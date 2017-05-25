NYT Reporter Lifts Material from Local Reporter then Plays Dumb When Caught
[guest post by JVW]
As a follow-up to the story last night about GOP House candidate Greg Gianforte of Montana “body-slamming” Guardian reporter Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs during what Gianoforte characterizes as an unwelcome intrusion into a private interview last night, comes some typically douchy behavior from a New York Times reporter. Whitney Bermes of the Daily Chronicle newspaper in Bozeman tweeted out a picture that she took this morning when the citation issued to Gianforte. The link to the tweet is in the proceeding sentence, and I’ll attach an image here in case the tweet has trouble embedding:
And then, a mere 44 minutes later, Jonathan Martin of the NYT sent out this tweet:
Note the tone of accomplishment in Martin’s tweet: “I’ve obtained a copy. . . ” He makes it sound as if he was doing good old-fashioned shoe-leather journalism and hanging out at the police station asking all the right questions and uncovering every lead. But don’t the two photos there look awfully similar, and by “similar” I mean one and the same? Note how the redacted information is the same as well as the shadow on the document from the person who snapped the photo. This coincidence was not lost on Ms. Bermes who had the following exchange with Martin:
Twitter reaction is overwhelmingly critical of Martin and supportive of Ms. Bermes, and it would appear that all of the big poo-bah media watchers have been alerted to this. I don’t think I would want to be in Jonathan Martin’s shoes right now. It will be interesting to see what if any censure he might face from his employer.
But just another reason to distrust Big Media.
Interesting thought: Is this a form of bullying? Martin has over 186,000 followers on Twitter; Ms. Bermes has 6,827.
Mr. Martin’s white and also male, so if he wants to use the picture without attribution there shouldn’t be an issue, especially given that the person whining about “appropriation” is not even a white male.
I thought we all knew this is just how things work in America.happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/25/2017 @ 4:06 pm
Squirrel.
Note the tone of accomplishment in Martin’s tweet: “I’ve obtained a copy. . . ” He makes it sound as if he was doing good old-fashioned shoe-leather journalism and hanging out at the police station asking all the right questions and uncovering every lead.
Note: that is your own projection. What he tweeted is exactly what he did: he obtained a copy.
Jaysus. Squirrel, squirrel, squirrel.
Meanwhile, Jared Kushner is under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe?
“That would put you inside the White House.” – ‘Deep Throat’ [Hal Holbrook] – ‘All The President’s Men’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 4:09 pm
the FBI’s corrupt and panicking
nothing they say right now is worth a handful of warm poopieshappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/25/2017 @ 4:13 pm
Note: that is your own projection. What he tweeted is exactly what he did: he obtained a copy.
Tell me where you learned that the rules of proper attribution go out the window when using Twitter. Are you suggesting that all of the media critics and ombudsmen are going to look at Martin’s actions and say, “Yep, no issues there; not a problem at all”?JVW (42615e) — 5/25/2017 @ 4:25 pm
@5. I’m telling you it’s squirrel meat to project your own assumptions of how a reporter sources information. Jaysus- shoe-leather. Seriously. Be it dumpster diving or talking to a source in a parking garage at 2 AM… or twitter.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 4:43 pm
JVW, the way things are, it’s best to not engage with these characters in the comments section.
Gresham’s Law applied to Patterico’s Place, I’m afraid.
Great post. Lots of people really appreciate the work you and Dana and Patterico put into the posts.
@1. No, this is why the NYT obtained the Pentagon Papers, not the Daily Chronicle.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 4:52 pm
Martin is a weasel from politico, one of the journalist, it’s all too unsurprising,narciso (d1f714) — 5/25/2017 @ 4:54 pm
Whitney Bermes may have gone down to police station, paid the copy fee, and gotten a copy of the citation. Or she may have called up one of the numerous services that do this kind of work (lawyers use them too) and paid them to get her the copy. The NYT hack stole her work product, without attribution, and it’s tantamount to plagiarism. When he could have called one of the aforementioned services to get him his own copy.
But I agree that his conduct is in full accordance with journalistic ethics. Please note: Journalistic ethics! Not to be confused with real ethics.nk (dbc370) — 5/25/2017 @ 4:56 pm
You’re right, Simon. This particular commenter has his moments, but at other times it seems like he’s just here to troll. Tonight is apparently one of his trolling sessions. The fact remains that the local reporter took the picture of the certificate and posted it, and the NYT reporter re-posted it without attribution, not so much as a “via @wabermes” or some other minimal effort to discover and acknowledge the source of the photo. That’s unethical, no matter what the peanut gallery wants to claim.JVW (42615e) — 5/25/2017 @ 4:59 pm
did I say weasel, more like a skunk
https://www.newsbusters.org/journalists/jonathan-martinnarciso (d1f714) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:07 pm
Just like joke thieves Carlos Mencia and Amy Shumer.Pinandpuller (1643f8) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:09 pm
By the way, my argument is predicated upon the idea that Ms. Bermes did in fact take that original (“That’s my photo.”). I acknowledge that my biases lead me to believe that it’s likely that the NYT reporter behaved unethically here, and the salient fact to me is that Ms. Bermes posted it first, well in advance of Martin. If it turns out that both reporters independently got the photo from a third-party source, then I will update this post and retract my accusations and apologize to Martin. But I’m guessing that’s not gonna happen.JVW (42615e) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:14 pm
Come on! We should congratulate this NYT reporter – he is the only NYT/WaPo/ABC/CBS/NBC/MSNBC/CNN political reporter in May that has actually shown a document that they are reporting on.in_awe (8f644e) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:17 pm
good point Mr. awehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:18 pm
JVW, the history of this character on Patterico’s blog is unrivaled for bizarre bragging. It’s just a waste of time to discuss a thing with him. All you can do is chuckle a little. Years ago, we all thought of him this way.
The guy from the huge national newspaper very likely lifts the work done by a woman from a small local paper and passes it off as his own without attribution, yet some people are completely hunky-dory with that. Can’t wait to hear what those people will say when big multinational corporation X is accused of stealing trade secrets from small fish start-up y.JVW (42615e) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:22 pm
This just in: John Dillinger obtained money from a local bank today.JVW (42615e) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:23 pm
@23. She learned the lesson– and she’s not the first.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:24 pm
8… that was before teh Grey Lady grew old and demented.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:33 pm
Ever think to search how many NYT wire stories the Daily Chronicle reprint/run… the Bozeman Daily Chronicle is part of a Scripps paper and Scripps competes w/t NYT company. Jaysus.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:34 pm
Jonathan Martin is a prideful fool. He is all too aware of the immensely low regard with which the public holds the mainstream media, and could have used this opportunity to raise it up a tad with a face-saving bit of graciousness: “Oh, mea culpa! Let me immediately correct and give you attribution for the pic.” He doesn’t fully admit to stealing it and lying; she gets credit; the public sees an apology from a big New York journalist to a local Montana journalist.
I fully agree with you, JVW, Martin’s use of “obtained” gives away his need to appear as if he dug through dumpsters to find the photo. He wanted to appear intrepid and victorious in a way no other reporter could possibly be – especially a little girl from Montana – and he wanted to remind readers that he is The New York Times. They “obtain,” they do not simply say “A copy of…”
This is a man with an enormous ego. This is an insecure little prick.Dana (023079) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:45 pm
Every wire service story I see in my local newspaper either begins with “from the Washington Post” or carries an author’s byline such as Jonathan Martin, New York Times. So it’s all about attribution, and that’s what Martin failed to give Ms. Bermes. You’ll have to try again.
Yeah, I know Simon Jeter, I should just be ignoring him, and I’ll do that from here on in. But I’m not going to let his more risible statements go unchallenged.JVW (42615e) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:51 pm
And this is more akin to me taking a report from a NYT reporter and running it under my own byline. Again, let’s see what all the media watchers think of this.JVW (42615e) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:52 pm
@33. He rightly said he obtained it– he did not have to reveal his source. Scripps and NYT are competitors. Jaysus. In 30 years, she’ll have learned and do the same– if newspapers are still around.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 5:55 pm
“Yeah, I know Simon Jeter, I should just be ignoring him, and I’ll do that from here on in. But I’m not going to let his more risible statements go unchallenged.”
Projection again. He did not reveal a source. End of story.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 6:00 pm
If the three largest papers in MT had plagiarized your hometown rag you would be all over that like Hotdog on a Stick.Pinandpuller (1643f8) — 5/25/2017 @ 6:13 pm
— Mr. nk, that book you submitted, “All The President’s Men”, is copied word from the one written in 1974 by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein? Why did you put your name to it?nk (dbc370) — 5/25/2017 @ 6:14 pm
— My journalistic ethics. I did not want to reveal my source.
Why can’t it be that a) Bermes posts it, b) someone else (call them Mr. X) sees that and takes a photo, and sends it to c) Martin, who didn’t know Bermes had posted it or that Mr. X took it from someone else?Patterico (115b1f) — 5/25/2017 @ 6:19 pm
@35. JVW, no it’s not. It appears she tweeted an image out of the citation on her own personal twitter account. The NYT properly stated regarding the citation it obtained ‘a copy of it.’ That’s all they have to say. Totally proper not revealing a source– who ever or wherever it came from. Had it been lifted from the Montana paper’s website that would be different. But regardless, if she has any media savvy as a ‘reporter’ she ought to be on the phone to Hannity and then on a plane to squawk about it on his shoe in the C block; or tape a piece for Howie’s Sunday Media Matters gig, Heck we know there’s a Fox camera crew in the area.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 6:22 pm
So leaks about the Manchester bomber and a few other important investigative facts done to – among other things – weaken the special relationship. This crap has to stop and I hope this DOJ actually goes after the perps and prosecutes to the full extent of the law.
Why can’t it be that a) Bermes posts it, b) someone else (call them Mr. X) sees that and takes a photo, and sends it to c) Martin, who didn’t know Bermes had posted it or that Mr. X took it from someone else?
Do journalists make a habit of running with documents that they receive from random people? I mean other than Dan Rather, of course. How would Martin have known that the document was legit? And if he got it from a trusted source, wouldn’t he ask “where did you get that”? If his source is the one at fault, then Martin should own up and say, “Sorry Whitney, I received this from a source who didn’t tell me that he took it from your Twitter feed.” I mean, they are in the same line of work and everything, so he owes her some professional courtesy at the very least. And he should also be making a public apology for that too, I would think, seeing as how he was scooped by the hometown girl.JVW (42615e) — 5/25/2017 @ 6:32 pm
I guess the thing that bothers me most is that when Ms. Bermes called Martin out on using her picture, instead of replying “Oh, sorry, I received this from someone else in the 44 minutes between your post and mine, but you deserve the credit” he blew her off with a terse “I never saw your post.” Maybe he didn’t like the fact that the local girl got up earlier and beat him to the sheriff’s station, maybe he never thought to try to obtain the citation himself, maybe he was busy chasing some other angle to the story. But he handled it in the stereotypical way that one would expect from a big-shot national reporter who thinks that the locals aren’t worthy of his respect.JVW (42615e) — 5/25/2017 @ 6:41 pm
@58. No, no, no! He doesn’t owe her ‘anything.’ If that image had been lifted from the web page of the Daily Chronicle it would have been protected and there would be issues there to deal with. Apparently, from what can be discerned, it was tweeted out on her personal account –a ‘rush to be first’ as it were, and as Patterico noted, could easily have passed one or through several ‘sources’ before the NYT ‘obtained a copy of it.’ It ends there.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 6:45 pm
@60???!!???!! That’s why he’s at the New York Times and not Scripps Daily Chronicle.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 6:48 pm
@60- This is unreal. Your ‘b-tch’ here is you don’t like to see how the sausage is made.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/25/2017 @ 6:49 pm