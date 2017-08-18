Steve Bannon Out, Returns To Breitbart Feeling “Jacked Up”

[guest post by Dana]

Late to this: Steve Bannon is out, or as the NY Post puts it:

Top presidential adviser and nationalist bomb-thrower Steve Bannon is out of a job, the White House said Friday. “Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

In a report in the Weekly Standard , Bannon, talked about the circumstances leading up to his departure, the Trump presidency, and his disdain for the “West Wing Democrats”. He also fired a warning shot:

Bannon assigns blame for the thwarting of his program on “the West Wing Democrats,” but holds special disdain for the Washington establishment—especially those Republicans who have, he believes, willfully failed to provide Trump with meaningful victories. And, he believes, things are about to get worse for Trump. “There’s about to be a jailbreak of these moderate guys on the Hill”—a stream of Republican dissent, which could become a flood.” … “I feel jacked up,” he says. “Now I’m free. I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘it’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ I am definitely going to crush the opposition. There’s no doubt. I built a f***ing machine at Breitbart. And now I’m about to go back, knowing what I know, and we’re about to rev that machine up. And rev it up we will do.”

Reports say that Bannon chaired an editorial meeting tonight, having returned as chief executive.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana