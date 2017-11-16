When Party Loyalty Begets A Collective Moral Bankruptcy
[guest post by Dana]
The worst example of party loyalty is when a sexual predator’s bad behavior is brushed away, rationalized, overlooked, or worse: acknowledged as being rooted in truth, or altogether true but dismissed anyway because supporting the party trumps everything else – especially when an election is involved. And even if the opponent is as morally pure as driven snow, better to have an accused sexual predator in office than one from across the aisle.
This week we’ve been treated to journalists now asserting that they believe Juanita Broaddrick and condemn Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct, even if leaving the door of excuses cracked open. Of course the timing of these tabloid confessionals is painfully and childishly obvious, given that Hillary no longer stands on the brink of becoming the first woman president thus the Democratic party no longer needs the Big Dog to help usher her into the Oval Office. For well-connected professional journalists with access to all manner of information and historical records, and whose very profession consists of research and examination, to claim they simply were unable to see the forest through the trees (until politically convenient), rings hollow. And if Hillary supporting celebrities who are leaving their profession to become full-time political activists, offer up the feeble excuse that they didn’t even know about Juanita Broaddrick’s story when confronted by Broaddrick herself (until politically convenient), rings even more hollow. I can’t help but feel like we are supposed to be applauding the left’s collective epiphanies about the real Bill Clinton. Sorry. Too little, too late. They knew. Because if a nobody like me knew, how much more the professional working journalists, and the celebrities who actually rubbed shoulders with the Clintons? These people are childish in their efforts to appear as if they heroically confronted and took down a beast of burden weighing heavily on their collective woke conscience. I’m not playing this game. Whatever propels the Democratic party forward is always the priority of the left. And it doesn’t matter if that entails staunch denials and dismissals of Bill Clinton’s “peccadilloes” (because that’s what accusations of rape are referred to by the left) when necessary. That has always been the modern moral tell of the Democrats. I think this week should be referred to as the week of convenient reckoning.
But convenience is not limited to the left side of the aisle. The disgust I have at the Democrats’ decades-long denials and efforts to dismiss and rationalize Bill Clinton’s awfulness until politically convenient to admit them, is the same disgust I feel about the right side of the aisle currently circling the wagons around Roy Moore. To my mind, there is little difference. Both men have been accused of heinous behavior toward women. And far worse, claims of sexual assault on this side of the aisle involved a minor. Victims have shared their stories. Family members and friends have backed them up in their allegations. And yet, because Moore is a Republican, a party which once claimed the moral high ground, it is now seemingly willing to overlook the accusations, make excuses for Moore and dismiss any allegations because of the R after his name and because there is an upcoming election. It’s taken a long time, but Republicans are now this close to becoming as morally bankrupt as the Democrats.
In the spirit of equal-opportunity criticism (and disavowal) of public figures accused of sexual misconduct in well-sourced reports, Los Angeles news anchor Leeann Tweeden has gone public with her claims of sexual misconduct by Al Franken, so have at it:
In December of 2006, I embarked on my ninth USO Tour to entertain our troops, my eighth to the Middle East since the 9/11 attacks. My father served in Vietnam and my then-boyfriend (and now husband, Chris) is a pilot in the Air Force, so bringing a ‘little piece of home’ to servicemembers stationed far away from their families was both my passion and my privilege.
…
The headliner was comedian and now-senator, Al Franken.
Franken had written some skits for the show and brought props and costumes to go along with them. Like many USO shows before and since, the skits were full of sexual innuendo geared toward a young, male audience.
As a TV host and sports broadcaster, as well as a model familiar to the audience from the covers of FHM, Maxim and Playboy, I was only expecting to emcee and introduce the acts, but Franken said he had written a part for me that he thought would be funny, and I agreed to play along.
When I saw the script, Franken had written a moment when his character comes at me for a ‘kiss’. I suspected what he was after, but I figured I could turn my head at the last minute, or put my hand over his mouth, to get more laughs from the crowd.
On the day of the show Franken and I were alone backstage going over our lines one last time. He said to me, “We need to rehearse the kiss.” I laughed and ignored him. Then he said it again. I said something like, ‘Relax Al, this isn’t SNL…we don’t need to rehearse the kiss.’
He continued to insist, and I was beginning to get uncomfortable.
He repeated that actors really need to rehearse everything and that we must practice the kiss. I said ‘OK’ so he would stop badgering me. We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth.
I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time.
…
I felt disgusted and violated.
Unfortunately, for Leeann Tweeden, Franken didn’t really give a hoot about how disgusted and violated she might have felt after he forced tongue in her mouth:
I couldn’t believe it. He groped me, without my consent, while I was asleep.
I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated.
How dare anyone grab my breasts like this and think it’s funny?
I told my husband everything that happened and showed him the picture.
I wanted to shout my story to the world with a megaphone to anyone who would listen, but even as angry as I was, I was worried about the potential backlash and damage going public might have on my career as a broadcaster.
But that was then, this is now. I’m no longer afraid.
…
Every time I hear his voice or see his face, I am angry. I am angry that I did his stupid skit for the rest of that tour. I am angry that I didn’t call him out in front of everyone when I had the microphone in my hand every night after that. I wanted to. But I didn’t want to rock the boat. I was there to entertain the troops and make sure they forgot about where they were for a few hours. Someday, I thought to myself, I would tell my story.
That day is now.
Senator Franken, you wrote the script. But there’s nothing funny about sexual assault.
You wrote the scene that would include you kissing me and then relentlessly badgered me into ‘rehearsing’ the kiss with you backstage when we were alone.
You knew exactly what you were doing. You forcibly kissed me without my consent, grabbed my breasts while I was sleeping and had someone take a photo of you doing it, knowing I would see it later, and be ashamed.
And why is Tweeden going public now with her story? To encourage others to come forward, and because she wants the days of silence to be over forever.
–Dana
And unlike any of Moore’s accusations, we actually have contemporaneous evidence for this one that is not solely the word of an accuser.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:19 am
In that picture there are clearly other people in the room who could be asked, is this what it looks like? There’s lots of independent details that can be followed up, either to excuse Franken, or the opposite. Franken is not disputing of course that it happened, and it sure looks like he thinks, at least, it’s a big joke.
We don’t have that for Nelson’s accusation against Moore. She won’t even say what week it was. She doesn’t say who else was at work that day, who was there closing and locking up so she had to “wait in the cold” and can say what they remember about it. There is not enough detail in the accusation for Moore to respond to, if it isn’t true, he’d have to have records or witnesses for every night in a long and unspecified period of time to be cleared of it.
If it’s unreasonable to expect the accuser to provide, after 40 years, which night it was, who she worked with, who closed up, what Moore’s car looked like beyond “old” with “two doors”, then in fairness it is not reasonable to expect Moore to have to refute the charge.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:29 am
@Col Haiku:hits keep comin’
Why are the names in the Harvard Crimson spelled wrong? Jane “Curtain” and “Lorned” Michaels?Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:32 am
There’s a little more to it than that, I think. There is no doubt in anybody’s mind that Franken is the kind of person who would do that kind of thing. A question of character. Of which he has none, and only a people whose state bird is the loon would elect him to the Senate or any other position of trust.
Moore, on the other hand, despite being a lawyer, has enjoyed the reputation that he is not the kind of person who would do the things he is accused of. If anything, he has been faulted for being over-moral. He was appointed and then elected Circuit Judge; and he was elected Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court twice. Judges and Chief Justices are held to a very high standard by the people who vote for them. It is easy to believe, and I do, that these accusations are a sucker punch that he had no reason to expect.nk (dbc370) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:33 am
@nk: If anything, he has been faulted for being over-moral.
That plays in to the “Elmer Gantry” narrative, the moralist who is really a lech and pervert, and whatever people in Alabama thought of Roy Moore plenty of people are predisposed buy in to that narrative.
In the early 2000’s I used to waste time on the Internet discussing (and ridiculing) his young-earth creationism and his 10 commandments monument. My opinion of Moore on those matters has not changed.
Even so, I don’t wish on him what he’s going through, with a national media uncritically retailing serious accusations of actual crimes mixed up with less serious accusations of being a sleaze mixed up with out-and-out rumors; and for the crimes it’s the word of one person.
Everything that Columbia Journalism Review said should not be done in reporting on rapes, is being done here. If Moore is actually guilty of those sexual assaults, then what is happening is less than what he deserves, but our new standard of evidence is to treat him as though he is regardless of how much thinner this evidence is than that for Franken.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:41 am
There is no escaping it, there is turmoil and plenty of guilt to go around on the left, the right and the center. In a way it is a good thing this is all coming out – of course no one deserves abuse.Tillman (a95660) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:42 am
At the same time, this is opening Pandora’s box, unleashing pandemonium. All on Captain Chaos’ clock. As DCSCA says, “and Putin smiled.”
And why is Tweeden going public now with her story? To encourage others to come forward, and because she wants the days of silence to be over forever.
as if
being molested assaulted groped or hit on is the new hotness this season
explain, Pika, explain…urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:48 am
I’ll take this whole reevaluation of Bill Clinton by progressives seriously when we start to see institutions named in his honor rename themselves.JVW (42615e) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:49 am
Do you believe Juanita Broadrrick and Kathleen Willey’s claims against Bill Clinton?Dana (023079) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:50 am
Do you believe Juanita Broadrrick and Kathleen Willey’s claims against Bill Clinton?
i do i do but in both cases i think they waited too long for their claims to have any value
they decided to be silent victims you see
and when you do that you’ll find people are super happy to honor your choicehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:52 am
As for Bill Clinton, Dana and others here talk as if he was given a pass and that’s the end of the story. But one of the main reasons he was left in office is that when stories started breaking about other Republican Congressmen’s own, similar “indiscretions,” the brakes were put on fairly quickly. No one wanted to keep the heat on Bill with skeletons in their own closets.Tillman (a95660) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:53 am
(My grandfather was in a State Senate, in a southern state, and claimed that all the guys there in politics were cheating, so hearing about widespread adultery and other shenanigans didn’t surprise me any. My grandfather did not approve of that by the way, and didn’t participate.)
But one of the main reasons [Clinton] was left in office is that when stories started breaking about other Republican Congressmen’s own, similar “indiscretions,” the brakes were put on fairly quickly.
TRUEhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:54 am
Time for Al’s ride in The Wicker Man.Pinandpuller (0b27d4) — 11/16/2017 @ 10:56 am
There’s a difference between “party loyalty” and defensive politics. Often it means that you DO have to choose between “bad” and “terrible”. That does not mean that you are loyal to “bad.”
And yes, I opted out of the 2016 presidential contest, although I voted down-ballot. But I live in California and it was just posturing, really. If I had lived in, say, Michigan? Hard to say if I would have voted for Trump or not. I certainly would not have voted for Hillary.
But this is unrelated to party loyalty. It is conceivable I might have voted for Biden over Trump.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:10 am
Tillie forgets the standing ovation Clinton received from Democrats in the Senate when he was allowed to stay in office…Colonel Haiku (993483) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:10 am
If you caught the presser which just ended w/ Ms. Tweeden, she accepted Franken’s apology. But as a media personality, her presentation was by far the most incoherent of all the women who’ve come forward at these televised confessionals in these past weeks and months. As a media person she should know, if you’re going to do a presser on camera: prepare. But her scatter shot ramblings aside, the photo alone is damning. And Franken as well as Senate colleagues have rightly asked for a Senate ethics investigation. Met Franken a few times at events in NY and LA. He is short and very self-aware but was never very funny to mep perhaps a better writer than performer. Others may agreed, hence his move to a line of work where he could improve on those stand-up skills: the U.S. Senate.
Meanwhile, in another state, Roy ‘Mall Mauler’ Moore is holding a press conference surrounded with a bunch of Bible thumpers in the wake of four more women coming forward. Seems he wants access to a yearbook.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:11 am
But one of the main reasons [Clinton] was left in office is that when stories started breaking about other Republican Congressmen’s own, similar “indiscretions,” the brakes were put on fairly quickly.
Um, which of those Republicans lied under oath?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:16 am
shouldn’t mitch the biotch have already demanded stuart resign? Thats what he has told moore, without photos!!!mg (60b0f7) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:18 am
Do you expect me to drop out?
My Dad had a good rule. Never put your p****s with your paycheck. But it’s only fair to point out that there are plenty of real bimbos who are willing and eager to play house with anybody who can dispense favors. When you encounter one see Dad’s rule.Thud Muffle (17ac6b) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:21 am
Journalism school in 12 oz. cans and bottles: when you say Bud you’ve said it all — gets you a job as a “sport journalist.”
someone should check to see if stuart was hands on in barney franks homosexual prostitution ring being operated out of barneys house.mg (60b0f7) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:22 am
@32. Mr. P&P, see #36. You fill the ice chest, I’ll bring the pretzels.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:24 am
Any time Democrats round up a couple people to accuse a Republican of something the right should immediately cede that seat to the Democrats? Where does that end?
Reid accusing Romney of not paying taxes. Duke Rape case, Tawana Brawley, racist and sexist labels thrown on everyone. It’s the Democrats MO for decades to project false claims on Republicans. If Republicans just accept the label and don’t fight back; on top of all being racist and sexist they will all also be rapist.Nate Ogden (9fca1e) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:24 am
31. As if many in the current admin. aren’t lying under oath Kevin. You’re funny.Tillman (a95660) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:25 am
I care more about whether they are collaborating with our enemy than who they’ve slept with.
Weak,Tillie, even for you…Colonel Haiku (993483) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:35 am
Any thoughts that the democrats will force Franken to resign or that the Senate will expel him after a lengthy ethics investigation, well… I wouldn’t count on it. Note in today’s episode of ‘this man’s a pig’ the democrat will receive due process and stays in place pending an internal investigation while the pressure is raised on forcing the republican out enabling the democrat to win an election.
I am all for getting the pigs out of power but not by lynching them in the public square. It might be good for ratings but it’s just as bad today as it was in Salem or the wild west. Let (s)he who is without interpersonal contact with another cast the first stone.crazy (d99a88) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:37 am
The nked truth: Tweeden’s own double-D-standards are on display for all to see.
Colonel Haiku
ho,hoe,ho
“I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated.”
What goes around comes around. which sanctimonious hypocrite is next?who's next (1be380) — 11/16/2017 @ 11:58 am
