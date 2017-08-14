Iceland’s Darkness: Eradicating Down Syndrome From Their Society
[guest post by Dana]
A long while back, I was strolling through a Disney Store during my lunch hour, and a young man turned and hugged me. Out of the blue. This perfect stranger with a big smile on his face then told me he loved me. I was so startled that I just stood there confused. In a moment, an older couple rushed over and gently pulled the young man away. They apologized to me for their son’s burst of affection, and explained that their son was an “exceptional hugger”. Why, yes, I could see that! Their son had Down syndrome. He loved everyone. Including lucky me. I had a pleasant conversation with the couple, and then said good-bye. I felt happy. It certainly wasn’t one of those Big Deal moments in life, but rather a small, quiet one. It was the kind that sneaks up on you, and you just know something pure and sweet just shot through the universe, momentarily cutting through the misery, and you just happen to be there, in the right place at the right time, to catch that shot of love and tuck it away in your heart.
That happy run-in came to mind when I read about Iceland’s near-eradication of Downs syndrome births. As if this modern-marvel of eugenics was something to cheer about:
Since prenatal screening tests were introduced in Iceland in the early 2000s, the vast majority of women — close to 100 percent — who received a positive test for Down syndrome terminated their pregnancy.
While the tests are optional, the government states that all expectant mothers must be informed about availability of screening tests, which reveal the likelihood of a child being born with Down syndrome. Around 80 to 85 percent of pregnant women choose to take the prenatal screening test, according to Landspitali University Hospital in Reykjavik.
…
Using an ultrasound, blood test and the mother’s age, the test, called the Combination Test, determines whether the fetus will have a chromosome abnormality, the most common of which results in Down syndrome. Children born with this genetic disorder have distinctive facial issues and a range of developmental issues. Many people born with Down syndrome can live full, healthy lives, with an average lifespan of around 60 years.
…
With a population of around 330,000, Iceland has on average just one or two children born with Down syndrome per year, sometimes after their parents received inaccurate test results.
And while Iceland is witnessing Down syndrome children disappear from their landscape of life, I was shocked to read the statistics about such “termination rates” in other “civilized,” first-world nations:
According to the most recent data available, the United States has an estimated termination rate for Down syndrome of 67 percent (1995-2011); in France it’s 77 percent (2015); and Denmark, 98 percent (2015). The law in Iceland permits abortion after 16 weeks if the fetus has a deformity — and Down syndrome is included in this category.
Geneticist Kari Stefansson offers his thoughts on his nation’s “progress,” observing that this is not just a medical decision being made. But if not medical, what? Something… moral? :
“My understanding is that we have basically eradicated, almost, Down syndrome from our society — that there is hardly ever a child with Down syndrome in Iceland anymore,” he said.
Quijano asked Stefansson, “What does the 100 percent termination rate, you think, reflect about Icelandic society?”
“It reflects a relatively heavy-handed genetic counseling,” he said. “And I don’t think that heavy-handed genetic counseling is desirable. … You’re having impact on decisions that are not medical, in a way.”
Stefansson noted, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with aspiring to have healthy children, but how far we should go in seeking those goals is a fairly complicated decision.”
Of course this compels one to ask, indeed, where does it end? And who gets to play God and decide how far is too far? But seemingly, for the vast majority of the people in Iceland, this quest to eradicate Downs syndrome
births children has little to do with morality. At least that’s what they tell themselves. Consider counselor Helga Sol Olafsdottir, whom women turn to when discussing what they should do when they are informed that a chromosomal abnormality has been discovered:
Olafsdottir tells women who are wrestling with the decision or feelings of guilt: “This is your life — you have the right to choose how your life will look like.”
She showed Quijano a prayer card inscribed with the date and tiny footprints of a fetus that was terminated.
Quijano noted, “In America, I think some people would be confused about people calling this ‘our child,’ saying a prayer or saying goodbye or having a priest come in — because to them abortion is murder.”
Olafsdottir responded, “We don’t look at abortion as a murder. We look at it as a thing that we ended. We ended a possible life that may have had a huge complication… preventing suffering for the child and for the family. And I think that is more right than seeing it as a murder — that’s so black and white. Life isn’t black and white. Life is grey.”
Eliminating the existence of Down syndrome births, hence babies, children and adults is the natural outcome of such a rationalization. If it isn’t seen as the engineered murder of one deemed less than acceptable, and seen only as a “possible life,” and an imperfect one at that, then it becomes quite easy to kill.
I once spent a short, precious amount of time in the presence of a lovely couple who unexpectedly found themselves thrust into one of those gray areas of which Olafsdottir speaks, and yet they didn’t hesitate to choose life. They did so because they believed that the unique individual the wife carried was fearfully and wonderfully made, and that they had been specifically chosen to provide the necessary arms of love to hold, the tender hearts to nurture, and the courage required for the special baby she carried. The reward of their chosen “suffering,” they would insist to Olafsdottir, was to experience a joy so profound that they never looked back with regret at choosing to bring that which was deemed imperfect into this world and into their lives. Because in his own unique way, their son brought a different kind of perfect to them: the kind that is seen in big, wide-open bursts of love offered to strangers.
–Dana
This is heartbreakingly sad.Dana (023079) — 8/14/2017 @ 8:41 pm
When I was an undergrad, I worked with Downs’ kids and autistic kids. I thought I wanted to be a genetic counselor. You just read why I am not.Simon Jester (8aea69) — 8/14/2017 @ 8:56 pm
Tell me again how the default behavioral expectancy for man is benign and moral. We are ever so reasonable and rational. That religion stuff is just so much fantasy. Who needs it?
I’ve spent most of my life wondering why God shows our country any mercy or extends providence. My guess is it won’t be for much longer.
Thanks for this heartbreaking, important, and profound post, Dana.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 8/14/2017 @ 8:59 pm
Close to a 100%, that is a startling figure.narciso (d1f714) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:05 pm
With a population of around 330,000, in a world of around 7 billion, Iceland represents nothing. It may as well be a setting for a domed colony on one of the moons of Jupiter in a dystopic science fiction novel, for all the significance it has to the rest of Humanity.nk (dbc370) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:11 pm
Which means some “good” babies are aborted erroneously, too, right?
Oh well…eggs and omelettes!Patricia (5fc097) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Thank you for this post, Dana. I, too, have had the profound pleasure of witnessing “something pure and sweet just shot through the universe.” The place in my heart where it dwells, still, is an anchor against a compass-less world.felipe (023cc9) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:16 pm
Patricia (5fc097) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Quite right.felipe (023cc9) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:17 pm
Personal Story: When my (now ex-) wife was pregnant with our second child, she was given this test. Early 2000 and we received a phone call for her to go up to the larger regional hospital for further screening. We went up and were given the news that indications were that our unborn child had a chance at having Downs.
As I was aware of the test and the parameter margins I asked on what they were basing their maths on. They used the worst case numbers and achieved the result as given. I got them to move the date to the date we believed the deed that led to the successful conception was achieved and the chance dropped significantly. We asked on the viewing of the 13 week ultrasound and asked them to then factor in this date rather than their estimate. This result pushed the child o the normal probability of downs for a normal healthy naturally conceived child.
Only by knowing the actual parameters that they look for and having better knowledge on the conception date did we avoid taking the doctor’s advice. Advice she was standing by even when we stated we would be keeping the baby.
In the fullness of time, we brought our daughter into the world and she was not suffering from any birth defects. I worry that other families will abort healthy children all due to not knowing that 7 days difference significantly impacts on the odds of your unborn having Downs. 17 Years Later I still remember the pressure we were under from people who thought they knew everything. I would have not traded my Daughter in for anything, and I am glad I knew enough to make them do their work better. I feel sorry for those who did not.Daniel (df5853) — 8/14/2017 @ 9:45 pm
Thank you for this article Dana. God bless.NJRob (7f4bec) — 8/14/2017 @ 10:04 pm
Were it not such an incredible imposition on personal liberty I would be fully in favor of requiring a parental license before a pregnancy would be allowed to carry to term. I would require that potential parents demonstrate both a stable relationship and the financial ability to support a child. I would actually go further and revert to a significance-fault-required model for divorce during the child’s minority.
But like I say, I see that model being such an incredible imposition on the individual that I can’t really support it despite how desirable I see the enterprise.Soronel Haetir (86a46e) — 8/14/2017 @ 11:12 pm