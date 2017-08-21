Solar Eclipse

I saw what appeared to be a solar flare at 5 o’clock on the sun. With my naked eye.

Crazy.

UPDATE: My daughter took this picture with an iPhone through my father-in-law’s solar-safe telescope.

These images are from the NASA site.

Insane photo: International Space Station, w/ crew of 6 aboard, crossing path of the sun during the #SolarEclipse https://t.co/KG6hYKBBMZ pic.twitter.com/X0bsBxtTz0 — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 21, 2017

If you look at the proximity of the moon to the sunspots, the NASA photo was taken perhaps 3 minutes after my daughter’s photo — but from a completely different place in the country, from Wyoming.