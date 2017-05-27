Two Good Samaritans Fatally Stabbed While Trying To Protect Passengers From Deranged Individual
[guest post by Dana]
In Portland last night, a man killed two individuals and wounded another when they attempted to stop him from harassing two women on a train as he yelled “…hate speech toward a variety of ethnicities and religions”:
Two men were killed in a stabbing on a MAX train Friday when they tried to intervene as another man yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim, including one wearing a hijab, police said.
A third passenger who tried to help was also stabbed, but is expected to survive, said Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson.
Officers arrested the suspect as he ran from the Hollywood transit station into the neighborhood near Providence Portland Medical Center in Northeast Portland, Simpson said. Police are still working to identify him and the three men stabbed.
The suspect was ranting about many things, using “hate speech or biased language,” and at one point focused on the young women, Simpson said.
The suspect then turned on the passengers who tried to help, Simpson said.
“In the midst of his ranting and raving, some people approached him and appeared to try to intervene with his behavior and some of the people that he was yelling at,” Simpson said. “They were attacked viciously.”
One good Samaritan died at the scene and another at the hospital, he said. The third victim was undergoing evaluation, but didn’t suffer life-threatening wounds, he said.
An eyewitness, Evelin Hernandez, a 38-year-old resident of Clackamas, Oregon told KATU-TV:
“[The suspect] said, ‘Get off the bus, and get out of the country because you don’t pay taxes here,’ [he said he] doesn’t like Muslims, they’re criminals,” Evelin Hernandez said.
Authorities arrested 35 year old Jeremy Joseph Christian and he was booked in the Multnomah County jail on two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder, as well as misdemeanor charges.
According to Oregon Live, Christian’s criminal record, which dates back to 2002, includes felony robbery, kidnapping and weapon convictions.
CNN notes: “Investigators haven’t been able to verify whether Christian was targeting the women with slurs because police haven’t found them.” Police are hoping they will come forward to ask them questions.
Also, the Portland Mercury is reporting that Christian is a known white-supremacist, and known to Portland authorities:
On April 29, Christian showed up to the right-wing “March for Free Speech” on 82nd Avenue in Montavilla with a baseball bat in an attempt to assault left-wing protesters. The bat was quickly confiscated by Portland police officers. He ranted how he was a nihilist. He’d soon yelled racial slurs (“fuck all you n*****s”) and gave the Nazi salute throughout the day. He yelled “Hail Vinland” throughout the day.
A few Portland police officers on April 29 appeared to be familiar with Christian, but not threatened by him. They claimed he had a head injury and was mentally ill.
At the link you can view photos of Christian giving the Nazi salute, and read his anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim Facebook posts, as well as his political comments.
Prayers for the families of the two men who heroically died trying to protect the young women. And a quick recovery for the third individual.
–Dana
Horrible.Dana (023079) — 5/27/2017 @ 11:18 am
Horrible that with his priors he wasn’t in prison. Felony robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges and he’s let loose on the public. Heck of a job legal system!harkin (9fca6c) — 5/27/2017 @ 11:25 am
Sounds like this guy should not have been loose on the streets. Terrible.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/27/2017 @ 11:27 am
looks like he made vigorous use of facebook for to share his views
such a gift to americahappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/27/2017 @ 11:32 am
As is Sh#tter and World Star Hip Hop.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/27/2017 @ 11:35 am
yes yes sh#tter too in particular
this sleazy social media crap isn’t good for the mental health of normal people
much less for imbalanced nutjobs
and zuckertwat wants to be president?happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/27/2017 @ 11:38 am
even for a nutjob it seems kinda weird to yell “get off the bus” to someone when you’re on a trainhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/27/2017 @ 11:45 am
A few Portland police officers on April 29 appeared to be familiar with Christian, but not threatened by him. They claimed he had a head injury and was mentally ill.
For the life of me I have no idea why we pretend that someone who is obviously mentally ill isn’t in fact a time-bomb that could go off at any time, especially when the person is young and capable of inflicting harm. There are so many wild-eyed young nut-jobs wandering our streets these days that how can we affect to be surprised when one of them wrecks this sort of havoc?JVW (42615e) — 5/27/2017 @ 11:53 am
we don’t have any institutions in failmerica we can trust with the power and responsibility of deciding who can and can’t be free to wander our streets
certainly not the Portland police good gravyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/27/2017 @ 11:59 am
8,9. It pains me to see so many public high schools in Chicago operating at 1/4 capacity (often times to accomodate gang boundaries) and not have some commandeered as auxiliary jails or mental institutions.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/27/2017 @ 12:05 pm
well the other part is a lot of people willfully ignore the Secretary of Homeland Security and what do they do?
they leave their house!
it’s a roll of the dice when you do that in this countryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/27/2017 @ 12:09 pm
Keep Portland weird, I guess. Very sad.Pious Agnostic (e9063c) — 5/27/2017 @ 12:46 pm
“There are so many wild-eyed young nut-jobs wandering our streets these days that how can we affect to be surprised when one of them wrecks this sort of havoc?”
As anyone who has visited downtown Portland in the last decade can tell you, he certainly chose one of the best urban areas in which to blend in.harkin (9fca6c) — 5/27/2017 @ 12:50 pm
Greetings:
Me, I’m thinking will this be turned into the Islamophobia CAIR has been searching for ???11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/27/2017 @ 12:58 pm
are all of cher's ex-husbands dead now
Prison is there for a reason. This guy should’ve never been released.NJRob (d16a49) — 5/27/2017 @ 1:54 pm
What say you, Rev. Hoagie?
You are clearly a life taker and a love maker.
Wouldn’t it have been better for everyone on the train if at least one of them had a firearm and was willing to use it?Denver (16d6df) — 5/27/2017 @ 3:02 pm
