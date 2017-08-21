Solar Eclipse
I saw what appeared to be a solar flare at 5 o’clock on the sun. With my naked eye.
Crazy.
UPDATE: My daughter took this picture with an iPhone through my father-in-law’s solar-safe telescope.
This one's for @allahpundit. Note the sun spots! pic.twitter.com/YURqQkmEZS
— Patterico (@Patterico) August 21, 2017
These images are from the NASA site.
Insane photo: International Space Station, w/ crew of 6 aboard, crossing path of the sun during the #SolarEclipse https://t.co/KG6hYKBBMZ pic.twitter.com/X0bsBxtTz0
— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 21, 2017
If you look at the proximity of the moon to the sunspots, the NASA photo was taken perhaps 3 minutes after my daughter’s photo — but from a completely different place in the country, from Wyoming.
this eclipse is fantastichappyfeet (a037ad) — 8/21/2017 @ 12:11 pm
It’s like my … I’ve lost count. I remember my first one in fourth grade.nk (dbc370) — 8/21/2017 @ 12:13 pm
We were hiking. It was…meh. My sister in the path of totality said it was very cool.
(Funny, Rev. Hoagie!)Patricia (5fc097) — 8/21/2017 @ 12:43 pm
I saw what appeared to be a solar flare at 5 o’clock on the sun. With my naked eye. Crazy.
Maybe. Maybe not. Check and see — or see if it was just the flash from an eyelash.
https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/newsDCSCA (797bc0) — 8/21/2017 @ 12:47 pm
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=now%201-d&q=my%20eyes%20hurthappyfeet (a037ad) — 8/21/2017 @ 12:51 pm
I’m sure we’ll read about whatever it was. It was during totality (I’m in the path today). There was a red light at about 5 o’clock on the sun (not at that time but at that location). I’m calling it a solar flare but I actually have no idea what it was.Patterico (c0238f) — 8/21/2017 @ 12:56 pm
lindsey saw a solar flare but not at 5 o’clockhappyfeet (a037ad) — 8/21/2017 @ 1:05 pm
We just looked at a photo taken here and there was another around 2:30 or 3 o’clock position.Patterico (c0238f) — 8/21/2017 @ 1:15 pm
this maybe will help
19:48 UTC would have been 12:48 PSThappyfeet (a037ad) — 8/21/2017 @ 1:37 pm
@14/@16. Post the pix if you can, Patrick.
NASA noted sunspot activity is low in the cycle now but witnessing a corona flare at totality is quite possible– and not uncommon as they’re a regular occurrence– we just can’t see them- but a large solar flare would make news for sure as it would disrupt satellite and telecommunications down here over the next 24-36 hours, trigger an alert for the ISS crew and create a large aurora display as well.
NASA, NOAA and the ‘spaceweather’ site monitor/track these things.
https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/newsDCSCA (797bc0) — 8/21/2017 @ 1:53 pm
This cool photo shows a solar flare at 2 o’clock. Amazing.DRJ (15874d) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:02 pm
Heh, I’m not surprised.Dana (aff890) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:08 pm
I’m in the path of the partial, but I was fogged in so saw nothing other than the livestreams — and there were some pretty noticeable flares in that coverage.aphrael (3f0569) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:13 pm
Solar eclipse photos on a website:
http://heavy.com/news/2017/08/solar-eclipse-photos-pictures-from-around-the-country/?b2np=dSammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:16 pm
I saw something earlier today that somebody had made. It’s one of those things going around – somebody mnementioned soimethig like that on the radio later.
You take a cardboard box, like a cereal box, and take off the top, and cover half of it with a aluminum foil and punch a big hole in it. (I wouldn’t call this a pinhole.)
You aim it so that the sun is going in in that half and look through the other half. (You can put a white envelope at the bottom of the cereal box. )
This would let you see the shadow.
I told this person about using black and white negatives and put two of them one behind the other (so that every spot more or less is blocked) and with that you could look at the sun. Color negatives are not good enough. Only black and white. (That’s a point that could get lost nowadays. People don’t have too many color negatives, let alone black and white)
The person with the cereal box told me he (still) has them but he was not going to use them – was
not sure it was safe..
went outside about 2:45. The only thing I thought was maybe the color balance of the light was slightly different, than at 1:30 but I don’t know if that was so, or just an idea I got.
NBC had a special too. You had Lester Holt and Al Roker, whi was aboard an aircraft carrier.
http://www.postandcourier.com/business/tourism/nbc-s-al-roker-to-cover-solar-eclipse-on-patriots/article_f27794ac-844b-11e7-a7e4-6b372920f15f.html
It didn’t work in 1970, or maybe I didn’t know how to use it. I think there was someone on the roof of the building we lived in at that time. I think my mother was up there on the roof with me too.
In any case I didn’t have or at leats look for black and white negatives.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:25 pm
@20. DRJ, that’s the ‘Diamond Ring’ – Bailey’s Beads effect- not actually a ‘solar flare’ – but in fact quite rareto see as it occurs literally only for a few seconds and only durin a total solar eclipse; it is the sunlight funneling through the peaks and valleys of the lunar topography.
It’s just beautiful.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:29 pm
@21. The man is a total jackass. WHAT is it that EVERYBODY was told NOT TO DO??????
Are there any gas ovens in the White House? 😉DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:31 pm
Patterico:
4. happyfeet (a037ad) — 8/21/2017 @ 12:11 pm
There was no tatality in either California or Chicago. Were either or you in a place where you can see it?
The next total eclipse visible coast to coast in the Unied States will be in 2024 (April 8) This one went northwest to southeast – the other one will go southwest to northeast. Carbondale, Illinois, is a place that will get to see both of them.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/30/science/total-solar-eclipse-2017-carbondale-illinois.html?mcubz=0
In this one the band is about 70 miles wide, and totality in any one place lasted no more than 2 minutes and about 45 seconds. The most it can ever reach is just over 7 minutes I think. Sometimes the situaiton is such that the moon doesn’t quite cover the sun even though it is centered.Sammy Fnkelman (02a146) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:39 pm
no it was overcast here
i sat above the street and watched people with their glasses they were adorable
i wish I’d thought more on it I’d have done some pics, but I took advantage of people being away to tweak their laptopshappyfeet (a037ad) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:43 pm
I live in the 90% area so it got dark, like if you were wearing sunglasses.
@Sammy Finkelman: I made a pinhole camera to view it with. Next time I would have used a longer box, to get a bigger image. Use foil to make the pinhole, and oil a piece of white paper for the screen.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:52 pm
@Sammy Finkelman:Sometimes the situaiton is such that the moon doesn’t quite cover the sun even though it is centered.
Annular eclipse.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:52 pm
Incidentally, it’s not as though the sun gets superpowered during an eclipse. Looking at the partial eclipse is no more dangerous than looking at the sun usually is.
I wonder how many hundreds of thousands of people kept their eclipse glasses on and missed totality.Frederick (64d4e1) — 8/21/2017 @ 2:55 pm
Saw the total eclipse today in east/Central Idaho – absolutely amazing and then you see the corona and it’s 50 times more what an experience.harkin (9d2d52) — 8/21/2017 @ 3:17 pm
Saw the total eclipse today in east/Central Idaho – absolutely amazing and then you see the corona and it’s 50 times more
Incidentally, it’s not as though the sun gets superpowered during an eclipse. Looking at the partial eclipse is no more dangerous than looking at the sun usually is.
Except that your lizard brain won’t let you look at the un-eclipsed sun for more than a split second. (Unless Apaches have staked you out and cut off your eyelids.) With the eclipse, you’ll keep looking until you’ve slow-cooked your retinas because it’s not bight enough to hurt.nk (dbc370) — 8/21/2017 @ 3:28 pm
@39. Bingo. Not to mention the reducing disc narrows a high intensity light source for fry eye.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/21/2017 @ 3:56 pm
Wonder if Frederick likes to stare int grocery store UPC laser scanners– you know, to see ‘who blinks first.’
how many wounded, Deuce?
http://heyjackass.com/happyfeet (28a91b) — 8/21/2017 @ 4:01 pm
UPDATE: My daughter took this picture with an iPhone through my father-in-law’s solar-safe telescope.
These images are from the NASA site.
If you look at the proximity of the moon to the sunspots, the NASA photo was taken perhaps 3 minutes after my daughter’s photo — but from a completely different place in the country, from Wyoming.Patterico (63e824) — 8/21/2017 @ 4:24 pm
Yup. We were in Cadiz, Kentucky. Unbelievable.Patterico (63e824) — 8/21/2017 @ 4:24 pm
Another cool unexpected feature today were the “shadow snakes” right before and after totality.
I’d never even heard about them before.
http://www.ajc.com/news/national/solar-eclipse-2017-watch-for-cool-shadow-snakes-just-before-and-after-eclipse/PNxLaSqws77XMd51ClFNxJ/harkin (9d2d52) — 8/21/2017 @ 4:34 pm
@46@47- Patterico, just AWESOME!
Worth the time and trip. Magnificent imagery. Sunspot activity is low but just ‘wow’ your daughter caught what was there as is w/an IPhone, no less. Tip-of-the-hat on that one!
That ISS pix is pretty amazing as well.
You didn’t miss much in Southern California; clear morning skies but percentage of partiality made it appear outside more like a room w/one set of florescent lights out for half an hour.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/21/2017 @ 4:40 pm
http://www.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-los-angeles-times-20170821-story.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 8/21/2017 @ 4:44 pm
@46@47 *Very* much obliged.Q! (267694) — 8/21/2017 @ 4:53 pm
beautiful photograph by your daughtermg (31009b) — 8/21/2017 @ 4:53 pm
Insane photo: International Space Station, w/ crew of 6 aboard, crossing path of the sun during the #SolarEclipse https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/silhouette-of-the-international-space-station-during-a-partial-solar-eclipse …
Insanely out-of-this-world cost, too; that little ISS ‘bug’ w/a crew of six aboard cost $100 billion to engineer and loft, averages $3 billion/yr., to operate and is literally going in circles, no place… fast.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/21/2017 @ 4:58 pm
Insanely out-of-this-world cost, too; that little ISS ‘bug’ w/a crew of six aboard cost $100 billion to engineer and loft, averages $3 billion/yr., to operate and is literally going in circles, no place… fast.
that would mean it’s a hell of a lot cheaper than the US navy with the same capabilitieshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/21/2017 @ 5:06 pm
LOL!nk (dbc370) — 8/21/2017 @ 5:08 pm
@nk: With the eclipse, you’ll keep looking until you’ve slow-cooked your retinas because it’s not bight enough to hurt.
It would have to be pretty near totality. Where I was, at 90%, it was way too bright to want to stare at it. 10% of the brightness of the sun is pretty bright. But there is nothing that I said that can be construed as a recommendation to stare at a partial eclipse–I simply said that it was “no more dangerous”, which is literally true.
@DCSCA:Not to mention the reducing disc narrows a high intensity light source for fry eye.
Only if the moon were a lens… if you block 90% of a light source, you block 90% of the light. 90%/90% = 1, the intensity is unchanged.
But again, there is nothing that I said that can be construed as a recommendation to stare at a partial eclipse.Frederick (30b972) — 8/21/2017 @ 6:10 pm