The Continuing Embarrassment of Political Correctness
[guest post by Dana]
It has been said before that it is a stupid time to be alive. This certainly bolsters the claim:
ESPN confirmed Tuesday night that it had decided to pull an announcer from calling a University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee. This Robert Lee is Asian.
“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties,” reads the ESPN statement posted at the popular Fox Sports college-football blog Outkick the Coverage.
They were worried about a backlash from the audience. Over the name a sports announcer. Let that sink in.
ESPN also said: “It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue.”
On this, I agree with ESPN: it is indeed a crying shame that this is even a topic of conversation. Just not in the way they think it is.
–Dana
Are people just really bored these days? Because that's the only answer that makes sense to me.
Poe's Law? It's impossible to tell a genuine Leftie from a parody of one?
I hope the Art Institute doesn't take down the paintings by Robert E. Noir.
They should reverse course and double down – keep Robert Lee plus bring in ESPN lifer Bob A. Ley as another guy in the booth
What’s funny is, that by assuming fans would be upset by having “Robert Lee” announce the game, by default also assumes that fans are incapable of distinguishing between two men who are not remotely related to one another in any way, shape or form other than sharing a name. ESPN’s insult to fans is made even worse when one considers that “Lee” is one of the most popular Chinese surnames in America.
Why does ESPN think their fans are so stupid? Why would sports fans want anything to do with an entity that thinks so lowly of them?
ESPN is battling other audience demons these days. Why invite another headache. They have a business to run.
In other news, ESPN has signed Joe “Gulag” Stalin to a five-year announcing gig.
Red state and National review have greeted the new Announcer with cheers.
Dana, who else puts up with their all kaeoernick all the time garbage, and mucharl SMS and tributes to the GMT Bruce jenner
When I watch ESPN, I don't want to be lectured about left wing morality. That's one reason I like sports. I wouldn't have cared as much about Kaepernick but for all the time the sports cable gave to telling me how I should not be critical.
Iowahawk has the best take so far:
“We have achieved the Woke Singularity.”
Do those doing it even realize that pointing out that he's Asian is as stupid as pulling him the first place? A man's name is his name and if it was Adolf Schicklegruber announcing a dreidel-spinning contest it would matter not a whit.
USA Today tries to put the most ESPN-positive spin on the whole thing, blaming Clay Travis for making the story into a big incident:
Kind of the “And we would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids!” line of defense here, as opposed to the article asking why ESPN has so little faith in their viewers that thay actually would get angry over an Asian-American announcer having a similar name to a Confederate general who’s the bad guy of the moment in certain progressive circles, but who also has been dead for 147 years.
(Odds are ESPN doesn't think the fans left to their own devices would care, but is worried one of the snarky SJWs at a site like Deadspin would notice Lee's name and where the game is being held, and would make a mountain out of a molehill over that, by hitting ESPN for racial insensitivity. They'd be better off not caring what Deadspin or any other site that mixes politics and sports thinks about their announcer's name or what game he's calling, but since ESPN itself has gone all-in on mixing politics and sports, they couldn't help but try to avoid something many of their own SJW show hosts would pounce on, if Robert Lee was calling the Virginia game for Fox Sports 1).
https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/900214469699227648mg (31009b) — 8/22/2017 @ 11:02 pm
11 – “(Odds are ESPN doesn’t think the fans left to their own devices would care, but is worried one of the snarky SJWs at a site like Deadspin would notice Lee’s name and where the game is being held, and would make a mountain out of a molehill over that, by hitting ESPN for racial insensitivity……)”
I agree – Deadspin is like a feeder reactor of uninformed outrage and snark created for gleeful consumption by people without brains or backbones.
My favorite Deadspin story ever:
https://theconcourse.deadspin.com/donald-trump-is-going-to-get-his-ass-kicked-on-tuesday-1788618628harkin (536957) — 8/22/2017 @ 11:02 pm