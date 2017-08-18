Steve Bannon Out, Returns To Breitbart Feeling “Jacked Up”
[guest post by Dana]
Late to this: Steve Bannon is out, or as the NY Post puts it:
Top presidential adviser and nationalist bomb-thrower Steve Bannon is out of a job, the White House said Friday.
“Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.
In a report in the Weekly Standard , Bannon, talked about the circumstances leading up to his departure, the Trump presidency, and his disdain for the “West Wing Democrats”. He also fired a warning shot:
Bannon assigns blame for the thwarting of his program on “the West Wing Democrats,” but holds special disdain for the Washington establishment—especially those Republicans who have, he believes, willfully failed to provide Trump with meaningful victories.
And, he believes, things are about to get worse for Trump. “There’s about to be a jailbreak of these moderate guys on the Hill”—a stream of Republican dissent, which could become a flood.”
…
“I feel jacked up,” he says. “Now I’m free. I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘it’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ I am definitely going to crush the opposition. There’s no doubt. I built a f***ing machine at Breitbart. And now I’m about to go back, knowing what I know, and we’re about to rev that machine up. And rev it up we will do.”
Reports say that Bannon chaired an editorial meeting tonight, having returned as chief executive.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
No comment from Ivanka or Jared.Dana (023079) — 8/18/2017 @ 5:51 pm
The White House said he was a nationalist bomb-thrower?harkin (aa3be1) — 8/18/2017 @ 5:53 pm
this is going to be greatmg (31009b) — 8/18/2017 @ 5:55 pm
robert and rebekah mercer with bannon could operate a cable news channel for patriotsmg (31009b) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:04 pm
crushcrushcrush nothing compares to
a quiet evening alonehappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:16 pm
The nationalist bomb thrower who was the President’s chief strategist at the White House is out of a job but he returned as chief executive at Breitbart. Ok, then.
When it comes to giving First Amendment protection to the media, the question everybody should ask is “Why? So they can bullsh!t us?”nk (dbc370) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:36 pm
Unrelated but Roman Polanski’s motion to dismiss the case against him was denied by LA Judge today.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:37 pm
ivanka and jared were hanging with maxine and the fake injunmg (31009b) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:37 pm
who did he throw a bomb at that didn’t have it coming?mg (31009b) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:38 pm
Mist everyone is looking out for other countries shouldn’t we, up to a point, the Russians and the Chinese watch out for their own.narciso (d1f714) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:40 pm
One wonders has Polanski become like noah cross, his Bete moire untouchable?narciso (d1f714) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:41 pm
So glad he’s feeling jacked up about returning to “the movement,” whatever that is.
Meanwhile Obamacare and high taxes are still extant. Oh well, politics is boring!! War is so funner.Patricia (5fc097) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:44 pm
From his perspective the media and the bureaucracy has been at war with him for seven monthsnarciso (d1f714) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:50 pm
a house and senate of lazy, lying republicans will be looking to lobby after getting their pink slips handed to them in 2018mg (31009b) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:51 pm
the only movement republicans have come from their bowelsmg (31009b) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:52 pm
Sincerely, you have another explanation of what is going on.narciso (d1f714) — 8/18/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Well, they better learn the rules of the game in DC or they will lose.Patricia (5fc097) — 8/18/2017 @ 7:06 pm
“Jacked up”
And jacked-offed; the goosestepper-gets-the-jackboot.
“Don’t be a sap. You’re taking the fall.” – Sam Spade [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Maltese Falcon’ 1941DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/18/2017 @ 7:11 pm
One of the few good ones left, of course Youtube shut down her channel.
thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/media/347091-americans-dont-trust-the-media-and-for-good-reasonnarciso (d1f714) — 8/18/2017 @ 7:14 pm