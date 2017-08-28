President Trump: Once A Reality Star, Always A Reality Star
[guest post by Dana]
Earlier this month, an article looked at how “ratings” drive President Trump:
“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for . . .”
It was quickly followed by this: “being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich and Hillary.”
The reaction was utterly predictable. Democrats — and even some Republicans — wondered why Trump was fixated on the ratings for “The Celebrity Apprentice” on the day that he was set to receive a briefing from intelligence officials about the depth and breadth of Russian hacking during the 2016 election.
Adding to the evidence of him being consumed by ratings and numbers, one really only has to consider Trump’s obsession with the size of crowds – whether at campaign rallies or at the Inauguration. It makes sense for a reality star and showman. And to this day, even while seated in the Oval Office, Trump remains the reality star and showman.
However, understanding that about the president does not make his decision to announce the pardon of Joe Arpaio on Friday night when Hurricane Harvey made land fall any less disturbing:
Addressing the specific timing of his pardon — which seemed to embody a classic “news dump,” coming as the nation focused on the impending storm — the president said he actually imagined the controversial pardon would have attracted even more media attention, because of the Harvey coverage.
Upon facing criticism about the timing of his announcement, the president admitted that he intentionally made the announcement then because lots of people would be watching the news:
“I assumed the ratings would be far higher than normal with the hurricane just starting,” Trump said.
–Dana
it’s such a great pardon I love it so much
i saw a picture of Sheriff Joe today he had a smile big as christmas!
and you know why?
Cause of President Trump!
Sheriff Joe was feeling mighty low cause obama and his sleazy justice department did political prosecution on him.
But President Trump lifted Joe up!
He soothed Old Joe’s cares and unshackled him from his troubles!
That’s some mighty fine presidentin you axe mehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/28/2017 @ 7:46 pm
That briefing was a joke not worth the name of intelligence, like the script of predator 2, whreasthe actual findings re the miniaturized warheads night as well been screened by basenghisnarciso (d1f714) — 8/28/2017 @ 7:56 pm
Well, he’s nothing if not consistent.
However, if President Obama had behaved so selfishly and taken advantage of a natural disaster while American lives were at risk, we would all be screaming bloody murder about it. And rightfully so.Dana (023079) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:02 pm
Dollars to donuts*, he was trolling the media with that remark about the Arpaio pardon. He announced it when he did it, when else should he have? Or should he have held off on the pardon until after Harvey was over?
*That’s an expression from when a donut was a penny, and a dollars was a hundred pennies not five**.nk (dbc370) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:02 pm
** Yes, the dollar is around 1/20th of its value of a hundred years ago.
So this want spur of the moment:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/25/mcauliffe-and-mayor-of-charlottesville-planned-police-response-ten-days-before-emancipation-park-rallynarciso (d1f714) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:05 pm
Between a ratings spike and not telling the difference between Finnish blond reporters seated side by side [they all look the same, eh Donald] it was quite a brief-ing show.
Wait ’til sweeps week in November; perfect time to threaten thermonuclear war w/North Korea.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Nit surprising dim journolister cilizza doesn’t have a clue. They’ve been trolled by munch for eight months now. Fahrenhold is perhaps lead chimpmnarciso (d1f714) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:12 pm
“not telling the difference between Finnish blond reporters…” Holy mother of God, really? He’s that horrible? Quick, quick, impeach the bastard.
By which I mean that the man lives in your heads, like a noisy, clever little alien and he’s eating your brains.Fred Z (05d938) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:16 pm
#3AZ Bob (a6f476) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:18 pm
I did complain about Obama’s pardons, etc., but the media ouldn’t care less.
No, the alien ants (that show is actually relevant now, then before the election) chewed up what remained. Yes we All did but as far as the media, that went down the memory hole like Jones aaraibs and Rutherford*
Big brothers collobarators in pre revolutionary Britain.narciso (d1f714) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:23 pm
Re this:
Absolutely true, but still second-order.
Ratings are very important to him because they’re a key component of determining the on-going market value of the “Trump Brand,” which is to say, the total package of hype and lies and BS which collectively persuades people to overspend for underperformance so long as they’re paying for something with the “Trump” name on it. That translates into money, but I don’t think that’s how he keeps score, actually. Ultimately, he keeps score by the number of people he is able to con. And the ratings, like the money that flows in from the Trump Brand, are just markers for that.
It’s about getting away with it.Beldar (fa637a) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:27 pm
You can’t on the one hand complain about sanctuary cities, and on the other hand lock up a Sheriff who when he gets hands on an illegal detains him and turns him over to the Border Patrol. Unless you’re a person who also does other things with his hands that you don’t want other people to know about.nk (dbc370) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:29 pm
Nk,
When Trump does something that is hisotrically consistent with his personality and public persona, the go-to defense is a reflexive “he’s trolling the media”. Why not: this is just Trump being unabashedly and consistency Trump: self-interested, self-promoting, and completely tone-deaf?Dana (023079) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:32 pm
President Trump’s kind, and he’s merciful
if i wanted to say otherwise I couldn’t
cause it would be a dirty liehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:34 pm
The interesting thing to me is that Trump’s metric of success hasn’t changed – not even after becoming president. He remains entrenched in a competitive numbers-rating system of success. He doesn’t seem to grasp that success as a president is an entirely different animal altogether. I’m not sure he ever will be able to make that distinction, let alone adjust his methodology to achieve a new measurement of success. He doesn’t seem built that way.Dana (023079) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:36 pm
I guess you can nk, why isn’t sheriff dupnik in jail, as accessory before the fact, how is it the the awan bros investigation went on 15 months before a proforma indictment. Why are Ryan Cohen and flake so woefully uniformed about the political warfare that has been going on since the innauguralnarciso (d1f714) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:36 pm
Happyfeet,
You realize, you spent countless hours during the Obama administration excoriating his followers for their fealty to the president, and yet now that appears to be exactly the same regard with which you hold the current president.Dana (023079) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:40 pm
And in just naming those three, you have a slow motion insurgency waged in bloody real space like Berkeley and cyberspace, ask Ann barnharht about that. But the news is as real and relevant as those phimy covers in kingsman.narciso (d1f714) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:42 pm
Um because they wee ding real damage to this country and they still do in the bureacracirs among the thinktanks and political hackfactories Luke media matters, in the educational institutions and the nominally actual newsnarciso (d1f714) — 8/28/2017 @ 8:45 pm