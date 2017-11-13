New Allegations Against Roy Moore
[guest post by Dana]
Beverly Young Nelson claims that when she was a teenager, Roy Moore sexually assaulted her. In a news conference with Gloria Allred, who stated that Nelson reached out to her, Moore’s latest accuser described her encounter with Moore:
Nelson describes her first encounters when she was 15 years old working as a waitress at a local restaurant after school.
She said Moore, DA of Etowah County, was a regular customer where he would often pull the ends of her hair as she passed by and complimented the young girl’s looks.
“I did nothing to encourage this behavior,” said Nelson, adding “I did not respond to any of Mr. Moore’s flirtatious behavior.”
She said that at the time of the encounters she had a boyfriend and was “not intersted in having a dating or sexual relationship with a man twice my age.”
Nelson went on, describing another incident in which Moore signed a school yearbook of hers when she was 16.
“He wrote in my yearbook as follows: ‘To a sweeter more beautiful girl, I could not say merry christmas, Christmas, 1977, Love Roy Moore, old hickory house. Roy Moore, DA.'”
She said after the incident, Moore had offered to drive Nelson home after work, during which she alleges he forced himself on Nelson and groped her in a locked car.
“I trusted Mr. Moore because he was district attorney, I thought he was doing something nice to offer to drive me home,” said Nelson.
She detailed her fighting off Moore in the car as he squeezed her neck, forcing her head onto his crotch.
She said that Moore eventually gave up, and told her, “You’re just a child and he said I’m the district attorney if you tell anyone about this no one will ever believe you.”
Nelson further claimed:
Moore was an adult, much older than I was, I knew he was the DA. I didn’t know what that meant, but I knew he was an important person and I would treat him with respect.
According to Allred, Nelson has not been in touch with the other four women who have made allegations against Moore, nor have they been in touch with her. Also, Nelson and her husband are Republicans who supported Donald Trump in the election, and Nelson claims that this has nothing to do with Republicans or a Democrats. Nelson said that she told her sister, her mother (4 years ago), and then soon-to-be husband of the alleged incident.
About why she waited so long to come forward:
I thought I was his only victim. I would’ve taken this to my grave if not for the courage of 4 other brave women. I want Mr. Moore to know he no longer has any power over me, and I no longer live in fear of him.
Allred said that Nelson would like the Senate Judiciary Committee to call a public hearing about Moore’s accusations, saying that Nelson is willing to appear and testify under oath if such a hearing takes place.
Moore’s senate campaign released this statement in response to the latest allegations:
Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle. Allred was the attorney who claims credit for giving us Roe v. Wade which has resulted in the murder of tens of millions of unborn babies.
We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: Judge Moore is an innocent man and has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone. This is a witch hunt against a man who has had an impeccable career for over 30 years and has always been known as a man of high character.
Let it be understood: the truth will come forward, we will pursue all legal options against these false claims and Judge Moore will be vindicated.
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:08 pm
Gee, Dana, apparently Mr. Moore failed to ask Beverly Young Nelson’s mother permission first, before assaulting her. Bev’s inscribed and dated yearbook is such a sweet touch.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:14 pm
A crooked judge who calls himself “a man of high character”…Dave (445e97) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:15 pm
“Nelson said she did not want to press criminal charges or sue Moore, only that she wants to testify under oath. Allred said she wants the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate Nelson and other women’s allegations against Moore.” [Ref]
Hooray!! Get her and the others and Roy-Boy-Toy hisself all sworn up and testify! That’s the ticket. By all means, and pronto! (I wonder if Roy would take the 5th, and if he does, how will his supporters react? Maybe with more than a few cries of A Constitutional Right!?) And sworn testimony or not, what’s the story with the signed yearbook? Roy? What’s the story? Hmmm?
Why anyone should be remotely surprised that this puke of a jurist was a puke of a lawyer and generally a puke of a man throughout his entire adult life . . . why anyone should be remotely surprised is sad. A resounding indictment of how far partisan self-blinding has advanced in this country.Q! (86710c) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:15 pm
DC was right. He’s gonna need a new hat.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:17 pm
@6. A regular Jim Bakker/Jimmy Swaggart type.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:19 pm
1977 is surprising. Moore was just out of law school, and while he joined the DA’s office later in 1977, he never did become DA.
I suppose he could have said he was “the DA” and even written that down in the year book as early as 1977, having just barely joined, it’s possible.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:30 pm
Nothing new…even TEE.
Neither side is playing smart.
Moore foolishly released a denial even before the press conference.
And Allred could have held back the yearbook. Moore would have likely denied ever knowing the victim, as he has all the others. Bringing out the yearbook then would have segued nicely from a “Roy Moore is a child molester” news cycle into a “Roy Moore is a liar” news cycle.
Seems like a missed tactical opportunity to me.Dave (445e97) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:33 pm
that eyeliner must be like special dolphin eyeliner cause the way she pretending to cry she should have had way bad raccoon face at the end
happyfeet, you single-handedly are representative of precisely why women are reluctant to come forward in these sorts of cases.Dana (023079) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:42 pm
Breaking- Cornyn withdraws Moore endorsement. And what of Cruz… and what of Cruz…DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:45 pm
The Antioch rules once seemed so silly…..Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:52 pm
@17 And Allred could have held back the yearbook. Moore would have likely denied ever knowing the victim, as he has all the others. Bringing out the yearbook then would have segued nicely from a “Roy Moore is a child molester” news cycle into a “Roy Moore is a liar” news cycle.
Roy possibly would have done just that, though I doubt that that would be “likely” at this stage of the game. I expect that by now Roy has some adults advising him the best way to navigate this thing, and I also expect that those adults could clearly foresee additional (and potentially true and difficult-to-controvert/impugn) allegations, and have counselled him to say as little substantive (disprovable) as he possibly can limit himself to doing.
While Allred’s never struck me as the sharpest knife in the drawer, perhaps she made the judgment that putting “all the cards” (?) on the table at the outset was in her client’s best interest. And perhaps her judgment was correct. I mean (at least from my perspective), it’s not that there’s a national left-wing conspiracy that’s operating here; and Allred’s duty (properly viewed) is to her client, not to the Dems, the GOP, WaPo, big media, Soros, McConnell, or to anyone else.Q! (86710c) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:57 pm
Looking forward to our Captain confronting Moore: “Roy, you have to be yugely famous like me to get away with stuff like this.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/13/2017 @ 1:58 pm
Here happyfeet’s comment where he calls Nelson a liar:
The population in Gadsden in the late 70’s was approximately 47,000 people. Further, ” According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city has a total area of 38.3 square miles (99.2 km2), of which 37.1 square miles (96.2 km2) is land and 1.1 square miles (2.9 km2), or 2.96%, is water.[3] The southern end of Lookout Mountain rises to the north of the city center.” Given that “most of Gadsden’s major industries closed in the 1970s and 1980s,” one can assume more people left as a result. This was not a big city, this was a small community, becoming smaller by the day. Today it is estimated to have 35.000 residents. It seems one can safely assume it’s a place where you know your neighbor. People knew each other. It wouldn’t be unusual for a teenager to wait outside knowing that her boyfriend was on the way to get her. On top of that, Nelson states he had a bad temper, and perhaps she didn’t want to incite him by waiting inside and taking longer to get to the car. Rememberr. too, everyone knew Roy Moore, and knew he was an important person, even teen-age girls – as well as their parents (see Corfman’s mom).
Here is a current photo the Old Hickory Inn today. And if you go to their town’s website and view photos, even today it has a small-town look.Dana (023079) — 11/13/2017 @ 2:13 pm
Yes, I have, happyfeet. And when I was around Nelson’s age. I also waited outside the closed establishment on certain evenings to be picked up. The population at the time was around 70,000 people, but felt “small town” as it was spread out.Dana (023079) — 11/13/2017 @ 2:22 pm
I’ve been on the other end of that – the guy waiting in a restaurant that’s closed for one of the staff to be done for the night. And, this being NYC, when *I* was late, if the restaurant closed, my friend was ejected and went to a bar.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/13/2017 @ 2:24 pm
I also waited outside the closed establishment on certain evenings to be picked up.
I’m sorry this happened to you. This would never have happened on my watch.
On top of that, Nelson states he had a bad temper, and perhaps she didn’t want to incite him by waiting inside and taking longer to get to the car.
wait so you’re saying her bf was also a big fat abusive noo-noo head?
all my life i had to fight i had to fight my daddy i had to fight my brothers
On top of that, Nelson states he had a bad temper, and perhaps she didn’t want to incite him by waiting inside and taking longer to get to the car.
47,000 seems like a biggish town to me, but if that counts as a small town where everyone knew everyone, then they knew Roy Moore was not the DA, but fresh out of law school and recently hired into the DA’s office.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/13/2017 @ 2:48 pm
Moore, the adult male, told the teenage girl that he was the DA. He also signed her school yearbook identifying himself as such. He lied to Nelson. Further, how many 15 or 16 year olds know who the DA is in their city?Dana (023079) — 11/13/2017 @ 2:56 pm
@Dana:He also signed her school yearbook identifying himself as such.
Did he? I’ve seen the image, thanks. If he did sign it, yes, he lied about being DA. At least there’s a date on it, perhaps someone can confirm his movements on that date, 40 years ago.
Further, how many 15 or 16 year olds know who the DA is in their city?
You just said this: Rememberr. too, everyone knew Roy Moore, and knew he was an important person, even teen-age girls – as well as their parents (see Corfman’s mom). He’d been in town, what 6 months? So it would not suprise me to know she didn’t know he was the DA or not.
I’m sure Gloria Allred did all due diligence though. She specializes in these.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/13/2017 @ 3:07 pm
At some point, regardless of what the facts might be, a person has to just face up to the question of whether they should be a candidate for office.
These allegations might very well all be false, but the fact that Roy Moore has led the life that he has in a deep red state like Alabama, and that life has engendered so much antipathy towards the idea of him holding higher office from across the political spectrum, simply says that he’s not the person to be one of two US Senators from Alabama.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/13/2017 @ 3:13 pm
@Shipwreckedcrew: and that life has engendered so much antipathy towards the idea of him holding higher office from across the political spectrum, simply says that he’s not the person to be one of two US Senators from Alabama.
If so, the voters have a handy method to indicate that in the next few weeks.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/13/2017 @ 3:14 pm
@44. OTOH: These allegations might very well all be true, but the fact that Roy Moore has led the life that he has in a deep red state like Alabama, and that life has engendered so much antipathy towards the idea of him holding higher office from across the political spectrum, simply says that he’s not the person to be one of two US Senators from Alabama.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/13/2017 @ 3:20 pm
Allred also showed her high school yearbook photo, happyfeet.Dana (023079) — 11/13/2017 @ 3:23 pm
Colonel Haiku doesn’t appreciate those “class-action attorneys” who “belong in a special corner of Hell.”
This, as he defends Roy Moore. An attorney of a much purer heart.noel (b4d580) — 11/13/2017 @ 3:24 pm