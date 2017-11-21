NEWSWEEK: You Know, Charles Manson Kinda Reminds Us of That Donald Trump Fella
When a mass murderer dies, what is the first thing Big Media does? Of course: figure out how they can write a click-baity headline that ties the news to Donald Trump. And so, we have NEWSWEEK with the following actual not-from-the-Onion headline:
That is . . . that is special, isn’t it?
Please note, the author of the piece hastens to say, that the hook of the piece is not that Trump and Manson are similar. Heavens, no! NEWSWEEK never meant to imply anything like that at all! No, what NEWSWEEK is saying, you understand, is that both Trump and Manson use psychological techniques to appeal to the marginalized in society:
According to psychoanalyst Mark Smaller, past president of the American Psychoanalytic Association, part of Manson’s power lay in the type of language he used. Notably, Manson was able to speak in a way that engaged those who felt marginalized or alienated.
“A charismatic leader knows how to speak to people in a way that will emotionally engage those people,” Smaller told Newsweek.
Smaller is clear that he does not believe President Donald Trump is similar to the convicted killer, or that their followers have any shared beliefs or characteristics, but he did say we can look to the current president to see how language is used to form a bond with followers.
“Our current president speaks in an emotional or affective way to large numbers of people in our country who feel a kind of alienation or disconnection from the government,” he said. “They feel very responded to and become his political base.”
Fact: politicians everywhere use psychological techniques to appeal to the disaffected. You could have said the same thing about Barack Obama. But somehow I feel certain that it never would have occurred to the editors of NEWSWEEK to compare Obama’s rhetorical techniques to those of Charlie Manson. Maybe NEWSMAX might have done that. But not a “respectable” (are they really?) news organization like NEWSWEEK.
WARNING: ABRUPT SHIFT IN TONE THAT DIEHARD TRUMPERS WILL NOT LIKE: Yes, it’s silly to compare Donald Trump to Charlie Manson.
And yet . . .
And yet there is one valid comparison you could make between the followers of Charlie Manson and the most extremely devoted followers of Donald Trump: they would both vote for Charlie Manson over Hillary Clinton.
Some of you are getting mad that I just said that, but some of you are nodding your head and saying: “You bet I would!” In September 2016, I ran a poll, which was admittedly somewhat tongue in cheek, asking people whether they would vote for the worst mass murderer in history (Chairman Mao) or Hillary Clinton, given that binary choice. The small response size (compared to polls I usually run) reflected the poll’s lack of seriousness, but it was still remarkable to me at the time that Chairman Mao won a solid majority of votes, 61% to 39%.
And hey, Charlie Manson was convicted of only nine murders!
And we are in the middle of the Roy Moore scandal right now, and plenty of Moore supporters — from David Horowitz to the governor of Alabama to pastors — are saying that even if the allegations are true, you gotta vote for Moore. Meaning that even if Roy Moore is a child molester, the only moral thing to do is to vote for him.
The argument for Moore is presented as a Flight 93 imperative: they’re killing our babies! They’re taking our guns! And you want to worry about a little thing like character? In the face of that, what are a few allegations of child molestation from 40 years ago?
Or, the case of Charlie Manson, a few convictions of murder from 50 years ago? After all, once you head down that road that says past crimes are irrelevant when it comes to keeping our majorities, where is the logical ending point?
And so, it amuses me to envision Charlie Manson declaring himself to be a Republican and running against Hillary Clinton. Wouldn’t it be fun to hear the political debate that would ensue?
In that vein, I present to you the Top Ten Reasons Manson Followers Would Have Voted for Charlie Manson Instead of Hillary Clinton:
- 10. True, Manson said he wants a national race war, but if you want to repeal ObamaCare, you gotta break a few eggs.
- 9. What, you think Hillary never murdered anyone?
- 8. Let’s keep in mind that the so-called “victims” here were Hollywood degenerates.
- 7. Justice Tex Watson will vote to repeal Roe v. Wade.
- 6. I like people who don’t get brutally murdered.
- 5. Manson could order a pregnant woman to be gutted like a fish on Fifth Avenue and I’d still vote for him over Hillary Clinton.
- 4. Manson’s “murders” (most of which he didn’t even commit himself) happened 50 years ago. Hillary’s criminality is happening now.
- 3. I don’t support Manson’s plan to release all convicted murderers in the United States, but it will make more room in prison for the DREAMers.
- 2. He’s not my favorite, but he’s surrounded himself with some pretty good people.
And the Number One Reason Manson Followers Would Have Voted for Charlie Manson Instead of Hillary Clinton is:
- 1. Look, the guy with the swastika in his forehead wasn’t my preference. I wanted Ted Cruz. But it’s a binary choice.
[Cross-posted at RedState.]
Politics is the art of controlling your environment
-Hunter S. Thompson.
Everyone manipulates with language, some better than others.
If you could call Trumps Twitterings language it only manipulates and impresses simpletons.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:55 am
Don;t you think this is a bit low, even for you, Patrick ?Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:58 am
True, Dr. K. For once I agree with you. The post would have been much more effective if it had dropped everything from that Abrupt Shift in Tone onwards.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:09 am
i wonder if Charlie Manson tried to unite his followers based on an abject fear (pants-wetting terror) of bathroom trannies cause that’s what harvardtrash ted tried to do (psychological technique)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:14 am
Over the line. Injecting Manson or Hitler into any debate except ones over the Weimar republic, WWII, crime or home invasions is outside the line.
Its the technique of a NYT Op Ed writer: “I’m not comparing Reagan or Trump to Hitler. No one would do that. That’s distasteful, intellectually dishonest and would be emotional incontinence masquerading as thought. And yet…”
Or a First Amendment trimmer: Or, “I am all for the First Amendment in political speech. It is our foundation of freedom. But..”
Or to paraphrase the Master, Nixon, “I am not saying that senator McGovern wants little babies incinerated here in America by his defense policies of appeasement. Let me be clear about that. Some say, however, that…”Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:27 am
@2/@3: It’s his blog and it amuses him.
But would like to know how much it cost California taxpayers to feed and cage this animal for nearly 50 years. That would be a number worth remembering, then we surely can all agree to dump this piece of trash in a Bin Laden baggie and forget about him.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:27 am
I know you think this is just tongue in cheek Patterico, but it’s not funny and just legitimizes the delusions of the left that Newsweek posted.
Sad.NJRob (db2255) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:31 am
Wow! I can’t believe you even wrote this.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:32 am
Newsweek is going down to a quarter:
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/932824259289845760narciso (d5a5f2) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:34 am
One might say the true Agent Carter.urbanleftbehind (bca9b7) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:35 am
@7. “Comedy Is Not Pretty.” – Steve Martin, 1979DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:36 am
I am reminded of one time I mentioned to a friend’s Gf that a rival Latino interest fraternity had been prominently featured in a Newsweek article. Here response, in 1999 or so mind you: “Who the F%#& reads Newsweek?”urbanleftbehind (bca9b7) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:39 am
legitimizes the delusions of the left that Newsweek posted.
Maybe he’s manipulating you toward the shock of your own recognition and out of your own delusions.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:39 am
The funny thing about this is that there is a prominent American politician to whom a direct line to Charles Manson can be drawn. His name is Barack Obama.
Obama’s first political campaign was launched in the living room of his close friend Bernardine Dohrn, the wife of unrepentant terrorist Bill Ayers. For what is Ms. Dohrn best known? She cheered on the Manson murders, considering them “groovy.”
As Daniel Flynn reminds us:happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:40 am
Happyfeet, since when is leftists loving death, murder and torture something new? It’s in their DNA.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:46 am
I hear Obama is from Chicago so he started the fire and sired Michael Jordan.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:48 am
curious that you say that cause there’s a LOT of evidence that Mr. Manson’s a bona fide popcultural icon on the lefthappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:49 am
Really, REALLY stupid, not to mention insulting and condescending. Patterico clearly was off his meds. This may be the worst, most odious post ever to appear on this blog. Shame on you. Won’t hold my breath for an apology
Should we say the same bout you and the NeverTrumpers – – that you’d vote for Charlie Manson instead of Trump? For gawdsakes this post is an abomination, and unworthy of you.Bill Saracino (ad0096) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:12 am
Bill misses the edgey point of the post.
Nosferatu can’t see himself in the Looking Glass…Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:15 am
If it’s only Charlie and Hillary on the ballot, I’m gonna write-in Ann Coulter.ropelight (119b8f) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:33 am
15 – great point. I remember that about Mrs Bill Ayers.
It was the left that embraced Charlie, how unsurprising that they now seek to make him right wing.
And yet!!!
“Charlie Manson and the most extremely devoted followers of Donald Trump: they would both vote for Charlie Manson over Hillary Clinton.”
Every week a new shark jump!
Vote for neither if you feel both are unfit, it’s not rocket science.harkin (a9a478) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:47 am
@15. Mr. Feet, time for you to mix a pitcher of martinis, fire up the bong and put on some vinyl: the ‘White Album.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:50 am
Newsweek is totally not saying that, let me call them out.
…
But, Let me do what Newsweek just did.
-Patterico, 2017, the current yearDejectedhead (789ca6) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:50 am
i hate marijuana plus i think it’s bad for your skin besides guess what it’s illegalhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:53 am
to be clear #15 is all from powerlineblog (famous lawyers)
the formatting was just getting tricky so i kept it simple to better serve you, the readershiphappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:55 am
@25. It’s obviously medical MaryJane for you, Mr. Feet. Try the brownies.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:56 am
we supposingly have a restaurant coming to chicago where all the food is gonna have marijuana in it
i bet they clean up a lot of barfhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:59 am
@28. Stick to the desserts, Mr. Feet. Again, try the brownies.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:06 pm
you know what was invented here in chicago? the brownie
true facthappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:13 pm
@30. Groovy, Mr. Feet!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCyFXZViQ_YDCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:15 pm
marijuana’s only good for you if you’re sickhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:26 pm
Well, heaven forbid anyone use a clickbait headline ….SPQR (240837) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:35 pm
Hey host, are you clickbaiting fir a flame war?
Pretty low blow.Steve Malynn (296daf) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:51 pm
Go blow..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:52 pm
Wow! I can’t believe you even wrote this.
Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:32 am
He is the man to take it these extra steps, as I opined in Dana’s thread.Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:52 pm
You opined?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:56 pm
The logic behind the comparison is clearly laid out in the post. If you don’t like where the argument takes you? Choose a different argument.
The post doesn’t apply to people who don’t argue things like “even if Roy Moore is guilty of child molestation so what, because 52 votes for shitty ineffective faux conservatism and not 51!” Or “even if Trump assaulted women and walked in on teenage beauty contestants while naked so what, because Hillary.” But don’t try to pretend that argument has not been expressed in the public square. And I laugh at anyone who puts their hands in their hips and tries to shame ME for criticizing that argument. I’m proud to do so. You can’t shame me for that.
If someone holds a mirror up to you and you don’t like what you see, it’s natural to blame the guy holding the mirror.
But it won’t solve the problem.
Diehard partisan Trumper, heal thyself.Patterico (212cb2) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:01 pm
Trump commits: prefers an accused child molester over a Democrat at whirlybird presser. “Roy Moore denies it. And let me tell you, he totally denies it.” – President Donald J. Trump.
“Well… isn’t that special.” – Church Lady [Dana Carvey] SNLDCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:04 pm
And the truth shall set y’all Free!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:05 pm
Thanks for the hat tip.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:05 pm
Donald Trump is our President and Charlie Manson is a pocultural icon and so is Madonna and Jared Padalecki but not Jennifer Lopezhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:11 pm
oops *popcultural* icon i mean
i forgot a letter
againhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:11 pm
I’d rather think diehard partisan Trump hater, heal thyself. Those of us who have not been consumed with eleven months of Trump hate need no healing. To us the election was over last year. Hitler’s dead and now Manson. Who, oh who will the haters compare Trump to next? Torquemada? Jeffery Dahmer?
This time comrade Ben! I denounce myself. I don’t show enough hate for Trump and his Deplorables as good leftists should. No beet vodka for poor Hoagie today! But that’s okay. I’m waiting for my son and daughter-in-law to arrive and update me on my grandson’s big adventure with black racist groups so there is enough hate in my life right now. Don’t need no Trump hate.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:21 pm
President rexall from give me libertynarciso (d5a5f2) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:27 pm
Hoagie:
Good luck with that. Sincerely.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:29 pm
Some have chosen the wrong team, Hoagie… they’ve made the fateful choice to ride the dismal leftist tide onto the shore to pick-up their corndog.
Others choose to grow tired of all the winning.Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:30 pm
“And I laugh at anyone who puts their hands in their hips and….”
Solid gold. Maybe it will make sense in the mirror.harkin (a9a478) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:31 pm
Parson Pat has gone Pervywood.Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:31 pm
Patterico/Brooks/2020mg (60b0f7) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:50 pm
Thanks, Ben. We tease each other but you have to know how serious this is in my family. We can’t find the kid. He has cut off all communication including bank cards, credit cards and dumped his car and phone. The one call my son got was from a throw away phone. He even dumped his girlfriend and she’s going crazy. A long time friend of mine who is a retired warden of 14 years in the federal system (can’t say where) is coming over to lend an ear and see if there is some way he can help. We are out of ideas here.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:52 pm
Bernardine Dohrn is the star of Days of Rage, about the radical lftist underground of which she and Bill were members. She was the real leader. He was mostly a dilettante.Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:03 pm
Diehard partisan Trumper, heal thyself.Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:05 pm
I would make the same argument to you, Patrick, and with a lot more logic. What would Cruz do differently if he was president, and I don’t mean tweets ?
Pattericos Trolls…
Heal thyself!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:06 pm
Just finished reading through the post and comments. Seriously, Patterico, you equate Charles Manson with Mao? Mao is one of the great men of history. Manson is something that should have been shoveled into a ditch on the side of the road.nk (dbc370) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:07 pm
Hoagie:
This too shall pass.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:07 pm
Like fanya Kaplan (she was the one that shot Lenin, although he didn’t succumb right Way, also Charlotte corday, Nora Astorga and the real Tanya who was a east German radical.narciso (d5a5f2) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:10 pm
Well you get the gist:
https://www.amazon.com/Tania-Undercover-Che-Guevara-Bolivia/dp/1876175435narciso (d5a5f2) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:12 pm
There is one valid comparison between Trump and Manson. They’re both very small potatoes — Manson as a mass murderer and Trump as President.nk (dbc370) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:17 pm
Trump is not quite as scary as Charlie Manson but after showing support for Roy Moore today, it makes you wonder how much lower he can go? Historians will be writing about this guy for a long time.
When a political party decides that they must win at any cost, don’t be surprised if the cost is very, very high. Rough road ahead.noel (b4d580) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:37 pm
I’m sensing that Patterico is still somewhere short of Acceptance on the Grief checklist.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:42 pm