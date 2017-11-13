New Allegations Against Roy Moore

[guest post by Dana]

Beverly Young Nelson claims that when she was a teenager, Roy Moore sexually assaulted her. In a news conference with Gloria Allred, who stated that Nelson reached out to her, Moore’s latest accuser described her encounter with Moore:

Nelson describes her first encounters when she was 15 years old working as a waitress at a local restaurant after school. She said Moore, DA of Etowah County, was a regular customer where he would often pull the ends of her hair as she passed by and complimented the young girl’s looks. “I did nothing to encourage this behavior,” said Nelson, adding “I did not respond to any of Mr. Moore’s flirtatious behavior.” She said that at the time of the encounters she had a boyfriend and was “not intersted in having a dating or sexual relationship with a man twice my age.” Nelson went on, describing another incident in which Moore signed a school yearbook of hers when she was 16. “He wrote in my yearbook as follows: ‘To a sweeter more beautiful girl, I could not say merry christmas, Christmas, 1977, Love Roy Moore, old hickory house. Roy Moore, DA.'” She said after the incident, Moore had offered to drive Nelson home after work, during which she alleges he forced himself on Nelson and groped her in a locked car. “I trusted Mr. Moore because he was district attorney, I thought he was doing something nice to offer to drive me home,” said Nelson. She detailed her fighting off Moore in the car as he squeezed her neck, forcing her head onto his crotch. She said that Moore eventually gave up, and told her, “You’re just a child and he said I’m the district attorney if you tell anyone about this no one will ever believe you.”

Nelson further claimed:

Moore was an adult, much older than I was, I knew he was the DA. I didn’t know what that meant, but I knew he was an important person and I would treat him with respect.

According to Allred, Nelson has not been in touch with the other four women who have made allegations against Moore, nor have they been in touch with her. Also, Nelson and her husband are Republicans who supported Donald Trump in the election, and Nelson claims that this has nothing to do with Republicans or a Democrats. Nelson said that she told her sister, her mother (4 years ago), and then soon-to-be husband of the alleged incident.

About why she waited so long to come forward:



I thought I was his only victim. I would’ve taken this to my grave if not for the courage of 4 other brave women. I want Mr. Moore to know he no longer has any power over me, and I no longer live in fear of him.

Allred said that Nelson would like the Senate Judiciary Committee to call a public hearing about Moore’s accusations, saying that Nelson is willing to appear and testify under oath if such a hearing takes place.

Moore’s senate campaign released this statement in response to the latest allegations:

Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle. Allred was the attorney who claims credit for giving us Roe v. Wade which has resulted in the murder of tens of millions of unborn babies. We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: Judge Moore is an innocent man and has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone. This is a witch hunt against a man who has had an impeccable career for over 30 years and has always been known as a man of high character. Let it be understood: the truth will come forward, we will pursue all legal options against these false claims and Judge Moore will be vindicated.

