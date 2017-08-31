“I Want to Thank These Guys for Saving My Life”
CNN crew saved a Texan’s life? CNN just lost DCSCA as a viewer.nk (dbc370) — 8/31/2017 @ 8:20 am
Nice work, Drew!Patricia (5fc097) — 8/31/2017 @ 8:40 am
CNN is gonna fire that man.Don (11847a) — 8/31/2017 @ 8:40 am
Reporters occasionally remember that they don’t have to be just observers. A CBS News crew on Sunda gave a man a poncho after first saying they couldn’t do anything..Sammy Finkelman (5fb112) — 8/31/2017 @ 8:45 am
The theme running through media tape is the ‘working together’ to counter the nasty Trump Zeitgeist as an opportunity to bridge differences. Not everyone can be a hero, so lets lower the bar for the sake of our fragile community.Ben burn (426255) — 8/31/2017 @ 9:04 am
“Reporters occasionally remember that they don’t have to be just observers”
Alternatively, the media has relaxed standards regarding the hilarious “just impartial observers” nonsense after finally noting absolutely no one puts any credence whatsoever in the absurd claim. It’s great to see reporters allowed the freedom to exercise their inherent common decency.Rick Ballard (48cc19) — 8/31/2017 @ 9:07 am
Great save announcer. Is the announcer from Texas?mg (31009b) — 8/31/2017 @ 9:41 am
Great American Hero (sammichman)
Somehow the reporter running off-camera in khaki shorts managed to reappear on camera 9 sec later in long black pants/hip waders. The presumed editing doesn’t change what happened but does increase the dramatic effect of the presentation. Makes one wonder what else happened in the missing footage.crazy (11d38b) — 8/31/2017 @ 11:10 am
@1. Fake news.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/31/2017 @ 11:18 am
They are desperate to be part of the story. They “may” have helped the guy out of his truck but manipulating it (obvious with clothing change) is ridiculous. CNN has cried wolf so many time that nobody believes anything they say anymore.Marci (e5bb26) — 8/31/2017 @ 11:29 am
@9. Stinging.
Projected perception perceived as a reality; OTOH, worth pause for the ‘freedom fries’ and ‘rifle-dropping’ crowd to consider how others in other lands see you.
The mature respond is silence– 9,400 times over. Take your pick:
@8. Ben, you do realize that what’s missing from that image is just a wing and a window seat.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/31/2017 @ 11:46 am
I’ve watched that clip several times, and don’t see the reporter wearing khaki shorts. In fact, I can’t see what he’s wearing (beyond the CNN windbreaker), until he’s visible helping the man out of the water, at which point he’s in waders, etc.
There is an obvious break before the rescuee starts talking on camera.
Just remember folks that it doesn’t take fifty inches of rain to make street flooding possible, with water too deep for cars or trucks…..this kind of thing can happen anywhere and anywhen if the rainfall is too much for the drainage system to handle (especially if blocked by debris).kishnevi (bb03e6) — 8/31/2017 @ 11:59 am
There’s gonna come a point where given the choice between a CNN field office and a Planned Parenthood clinic, a security guard is going to go with the clinic.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/31/2017 @ 12:01 pm
Yeah, that’s conspiracy-theory Infowars/Conservative Treehouse horseshit. The guy in khaki shorts is not the guy running — you can clearly hear the reporter’s footsteps running at the same time you see the guy in khaki shorts standing there and NOT running. You may find this hard to believe, but there were actually two guys in red CNN jackets out there! (What? Two guys wearing CNN jackets on a CNN live shot? I know, fake news right?)
I knew when I posted this I was likely to get some kind of weird comments because #FAKENEWSCNN!!!1! but the Infowars bullshit I didn’t see coming. Anyway you’re wrong about this.Patterico (7e501e) — 8/31/2017 @ 12:15 pm
Guys, I know Infowars and Conservative Treehouse love them some Trump but if you happen to care about truth more than you care about Trump then you are going to beclown yourselves relying on sites like that.
Btw President Trunp isn’t on house arrest either, even if wackadoodle Cernovich and his new pals at Breitbart say he is.Patterico (7e501e) — 8/31/2017 @ 12:19 pm
Meanwhile, out in the Atlantic, I comes after H
They are paying it forward to the next press/ANTIFA interaction.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 8/31/2017 @ 12:32 pm
@20. Just was checking the NOAA hurricane forecast map; southeast of Irma a fresh disturbance has appeared, as well.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/31/2017 @ 12:36 pm
No i find that controversy uninteresting
How are you faring Marco?narciso (d1f714) — 8/31/2017 @ 12:44 pm
18, admittedly I thought the red jackets looked a bit faux retro like from the Bernard Shaw/Evans&Novak era.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 8/31/2017 @ 12:50 pm
I’m happy to be wrong.crazy (11d38b) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:06 pm
this CNN reporter’s saved more lives in one day than war hero John McCain did his whole careerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:09 pm
Marci, it could be a set up but I’m giving drew the benefit of the doubtnarciso (d1f714) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:10 pm
I’d be happy if a larger lesson were learned about sites like Conservative Treehouse.Patterico (7e501e) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:10 pm
There was no clothing change, as I just explained.Patterico (7e501e) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:11 pm
A publication that published mensch lunacy doesn’t deserve such deference as with Benghazi Sanford, ferguson et al.narciso (d1f714) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:13 pm
I love the relentless Benghazi outrage in the Dystopian Iraq shadow.
Both sides do it unequally.Ben burn (426255) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:31 pm
@29
Ah, upon looking at video footage of other shots of the reporter I stand corrected, it was not him that was pulling the man from the car. So no clothing change, two people, and if you take time to listen to the audio it is obvious. Fell for the conspiracy I did, yup, uh huh, uh huh. Mea Culpa
I still stand by my statement that the media is desperate to be part of the story instead of just reporting it. As a resident of Houston I have witnessed this and it’s despicable. When reporters take up room in boats for rescues so there isn’t room for full families that’s a problem. And it happened more than once or twice, it was common. And I don’t believe anything they say anymore.Marci (e5bb26) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:40 pm
@18. They’re nutz, Patterico.
Some guys know how to handle being relentlessly accused of peddling conspiracy buzz as ‘fake news’ the right way; with a right cross.
33. Well, actually that makes sense. He maybe won’t give to the Red Cross!Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/31/2017 @ 1:54 pm