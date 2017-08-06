Trump Is Not The Victim Of A Slow-Rolling Coup; He Is The Victim Of His Own Incompetence
The Strongman is never at fault.
When things go well for The Strongman, all credit goes to The Strongman. When things go poorly, it is not because he is ineffective and feckless. No, that cannot ever be true of The Strongman. If The Strongman fails, it is because Large Shadowy Forces are arrayed against him.
So when a leader portrays himself as a Strongman, there is one sure-fire way to know that he is failing: you start reading pieces arguing that he is being Undermined by Large Shadowy Forces.
And indeed, the notion of a “coup” against Trump has been popular lately, with one high-profile writer even publishing a fictional two-part series describing an actual military coup against Trump. The latest example of paranoia porn comes to us from Derek Hunter and it is titled: “We’re Witnessing A Slow-Rolling Coup”:
Whatever ends up happening there, one thing is for sure – the “resistance,” as it likes to call itself, is conducting a coordinated, slow-rolling coup against President Donald Trump.
The story won’t be that Trump was forced from office so much as it will be that Republicans let it happen. Which is just what the Democrats were counting on.
What is the evidence of a “coup” cited by Hunter? Basically, it’s a) leftist media bias and b) leaks from inside the government. Heavens to Betsy! Such things have never happened to Republicans before!
It’s not that leftist media bias doesn’t exist. I seem to recall it being a problem for one George W. Bush, and one George H.W. Bush, and one Ronald Reagan. I don’t think the media cared for Gerald Ford too much. Why, Deep State leaks and uniform journalistic hostility to the occupant of the Oval Office might have been present to some degree during the presidency of one Richard Nixon, don’t you think? Just a wee bit? Does that mean his resignation was the result of a coup? Um, no.
It’s time to acknowledge that maybe, just maybe, President Trump’s failure to date has been largely his own fault. Contemptuous of the notion of familiarizing himself with even a superficial level of policy detail, he can’t make the case for ObamaCare repeal the way Obama made the case for the law in the first place. Having created an absurdly chaotic White House by dint of his own lack of discipline and his obsession with television, praise, and his image, Trump is unable to fashion a legislative agenda that garners the votes he needs in Congress. The release of transcripts of his conversations with world leaders make him sound like an uninformed idiot . . . because he is an uninformed idiot.
But any admission of fault does not suit the image of The Strongman. Garry Kasparov, who knows something about the behavior of actual strongmen like Vladimir Putin, who (unlike Trump) use government to murder people, warned about Trump’s tendencies in March of 2016:
Trump doesn’t talk much about policy and is incoherent when he does. This makes it difficult for the pundits to make useful policy contrasts with the other candidates. This is by design. When Trump’s lies and flip-flops are pointed out, he presses on twice as loudly as before. What Trump does talk about relentlessly, instead of policy, are simple words with positive connotations. “Strength”, “power,” “greatness”, “energy”, “winning”, “huge”, “amazing.” Trump delivers these words, over and over, with the bravura of a carnival barker and the righteous anger of the oppressed, the trademark combination of the populist demagogue.
Trump also refers regularly to how he will demolish any and all critics and obstacles, from entire nations like Mexico to elected officials like Speaker Paul Ryan. He doesn’t talk about boring things like legality or procedure or how any of these threats and promises will be carried out. Before anyone can even ask, he’s on to the next audacious claim. “It will be taken care of!” “He’d better watch out!” “We’ll take the oil!” “They’ll pay for it all!” “It will be amazing!” Bold, decisive, fact-free, impossible, who cares? His followers love it.
All of these rhetorical habits are quite familiar to me and to anyone who has listened to Russian media—all state controlled—in the past decade. The repetition of the same themes of fear and hatred and racism, of victimhood, of a country beset by internal and external enemies, of how those enemies will be destroyed, of a return to national glory. How the Dear Leader apologizing or admitting error shows weakness and must never be done. Inspiring anger and hatred and then disavowing responsibility when violence occurs. It’s a match. As is the fixation with a leader’s personal strength and weakness, intentionally conflated with national strength and weakness.
There lies the clearest and most dangerous similarity between Trump and Putin: the authoritarian instinct, the veneration of power over the values that direct it. Trump has repeatedly praised not just Putin himself for his “strength,” but other tyrants as well. In 1990, in an interview with Playboy, Trump criticized Mikhail Gorbachev for not having a “firm enough hand” and spoke with admiration for the Chinese government’s massacre of protesters in Tiananmen Square.
This was all obvious at the time, yet people seem to be shocked that this 70-year-old man acts the same way as President that he has acted his whole life.
I come back to Trump’s praise for the Chinese mass murder at Tiananmen Square again and again, because I think it’s an important window into his soul — or lack thereof. That, more than anything else, tells me that Trump sees himself as The Strongman. And Kasparov’s observation that “the Dear Leader apologizing or admitting error shows weakness and must never be done” is one of the key features of The Strongman. He is never at fault.
All of these pieces about a “coup” against Trump are just rank propaganda to protect the nation from considering the real reasons for Trump’s failure. If we have identified a common enemy, we can rally the forces against that enemy, and we need not have any talk about whether Dear Leader might have some blame for his own ineffectiveness.
Is the media biased against Trump? There is no doubt. Are there “Deep State” forces that have declared him the enemy? I am quite sure they have.
But the media and the Deep State did not hold a gun to Trump’s head and tell him: “Do not learn about policy. Do not build a well-functioning White House. Instead, act like a narcissistic dummox. Watch television 24/7, tweet stupid nonsense as often as possible, and do your best to come off like a self-obsessed, amoral buffoon, so that your approval ratings tank and you can’t get anything done.”
That’s all on Trump.
I cannot imagine a Democrat blogger of some repute dissatisfied with Obama’s many errors writing such a vituperative post.Fred Z (05d938) — 8/6/2017 @ 1:10 pm
Fred, your Trump support could hardly be more consistent if you were paid for it. Frankly, I don’t really care what you think you can imagine, or what you think about anything.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/6/2017 @ 1:27 pm
“I cannot imagine”…
“Cannot” or “will not?” (sorry, I couldn’t resist.)
Fred, our esteemed host is not a Republican blogger. He, not unlike me, didn’t so much leave the Party as the Party left him; he simply acknowledged the reality of the situation.felipe (023cc9) — 8/6/2017 @ 1:32 pm
I think a major part of the problem is that very few people seem to be able to grasp that a major engine of anti-Trump sentiment is that a lot of people find him to be incompetent and quite likely will leave this country worse off than it was when he entered office.
There is of course Leftist opposition to what might be called the Trump agenda, and there is of course opposition among the bureaucrats and politicos both because of what they perceive as a danger inherent in his populism, and because they disagree on principle or are threatened by his nationalist/isolationist tendencies (or both). It shouldn’t be confused, however, with those people who actually support at least some of Trump’s agenda, but think that he himself is hurting that agenda far more than helping. Opposition to a POTUS because he is not really capable of handling the job seems to be something the Trumpniki seem unable to comprehend.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 8/6/2017 @ 1:33 pm
I cannot imagine a Democrat blogger of some repute dissatisfied with Obama’s many errors writing such a vituperative post.
You’re right, actually: because most of what you call his errors are what they would call good policy choices. Trump is making unforced errors, own goals, because of his personality and psychology. Obama didn’t.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 8/6/2017 @ 1:37 pm
This is a good illustration of the loss of linkage to reality, in Schlichter’s piece:
There was no guarantee they would retake power in 2020, or even 2024, were Ivanka to run.
The Trumpian movement was propelled by opposition to an establishment for which the Bush and Clinton dynasties were the prime examples, yet Schlichter seems okay with the idea of a dynasty named Trump.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 8/6/2017 @ 1:40 pm
felipe and kishnevi have some very sharp insights there.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/6/2017 @ 1:41 pm
irrespective of President Trump’s comport in office we’ve learned the justice department is filled with lawless harvardtrash traitor-pigs like Rod Rosenstein
irrespective of President Trump’s comport in office we’ve learned the FBI is a neurotic, incompetent joke filled with criminal turdboys who act outside the law to undermine the American government
irrespective of President Trump’s comport in office we’ve learned that a p.o.s. war hero John McCain shopped a wholly bogus document filled with sleazy lies in the hopes of damaging and perhaps even eliminating the president of the united states
Wow — an entire post of clap-trap.
There is no effort by the “Administrative State” to resist Trump’s exercise of authority as President? Really? Its a made-up?
If the “Executive Branch” resists the policy desires of the newly-elected “Executive”, what do you call it?
Hell, Sally Yates basically called on career employees of the Justice Department to demonstrate their independence by continuing the policy desires of their Obama Administration appointees who have departed, and the Obama Administration career supervisors who remain.
If I had 6 hours to give you, I could cataloge about 50 similar examples of the “Administrative State’s” passive-aggressive resistance to WH direction.
And the only significance you and find in the leaks of the transcripts of Trump’s calls to foreign leaders is they are unflattering to Trump?? How about the reluctance that might now set in with other world leaders to talk to any US officials over the telephone for fear that their own comments will be leaked by US intelligence “resistors”.
Fact — in just the first 6 months, the number of referrals to DOJ for criminal investigations of leaks of classified information are up 3 fold. Such investigations only get started based on a referral from an intelligence agency that classified information held by that agency has been inappropriately disclosed either in the media or to some unauthorized third party.
A 3 fold increase isn’t indicative of institutional resistance? Trump’s campaign stump rhetoric is to blame?
Really, there’s too much here to attempt to deal with in one 5 minute comment.
I had no idea that Gary Kasparov has ascended to the 21st Century equilavent of Alexander Solzhenistyn. I just thought he was always a great chess player with the ability to get his political views into the mainstream by virtue of his celebrity. I didn’t know I should be studying him as a leading 21st Century political scientist.shipwreckedcrew (d58e4f) — 8/6/2017 @ 1:50 pm
shipwreckedcrew says:
From the post:
It’s this sort of misrepresentation of my posts that causes me to declare that I will not be responding to shipwreckedcrew further on this post. My responses will be to people who argue in good faith. Step One is not twisting what I said beyond all recognition. People who do that forfeit any claim on my time or attention.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/6/2017 @ 1:59 pm
“act like a narcissistic dummox”
It has always worked for him merely because of this urban legend that he’s this idiot savant, who seems dumb like Colombo, has turned $5 million dollars into a small fortune.
As a consequence of his being born on 3rd base and considers it a HR when he is walked home, he had never been held accountable. (Never grown up).
Remember the Twilight Zone where Billy Mumy terrorized his family with his extraordinary power?Ben burn (d38849) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:00 pm
When it comes to the most ardent Trumpers, there is no misconduct or bad practice that they claimed to have opposed on the left that they won’t excuse in Trump.
There’s always a slight caveat — and when Trump’s presidency finally sinks so low that everyone wishes to disassociate themselves from him, history will be revised such that the caveats become all these people ever said. Some of us will remember it all, though.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:05 pm
The release of transcripts of his conversations with world leaders make him sound like an uninformed idiot … because he is an uninformed idiot.
Did you read the transcript?
Cause Ann Althouse, who is smart and pretty, she read them…
p.s. I’m not saying you’re not smart and prettyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:07 pm
My new rule is that the first time I have to say “that’s not what I said” to a person is the last time I speak to them in that thread.
It’s a pretty mild form of rebuke, but it will have to do for now.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:08 pm
Transcripts. Every word. Yes.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:09 pm
link to Ann A’s reporting on the transcripts, which she readhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:09 pm
I also remained baffled by the fact that in this post you seem to lay the blame for the failure to repeal Obamacare at the feet of Trump.
The GOP Congress — as you have repeatedly pointed out — campaigned for multiple election cycles on repealing Obamacare, and has over a period of 6 years had the opportunity to assemble a comprehensive policy to take its place. Trump came on the political scene 18 months ago, and simply adopted the policy position of the GOP Congress.
But now the failure is, according to you caused in part by the fact he was “Contemptuous of the notion of familiarizing himself with even a superficial level of policy detail, he can’t make the case for ObamaCare repeal the way Obama made the case for the law in the first place.”
He’s got GOP leadership in each house of Congress that have based their careers on being at the center of the repeal/replace effort, but he’s to blame because he can’t take a crash course in Medicaid/Insurance Exchanges, etc.shipwreckedcrew (d58e4f) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:10 pm
Link to my reporting on the transcripts, which I read. (Link goes to this post, where I observed that the transcripts make Trump sound like an idiot.)Patterico (115b1f) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:12 pm
12 — another Patterico example of wanting to have it both ways by inserting a few words meant to pre-empt the criticism he knows will be coming his way, while dedicating several hundred words to an argument that are precisely contrary to the caveat he puts in place.shipwreckedcrew (d58e4f) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:13 pm
the way Obama made the case for the law in the first place
Obama made the case for obamacare by lying about it like a filthy murkowski-pighappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:15 pm
But the media and the Deep State did not hold a gun to Trump’s head and tell him: “Do not learn about policy. Do not build a well-functioning White House. Instead, act like a narcissistic dummox. Watch television 24/7, tweet stupid nonsense as often as possible, and do your best to come off like a self-obsessed, amoral buffoon, so that your approval ratings tank and you can’t get anything done.”
That’s all on Trump.
LOL! And he’ll gladly take all the credit.
Because Americans don’t want to be governed they wish to be entertained.
And so far, he’s been doing just that. What a show.
__________
Today’s Beldar the Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words of Wonder:
“Goldwater put it in context. He said, ‘Well, for Christ’s sake, everybody bugs everybody else.’ We know that.” – President Nixon using conservative Senator Barry Goldwater’s comments to rationalize Watergate break-in and assorted illegal domestic surveillance plans with H.R. Haldeman, Secret White House Oval Office tapes, September 15, 1972DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:16 pm
Reading the same thing from you in every comment thread is kinda the opposite of entertainment.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:18 pm
If I might ask…
Just as I would ask Trumpets what behavior(s) would sour you on him…I comparatively ask never Trumpers…
If he were to sanitize the package and grow up, what would you object to about the man?Ben burn (d38849) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:19 pm
Its disingenuous and dishonest to say a critic of your a post is “twisting what I said beyond all recognition” by relying on 17 words inserted which reflect some “acknowledgment” in your post of the position of those who disagree with you.
And, the “Deep State” and “Administrative State” are not synonymous, though you seem to equate them.shipwreckedcrew (d58e4f) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:19 pm
swc, you seem to be a good example of the failure of comprehension I referred to in my comment at 4.
If someone thinks Trump will harm this country and the conservative agenda simply because of the way he operates/does not operate–because of his personal failings, are they supposed to simply loyally shut up because the “enemy” attacks him? Are they supposed to ignore his failure to do what a POTUS can and should do to get rid of Obamacare? Or any of the other examples of his incompetence/lack of interest?kishnevi (bb03e6) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:20 pm
@27. That’s an exaggeration; haven’t used it in quite a while, Patterico– but the self-evidence of it really hits home, for better or worse. These past six months have been the longest two years in decades. But certainly not boring.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:24 pm
yes yes yes just the fact that so many americans looked at the establishment turds they were offered and said no thank you
this is the stuff what revolutions are made of
this brilliant insouciant obstinance
I agree with the rhetorical thrust of these questions, but for me it goes further. The talk of a “coup” is so melodramatic and overwrought as to be laughable.
Sure, Trump has to contend with a biased news media. Sure, he has institutional elements inside government arrayed against him. So? He still has many, many problems of his own making. Are we allowed to discuss those too?
Another point: we supposed to assume that is always bad to have the deep state opposing Trump, but I’m not so sure it is in every case. In fact, some used it as a selling point during the campaign — Hillary won’t be constrained by the bureaucracy, but Trump will! Yay!
Many of the very same people who made that argument are now decrying as a bug the thing that they told us during the election was a feature.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:28 pm
35kishnevi (bb03e6) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:29 pm
Except the contractor they called in to do the work exhibits Closeau-ian levels of ineptitude.
If he were to sanitize the package and grow up, what would you object to about the man?
Nothing really. I disagree with some of his “policies” but I’d have no objection to his way of doing things.
But of course there is much virtue in an if, and short of divine intervention, he won’t come close to doing that.
Which is why, in the real world, my preferred outcome would probably be President Pence being re-elected in 2020.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:33 pm
True. I checked. The last time was June 27. But this instance was the 54th time you have said that in a comment. I counted. (Don’t worry, it took only a moment to do so.) So yeah, it gets to be the opposite of entertaining.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:34 pm
The talk of a “coup” is so melodramatic and overwrought as to be laughable.
Or a non-denial denial.
Certainly far right factions within the GOP or Deep Staters wouldn’t want to sully their rep with that stain. The secret to Trump is he lives in and for the moment. Yesterday is gone; meaningless to remind him of what he said as that was then, this is now. Tomorrow hasn’t arrived but it’s full of promise so all that matters is the stagecraft of today.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:37 pm
What I like about you, Mr. feets, is you know youre full of sh**.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:39 pm
the real reasons for Trump’s failure.
the filthy corrupt lying republican congress can’t pass anything
pervy Mitt Romney’s slicked up lil boy toy Paul Ryan can’t gitter done
and McConnell’s #1 priority was installing his corrupt piggy wife in a cabinet job – mission accomplished
and that’s the biggest thing holding up President Trump’s agenda
an inept republican Congress wholly lacking in honor and integrityhappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:40 pm
@40. It’s gonna be a long 4– perhaps 8 years for you– or until he resigns to protect the family business.DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:40 pm
Mr. 57 thank you
it’s nice to hear that sometimeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:41 pm
39
I have no response.Ben burn (d38849) — 8/6/2017 @ 2:42 pm