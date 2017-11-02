Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Twitter Employee Deletes Trump’s Account
The machinery of government briefly ground to a halt today, when a Twitter employee deleted Donald Trump’s Twitter account.
OK, only for 11 minutes.
Can we get that extended to three and a half years?
When first reported, Twitter’s story was that it was innocent and done “inadvertently” — the result of “human error”:
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.
— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
Now, the whole thing is starting to look . . . a little less “inadvertent”:
Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF
— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
LOL.
So many questions come to mind.
Was it their last day because they deleted Donald Trump’s Twitter account — or did they delete Donald Trump’s Twitter account because it was their last day?
Why are all mentions of words like “inadvertent” and “error” missing from that second tweet?
And: can we find this individual and make him or her President? Or at least Chief of Staff?
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Just like gauletier blame wanted, to any outlet can print any garbage, gq’s is among the mire amusing, but other gunk like salon nearly got Stephen scaluse killed, Mueller can send his flying monkeys after anyone who looked at him crosswise in the last 30 years, but the president cannot respond in his own way ‘twitter:’ is a killing word’ apparently.narciso (d1f714) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:21 pm
I’d say a crazed (and politically motivated) lunatic with a firearm did it, but to each his own I guess.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Yes but the misatribution of scalise at a duke event (partially through an incompetent staffer) had a little toward why he was picked as a targetnarciso (d1f714) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:47 pm