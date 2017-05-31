Former Congressional Candidate Helping California Conservatives Relocate To Texas

[guest post by Dana]

In an effort to avoid the hot takes of the day (Covfefe, anyone?), I scanned some smaller local newspapers to see what’s happening around the country in the less cosmopolitan areas. And this caught my eye – a former candidate for Congress in the state of California, has moved to Texas and wants to help other Californians do the same:

[F]ormer Inland congressional candidate Paul Chabot wants to move conservatives elsewhere. Chabot, who now lives in Texas, recently founded Conservative Move, which seeks to relocate conservative-minded families to parts of the country that are more receptive to their thinking – for now, Collin County, Texas with more counties promised as operations expand. “We wanted a better life for our four young children and we found it in Texas,” Chabot said on Conservative Move’s website. “Our only regret was not doing it sooner. This ‘idea’ was so simple – we just wanted to help families make the move like we did.”

Now, while this might seem like a great idea for Californians at the end of their right-leaning-rope living in the deepest of blue states, I’m not so sure Texans are going to feel great about the project. One thing I hear from locals when traveling out of state, as well as speaking to other frequent travelers, is that the locals in states that Californians relocate to are often dismayed to find that their new neighbors have brought all of their “Californian pathologies” with them, thus over time, the new home state ends up resembling the Golden State far more than the natives would like.

Chabot explains his family’s decision to move out of California:

In announcing his move, Chabot, who also lost to Aguilar in 2014, said that after the November election, he and wife Brenda “took a long hard look at our state of California and agreed it was time to move to ‘America,’ to find a region of our nation that embraces the values and morals we cherish.” California, Chabot said, was “overrun by illegals, drug addicts and violent criminals under the umbrella of a radical liberal ideology that has destroyed the state.” With the slogan “Helping Families Move Right,” Conservative Move offers to connect families with a real estate agent to sell their home and “introduce you to our team’s real estate agent to find your new dream home in North Texas.”

Now, I don’t know whether this is going to motivate Conservatives to pull up roots and head south, but certainly Chabot’s description of the state is well founded. Also, there is the matter of Democrats (the progressive kind) having a stranglehold on the state, with no end in sight. But obviously pulling up stakes and relocating is a decision unique to each individual’s personal circumstances, and is often much easier said than done.

