:42 pm
You mean like this morning joke center squarenarciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:43 pm
https://dealbook.nytimes.com/2012/02/07/rattner-and-quadrangle-settle-arbitration-claims/
Binary choice!!DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:46 pm
shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:01 pm
Most law students have time for dating and romantic entanglement, no matter how intense their studies. (Been there, done that. If I had a social life and romantic entanglements, anyone can.)
And Southern towns had plenty of eligible ladies in the 21-25 year old range. No need to dip down into the under the drinking age range unless you really wanted to.kishnevi (c81531) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:47 pm
A grown man wanting to date high school cheerleaders and teenagers working at the mall is believable but also strange.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:49 pm
My battery lives.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:51 pm
A grown man wanting to date high school cheerleaders and teenagers working at the mall is believable but also strange.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:53 pm
DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:49 pm yes.
And were assuming this, because the notion wee emplanted by the quickly gathered witnesses by the new worker and bezosnarciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:55 pm
I’d go with creepy rather than strange.Dana (023079) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:55 pm
I won’t argue with you.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 7:57 pm
As I said, my view of Moore comes from the publicly demonstrated lack of integrity which eventually got him thrown off the bench. That he seems to have been a dirty old man while still wearing a younger man’s clothes is merely one more reason to oppose him, and if it was proved false, I’d still believe him unqualified for any public office.kishnevi (c81531) — 11/22/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Oh so that’s the significance:
http://www.newsweek.com/house-fraud-fbi-bob-brady-sexual-harassment-718954?utm_campaign=NewsweekTwitter&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Socialnarciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 8:13 pm
Harry Truman is supposed to have said of brutal Nicaraguan dictator Somoza: “He’s a bastard, but he’s our bastard.” This quote is attributed to Truman, FDR, and Nixon.
I feel the same way about Moore. And, of course, Trump.Fred Z (05d938) — 11/22/2017 @ 8:47 pm
And before I forget, happy Thanksgiving to all.Fred Z (05d938) — 11/22/2017 @ 8:48 pm
My response would be to ask the reporter if he voted for Bill Clinton knowing that several women had accused him of rape.
And yes that would be partisan. The question was partisan. It was NOT asked in any way in a sense of getting an answer, but rather to embarrass him and create partisan headlines. The only proper response to such tactics is a partisan rebuttal, making the reporter look foolish, hypocritical and partisan in the extreme.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/22/2017 @ 8:59 pm
Patterico:
You seem to invest Trump and Republicans with hyperpartisanship when they respond to questiosn like this, but for some reason you give the reporter a pass even though he was doing this as a thoroughly partisan Gotcha.
Trump and his partisans are not a cause of division, they are a symptom of something that has existed for too long. Why don’t you write a post about the Democrats in the Senate and their slow walk of EVERY appointment if you want to rail about hyperpartisanship. The Beast’s name is Schumer.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:04 pm
And also about the fact that the press doesn’t say squat about the Senate’s slow walk. Another cesspool of partisanship.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:05 pm
(my mistake. Dana, not Patterico. I guess there might be some daylight between the two. Maybe.)Kevin M (752a26) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:07 pm
The choice belongs to the citizens of Alabama, not a net-based lynch mob.
Particularly in the midst of a moral panic.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:09 pm
My problem is why anyone who doubts her can believe Trump, whose record is also littered with red flags.
People believe Trump?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:10 pm
Back at the swamp. Cia taken over by military. Who knew? Who cares? Trump tweets are mean and childish and I love the fact you lawyers can’t handle it.lmmfao and happy thanksgiving.mg (60b0f7) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:14 pm
I am thankful the pant suit darling and her husband are nowhere near the Whitehouse. I am thankful all have exposed themselves as who they really are.mg (60b0f7) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:35 pm
Kevin,
I think your comment to Dana is unfair, although you of course have every right to feel that way and say it. But having blogged here before, I know that it is harder than it looks. I used to spend hours — literally — everyday reading various information sources, thinking about what I read, drafting/writing posts, verifying what I had written, proofreading what I had written, and attending to the details required by WordPress to publish my posts. And then I would read the comments and often respond.
I promise you that after days and weeks and months and even years of doing this, the one thing I absolutely insisted on was writing about what I wanted to write. I bet Dana feels the same way, as do most bloggers. But the great thing is that anyone can blog and cover the stories they want to write about.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:36 pm
Words don’t bother lawyers, mg. Lawyers see people say and do weird things every day, but what bothers lawyers is the consequences.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:44 pm
How was Kevin being unfair. Dana and Patterico do tend to agree on everything. That’s all Kevin said. Do you disagree?
Is that somehow an insult?NJRob (b00189) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:46 pm
What are the consequence of Trump calling out that moron who uses his kids as pawns in his quest for legitimacy?mg (60b0f7) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:57 pm
People may see this Ball creature as a pathetic human?
This.
By the way, I would be interested in reading it if Kevin wants to write it and offer it to Latterick as a guest post. I have no problem with the idea. My problem is the suggestion that they should write on other topics or have different opinions on the topics they write about.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:58 pm
Patterico, not Lutterick (who is that, Autocorrect?) And I’m so glad I no longer have to proofread.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:59 pm
What are the consequences of having a President who can easily be baited into argument with random people? If someone I knew did this, I would wonder why they have no impulse control, nothing better to do with their time, and whether they have rage issues or low self-esteem that makes them so emotional. I would worry that they would not get their work done or that they would not do a good job because they are so easily distracted, impulsive and emotional.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:06 pm
But maybe I have higher standards for my friends and family than Trump and his family have.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:07 pm
As one who has been suckered by republicans for over 65 years, and watched how they cowered for decades, it is a pleasure seeing someone in power tell the establishment and all their p.c. media goons to cram it sideways. Finally an A-hole with balls and the willing to engage the A-holes in D.C.mg (60b0f7) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:23 pm
It is satisfying to tell people off, but generally it’s not productive.DRJ (15874d) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:27 pm
When someone is unleashed with knowledge of how bad things are screwed up and how many people have been getting screwed one has plenty of ammunition to supply a kept down army happy. People have had it with the establishment and their give in tactics. Never been in a fight that was pretty.mg (60b0f7) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:47 pm
Please tell me you don’t listen to Hal Turner, mg.nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:47 pm
Never heard of him, nk. Is he focused on nothingness like the republican party?mg (60b0f7) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:55 pm
He’s the one that spread the rumor that Marine helicopters were flying over the CIA building.nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:59 pm
I have been lmao over that one, nk.mg (60b0f7) — 11/23/2017 @ 12:04 am
Does Hal speak Russian?mg (60b0f7) — 11/23/2017 @ 12:08 am
Conservatives of the libertarian persuasion along with neo-cons. movement conservative intellectuals and establishment republicans lost the last election when trump and cruz showed that evangelical christians and populists now are the ruling majority in the republican party. they were called white trash democrats before they moved to the republican party. the so called reagan democrats and their views are populist not libertarian conservative. the donors can no longer buy the nomination for a bush or a romney. step to the back of the bus populists are driving it now!neo republicans (ba7279) — 11/23/2017 @ 1:07 am
So, is Brian Banks, accused rapist, better than a democrat? You’d think that, for a republican, attempts to defend himself are immoral.Richard Aubrey (415087) — 11/23/2017 @ 1:16 am
So, let’s presume after the election, this turns out to have been a baseless hit job.
What’s the response?
Like Harry Reid after Romney lost, referring to the lie about taxes. “He didn’t win, did he?”
At least, Reid had the grace not to giggle.
The GOP is also racist for daring to field a candidate to oppose our historic first black preezy. And misogynist, for the same reason. Just ask Hillary!
So, why not child molesters?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/23/2017 @ 1:24 am
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=372645Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/23/2017 @ 1:41 am
http://neoneocon.com/2017/11/22/how-about-looking-at-some-backup-evidence-in-the-moore-allegations/Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/23/2017 @ 2:01 am