Former Congressional Candidate Helping California Conservatives Relocate To Texas
[guest post by Dana]
In an effort to avoid the hot takes of the day (Covfefe, anyone?), I scanned some smaller local newspapers to see what’s happening around the country in the less cosmopolitan areas. And this caught my eye – a former candidate for Congress in the state of California, has moved to Texas and wants to help other Californians do the same:
[F]ormer Inland congressional candidate Paul Chabot wants to move conservatives elsewhere.
Chabot, who now lives in Texas, recently founded Conservative Move, which seeks to relocate conservative-minded families to parts of the country that are more receptive to their thinking – for now, Collin County, Texas with more counties promised as operations expand.
“We wanted a better life for our four young children and we found it in Texas,” Chabot said on Conservative Move’s website.
“Our only regret was not doing it sooner. This ‘idea’ was so simple – we just wanted to help families make the move like we did.”
Now, while this might seem like a great idea for Californians at the end of their right-leaning-rope living in the deepest of blue states, I’m not so sure Texans are going to feel great about the project. One thing I hear from locals when traveling out of state, as well as speaking to other frequent travelers, is that the locals in states that Californians relocate to are often dismayed to find that their new neighbors have brought all of their “Californian pathologies” with them, thus over time, the new home state ends up resembling the Golden State far more than the natives would like.
Chabot explains his family’s decision to move out of California:
In announcing his move, Chabot, who also lost to Aguilar in 2014, said that after the November election, he and wife Brenda “took a long hard look at our state of California and agreed it was time to move to ‘America,’ to find a region of our nation that embraces the values and morals we cherish.”
California, Chabot said, was “overrun by illegals, drug addicts and violent criminals under the umbrella of a radical liberal ideology that has destroyed the state.”
With the slogan “Helping Families Move Right,” Conservative Move offers to connect families with a real estate agent to sell their home and “introduce you to our team’s real estate agent to find your new dream home in North Texas.”
Now, I don’t know whether this is going to motivate Conservatives to pull up roots and head south, but certainly Chabot’s description of the state is well founded. Also, there is the matter of Democrats (the progressive kind) having a stranglehold on the state, with no end in sight. But obviously pulling up stakes and relocating is a decision unique to each individual’s personal circumstances, and is often much easier said than done.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Y’all might want to be on the lookout…Dana (023079) — 5/31/2017 @ 3:14 pm
oh my goodness collin county is so
expensive and crowded
just crowded like i can’t even tell you
it’s a BOMB waiting to go off!
they have torchy’s tacos in Allen now though so that’s the one good thing
and you know what else
the law enforcement there is a bit on the overzealous side i think
but that’s a lot cause of it’s so crowded, so many people going hither and yither, some with unpleasant agendas
there’s bobcat all up in that county too what’s up with all them bobcathappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/31/2017 @ 3:22 pm
One of the original bits of genius in the Constitution was to secure to every American citizen the right to move — to vote with their feet when their votes at the ballot box have proven unsatisfactory — among the various United States.
In the laboratory of democracy, there will be a few bright successes, a broad range of mediocrity, and a few conspicuous failures. California has gone, within my lifetime, from an obvious example of the first category to the most conspicuous example of the last. “The Grapes of Wrath” have been replaced by U-Haul Ratio — as of today, it costs $2478 to rent a standard 20-foot U-Haul truck in LA for drop-off in Houston, versus $828 to rent that same truck in Houston for drop-off in LA, so the price ratio is three-to-one in Houston’s favor. Pretty soon, U-Haul is going to have to actually pay people to drive trucks back to California in order to service the heavy demand for trucks from people who’re fleeing California.
When the state goes into utter financial collapse, Congress will have to rescue it, but the resulting financial receivership — which necessary will undo a great deal of bad policy inflicted upon California by its Democrat politicians — will make Reconstruction look gentle.
But during the receivership, there will be great deals to be had for bottom-fishers who can pay in cash. I suspect Texans and other sun-belters are likely to end up as new owners of some very nice California properties.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/31/2017 @ 3:31 pm
From Justice Stewart’s majority opinion for a unanimous Supreme Court in the felicitously named United States v. Guest, 383 U.S. 745 (1966)(citations & footnotes omitted):Beldar (fa637a) — 5/31/2017 @ 3:48 pm
Don’t let the door hit ya….Spartacvs (2db708) — 5/31/2017 @ 3:50 pm
Born in Hollywood 1957.
Up until about 1985 I actually thought they might salvage CA.
Moving instead of improving is sad but the idiocy and corruption of those in power looks indomitable. The democrats figured the only way to secure power never to be relinquished was to chase out the independent, tax-paying residents and bring in those who depend on party rule for their livelihood, be they illegal aliens, parasites or spoiled public servants.
How do you savage industry, ruin the best schools, create corruption and cronyism that will turn paradise into a hellhole?
Put Democrats in charge.harkin (eb0d8f) — 5/31/2017 @ 3:56 pm
I’m still of the suspicion that California emigrants shouldn’t vote for 5-10 years after moving, just to make sure Texas doesn’t have the same problem as Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Colorado … Call it a quarantine, like to prevent other plagues & diseases.John Hasley (f37e79) — 5/31/2017 @ 3:57 pm
(Add on to Beldar)
The Hebrew word for liberty/freedom, the most famous use of which is probably the verse from Leviticus, Proclaim liberty throughout the land, has as its most basic meaning the idea of freedom of motion and freedom to travel.
OT (or perhaps not)kishnevi (7c7aed) — 5/31/2017 @ 4:10 pm
https://www.thesun.co.uk/travel/3689312/a-village-in-switzerland-has-banned-tourists-taking-photos-as-it-is-too-pretty-for-instagram/
‘Covfefe’…. our Captain is slurring his tweets. A stroke of genius.
“I think it’s some kind of code.” – Col ‘Jiggs’ Casey [Kirk Douglas] ‘Seven Days In May’ 1964DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/31/2017 @ 4:12 pm
John Hasley @ 7,
Absolutely! Californians are carriers.Dana (023079) — 5/31/2017 @ 4:16 pm
“Covfefe” was meant to be “Coverage”, that’s my guess!Dejectedhead (0c7c2f) — 5/31/2017 @ 4:17 pm
Greetings:
I spent some time in Texas back in ’68, working for my “Uncle” up around Mineral Wells. I think it was in May when the local cowboys switched from their felt hats to their straw ones. The process seemed to reverse itself toward the end of September. All the local restaurants met my Father’s quantitative test which went, “I came here to eat your food not to look at your crockery.”11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/31/2017 @ 4:23 pm
Covfefe is actually Trump speech meaning liberals continuing to beclown themselves.
Like Kathy Griffin blaming Sarah Palin for violent images after the Geffords shooting yet being happy to pose beheadeing Trump.
Or Al Franken calling Griffin’s joke inappropriate yet himself joking in 2004 about showing Al Qaeda how to sneak into the Bush White House.
Meanwhile, San Francisco liberal planning:
Step 1: Require $15 minimum wage
Step 2: Robots take delivery jobs
Step 3: Ban robots
H/t Michael Saltsmanharkin (eb0d8f) — 5/31/2017 @ 4:38 pm
Short of the 5 o’clock shadow, wearing of Bermuda shorts, dark socks and wig tips on the beach, Hillary! Clinton’s transformation into full Nixonan bitterness appears complete. #CodeconColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/31/2017 @ 4:43 pm
Kish, that link (#8) made me recall the old standby: In heaven, the cooks are French, the police are English, the mechanics are German, the lovers are Italian, and the bankers are Swiss. In hell, the cooks are English, the police are German, the bankers are Italian, and the lovers are Swiss.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/31/2017 @ 4:45 pm
The fact Trump trolls the Media with a mis-spelling and folks are talking about it = #TrumpDerangementSyndromeBlah Blah (44eaa0) — 5/31/2017 @ 4:49 pm
When the left looks to Colbert as their intellectual JefeColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/31/2017 @ 4:52 pm
Rest assured they’ll have to choke down beaucoup covfefe
15 – National Lampoon did a variation on that in a very prescient article in their (IIRC) 1976 Foreigners Issue about the coming European Union:
All the cops were German
The cooks were British
The politicians were French
The family planners were Irish
The Hostages were Dutch
The Comedians were Danes
There were more I think but I can’t recall…..harkin (eb0d8f) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:00 pm
Haiku! Gesundheit!
Quoting Jonah ‘Whale meat’ Goldberg w/o citation.
“Neat. Petite.” – Lurch [Ted Cassidy] ‘The Addams Family,’ ABC TV 1965DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:06 pm
No, I stole it and enhanced it a bit, ASPCA.
For those keeping score, this makes Hillary! the third (Gore and Jean Francois Kerry were the other two) Democrat candidate to have lost a presidential election and claim to have been cheated out of a win.
L-L-L-L-Losers.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:17 pm
“Neat. Sweet. Petite”
Fypharkin (eb0d8f) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:18 pm
along similar lines,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGscoaUWW2Mnarciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:19 pm
“I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am, let’s face it.”
— Terry “On the Waterfront” 1954Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:21 pm
Drink deeply of that leftwing suck, ASPCA.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:23 pm
Ta gotta love that British wit, narciso. BTW, I’d read The Sun.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:25 pm
So the “Welcome to my state, now go home” bug has bitten Texas?
What a shame.
Ace put up an epic rant that shouldn’t be missed.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:27 pm
Preparation H®, ASPCA… and no, it’s not a lip balm.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:28 pm
clearly transference of former blue state residents to red states, must be handled with care,
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/31/house-intelligence-committee-sends-subpoenas-to-intel-agencies.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:37 pm
I think we can agree tenure, with a few exceptions makes you crazy,
https://twitter.com/TheBrandonMorse/status/870067849485721600narciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:47 pm
A friend of mine who had advanced to a VP position after moving to Texas from NorCal had our CEO take a special interest in him. Friend and his wife were asked to accompany the CEO and his lady friend on a shopping trip crossing over to Mexico via one of the pedestrian bridges. They spent a fun day together and on their way back over to the US, the CEO had admired my friend’s Montblanc pen… really, really admired it. And friend – realizing this was some kind of test – gifted the CEO with it, much to the fellows delight. So they then stopped for dinner and during the conversation, the CEO thanked friend for his generosity and asked what he could do for him in return. Friend took a little too long pondering that, and his wife chimed in with a “you can let us move back to California!”.
They had a laugh, but friend remained a VP until his retirement, whereupon they moved back to Pleasanton, Ca.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:15 pm
There’s more than Texas and California.Darren M. (a4eb00) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:30 pm
It’ll be Southern Utah for us.Colonel Haiku (0aee87) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:46 pm
26 – “Ace put up an epic rant that shouldn’t be missed.”
Great post and among the excellent points it makes is that the snowflakes attending colleges where they feel they already know more than the faculty is probably the worst idea ever for attending that particular source of higher learning.harkin (eb0d8f) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:49 pm
Before they put the freeway in, the old road to St. George passed through Santa Clara. I loved Santa Clara. It is still a nice place. Quieter than it was then. My uncle bought retirement properties in St. George and Hatch, but never made it there. I could see moving to Southern Utah.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:56 pm
@27, Haiku! Gesundheit!
And a Colon-elle would know– shrinks the wrinkles under your eyes and keeps your breasts perky, eh Haiku.
“It’s not a beauty pageant, it’s a scholarship program.” – Gracie Hart [Sandra Bullock] ‘Miss Congeniality’ 2000DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:59 pm
she does need to change brews, I suggest an ipa ale,
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/still-sore-hillary-blames-dnc-scotus-1000-russian-agents-loss/narciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 7:09 pm
Headlines seen today:
Hillary Blames Voter Supression For Losing State She Never Visited After Nomination
and
NYTimes Eliminates Public Editor Position Created To Counter Fraud Scandals
It appears two famous sources for liberal CW double down on their disdain for the public.harkin (eb0d8f) — 5/31/2017 @ 7:29 pm
There are no “California pathologies.” There are transplanted East Cost pathologies that have polluted, for a time, California. There are also Mexican and Central American pathologies, but they aren’t so viral as New York ones.
Remember that California gave the nation the tax revolt and Ronald Reagan. Then everyone moved here in the 80s and it went to sh1t.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/31/2017 @ 9:02 pm
If I left CA it wouldn’t be for Texas. Nothing wrong with Texans but the climate sucks.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/31/2017 @ 9:05 pm
As my dear, departed father once said, “The problem with California isn’t the Mexicans, it’s the New Yorkers.”ThOR (c9324e) — 5/31/2017 @ 9:06 pm
Ace put up an epic rant that shouldn’t be missed.
“Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.”
That this should appeal to Trump’s acolytes isn’t surprising. Considering that the man cannot fill most appointive positions, get a law passed, or get rid of the tiniest of ankle-biting “scandals”, it is clear that he is completely incompetent. Has no business being President.
The only good thing he has done is keeping Hillary out of the office, but there needs to be a greater goal. Like getting sh1t done.
But goon squads aren’t the answer. Does Ace really think a press that ignores the Democrat goons will ignore Trump’s?
How about figuring out how to appoint a US Attorney (all of which are vacant), or any of the DoJ divisions, or a special counsel for Obama’s crimes, or nearly all of the undercabinet positions in government. For starters. All things he can do with a pen and a rubberstamp Senate.
But no, brownshirts. Great.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/31/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Of course, no one at this point wants to be tainted by serving Trump.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/31/2017 @ 9:14 pm
How many hearings has McConnell scheduled again, what exactly does the Senate do, it can’t take up health care or tax reform but it blocks pro fracking regulation.narciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 9:19 pm
But it’s generally true much of Washington would rather serve red queen, they’ve made that quite clear.narciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 9:21 pm
“But goon squads aren’t the answer. Does Ace really think a press that ignores the Democrat goons will ignore Trump’s?”
The Brownshirts are already here. When it gets to the point of the US’s own Cultural Revolution (which already exists on campus and certain media pockets), I will blame no one for fighting back.harkin (299d24) — 5/31/2017 @ 9:23 pm
The 11tb commandment was devised because the cop establishment wouldn’t give the right the time of daynarciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 9:23 pm
As Mark Steyn reminds the culture moved faster than elective culturenarciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 9:27 pm
I know the climate of Texas sucks, but I’d rather not do the half that catches freezing temps. I think South Carolina is the new Florida that might be a spot. Or my 55 y.o. strategy of a upper end mobile home community.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/31/2017 @ 10:01 pm