11/2/2017

Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Twitter Employee Deletes Trump’s Account

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 9:05 pm

The machinery of government briefly ground to a halt today, when a Twitter employee deleted Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

OK, only for 11 minutes.

Can we get that extended to three and a half years?

When first reported, Twitter’s story was that it was innocent and done “inadvertently” — the result of “human error”:

Now, the whole thing is starting to look . . . a little less “inadvertent”:

LOL.

So many questions come to mind.

Was it their last day because they deleted Donald Trump’s Twitter account — or did they delete Donald Trump’s Twitter account because it was their last day?

Why are all mentions of words like “inadvertent” and “error” missing from that second tweet?

And: can we find this individual and make him or her President? Or at least Chief of Staff?

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]

3 Responses to “Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Twitter Employee Deletes Trump’s Account”

  1. Just like gauletier blame wanted, to any outlet can print any garbage, gq’s is among the mire amusing, but other gunk like salon nearly got Stephen scaluse killed, Mueller can send his flying monkeys after anyone who looked at him crosswise in the last 30 years, but the president cannot respond in his own way ‘twitter:’ is a killing word’ apparently.

    narciso (d1f714) 11/2/2017 @ 9:21 pm

  2. other gunk like salon nearly got Stephen scaluse killed

    I’d say a crazed (and politically motivated) lunatic with a firearm did it, but to each his own I guess.

    Patterico (115b1f) 11/2/2017 @ 9:41 pm

  3. Yes but the misatribution of scalise at a duke event (partially through an incompetent staffer) had a little toward why he was picked as a target

    narciso (d1f714) 11/2/2017 @ 9:47 pm

