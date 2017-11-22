Hyper-Partisanship Is More Dangerous Than “The Left”
I am a conservative — at least, what we used to call a conservative. I don’t think I’ve ever voted for a Democrat in my life. I’m probably as hard-core in favor of limited government, the Constitution, and the free market as anyone you’ll find on this site. I oppose government intervention in the economy in all forms, whether it’s ObamaCare distorting the health insurance market or the Fed distorting the nature of capital formation by setting interest rates. I promote the appointment of judges who adhere to constitutional principles and oppose the made-up “right” to abortion. I seek the slashing of our federal government, the wholesale elimination of most federal “departments,” and the gradual reform of entitlements to protect our children from the punishing taxation and likely economic collapse that follows a long period of fiscal irresponsibility.
But there is a growing force that endangers most of the principles I believe in. No, it’s not “the left.” It’s tribalism.
The real danger to our country is hyper-partisanship.
Think of all the stuff that “the left” does that you oppose. Maybe it’s pushing for open border policies or sanctuary cities. Maybe it’s advocating an unlimited right to kill babies at any time during (or even after!) a pregnancy. Maybe it’s advocating ruinous regulation and taxation, disastrous foreign policy, or any number of other things.
Are the people who advocate these policies hyper-partisans? Yes, they are.
Is hyper-partisanship a problem only on the left? Um, no.
Many writers at RedState have written pieces recently I admire, that either focus on or touch on the corrosive nature of increased tribalism on both sides in the era of Donald Trump and now Roy Moore. Kimberly Ross wrote New Poll About Sexual Harassment Shows How Infected The GOP Is With Tribalism in which she said: “to some, politics is all that matters. Principles need not apply.” Kimberly also wrote Isn’t It Time That We Start Policing Our Own Side? in which she encouraged readers to “[t]ake a blowtorch to the ideas that lead us down the paths of rationalization.” Jim Jamitis had a brilliant piece titled Anti-Anti-Trump Obsessives Are Every Bit As Harebrained As The Loony Left, in which he said: “If you’re employing double standards to defend your tribe, you don’t deserve my trust either—or my attention.” Joe Cunningham has warned us: “The tribalism of the Left and Right is more about gaining power than it is about doing what we feel is right.”
I could go on and on. Ben Howe has written extensively about the dangers of hyper-partisanship. Susan Wright regularly ridicules “Branch Trumpidians” — people who don’t just support Donald Trump as a distasteful but preferable alternative to Hillary Clinton, but who actively defend every aspect of his buffoonish bullying and lying. Caleb Howe has written about how Trumpism provides its adherents with “a sort of checklist of things one is supposed to think” that blinds them to an objective analysis of something like the Roy Moore allegations. I know I am leaving out others.
I couldn’t say it any better than these folks. And while Donald Trump started the ball rolling, the dangers all these writers warned about have reached peak insanity with the special election in Alabama involving Roy Moore. As Caleb Howe put it in his epic post on Roy Moore: “I’m sorry to say, it seems a great number of people in Alabama aren’t all that concerned about the accusations, even should they prove true.” And indeed, according to the Boston Globe, pastor Earl Wise “said he would support Moore even if the allegations were true and the candidate was proved to have sexually molested teenage girls and women.” Holy hyper-partisanship, Batman! A direct quote from the pastor: “there are some 14-year-olds, who, the way they look, could pass for 20.” The governor of Alabama said she had no reason to disbelieve the women who have accused Roy Moore — but hey, vote for the Republican anyway because he is a Republican. And David Horowitz agrees, saying: “In my view Moore is guilty as accused” but vote for him anyway because Democrats.
This is sick. When we’ve reached the point where we are willing to say that, even if a man sexually molested a 14-year-old, that’s cool because we need 52 votes for feckless Republicanism and not 51, we are lost. A friend who sent an email with the pastor’s comment about 14-year-olds looking like 20-year-olds cited Mark 8:36: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Indeed.
And of course the partisanship occurs on both sides. In a particularly shameful tweet, a woman named Kate Harding wrote that Democrats should excuse Al Franken and others who abuse women, saying: “I am sincerely arguing that we should not force a Democrat to resign for sexually abusing a woman.” Why? Because Republicans wouldn’t — and because defending them promotes the policies we like:
Democracy 2017: I am sincerely arguing that we should not force a Democrat to resign for sexually abusing a woman, because I know Republicans never will, and that once the first Democrat goes, R's next move is finding shady Ds from states with R governors.
— Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017
If you oppose tribalism of the type shown by Kate Harding, you are appalled by sentiments like this no matter whose side they appear on. But if you’re a hyper-partisan yourself, you might slam her as disgusting while ignoring similar behavior from your own side. If you’re especially fond of moral relativism and chucking over principles for naked political gain, you might even go so far as to praise her for her clear-eyed hardheadedness. (!)
Such sentiments are, in my view, repulsive, and exactly what is wrong with this country. Again, if you held your nose to select Donald Trump over Hillary, I am not talking about you. But if you’re praising the attitudes of the pastor, or David Horowitz, or Kate Harding — if you’re saying that we have to vote for the child molester FOR THE CHILDREN! — then yes, I am talking about you. You and your attitudes are the problem with society today.
And, to bring us full circle, this hyper-partisanship also causes Republicans to define their issues, not in terms of liberty, limited government, the free market, and the Constitution, but instead by whatever causes “the left” to cry those yummy yummy leftist tears. This means that a cynical campaign of incessantly starting public feuds with unlikable people can serve, in the eyes of mindless partisans, as an adequate substitute for spending cuts in an era of $20 trillion deficits. Yammering about football players taking a knee is the new hotness, while repealing ObamaCare is not worth the hard work it takes to twist arms in the U.S. Senate. We’re sacrificing more and more of the issues we claimed to care about on the altar of “fighting the left” on issues that are trivial but entertaining.
We have become a reality show culture led by a reality show president. And our kids are going to pay dearly for it.
And the reason for that isn’t “the left.” It’s the hyper-partisan forces of “the left” combined with the hyper-partisan forces of the right, joyously slinging mud and engaging in stupid pointless battles for clicks and applause and poll numbers, while the country goes to hell and our children’s future is a set of upside-down cards in a Monopoly game. (Google it, millenials.)
I, for one, am proud to join forces with my colleagues at RedState who oppose this dangerous trend. I’d like it if you stood with us as well.
UPDATE: Stand also with my colleague and wonderful guest blogger Dana, who addressed this same issue in a post that reflects my own thoughts perfectly: When Party Loyalty Begets a Collective Moral Bankruptcy. I hope to partially make up for my inexcusable failure to link that post above, by making it central to further reflections that I hope to post along these lines in the next couple of days.
If only we could resurrect Teddy Roosevelt. He was a good blend of free market, minimal taxes and good stewardship of Mother Earth. They don’t make conservatives like Bull Moose anymore.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:17 am
The problem of course being that the left has always been hyper-partisan and all efforts by the right to avoid it have been successfully used by the left against the right. The left never makes any concession and any small supposedly temporary concession given by the right is immediately colonized by the left and declared leftist sovereign territory forever.
Conservative hyper-partisanship is a recent defensive reaction to the insanities of the left.Fred Z (05d938) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:34 am
Republican victims ..lolBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:37 am
It almost always ends badly with “conservatives” along with the Republican establishment going weak in the knees and having no stomach for the fight.Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:38 am
Cleek’s Law
Today’s conservatism is the opposite of what liberals want today, updated daily.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:38 am
The Left is like the Japanese of WW2, only with lowT. Countless atrocities, day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year. Just imagine the American military mewling about “we musn’t be like them”…
One must fight fire with even more fire. They are in it to win it.Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:44 am
The problem with Patterico’s post is that he posits only two tribes – left and right. But there’s (at least) two tribes on the right alone – the populists and the Never-Trumpers. And they are each as tribal as the other – in a lot of ways, the NeverTrumpers are a lot closer to the Left than to the populists (just look at David Frum, for example). And the Never-Trumpers have their own buffoonish candidates (Egg McMuffin! John Kasich!) too. It’s just that their buffoonish candidates lost to the buffoonish candidate of the populists. Frankly, the Never-Trumpers will need to work on their own hyper-partisanship with respect to the populists before working on partisanship with respect to the left.
(Full disclosure – I held my nose and voted for Hillary).A.S. (23bc66) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:44 am
Lay a huge growler right on their pointed heads.Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:45 am
Yes but he crushed anarchist scum like you Ben, gabes fan fiction is entertaining, but I wouldn’t tale it seriously.narciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:45 am
And I also wrote about the dangers of this on the post, When Party Loyalty Begets a Collective Moral Bankruptcy:Dana (023079) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:55 am
But some of my best friends are liberals!Kevin M (752a26) — 11/22/2017 @ 9:59 am
You thought I was kidding:narciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:00 am
All kidding aside, one aspect of hyperpartisanship is Othering those who don’t agree with you. Unfriending someone because they voted wrong, forcing someone out of a company because they donated wrong, picketing a business because the owners (or sometimes an employee) is wrongly spoken on some issue.
And certainly none of THOSE people are among your friends. It’s a bigotry worn openly, even proudly. The ideological Klan. And it happens on the fringes of all parties, not just Ds and Rs.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:03 am
Are you sitting down, Carlos slims didn’t tell the whole story:
As with the bearded Marxist his record was immaterial
Kate Harding is not showing her partisanship to Democrats. She is showing her partisanship to Feminists. Franken should not be forced to resign because the will of the people (loony though they may be) who elected him, through the democratic process, should not be disregarded because of what a couple of women said, but Ms. Harding would really get into trouble should she say that.nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:12 am
If you want to see hyper-partisanship, look to college campuses. Look at the news media. Look at unions. Look at public employees.
But no – look at people who are willing to give the benefit of the doubt based on politics, THAT’S where the real danger is.
Smfhharkin (a9a478) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:23 am
Watching trolls flame eachother every freaking day on here and thinking about having the government they deserve. Good and hard.Dustin (ba94b2) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:28 am
I have always been with you on this topic, Patterico. Ditto, Dana.Simon Jester (11f8db) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:28 am
The problem is that, unlike a court, there is no enforcement mechanism to ensure that the same standards are applied across the board.
By any normal measure, Bill Clinton should have been removed from office for perjury. The judicial system depends on people telling the truth, and declarations “under penalty of perjury” are submitted hundreds of times every weekday. Perjury is a direct attack on the judicial branch of the government.
Yet the Democrats, on a strictly partisan basis refused to do their Constitutional duty.
Not to mention that what he did with an intern would arouse extreme ire if done by, say, President Bush.
I am reminded of Scalia’s opinion in RAV v. St. Paul (1992): “St. Paul has no such authority to license one side of a debate to fight freestyle, while requiring the other to follow Marquis of Queensbury Rules.”
I agree that hyper-partisanship is very bad. But I have a hard time giving credit to someone raising that argument whose political allies gave a pass to someone for a couple of decades until he and his wife were past their political primeBored Lawyer (998177) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:37 am
The Party is not always right, but it can be right. And sometimes you can’t pick your party. Like me and my party of old white men.nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:38 am
Narco: Go stop democracy in your tropical junta.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:40 am
As our Founding Fathers knew, the greatest threat to The American Republic would come in the form of entrenched political parties encouraging ever greater levels of partisianship in order to dominate the Federal government.
The only force strong enough to withstand an abusive central authority was the independent states of the Union, the Founders relied on the Senate (two senators appointed by their respective state legislatures) as a check to balance the federal threat, but Lincoln’s victory in the War of Northern Aggression and the subsequent rape of the former Confederacy firmly established the dominace of the Federal government over the states.
Which dominace was codified in the War Amendments to our Constitution, most germaine was the 17th which stripped the authority of state legislatures to appoint senators and instituted statewide elections, which destroyed any opportunity for the states to effectively limit federal authority.
Great issues would henceforth be fought by incrasingly partisian national political parties seeking electorial office, and most especially the office of Chief Executive.ropelight (500027) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:46 am
As I said: Washington was my city. But it is a city for all Americans, as the seat of our democracy. For his efforts to make the city seem, instead, like a nonstop exclusive party to which almost nobody is invited, I dare say Halperin is the single journalist most responsible for Donald Trump. Think that’s too bold? Name me another.
After all, what did Trump respond to? Most of all, two things: the sense among Americans that the language of politics has become an incomprehensible jargon of the elite, and the sense that a disaster or a dramatic change that will upend everything looms at every moment — hidden from sight, but still imminent.
We have an apocalyptic politics in part because Halperin helped promote an apocalyptic approach to political coverage. It made him and his little scoops seem hugely important: that conversation he overheard between McConnell and Schumer meant everything. The title of his career-making book, 2008’s Game Change — which sold over 350,000 copies and netted him and his coauthor John Heilemann a $5 million advance for a follow-up — says everything. Politics is a game and its rules are constantly being transformed. Its intentionally hyperbolic, breathless text presented details like the fact that Obama “woke up late … and went for a haircut with his pal Marty Nesbitt” the way an ancient monarch’s courtiers used to examine his every sigh for divine omens.
Where has Heilemann been hiding?
Come out. Come out wherever you are.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 10:55 am
21 – Lord Boyer (excuse, couldn’t help myself:
“St. Paul has no such authority to license one side of a debate to fight freestyle, while requiring the other to follow Marquis of Queensbury Rules.”
Great quote from Scalia.
That is exactly how conservatives have been expected to fight for the past three decades. Now that this ridiculousness has bled over slightly to the other side we are all warned that this is a non-partisan [cough] issue and by no means can you blame liberals and/or democrats for the loss of standards.
Attempt to point out inconvenient facts? But Trump!harkin (fcaff0) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:01 am
no means can you blame liberals and/or democrats for the loss of standards.
I’ve never heard such I-me-mine wailing and gnashing of teeth, though toothless.
Anecdotal, fact-free rant of self pity reflects the lack of self-deprecation that is core to Pattericos frustration with you knuckleheads.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:08 am
Guildensterns balding pate is often seen on msnbc, Julianne bender his contrivance traveled in the most spurious innuendomnarciso (4f079d) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:13 am
Prisoner’s Dilemma.NJRob (b00189) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:20 am
It appears you’ve forced beenburned into a safe space retreat, harkin.Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:23 am
Lincoln’s victory in the War of Northern Aggression and the subsequent rape of the former Confederacy firmly established the dominace of the Federal government over the states.
I would have shot the planters and their male offspring, so they got off easy.
Which dominace was codified in the War Amendments to our Constitution, most germaine was the 17th which stripped the authority of state legislatures to appoint senators and instituted statewide elections, which destroyed any opportunity for the states to effectively limit federal authority.
An Amendment passed in 1913 is a Civil War Amendment? Good God, but where do you GET your information?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/22/2017 @ 11:25 am
The dangers of tribalism I recognize, but I must ask: How does one fight tribalism without succumbing to it oneself? Hyper-partisanship was adopted by the Left because it worked, and it is now being adopted by the Right because nothing else has worked to stop it. (In the game theory of The Prisoner’s Dilemma, the optimal cooperative strategy only develops over multiple iterations where the betrayal strategy is swiftly punished by a return betrayal.)
If there is a more effective alternative, what is it, and how is it practiced/deployed? And what will it cost in the interim?Stephen J. (308ea7) — 11/22/2017 @ 12:06 pm
C’mon Stephen.
They can’t be clueless as well as stoopid while they outflank you and roll you like marks at the same time.
There is little logic in that narrative.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 12:16 pm
We have become a reality show culture led by a reality show president. And our kids are going to pay dearly for it.
And it was a ‘conservative’ icon and his actress wife who injected the very virus you lament into the body politic and cultivated it to their fullest advantage. Hence, today, Americans don’t want to be governed, they wish to be entertained:
“I don’t know how anybody can serve in public office without being an actor.” – Ronald Reagan.
The kids always manage to do fine in their own time. Enjoy your turkey time w/t family, P. And Happy Thanksgiving to all!DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/22/2017 @ 12:17 pm
Oh, I forgot their evil too.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 12:17 pm
Isn’t that the heart of ethics? The hard part is having them when it doesn’t seem to pay off.DRJ (d18ca6) — 11/22/2017 @ 12:18 pm
“If you are not loyal to your own, to whom are you loyal?” is really the question. To a transcendent morality, to a “higher ideal”, to your own self and your judgment of how things should be?nk (dbc370) — 11/22/2017 @ 12:22 pm
“They can’t be clueless as well as stoopid while they outflank you and roll you like marks at the same time. There is little logic in that narrative.”
Well, I never thought of myself as stupid, but I am quite frequently clueless; viz. right now, for an example — I’m not sure I follow this answer. Who is this ‘they’ you’re referring to? Whom did you infer I was calling clueless and stupid?
I simply wanted to hear some practical answers to the basic question: how to resist an opposing group’s hyper-partisanship without becoming hyper-partisan.Stephen J. (308ea7) — 11/22/2017 @ 12:24 pm
Rejected conservatism in 1964 when Goldwater opposed sending man to the moon.
Abandoned organized religious services when God went on vacation in 1968.
We touched the moon. But God, I fear, is still vacationing at his condo near Jupiter– the planet, not the Florida retirement community.
“Zero-G and I feel fine.” – John Glenn, February 20, 1962DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/22/2017 @ 12:33 pm
Regardless of your hyper-partisan leanings, I would strongly urge everyone to read the transcript — or listen to the audio — of Hugh Hewitt’s 45 minute long interview yesterday with Hillary Clinton.
It’s a very revealing look at her when she’s being questioned by a political adversary — but in a very respectful and thoughtful way.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/22/2017 @ 12:44 pm
it would be interesting to know who they are:
For decades those on the left have referred to conservatives by many names such as: morons, racists, stupid, unsophisticated, ignorant, religious fanatics, racists, misogynists, Islamophobe, racists, homophobes, narrow minded, racists, and lately Nazis, white supremacists, racists, Deplorables, and racists.
Conservatives have countered with the powerful argument: WE ARE NOT, SO THERE!!!
So now we are at the point where we are shoveling the sh!t back at them and we’re bad? Then all that is left is for the shooting to begin.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:02 pm
UPDATE: Stand also with my colleague and wonderful guest blogger Dana, who addressed this same issue in a post that reflects my own thoughts perfectly: When Party Loyalty Begets a Collective Moral Bankruptcy. I hope to partially make up for my inexcusable failure to link that post above, by making it central to further reflections that I hope to post along these lines in the next couple of days.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:03 pm
Analysis of court records calls into question account given by Leigh Corfman about Moore’s inappropriate conduct towards her.
And there is some evidence that the yearbook inscription that forms part of the basis for the account by Beverly Young Nelson may have been doctored. Her attorney, Gloria Alred, has refused to allow the original to be examined so the age of the ink can be determined. The telltale sign is that the signature has a “DA” next to it. There is no reason for that, and Moore has denied that he put “DA” next to his name.
But you know where “DA” appears? On documents Moore signed as Judge, and they were the initials of his Court Clerk. Not sure why his Court Clerk would initial documents, but it seems possible that if someone forged the signature by tracing something off a court document with his signature — like Young’s divorced decree that he entered as Judge — they might have mistakenly believed that the DA was something that Moore put on his signature.
As for Corfman, it turns out that court records from the Feb. 1979 custody hearing that her mother attended — where Corfman says she first met Moore and he asked for her number, etc., — was actually a hearing asked for by her father in order to gain physical custody of Corfman because of “disciplinary and behavioral problems” she was exhibiting while in her mother’s custody. The Court ordered that Custody be switched to her father, and she was ordered to move in with him no later than March 4, 1979, approximately 2 weeks after the hearing.
There is no information about the nature of the “disciplinary and behavioral problems” — but they seem to have been significant enough for the Court to take her away from her mother and place her with her father.
She returned to live with her mother more than a year later, with the Court noting that her “disciplinary and behavioral problems” had resolved.
Should she be believed? I don’t think this resolves the issue one way or another, but it certainly reveals a new aspect to the emotional problems of a 14 year old at the time.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:03 pm
The easy solution to the Roy Moore problem is for Mitch McConnell. In exchange for a tepid non-endorsement and holding back on demands for withdrawal, Moore agrees to a deal. McConnell announces:
“Serious accusations have been made against Judge Moore. However, under our system, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Judge Moore has assured me that if he won the Senate seat on December 12, then he will resign his seat in the Senate if these charges are later proven.”
Can’t we be clever and coy instead of so damned sanctimonious? Take my advice, and we’ll keep the Senate seat Republican and let the governor appoint his replacement.El Gipper (f1f816) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:04 pm
you could ask tom delay how that works out,
@43. Thing is, swc, that’s a sliver of the very sickness Patterico– and I as well BTW– laments: the motivation to do the sit down was not to exchange viewpoints– but to hype her book.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:07 pm
Unless you believe in God.
Psalm 111Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:12 pm
so is he a tool of Qatar, magic eightball suggests yes,
Stephen says…Hyper-partisanship was adopted by the Left because it worked, and it is now being adopted by the Right because nothing else has worked to stop it
To which I reply…They can’t be clueless as well as stoopid while they outflank you and roll you like marks at the same time.
And your question..Well, I never thought of myself as stupid, but I am quite frequently clueless; viz. right now, for an example — I’m not sure I follow this answer. Who is this ‘they’ you’re referring to? Whom did you infer I was calling clueless and stupid?
They being the Left..you are on the right. Right?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:18 pm
So says she right?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:28 pm
wasn’t the English civil war happening around this time:
well he was sleeping with maria shriver, before we know of Arnold’s indiscretions,
It appears you’ve forced beenburned into a safe space retreat”
Like coloring books, play-doh and cancelling exams, it’s much easier than thinking.harkin (a9a478) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:33 pm
What makes you think you’re thinking?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:35 pm
You left out the slinky, harkin.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:38 pm
Decide whether or not you belong to Tribe Trumpidian.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:39 pm
42… I turned away from liberalism during the 70s when I saw repeated instances of well-intended policies resulting in abject failure and my rejection was strengthened over the years as I witnessed the utter destruction of the black family unit that resulted from the so-called War on Poverty and the Left’s embrace and promotion of destructive behaviors.Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:41 pm
I belong to tribe Steve57.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:42 pm
Lincoln was hyper-partisan. I don’t think he ever had an incident of bipartisanship with the donkey mascot party.jcurtis (ef4f19) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:43 pm
What made you think they were well intended?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:45 pm
I gave them the benefit of the doubt. I never would’ve imagined they had set out to do the damage that resulted, Steve.Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 1:50 pm
It’s my job to imagine. Or it was. 9/11. I can imagine what you don’t want to know.
Naval Intel.
What I can’t be is believed.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 2:02 pm
“We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, Jones,” Mr. Trump said. “I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on the military.” The president suggested that the passage of time, and the fact that Mr. Moore’s accusers did not come forward earlier, should call into question the accusations. And he noted that Mr. Moore has been elected repeatedly by voters in Alabama. “I do have to say, 40 years is a long time,” Mr. Trump said as he left for a five-day Thanksgiving vacation at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. “He’s run eight races, and this has never come up. So 40 years is a long time.”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 2:16 pm
These are some great examples of hyper-partisanship. Good work guys.Davethulhu (6a4a84) — 11/22/2017 @ 2:19 pm
Tribes don’t have Tartans, I don’t think I’m down with that.Pinandpuller (2281e8) — 11/22/2017 @ 2:21 pm
The net widens..Et tu Joe?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/magazine/anita-hill-and-her-1991-congressional-defenders-to-joe-biden-you-were-part-of-the-problem/2017/11/21/2303ba8a-ce69-11e7-a1a3-0d1e45a6de3d_story.htmlBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 2:28 pm
Informed decisions is what it’s all about, Cthulhu…Colonel Haiku (fe83d4) — 11/22/2017 @ 2:38 pm
Shouldn’t Moore be proven guilty in court?mg (60b0f7) — 11/22/2017 @ 2:41 pm
I’ll take care of my own tribe. I never expect agreement when talking politics.mg (60b0f7) — 11/22/2017 @ 2:45 pm
my tribe has tartans.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 2:46 pm
Imagine all the cases he oversaw needing review
But then, it’s AlabamaBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/22/2017 @ 2:47 pm
Bob Brady seems to be a wee bit bipartisan.mg (60b0f7) — 11/22/2017 @ 3:05 pm
It looks like you are getting ready to join Bill Kristol and vote with the left. Or maybe I should say “The Deep State.”
Even Powerline is having doubts about the GOPe campaign against Moore.Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/22/2017 @ 3:07 pm
As has been pointed out time and again, me hoagie and others were Cruz supporters, o also voted for gingrich and guiliani, in the previous primariesnarciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 3:12 pm
I have to say, I was almost falsely accused.
I say falsely because she didn’t accuse me. The Navy put pressure on her. And she didn’t knuckle under. She told me later she knew I wouldn’t do that to her. She risked court martial for me.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 3:19 pm
She is my hero.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 3:21 pm
narciso-mg (60b0f7) — 11/22/2017 @ 3:21 pm
I was on c-span shaking hands with Cruz last year in St. Peterborough, N.H.
good.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/22/2017 @ 3:30 pm
So on top of weaponizing the holidays, this is just par for the course.
Was that you, narciso? You really look young.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/22/2017 @ 3:38 pm
No that mg, another one of rabid trump supporters I guess.narciso (d1f714) — 11/22/2017 @ 3:43 pm